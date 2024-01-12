Restaurant info

Kings Pride Food, a cherished Nigerian-American restaurant, originally established in Lagos, Nigeria, in 1993, relocated to Jersey City, New Jersey, in 2021. Helmed by the proficient Aderonke Veronica Ogunleye, drawing from her diverse experiences in American culinary ventures, the restaurant seamlessly melds authentic Nigerian flavors with American culinary influences. The menu features both traditional Nigerian dishes like jollof rice and egusi soup, and innovative American-inspired creations such as burgers with a unique Nigerian twist and enticing desserts infused with traditional flavors. The restaurant's warm and inviting ambiance mirrors this fusion, blending traditional Nigerian elements with subtle American touches. With a commitment to ensuring a safe and delightful dining experience, Kings Pride Food is ServSafe certified, upholding the highest standards of food safety.