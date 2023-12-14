Kings Road Coffee & Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Happening American eatery that house-roasts coffee beans & serves breakfast, panini & wine.
Location
8361 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pad Thai On Beverly - 8367 Beverly Blvd
No Reviews
8367 Beverly Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurant
Backyard Bowls - Beverly Grove - 8303 Beverly Blvd
4.7 • 4,687
8303 Beverly Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurant
Lobby Lounge and Bar - Palihouse West Hollywood
No Reviews
8384 W 3rd Street Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurant