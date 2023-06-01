Main picView gallery

Kings Roadhouse Bar & Grille 2200 Kings Hwy Unit 3N

review star

No reviews yet

2200 Kings Hwy Unit 3N

Punta Gorda, FL 33980

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Kickstart

Buffalo Shrimp 6pc

$12.99

Hand breaded to order tossed in your choice of sauce

Steak Bites

$14.99

Tender marinated grilled filet mignon served with a horseradish cream sauce

Cheese Curds

$10.99

Half moon sliced fresh mozzarella breaded and fried with a side of marinara sauce

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.99

Crispy, creamy, sweet & spicy

Queso & Chips

$8.99

Fresh tortillas with house made queso

Dublin Rolls

$11.99

Slow cooked corned beef and cabbage with julienned carrots wrapped in a traditional eggroll skin and fried served with guinness mustard

Avocado Caprese

$11.99

Fresh avocado topped with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil with balsamic reduction

NY Soft Pretzel

$9.99

2-5oz New York Style soft warm pretzels with house cheese

Pork Belly Avocado Wonton Nachos

$13.99

Fried crispy wontons topped with queso cheese, fresh avocado and smoked pork belly

Jumbo Bone In Wings

$10.99+

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Nachos Supreme

$10.90

House fried chips with cheddar jack, queso, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and jalapenos.

Totchos

$12.99

Taer tots smothered in our cheese sauce, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapenos.

NY Boneless Wings

Out of stock

GF Falafel Bites

$10.99

From The Garden

Chopped Salad

$9.99

Romaine, spring mix, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, diced mozzarella & croutons with choice of dressing

Classic Caesar

$10.99

Chopped Romain tossed in our house made caesar dressing topped with croutons and grated Parmesan

Santa Fe Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, red onions, tomatoes, red peppers with a black bean and corn salsa

Cobb Salad

$15.99

Mixed greens with diced tomatoes, onions, crumbled bacon, fresh avocado, sliced hard boiled egg, crumbled blue cheese and grilled chicken

Filet Mignon Salad

$16.99

Mixed greens topped with diced fresh tomatoes, red onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and sliced filet

Road House Smash Burgers

All burgers come with fries. All substitutions to plates are $2.99 for different sides. Add $1.00 for Mushrooms or Sauteed or Fresh Onions or 1/4 Avocado Add $1.50 for Bacon or Pork Belly

Classic American Smashed

$10.99+

Topped with american, tomato & onion

Kings Burger

$16.99

Double smash with caramelized onions, mushrooms and crumbles blue cheese with horseradish sauce

Mac Attack Smash

$16.99

You know what we mean 2 smashed, 3 buns, lettuce, onions and secret sauce

4 Alarm Fire Pit Burger

$16.99

Cajun season double smash with cheddar jack, jalapeno, peppers and chipotle ranch

Rodeo Burger

$17.99

Double smash with american, onion rings, pork belly & BBQ sauce

Veggie Burger

$14.99

Topped with lettuce and tomato

Turkey Avocado Burger

$15.99

Fresh avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese

Sandwiches & Wraps

All sandwiches and wraps come with fries. All substitutions to plates are $2.95 for different sides

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.99

Fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, chipotle sauce

The Road House Wrap

$14.99

Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles

Philly Cheese Steak

$15.99

Sliced ribeye steak with sauteed peppers and onions topped with our cheese sauce served on a wedge. The way they do it in Philly!

Fish Sandwich

$14.99

Shaved beef on a garlic bread with aujus

Filet Mignon Hoagie

$17.99

Filet mignon, caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella cheese on a garlic bread wedge served with horseradish cream sauce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato and onion

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$18.99

Battered white fish with fries, slaw and tartar sauce

Key West Chicken

$18.99

Citrus marinated grilled chicken breast with a mango salsa with choice of 2 sides.

Mac & Cheese please!

$16.99

Our house made 3 cheese sauce tossed with cavatappi & topped with panko crust with a choice of 1 side. Add Shrimp, Pork Belly or Steak for $5.00 more!

Fettuccini Alfredo

$15.99

Tossed in our homemade Alfredo sauce. Choice of 1 side.

Rib Eye Steak Dinner

$35.99

Shrimp Dinner

$19.99

Grilled, blackened or fried with choice of 2 sides.

Filet Mignon Medallions

$25.99

Seared filet medallions topped with mushrooms & onions with choice of 2 sides.

Half Ribs

$17.99

Full Ribs

$26.99

Kentucky Style Fried Chicken

$18.99

Atlantic Salmon

$26.99

GF Pasta Carbonara

$17.99

South Of The Border

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

3 Cheese blend with peppers and onions

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.99

3 Cheese blend with sauteed mushrooms, onions, peppers and diced tomato

Chicken Tacos

$14.99

Pork Belly Tacos

$14.99

Steak Tacos

$15.99

Shrimp Tacos

$16.99

Sides

Salad

$4.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Fries

$5.99

Cole Slaw

$4.99Out of stock

Vegetables

$5.99

Yellow Rice

$4.99

Potato Salad

$4.99

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Extra Chips

$1.00

EXTRAS

Xtra Balsalmic

$0.80

Xtra BBQ

$0.80

Xtra Blue Cheese

$0.80

Xtra Ceaser

$0.80

Xtra Citrus Vin

$0.80

Xtra Honey Mustard

$0.80

Xtra Pico

$0.80

Xtra Ranch

$0.80

Xtra Sour Cream

$0.80

Xtra Thousand

$0.80

Xtra cheese Sauce

$0.80

EXTRA SHREDDED CHEESE

$0.50

Split Plate

$5.00

Extra Mac Sauce

$0.50

Extra Bang Sauce

$0.80

Kids Menu

KIds Hamburger w/ Fries

$7.99

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.99

Kids Pasta & Butter

$7.99

Kids Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$7.99

Kids Chicken Wings w/ Fries

$7.99

Dessert

Lava Cake

$6.99

Salted Caramel Lava Cake

$6.99

Guava Mango Cheesecake

$9.99

Ice Cream

$3.00

Dessert Special

$6.99

Soup of the Day

French Onion Soup

$6.00

Cream Chicken And Rice Soup

$6.00

Lunch Special

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Dinner Special

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Steak Diane

$34.99

Drink Menu

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut Mandarin

$8.00

Absolute

$8.00

Citron

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Smirnoff Razz

$8.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$8.00

Stoli Orange

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

DBL Well Vodka

$7.00

DBL Smirnoff Razz

$10.00

DBL Smirnoff Vanilla

$10.00

DBL Mandarin

$10.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$10.00

DBL Titos

$10.00

DBL Grey Goose

$12.00

DBL Ketel One

$12.00

DBL Absoute

$10.00

DBL Citron

$10.00

DBL Stoli O

$10.00

DBL Stoli Vanilla

$10.00

Shot Well

$5.00

Shot DE

$6.00

Shot Titos

$6.00

Shot Grey Goose

$8.00

Shot Ketel

$8.00

Shot Absolut

$6.00

Shot Stoli O

$6.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

DBL Well Gin

$7.00

DBL Beefeater

$10.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$12.00

DBL Tanqueray

$10.00

DBL Bombay

$12.00

DBL Hendricks

$12.00

Shot Well

$5.00

Shot Beefeater

$6.00

Shot Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Shot Tanqueray

$6.00

Shot Hendricks

$8.00

Well Rum

$5.00

well coconut

$5.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Meyers dark

$8.00Out of stock

rum chata

$8.00

DBL Well Rum

$7.00

DBL Bacardi

$10.00

DBL Malibu

$10.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$10.00

DBL Meyers dark

$10.00

DBL well coconut

$7.00

DBL rum chata

$10.00

Shot well

$5.00

Shot Bacardi

$6.00

Shot Malibu

$6.00

Shot Captain Morgan

$6.00

Shot Meyers Dark

$6.00

Shot Well Coconut

$5.00

Shot RumChata

$6.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

well gold

$5.00

casamigos reposado

$11.00

casamigos silver

$11.00

Hornitos

$8.00

Tanteo

$8.00

Patron Silver

$9.00Out of stock

DBL Well Tequila

$7.00

DBL well gold

$7.00

DBL casamigos silver

$13.00

DBL casamigos reposado

$13.00

DBL Hornitos

$10.00

DBL Tanteo

$10.00

Shot well

$5.00

Shot well gold

$5.00

Shot casamigos silver

$9.00

Shot casamigos reposado

$9.00

Shot Hornitos

$6.00

Shot tanteo

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Fireball

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knobb Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Seagrams VO

$8.00

Southern comfort

$8.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Well Bourbon

$5.00

Screwball

$7.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$7.00

DBL Fireball

$10.00

DBL Crown Royal

$12.00

DBL Canadian Club

$10.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$10.00

DBL Jim Beam

$10.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$10.00

DBL Makers Mark

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels Honey

$10.00

DBL Jameson

$10.00

DBL Southern comfort

$10.00

DBL Tullamore Dew

$12.00

Shot well

$5.00

Shot Fireball

$10.00

Shot Crown Royal

$8.00

Shot Canadian Club

$6.00

Shot Jack Daniels

$6.00

Shot Jim Beam

$6.00

Shot Seagrams 7

$6.00

Shot Makers Mark

$8.00

Shot Jack Daniels Honey

$6.00

Shot Jameson

$6.00

Shot Southern Comfort

$6.00

Shot Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Well Scotch

$5.00

Dewars

$8.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnny Walker Red

$8.00

DBL Well Scotch

$7.00

DBL Chivas Regal 12yr

$12.00

DBL Glenlivet

$12.00

DBL Dewars

$10.00

DBL J & B

$10.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

DBL Glenfiddich

$14.50

DBL Johnny Walker Red

$10.00

DBL Bulleit

$12.00

DBL Knob Creek

$12.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Shot Well

$5.00

Shot Dewars

$6.00

Shot JW Black

$10.00

Shot JW Red

$6.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Irish creme

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Liquor 43 Chocolate

$8.00

Cointreau

$10.00

crème de menth

$5.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

triple sec

$5.00

peach schnapps

$5.00

blue caracao

$5.00

banana liqueur

$5.00

amaretto

$5.00

Blackberry Liqueur

$5.00

Sour Apple

$5.00

Rumplemintz

$8.00

chambord

$10.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$14.00

DBL Irish creme

$10.00

DBL Campari

$12.00

DBL Trader Vic's Chocolate

$10.00

DBL Cointreau

DBL crème de menth

DBL Kahlua

$12.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$14.00

DBL Jagermeister

$12.00

DBL triple sec

DBL peach schnapps

DBL blue caracao

DBL banana liqueur

DBL amaretto

DBL Blackberry Liqueur

DBL Sour Apple

DBL Rumplemintz

DBL chambord

Shot Jagermeister

$6.00

Shot Rumplemintz

$6.00

Cocktails

Aeperol Spritz

$8.00

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Appletini

$12.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Baybreeze

Black Russian

$8.00

Blackberry Bramble

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Brandy Alexander

$8.00

Campari Spritz

$8.50

Cape Cod

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Grateful Dead

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Key Lime Martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Mexican Coffee

$8.00

Milk Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Orange Crush

$10.00

Peace River Rum Runner

$10.00

Rob Roy

$8.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Rusty Nail

$8.00

Salty Dog

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Seabreeze

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

SHOT Apple Sauce

$8.00

SHOT Green Tea

$8.00

SHOT Jolly Rancher

$8.00

SHOT Lemon Drop

$8.00

SHOT Pink Starburst

$8.00

SHOT Washington Apple

$8.00

SHOT WHITE TEA

$8.00

SHT Screwball

$6.00

Spicy Margarita

$10.00

Swayze Lemonade

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Water Mocassin

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Gummy Martini

$12.00

White Russian

$8.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

Beer

DFT Bud Light

$4.50

DFT Mich ultra

$4.50

DFT Stella

$6.00

DFT Goose IPA

$5.00

DFT Fat Point

$6.50

DFT Amber Bach

$4.50

DFT Reef Donkey

$6.50

DFT Coors Light

$4.50

DFT Toasted

$6.50Out of stock

DFT Yeungling

$4.50

DFT Shock Top

$4.50

DFT Miller Lt

$4.50

BTL Bud Light

$4.00

BTL Bud Zero

$5.00

BTL Budweiser

$4.00

BTL Coors LT

$4.00Out of stock

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL Corona Lt

$5.00

BTL Heineken

$5.00

BTL Heineken NA

$5.00

BTL Landshark

$5.00

BTL Mich Ultra

$4.00

BTL Miller Lt

$4.00

BTL Yuengling

$5.00

BTL Modelo

$5.00

BTL Blue Moom

$5.00Out of stock

Nutrl

$5.00

Wht Claw Blk Cherry

$5.00

Wht Claw Mango

$5.00

Mom Water

$5.00

Wine

Mondavi Cabernet

$6.00

Mondavi Merlot

$6.00

Woodbridge Malbec

$6.00

Colores Malbec

$8.00

BTL Joel Gott Cab

BTL Bonanza cab

BTL Highlands cab

BTL Conundrum

BTL 14 Hot to trot

BTL Drumheller Merlot

Mondavi Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Mondavi Chardonnay

$6.00

Mascho Prosecco

$7.00

White Zin

$6.00

BTL AcrobatChard

BTL Barone Fini PG

BTL Ruffino PG

BTL Kim Crawford SB

BTL Ferrari Fume Blanc

BTL Ferrari Chard

Specialty Cocktails

Blackberry Bramble

$8.00

Key Lime Martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Milk Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Orange Crush

$10.00

Peace River Rum Runner

$10.00

Roadhouse Cosmo

$12.00

Spicy Margarita

$10.00

Swayze Lemonade

$10.00

White Gummy Martini

$12.00Out of stock

Beverages N/A

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

GingerAle

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Cranberry

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Iced tea

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Ginger Beer

Milk

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.99

Aquapana

$3.99

San Pell

$3.99

Tonic Water

$2.75

SF Red Bull

$4.99

Shirley Temple

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

Apple Juice

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2200 Kings Hwy Unit 3N, Punta Gorda, FL 33980

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Visani Italian Steakhouse and Comedy Theater
orange starNo Reviews
2400 Kings HWY Port Charlotte, FL 33980
View restaurantnext
3 Pepper Burrito - Kings Hwy/I75
orange star4.5 • 2,344
24065 PEACHLAND BLVD PORT CHARLOTTE, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
Kava Culture - Port Charlotte
orange starNo Reviews
3822 Tamiami Trail Port Charlotte, FL 33952
View restaurantnext
Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club - 4400 Lister St
orange starNo Reviews
4400 Lister St Port Charlotte, FL 33952
View restaurantnext
Celtic Ray Public House
orange starNo Reviews
145 East Marion Avenue Punta Gorda, FL 33950
View restaurantnext
T.T's Tiki Bar
orange star3.9 • 1,240
33 Tamiami Trl Punta Gorda, FL 33950
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Punta Gorda

Ice House Pub - Punta Gorda
orange star4.5 • 722
408 Tamiami Trail Punta Gorda, FL 33950
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Punta Gorda
Port Charlotte
review star
No reviews yet
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Fort Myers
review star
Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)
Captiva
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Venice
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Fort Myers Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Lehigh Acres
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston