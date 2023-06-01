- Home
- /
- Punta Gorda
- /
- Kings Roadhouse Bar & Grille - 2200 Kings Hwy Unit 3N
Kings Roadhouse Bar & Grille 2200 Kings Hwy Unit 3N
No reviews yet
2200 Kings Hwy Unit 3N
Punta Gorda, FL 33980
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Kickstart
Buffalo Shrimp 6pc
Hand breaded to order tossed in your choice of sauce
Steak Bites
Tender marinated grilled filet mignon served with a horseradish cream sauce
Cheese Curds
Half moon sliced fresh mozzarella breaded and fried with a side of marinara sauce
Bang Bang Shrimp
Crispy, creamy, sweet & spicy
Queso & Chips
Fresh tortillas with house made queso
Dublin Rolls
Slow cooked corned beef and cabbage with julienned carrots wrapped in a traditional eggroll skin and fried served with guinness mustard
Avocado Caprese
Fresh avocado topped with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil with balsamic reduction
NY Soft Pretzel
2-5oz New York Style soft warm pretzels with house cheese
Pork Belly Avocado Wonton Nachos
Fried crispy wontons topped with queso cheese, fresh avocado and smoked pork belly
Jumbo Bone In Wings
Chicken Tenders
Nachos Supreme
House fried chips with cheddar jack, queso, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and jalapenos.
Totchos
Taer tots smothered in our cheese sauce, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapenos.
NY Boneless Wings
GF Falafel Bites
From The Garden
Chopped Salad
Romaine, spring mix, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, diced mozzarella & croutons with choice of dressing
Classic Caesar
Chopped Romain tossed in our house made caesar dressing topped with croutons and grated Parmesan
Santa Fe Salad
Mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, red onions, tomatoes, red peppers with a black bean and corn salsa
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens with diced tomatoes, onions, crumbled bacon, fresh avocado, sliced hard boiled egg, crumbled blue cheese and grilled chicken
Filet Mignon Salad
Mixed greens topped with diced fresh tomatoes, red onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and sliced filet
Road House Smash Burgers
Classic American Smashed
Topped with american, tomato & onion
Kings Burger
Double smash with caramelized onions, mushrooms and crumbles blue cheese with horseradish sauce
Mac Attack Smash
You know what we mean 2 smashed, 3 buns, lettuce, onions and secret sauce
4 Alarm Fire Pit Burger
Cajun season double smash with cheddar jack, jalapeno, peppers and chipotle ranch
Rodeo Burger
Double smash with american, onion rings, pork belly & BBQ sauce
Veggie Burger
Topped with lettuce and tomato
Turkey Avocado Burger
Fresh avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese
Sandwiches & Wraps
Shrimp Po Boy
Fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, chipotle sauce
The Road House Wrap
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles
Philly Cheese Steak
Sliced ribeye steak with sauteed peppers and onions topped with our cheese sauce served on a wedge. The way they do it in Philly!
Fish Sandwich
Shaved beef on a garlic bread with aujus
Filet Mignon Hoagie
Filet mignon, caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella cheese on a garlic bread wedge served with horseradish cream sauce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato and onion
Entrees
Fish & Chips
Battered white fish with fries, slaw and tartar sauce
Key West Chicken
Citrus marinated grilled chicken breast with a mango salsa with choice of 2 sides.
Mac & Cheese please!
Our house made 3 cheese sauce tossed with cavatappi & topped with panko crust with a choice of 1 side. Add Shrimp, Pork Belly or Steak for $5.00 more!
Fettuccini Alfredo
Tossed in our homemade Alfredo sauce. Choice of 1 side.
Rib Eye Steak Dinner
Shrimp Dinner
Grilled, blackened or fried with choice of 2 sides.
Filet Mignon Medallions
Seared filet medallions topped with mushrooms & onions with choice of 2 sides.
Half Ribs
Full Ribs
Kentucky Style Fried Chicken
Atlantic Salmon
GF Pasta Carbonara
South Of The Border
Sides
EXTRAS
Kids Menu
Dessert
Soup of the Day
Lunch Special
Drink Menu
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut Mandarin
Absolute
Citron
Deep Eddy Lemon
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Smirnoff Razz
Smirnoff Vanilla
Stoli Orange
Stoli Vanilla
Titos
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Smirnoff Razz
DBL Smirnoff Vanilla
DBL Mandarin
DBL Deep Eddy Lemon
DBL Titos
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Ketel One
DBL Absoute
DBL Citron
DBL Stoli O
DBL Stoli Vanilla
Shot Well
Shot DE
Shot Titos
Shot Grey Goose
Shot Ketel
Shot Absolut
Shot Stoli O
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
DBL Well Gin
DBL Beefeater
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Tanqueray
DBL Bombay
DBL Hendricks
Shot Well
Shot Beefeater
Shot Bombay Saphire
Shot Tanqueray
Shot Hendricks
Well Rum
well coconut
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Meyers dark
rum chata
DBL Well Rum
DBL Bacardi
DBL Malibu
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Meyers dark
DBL well coconut
DBL rum chata
Shot well
Shot Bacardi
Shot Malibu
Shot Captain Morgan
Shot Meyers Dark
Shot Well Coconut
Shot RumChata
Well Tequila
well gold
casamigos reposado
casamigos silver
Hornitos
Tanteo
Patron Silver
DBL Well Tequila
DBL well gold
DBL casamigos silver
DBL casamigos reposado
DBL Hornitos
DBL Tanteo
Shot well
Shot well gold
Shot casamigos silver
Shot casamigos reposado
Shot Hornitos
Shot tanteo
Well Whiskey
Bulleit
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Honey
Jameson
Jim Beam
Knobb Creek
Makers Mark
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Southern comfort
Tullamore Dew
Woodford Reserve
Well Bourbon
Screwball
Crown Apple
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Fireball
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Canadian Club
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Seagrams 7
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Jack Daniels Honey
DBL Jameson
DBL Southern comfort
DBL Tullamore Dew
Shot well
Shot Fireball
Shot Crown Royal
Shot Canadian Club
Shot Jack Daniels
Shot Jim Beam
Shot Seagrams 7
Shot Makers Mark
Shot Jack Daniels Honey
Shot Jameson
Shot Southern Comfort
Shot Tullamore Dew
Well Scotch
Dewars
Glenlivet
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnny Walker Red
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Chivas Regal 12yr
DBL Glenlivet
DBL Dewars
DBL J & B
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Glenfiddich
DBL Johnny Walker Red
DBL Bulleit
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Woodford Reserve
Shot Well
Shot Dewars
Shot JW Black
Shot JW Red
Amaretto Di Saronno
Irish creme
Campari
Liquor 43 Chocolate
Cointreau
crème de menth
Kahlua
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
triple sec
peach schnapps
blue caracao
banana liqueur
amaretto
Blackberry Liqueur
Sour Apple
Rumplemintz
chambord
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL Irish creme
DBL Campari
DBL Trader Vic's Chocolate
DBL Cointreau
DBL crème de menth
DBL Kahlua
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Jagermeister
DBL triple sec
DBL peach schnapps
DBL blue caracao
DBL banana liqueur
DBL amaretto
DBL Blackberry Liqueur
DBL Sour Apple
DBL Rumplemintz
DBL chambord
Shot Jagermeister
Shot Rumplemintz
Cocktails
Aeperol Spritz
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Bahama Mama
Baybreeze
Black Russian
Blackberry Bramble
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Brandy Alexander
Campari Spritz
Cape Cod
Chocolate Martini
Dark 'N Stormy
Fuzzy Navel
Gimlet
Grateful Dead
Irish Coffee
Kamikaze
Key Lime Martini
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Mexican Coffee
Milk Chocolate Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Orange Crush
Peace River Rum Runner
Rob Roy
Rum Runner
Rusty Nail
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Seabreeze
Sex on the Beach
SHOT Apple Sauce
SHOT Green Tea
SHOT Jolly Rancher
SHOT Lemon Drop
SHOT Pink Starburst
SHOT Washington Apple
SHOT WHITE TEA
SHT Screwball
Spicy Margarita
Swayze Lemonade
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Washington Apple
Water Mocassin
Whiskey Sour
White Gummy Martini
White Russian
Red Sangria
Beer
DFT Bud Light
DFT Mich ultra
DFT Stella
DFT Goose IPA
DFT Fat Point
DFT Amber Bach
DFT Reef Donkey
DFT Coors Light
DFT Toasted
DFT Yeungling
DFT Shock Top
DFT Miller Lt
BTL Bud Light
BTL Bud Zero
BTL Budweiser
BTL Coors LT
BTL Corona
BTL Corona Lt
BTL Heineken
BTL Heineken NA
BTL Landshark
BTL Mich Ultra
BTL Miller Lt
BTL Yuengling
BTL Modelo
BTL Blue Moom
Nutrl
Wht Claw Blk Cherry
Wht Claw Mango
Mom Water
Wine
Mondavi Cabernet
Mondavi Merlot
Woodbridge Malbec
Colores Malbec
BTL Joel Gott Cab
BTL Bonanza cab
BTL Highlands cab
BTL Conundrum
BTL 14 Hot to trot
BTL Drumheller Merlot
Mondavi Pinot Grigio
Mondavi Chardonnay
Mascho Prosecco
White Zin
BTL AcrobatChard
BTL Barone Fini PG
BTL Ruffino PG
BTL Kim Crawford SB
BTL Ferrari Fume Blanc
BTL Ferrari Chard
Specialty Cocktails
Beverages N/A
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sprite
GingerAle
Club Soda
Dr Pepper
Lemonade
Cranberry
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Coffee
Iced tea
Hot Tea
Ginger Beer
Milk
Red Bull
Aquapana
San Pell
Tonic Water
SF Red Bull
Shirley Temple
Virgin Bloody
Apple Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Water
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
2200 Kings Hwy Unit 3N, Punta Gorda, FL 33980