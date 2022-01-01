Restaurant header imageView gallery

King's Chinese Restaurant

4345 U.S. 9

Freehold, NJ 07728

Popular Items

Wonton
Roast Pork Fried Rice
Barbecued Spare Ribs

Soup

Egg Drop

$3.00+

Wonton

$3.50+

Chicken Rice Soup

$3.50+

Chicken Noodle Soup

$3.50+

Wonton & Egg Drop

$3.50+

Tomato Egg Drop

$3.50+

Tomato Egg Drop with Wonton

$3.50+

Vegetable Soup

$3.50+

Broth

$1.95+

Hot & Sour

$3.50+

Wor Wonton (quart)

$17.95

Soup with wontons, jumbo shrimp, chicken, pork and mixed vegetables

Fried Wonton Soup (quart)

$17.95

Soup with fried wontons, jumbo shrimp, chicken, pork

Appetizers

Vegetable Egg Roll

$2.00

Egg Roll (Pork)

$2.00

pork

Shrimp Egg Roll

$2.25

Shrimp Toast

$6.50

2 pieces

Barbecued Spare Ribs

Barbecued Spare Ribs

$13.95+

Boneless Spare Ribs

$13.95+

Steamed Dumplings (pork)

$10.95

8 pieces

Pan Fried Dumplings (pork)

$10.95

8 pieces

Vegetable Dumpings

$10.95

8 pieces

Steak on a Stick

$12.95

3 pieces

Dim Sum

Dim Sum

$5.95

2 pieces

Fried Chicken Wings

$13.95

6 pieces

Fried Wontons

$8.95

12 pieces

Cold Sesame Noodle

$10.95

Lo Mein noodles in a peanut sauce with toasted sesame seeds and scallions sprinkled on top

Chow Mein

Vegetable Chow Mein

$5.95+

Chicken Chow Mein

$6.75+

Roast Pork Chow Mein

$6.75+

Shrimp Chow Mein

$7.25+

Subgum Chicken Chow Mein

$7.25+

White Meat Chicken Chow Mein

$6.75+

King’s Special Chow Mein

$7.95+

Fried Rice

Plain Fried Rice

$4.00+

Vegetable Fried Rice

$6.15+

Roast Pork Fried Rice

$6.15+

Shrimp Fried Rice

$8.25+

Beef Fried Rice

$8.25+

Young Chow (shrimp, chicken, peas) Fried Rice

$8.25+

Chicken, shrimp and peas

Chicken Fried Rice

$6.50+

King’s Special (shrimp, chicken, pork) Fried Rice

$8.25+

Shrimp, chicken and pork

Lo Mein (egg noodles)

Soft egg noodles

Plain Lo Mein

$4.95+

Vegetable Lo Mein

$5.50+

Roast Pork Lo Mein

$7.95+

Shrimp Lo Mein

$8.25+

Chicken Lo Mein

$7.95+

Beef Lo Mein

$8.25+

King’s Special (shrimp, pork, chicken) Lo Mein

$8.25+

Shrimp, chicken, pork

Chinatown Chow Fun (broad noodles)

Vegetable Chow Fun

$6.25+Out of stock

Roast Pork Chow Fun

$7.75+

Chicken Chow Fun

$7.75+

Shrimp Chow Fun

$8.25+

Beef Chow Fun

$8.25+

King’s Special (shrimp, chicken, pork) Chow Fun

$8.95+

Shrimp, chicken, pork

Egg Foo Young (with gravy)

Roast Pork Egg Foo Young

$15.95

Chicken Egg Foo Young

$15.95

Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$16.95

Mushroom Egg Foo Young

$14.95

Vegetable Egg Foo Young

$14.95

King’s Special (shrimp, chicken, pork) Egg Foo Young

$17.95

Shrimp, chicken, pork

Sweet & Sour

Sweet & Sour Pork

$13.95

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$15.95

String Beans

Roast Pork with String Beans

$16.95
Chicken with String Beans

Chicken with String Beans

$16.95

Beef with String Beans

$19.95

Shrimp with String Beans

$19.95

Szechuan Style String Beans (pork, spicy)

$15.95

Minced pork in s spicy Szechuan sauce

Moo Shu (w/ 4 Chinese pancakes)

Moo Shu Vegetable

$15.95

Moo Shu Pork

$17.95

Moo Shu Chicken

$17.95

Moo Shu Beef

$18.95

Moo Shu Shrimp

$18.95

Eggplant

Roast Pork with Eggplant

Roast Pork with Eggplant

$17.95Out of stock
Chicken with Eggplant

Chicken with Eggplant

$17.95Out of stock

Beef with Eggplant

$18.95Out of stock
Shrimp with Eggplant

Shrimp with Eggplant

$18.95Out of stock

Szechuan Style Eggplant (pork, spicy)

$15.95Out of stock

Minced pork and spicy

Chef's Suggestions

A fine and flavorful sliced chicken, with snow pea pods, baby corn, scallions, carrot in a light special sauce

King’s Special Chicken

$17.95

Sliced chicken breast with pea pods, baby corn and carrots in a brown sauce

Butterfly Shrimps

$21.95

Fried shrimps enfolded in bacon, Chinese style, topped with cracked almonds & rich, spicy tomato sauce

Subgum Cantonese Chow Mein

$28.95

Sliced chicken, shrimp and pork with mixed vegetables on top of crisped pan fried noodles in a light brown sauce

Subgum Wonton

$19.95

Fresh shrimp, white meat chicken, roast pork and vegetables, garnished with crispy wonton.

Seafood Special

Seafood Special

$29.95

Fresh shrimp, lobster and scallops with mushrooms, snow pea pods, baby corn, water chestnuts and mixed vegetables

Hawaii Five “O”

$29.95

Fresh lobster, shrimp, roast pork, chicken and beef blended with mushrooms, snow pea pods, water chestnuts and mixed Chinese vegetables

Happy Family

$22.95

Chicken, shrimp, beef and roast pork served with broccoli and mixed vegetables in a white sauce.

Pork

Roast Pork with Pea Pods

$8.50+Out of stock

Roast Pork with Mushrooms

$8.50+

Roast Pork with Mixed Vegetables

$8.50+

Roast Pork with Broccoli

$8.50+

Poultry

Chicken with Mixed Vegetables

$8.50+

Chicken with Broccoli

$8.50+

Chicken with Oyster Sauce

$8.50+

Chicken with Mushrooms

$8.50+

Chicken with Pea Pods

$8.50+Out of stock

Chicken with Curry Sauce

$8.50+
Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$15.95
Chicken with Cashew Nuts

Chicken with Cashew Nuts

$18.95

Chicken with Ginger & Scallion

$18.95

Chow Mei Foon (angel hair noodles)

Vegetable Chow Mei Foon

$6.50+

Roast Pork Chow Mei Foon

$7.95+

Chicken Chow Mei Foon

$7.95+

Shrimp Chow Mei Foon

$7.95+

Beef Chow Mei Foon

$7.95+

King’s Special (shrimp, chicken, pork) Chow Mei Foon

$8.25+

Shrimp, chicken, pork

Singapore Style (shrimp, pork, curry) Chow Mei Foon

$8.25+

Curry flavored with roast pork and shrimp

Seafood

Shrimp with Mushrooms

$8.95+

Shrimp with Mixed Vegetable

$8.95+

Shrimp with Pea Pods

$8.95+Out of stock

Shrimp with Broccoli

$8.95+

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$8.95+

Shrimp with Black Bean Sauce

$8.95+

Plain Lobster Sauce

$5.50+

Shrimp with Cashew Nuts

$18.95
Shrimp with Ginger & Scallion

Shrimp with Ginger & Scallion

$23.95
Walnut Shrimp

Walnut Shrimp

$24.95

Lobster Cantonese

$39.95Out of stock

Lobster with Black Bean Sauce

$39.95Out of stock

Lobster with Ginger and Scallions

$39.95Out of stock

Beef

Beef with Mushrooms

$8.95+

Beef with Mixed Vegetable

$8.95+

Beef with Fresh Tomatoes

$8.95+

Beef with Broccoli

$8.95+

Beef with Pea Pods

$8.95+Out of stock

Pepper Steak with Onion

$8.95+

Beef with Oyster Sauce

$8.95+

Szechuan Specials (spicy)

Chicken in Garlic Sauce

Chicken in Garlic Sauce

$16.95

Broccoli, snow peas, carrots and baby corn in a spicy Szechuan sauce

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

$18.95

Broccoli, snow peas, carrots and baby corn in a spicy Szechuan sauce

General Tsao’s Chicken

$15.95

Five Flavored Shrimp

$17.95

Jumbo shrimp with bak choy, carrots, broccoli, water chestnuts, mushrooms, snow pea pods and baby corn in a spicy, garlic, tangy, sweet, salty sauce

Malaysian Beef

$23.95

Sliced beef with ginger and scallions in King's special brown sauce

Orange Beef

$23.95

Kung Pao Chicken

$15.95

Kung Pao Shrimp

$17.95

Shredded Peppers with Beef & Chicken

$16.95

Orange Chicken

$15.95

Orange Shrimp

$23.95

Sesame Shrimp

$23.95

Chicken & Shrimp with Broccoli

$19.95

Mapo Tofu

$12.95

Minced pork with diced tofu

Hong Kong Style Chicken

$17.95

Diced chicken and peppers in King's special brown sauce

Vegetables

Stir Fried Mixed Vegetable

$6.25+

Broccoli in Brown Sauce

$6.25+

Broccoli with Garlic Sauce

$6.25+

String Bean with Garlic Sauce

$13.95Out of stock

Stir Fried Mixed Vegetable with Tofu

$14.95

Combinations (w/ fried rice and egg roll, NO SUBSTITUTIONS)

#1 Chicken Chow Mein

$13.95

#2 Shrimp Chow Mein

$13.95

#3 Roast Pork Chow Mein

$13.95

#4 Sweet & Sour Pork or Chicken

$13.95+

#5 Pepper Steak with Onions

$14.95

#6 Shrimp Lobster Sauce

$15.95

#7 Barbecue Spare Ribs

$15.95

5 pieces

#8 Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetables

$13.95

#9 Chicken with Chinese Vegetables

$13.95

#10 Pork Egg Foo Young

$13.95

#11 Roast Pork or Chicken Lo Mein

$13.95+

#12 Chicken or Beef with Broccoli

$14.95+

#13 Subgum Chicken Chow Mein

$14.95

#14 Chicken or Roast Pork Chow Fun

$13.95+

#15 Chicken or Roast Pork w/ String Beans

$15.95+Out of stock

#16 Shrimp with Mixed Vegetable

$15.95

#17 Chicken in Garlic Sauce

$14.95

Spicy

#18 General Tsao’s Chicken

$14.95

Spicy

#19 Sesame Chicken

$14.95

#20 Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$15.95

#21 Shrimp with Broccoli

$15.95

Sides

10 pieces

White Rice

$2.00+

Brown Rice

$3.00+

Duck Sauce

$2.50+

Bag of Fried Noodles

$1.50

Pan Fried Noodles

$8.00

Drinks

Coca Cola

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Lipton Iced Tea

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Established in 1992, King's Chinese Restaurant serves the dishes you love with a Szechuan and Cantonese flair. This family owned restaurant started as a small take-out location and has now grown to serve both eat-in and take-out alike. We look forward to serving you your next meal.

Location

4345 U.S. 9, Freehold, NJ 07728

Directions

