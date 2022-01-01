Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Kings County Imperial Delancey

review star

No reviews yet

168 1/2 Delancey St

New York, NY 10002

Order Again

Popular Items

Wok Seared Long Dumplings
Dry Fried Long Bean
General Tso's Chicken

No Chopsticks and Napkins

No Chopsticks and Napkins

Sauces

Sweet Soy

Sweet Soy

$12.00

Aromatic, sweet and savory all purpose wok sauce and condiment

No Chopsticks and Napkins

Save the earth and only select chopsticks and napkins if you need them

NO Chopsticks and Napkins

Save the earth and only select chopsticks and napkins if you need them

Dim Sum

Wok Seared Long Dumplings

Wok Seared Long Dumplings

$12.00

Berkshire pork, garlic stems, black vinegar

Pork Bao

Pork Bao

$18.00Out of stock
Sesame Shrimp Toast

Sesame Shrimp Toast

$15.00

spicy mustard, Chinese ketchup

White Broiler Chicken Dumplings

White Broiler Chicken Dumplings

$14.00

cinnamon red oil (steamed or fried)

Chinese Hanging Pork Ribs

Chinese Hanging Pork Ribs

$17.00

Mei Kuei Lu Chiew Brandy, local honey

Bok Choy Potsticker

Bok Choy Potsticker

$12.00

bean thread noodle, mushroom, water chestnut, carrot

Traditional Eggrolls

Traditional Eggrolls

$14.00

cilantro, cabbage, mushroom, duck sauce

Scallion Chicken Buns

$12.00Out of stock

orange hoisin

Vegetables

Sichuan Cabbage
$5.00

Sichuan Cabbage

$5.00
Dry Fried Long Bean

Dry Fried Long Bean

$14.00

pickled vegetable, gorund pork

Kung Po Sweet Potato
$14.00

Kung Po Sweet Potato

$14.00
Crispy Sichuan Oyster Mushrooms

Crispy Sichuan Oyster Mushrooms

$18.00

green peppercorns, chili, wok fired salt

Steamed Shanghai Bok Choy

Steamed Shanghai Bok Choy

$16.00

charred garlic

Wok Seared Peashoots

Wok Seared Peashoots

$24.00

charred garlic

Sichuan Cucumber

Sichuan Cucumber

$9.00

hot bean, sesame, chili oil

Cold Poached Watercress

$10.00

garlic, fish sauce, soy vinagrette

Chinese Broccoli
$18.00

Chinese Broccoli

$18.00

Noodles

Copper Well Street Noodle

Copper Well Street Noodle

$16.00

chili oil, shrimp, Chinese greens

Cold Sesame Noodle

Cold Sesame Noodle

$14.00

garden cucumber, peanuts, chili oil

Hong Kong Noodle

Hong Kong Noodle

$18.00

Chinese BBQ hanging pork, charred scallion

Dan Dan Mian

Dan Dan Mian

$14.00

preserved mustard stem, Sichuan pepper, chili oil, minced pork, peanut

Ants Climbing a Tree

Ants Climbing a Tree

$17.00

pork, yam cellophane noodle, tree ear mushrooms

Many Mushroom Beijing Noodle

Many Mushroom Beijing Noodle

$16.00

petit shiitake, poplar, beech, hen of the woods, Chinkiang vinegar

Big Wok

Kung Po Chicken

Kung Po Chicken

$22.00

dried chilies, roasted Georgia peanuts

General Tso's Chicken

General Tso's Chicken

$24.00

tangerine peel, black vinegar, sesame

Crispy Garlic Chicken

Crispy Garlic Chicken

$32.00

Lancaster County 1/2 bird

Sacha Beef and Chinese Broccoli

Sacha Beef and Chinese Broccoli

$28.00

house made silver needle noodle

Gulf Shrimp and Choy

Gulf Shrimp and Choy

$28.00

black soybeans, sweet red chili

Mapo Dofu

Mapo Dofu

$24.00

minced pork, Sichuan peppercorn, handmade dofu

Salt & Pepper Tofu

Salt & Pepper Tofu

$22.00

red and green long chilies, Sichuan peppercorn, wok fired salt

Fried Rice

Angry Pig

Angry Pig

$16.00

Chinese hanging pork, smoked tofu, snap pea, egg, ginger

Yeungshau Egg

Yeungshau Egg

$14.00

smoked tofu, snap pea, egg, ginger

Ocean Wealth Shrimp

Ocean Wealth Shrimp

$16.00

poached shrimp, smoked tofu, snap pea, egg, ginger

White Rice

White Rice

$3.00

Soups

Hot and Sour

Hot and Sour

$16.00

lili flower, shrimp, chicken, white pepper, red vinegar

Egg Drop Soup

Egg Drop Soup

$14.00

Chinese greens and sesame oil

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$14.00

Exclusive Item

Lion's Head Meatball Lo Mein

Lion's Head Meatball Lo Mein

$20.00Out of stock

Soda

White Rock Club Soda
$3.00

White Rock Club Soda

$3.00
White Rock Gingerale
$3.00

White Rock Gingerale

$3.00
White Rock Cola
$3.00

White Rock Cola

$3.00

Canned Cocktails

King Kamehameha
$14.00

King Kamehameha

$14.00
Imperial Mai Tai
$14.00

Imperial Mai Tai

$14.00
Shanghai Mule

Shanghai Mule

$14.00

TEE SHIRTS

Mens Tee

Mens Tee

$22.00

SAUCES

Dumpling Sauce
$6.00

Dumpling Sauce

$6.00
Spicy Mustard
$6.00

Spicy Mustard

$6.00
Chili Paste

Chili Paste

$6.00

Cinnamon Red Oil
$6.00

$6.00
All hours
Sunday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

168 1/2 Delancey St, New York, NY 10002

Directions

Gallery
Kings County Imperial image
Kings County Imperial image
Kings County Imperial image

