Kings of Kobe Midtown West

Kirin, Light , USA

$8.00

Bottle | ABV: 3.2% | Beautiful golden color with notes of European aroma hops and a silky, smooth taste with a balanced hop finish. Ichiban means "number one", a fitting name for our beer, which uses only the first-press of the wort. First press brewing is able to extract a higher concentration of flavor to create a distinctly crisp, smooth and full-bodied beer. With only 95 calories per 12 fl. oz. serving, and a surprisingly full-bodied taste, Kirin Light is one of the world's finest light beers.