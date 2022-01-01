BG picView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Kings of Kobe Midtown West

1,322 Reviews

$$

650 West 42nd St

New York, NY 10036

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Burger
Battered Fries
Duke of Lux Burger

Starters & Snacks

psst . . . have you tried our waffle dog yet?!?!
Street Corn

Street Corn

$7.25+

spicy mayo, cotija cheese, paprika (1pc or 4pcs)

Notorious P.I.B

Notorious P.I.B

$13.95

large pig in a blanket, black sesame seeds, pub msutard

Charred Shishitos

Charred Shishitos

$12.75

truffle honey, lime, sea salt, sesame seeds

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$19.95+

rice flour fried, orange chili sauce, parsley

Mac & Cheese Balls

Mac & Cheese Balls

$13.95+

aged cheddar, panko crusted and fried, jalapeños dust (4pc or 8pcs)

Bonfire Nachos

Bonfire Nachos

$14.75+

smoky chipotle cheddar cheese sauce, black beans, red onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, avocado, crema

Hot Wings

Hot Wings

$15.95+

maple hot sauce or chipotle bbq sauce, sesame seeds (7pc or 14pcs)

Wagyu Chili Fries

Wagyu Chili Fries

$16.75

wagyu beef and beans chili, shredded cheese, diced red onions, and side of crema

Chipotle Cheese Fries

Chipotle Cheese Fries

$12.75

battered fries topped with smoky chipotle cheese fries, and bacon bits

Royal Wagyu Sliders

Royal Wagyu Sliders

$16.95+

wagyu beef sliders, american cheese, tomatoes, pickles, royal fry sauce (3oz each / 2pc or 4pc)

Hot Pastrami Sliders

Hot Pastrami Sliders

$18.95+

reuben style sliders with hot wagyu pastrami, gruyère cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing, rye buns (2pc or 4pc)

Wagyu Beef Chili

Wagyu Beef Chili

$12.95

wagyu beef and beans chili, shredded cheese, spicy brioche croutons

Salads

"from salad dressing all blessings flow" - paul newman.
The Wedge Salad

The Wedge Salad

$16.95

Iceberg lettuce, blue cheese crumble, pickled onions, tomato-jalapeno salsa, blue cheese sauce, applewood smoked bacon bits

Constantine The Greek Salad

Constantine The Greek Salad

$18.75

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onions, red and green peppers, kalamata olives, crumbled feta, greek dressing

Hail Caesar Salad

Hail Caesar Salad

$16.75

romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, spicy brioche croutons

Viva Salad

Viva Salad

$17.95

cherry tomato, cucumber, avocado, sweet corn, red beans, diced red onion, queso fresco, romaine lettuce, agave-lime vinaigrette, tortilla strips

Twist & Sprout

Twist & Sprout

$15.75

shaved raw brussel sprouts, shaved fennel, orange supremes, cashews, watermelon radish, miso dressing

American Wagyu Hot Dogs

all-natural american wagyu beef. no changes or substitutions please.
Build Your Own Hot Dog

Build Your Own Hot Dog

$10.95

add on as your heart desires!

King's Classic Hot Dog

King's Classic Hot Dog

$13.75

sauerkraut, house sautéed red onions, spicy dijon mustard

Golden Pineapple Hot Dog

Golden Pineapple Hot Dog

$14.95

sauerkraut, pineapple relish, smoked gouda, bacon bits

Mango? Let's Tango Hot Dog

Mango? Let's Tango Hot Dog

$14.75

mango-jalapeño relish, lime mayo, crispy onions, bacon bits

Chili Project Hot Dog

Chili Project Hot Dog

$14.95

wagyu beef chili, diced red onions, shredded cheese

Monarque Hot Dog

Monarque Hot Dog

$13.95

creamy slaw, pickles, bacon bits, chipotle bbq sauce

Frydom Fighter Hot Dog

Frydom Fighter Hot Dog

$14.95

bacon wrapped and fried hot dog, crispy onions, royal fry sauce mayo

American Wagyu Burgers

all-natural american wagyu beef. no changes or substitutions please.
Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$15.95

add on as your heart desires!

Kings's Standard Burger

Kings's Standard Burger

$17.95

marinated roasted tomatoes, white cheddar, pickles, cherry pepper mayo

Queens Rules Burger

Queens Rules Burger

$19.25

pepper jack cheese, crispy prosciutto, lettuce, sweet chili relish, pickled jalapeño mayo

Louis XIII Burger

Louis XIII Burger

$19.95

mozzarella, sautéed cremini mushrooms, truffle oil, sunny-side up egg, roasted garlic mayo

The Empress Burger

The Empress Burger

$19.75

cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, spicy ketchup, mango relish

Duke of Lux Burger

Duke of Lux Burger

$19.95

smoked gouda, caramelized onions, applewood smoked bacon, chipotle mayo

Blue Knight Burger

Blue Knight Burger

$18.75

caramelized onions, blue cheese, rosemary mayo

Rueben XXI Burger

Rueben XXI Burger

$26.95

gruyère cheese, dijon mustard, hot wagyu pastrami brisket, sauerkraut, pickles, russian dressing

Mary Florentine Burger

Mary Florentine Burger

$18.95

american wagyu beef burger, white cheddar, sautéed spinach, sunny-side up egg, hollandaise sauce, bacon bits, micro greens

Sargent Pepper Burger

Sargent Pepper Burger

$19.25

manchego cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato, charred red onion, romesco sauce, bread and butter pickles (nut allegry)

High Castle Burger

High Castle Burger

$18.95

gruyère cheese, tomato, crispy onions, bread and butter pickles, tequila-thousand island sauce

Battle of Kings Burger

Battle of Kings Burger

$25.95

manchego cheese, sauerkraut, sliced wagyu hot dog, pickled red onions, pub mustard sauce, pretzel bun

Oh My Frita! Burger

Oh My Frita! Burger

$24.95

chorizo crisp, homemade potato sticks, sofrito sauce, aged cheddar sauce, sunny-side-up egg

American Wagyu Pounders

all-natural american wagyu beef. no changes or substitutions please.
Build Your Own Pounder

Build Your Own Pounder

$24.95

add on as your heart desires!

King's Standard Pounder

King's Standard Pounder

$26.95

marinated roasted tomatoes, white cheddar, pickles, cherry pepper mayo

Queen Rules Pounder

Queen Rules Pounder

$27.75

pepper jack cheese, crispy prosciutto, lettuce, sweet chili relish, pickled jalapeño mayo

Louis XIII Pounder

Louis XIII Pounder

$28.95

mozzarella, sautéed cremini mushrooms, truffle oil, sunny-side up egg, roasted garlic mayo

The Empress Pounder

The Empress Pounder

$28.75

cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, spicy ketchup, mango relish

Blue Knight Pounder

Blue Knight Pounder

$27.75

caramelized onions, blue cheese, rosemary mayo

Duke of Lux Pounder

Duke of Lux Pounder

$28.95

smoked gouda, caramelized onions, applewood smoked bacon, chipotle mayo

Rueben XXI Pounder

Rueben XXI Pounder

$35.95

gruyère cheese, dijon mustard, hot wagyu pastrami, sauerkraut, pickles, russian dressing

Mary Florentine Pounder

Mary Florentine Pounder

$27.95

american wagyu beef burger, white cheddar, sautéed spinach, sunny-side up egg, hollandaise sauce, bacon bits, micro greens

Sargent Pepper Pounder

Sargent Pepper Pounder

$28.25

manchego cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato, charred red onion, romesco sauce, bread and butter pickles (nut allegry)

High Castle Pounder

High Castle Pounder

$27.95

gruyère cheese, tomato, crispy onions, bread and butter pickles, tequila-thousand island sauce

Battle of Kings Pounder

Battle of Kings Pounder

$34.95

manchego cheese, sauerkraut, sliced wagyu hot dog, pickled red onions, pub mustard sauce, pretzel bun

Oh My Frita! Pounder

$33.95

chorizo crisp, homemade potato sticks, sofrito sauce, aged cheddar sauce, sunny-side-up egg

Sandwiches & Other Burgers

not a wagyu beef burger, but still so delicious.
The Grilled Cheese

The Grilled Cheese

$15.95

double decker brioche grilled cheese, gruyère, mozzarella cheese, roasted tomato, fresh basil, and crushed tomato dipping sauce

The Clubhouse

The Clubhouse

$17.95

avocado mash, chicken breast, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, applewood smoked bacon, honey-chipotle mayo, ciabatta hero

Chicken on The Ritz

Chicken on The Ritz

$19.95

ritz cracker breaded chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, avocado ranch, bread and butter pickles, watermelon radish, brioche bun

Empire Steak

Empire Steak

$19.95

wagyu steak, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, arugula, horseradish mayo, ciabatta hero

The Republic Veggie Burger

The Republic Veggie Burger

$18.95

beyond plant-based burger, marinated roasted tomatoes, pickles, baby arugula, herbed vegan mayo

Go Fish Burger

Go Fish Burger

$18.25

alaskan salmon burger, red onions, avocado, tomatoes, lettuce, pickled ginger, citrus mayo, brioche bun

Build Your Own Veggie Burger

Build Your Own Veggie Burger

$16.95

with 6oz BEYOND plant-based patty

Wagyu Steaks

cause sometimes you just want a good steak.
American Wagyu Flat Iron (8oz)

American Wagyu Flat Iron (8oz)

$59.00
American Wagyu Strip Steak (12oz)

American Wagyu Strip Steak (12oz)

$99.00
American Wagyu Ribeye Steak (14oz)

American Wagyu Ribeye Steak (14oz)

$119.00

Sides

perfect to share. although you might not want to!
Battered Fries

Battered Fries

$7.25+

light battered

Sweet Potato Tots

Sweet Potato Tots

$8.75+

served with a side of spicy maple mayo

Red Onion Rings

Red Onion Rings

$9.75+

breaded onion rings, served with side of roasted garlic mayo

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$11.25+

battered fries tossed in grated parmesan, truffle oil, tuscan herbs. served with side of ketchup.

Sauteed Spinach

$7.95
Sauteed Mushrooms

Sauteed Mushrooms

$7.95
Garlic Mashed Potato

Garlic Mashed Potato

$7.95+
Red Cabbage Slaw

Red Cabbage Slaw

$5.75+
Small Mixed Greens Salad

Small Mixed Greens Salad

$7.95

mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, champagne vinaigrette

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$8.95

lettuce, house caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, spicy brioche croutons

Pickles

Pickles

$1.95

(4oz)

Pickled Jalapeños

Pickled Jalapeños

$1.95

(4oz)

Side Sauerkraut

Side Sauerkraut

$4.75
Cheese Sauce (side)

Cheese Sauce (side)

$3.95
Side Bacon

Side Bacon

$5.00

Applewood smoked bacon (4pc)

Mayos, Sauces, and Relish

the perfect addition to your meal, snacks, or fries. we are serious about our sauces. some say spicy mayo runs in our veins.
Mayos

Mayos

Sauces

Sauces

Relish

Relish

Desserts

we know you might be full, but who can say no to chocolate.
Holy Banana Pudding

Holy Banana Pudding

$13.00

creamy vanilla pudding, vanilla wafers, bananas, whipped cream

Snickers Wontons

Snickers Wontons

$11.00

snickers bar wontons, vanilla ice cream, nutella sauce

Molten Chocolate Cookie

Molten Chocolate Cookie

$11.00

warm molten lava chocolate chip cookie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side

Total Blackout Cake

Total Blackout Cake

$12.00

chocolate cake filled with chocolate pudding and topped with chocolate cake crumbs and a scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side

Oreo Cheesecake Lollipops

Oreo Cheesecake Lollipops

$10.00

oreo crusted cheesecake lollipops (3pc)

Drunkin' Donut Holes

Drunkin' Donut Holes

$10.00

sugared donut holes, kahlua-caramel dipping sauce

Homestyle Apple Pie

Homestyle Apple Pie

$12.00

homestyle apple pie served warm with scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side

Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream

Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream

$9.00

Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream Selction

Milkshakes

häagen-dazs ice cream and whipped cream
Chocolate Milkshake

Chocolate Milkshake

$9.00+
Vanilla Milkshake

Vanilla Milkshake

$9.00+
Strawberry Milkshake

Strawberry Milkshake

$9.00+
Oreos & Cream Milkshake

Oreos & Cream Milkshake

$11.00+
Peanut-Butter Chocolate Milkshake

Peanut-Butter Chocolate Milkshake

$11.00+
Coffee Milkshake

Coffee Milkshake

$10.00+

contains caffeine

Cafe Mocha Milkshake

Cafe Mocha Milkshake

$10.50+

contains caffeine

Soft Drinks

thirsty?
Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$4.50+

pepsi selection

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.50+
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$4.50+
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.50+

unsweeteended

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00+
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$5.00+
Pineapple Juice

Pineapple Juice

$5.00+
Mineral Water

Mineral Water

$8.50

Llanllyr Source, Wales , England (750ml)

Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$7.00

Bundaberg Ginger Beer, Australia (12.7oz) non-alcoholic

Red Bull

$4.50

Beer & Cider (Alcoholic Beverage)

must be 21+ to purchase alcoholic beverages
Kirin, Light , USA

Kirin, Light , USA

$8.00

Bottle | ABV: 3.2% | Beautiful golden color with notes of European aroma hops and a silky, smooth taste with a balanced hop finish. Ichiban means "number one", a fitting name for our beer, which uses only the first-press of the wort. First press brewing is able to extract a higher concentration of flavor to create a distinctly crisp, smooth and full-bodied beer. With only 95 calories per 12 fl. oz. serving, and a surprisingly full-bodied taste, Kirin Light is one of the world's finest light beers.

Abita, Amber

Abita, Amber

$8.00

Slight notes of diacetyl and a light hand with the bittering hops make this a smooth, enjoyable beer. Would pair well with spicy dishes. A very approachable craft lager. Good, but not overly simple. Cleanly brewed and won’t scare off new craft beer drinkers.

Barrier Oktoberfest

$10.00Out of stock
Goose Island, IPA, Chicago

Goose Island, IPA, Chicago

$8.00

Bottle | ABV: 5.9% | Fruity hops are lively and playful, making for an interesting take on American IPA. A fun beer to drink. The flavors worked well together, and the beer was not overly bitter. An overall great hoppy beer with a touch of malt that is well balanced with the hops flavor and moderate bitterness.”

Original Sin, Rose Cider, New York

Original Sin, Rose Cider, New York

$8.00

Can | ABV: 5.5% | A cider made with a blend of freshly pressed New York apples. Dry Rosé features a beautiful light pink color with a delicate nose, refreshing acidity and a smooth semi-dry finish.

Austin Eastciders, Blakberry, Texas

Austin Eastciders, Blakberry, Texas

$8.00

Can | ABV: 5.5% | Ripe & juicy cider that's slightly tart yet super drinkable. This cider uses a blend of bittersweet apples and real blackberry juice from california, oregon, and washington for a sparkling light and fruity beverage. Its a cobbler in a can with a burst of ripe blackberries notes of mixed berry & undertones of crisp apple with a refreshing tart finish.

Allagash, White, Portland

Allagash, White, Portland

$9.00+

Draft | ABV: 5.2% | Winning interpretation of a Belgian-style wheat beer is brewed with oats, malted wheat, and raw wheat for a hazy “white” appearance. Spiced with our own special blend of coriander and Curaçao orange peel. Complex and Refreshing.

Sloop, Juice Bomb, Hazy IPA, New York

Sloop, Juice Bomb, Hazy IPA, New York

$9.00+

Draft | ABV: 6.5% | An explosively unfiltered IPA, golden in color. Bursting with citrus flavor that balances with a touch of bitterness on the finish.

Stella Artois, Pilsner, Belgium

Stella Artois, Pilsner, Belgium

$8.00+

Draft | ABV: 5.0% | Wonderful floral aroma, well-balanced malt sweetness, crisp hop bitterness, and a soft dry finish, Stella Artois is the perfect beer to pair with food and friends.

Blue Point, Toasted Lager, New York

Blue Point, Toasted Lager, New York

$9.00+

Draft | ABV: 5.0% | Classic Long Island lager pours a clear golden-amber color, with upfront aromas of toasted grain, cereal and malt that are woven with notes of floral, citrusy hops. Bitter hop flavors take more prominence on the light- to medium-bodied palate, countering the sweet malt flavors and giving some astringent length to the finish. It's enjoyable and easy to drink while still offering some grip and hoppy complexity.

Wines by the Glass (Alcoholic Beverage)

Sake

Sake

$9.00

gekkeikan, california - served on the rock with a lemon peel

Prosecco

Prosecco

$13.00

lunetta, prosecco, brut, italy

Pinot Grigio

Pinot Grigio

$13.00

ruffino, delle venezie, italy

Sauvignon Blanc

Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

peter yealands, marlborough, new zealand

Chardonnay

Chardonnay

$13.00

rodney strong, california

Rose

Rose

$14.00

josh cellars, san francisco bay, california

Malbec

Malbec

$13.00

portillo, mendoza, argentina

Pinot Noir

Pinot Noir

$13.00

robert mondavi, private selection, california

Cabernet Sauvignon

Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00

noble vines, lodi, california

Bar Mixed Drinks (Alcoholic Beverage)

Effen Vodka

Effen Vodka

$14.00
Effen Citrus

Effen Citrus

$14.00
Tito's Vodka

Tito's Vodka

$14.00
Grey Goose Vodka

Grey Goose Vodka

$16.00
Gin

Gin

$14.00
Hendrick's Gin

Hendrick's Gin

$15.00
Tanqueray Gin

Tanqueray Gin

$15.00
Corazon Tequila

Corazon Tequila

$14.00
Patron Silver Tequila

Patron Silver Tequila

$17.00
Don Julio Blanco Tequila

Don Julio Blanco Tequila

$18.00

Dos Hombres Mezcal

$17.00
Jim Beam Bourbon

Jim Beam Bourbon

$14.00
Maker's Mark B

Maker's Mark B

$16.00
Jack Daniel's Whiskey

Jack Daniel's Whiskey

$15.00
Jameson Irish Whiskey

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$15.00

Toki Japanese Whisky

$16.00Out of stock
Cruzan Rum

Cruzan Rum

$14.00
Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$14.00

Extra Packing Instructions

Packing Instructions

Packing Instructions

Merchandise

share the love!
Love T-shirt

Love T-shirt

$18.00
Love Cap

Love Cap

$18.00
Circle Logo Cap

Circle Logo Cap

$18.00
Stress Ball

Stress Ball

$2.00
Circle Logo Beanie

Circle Logo Beanie

$12.00
Mask

Mask

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The towering burger creations and frenzy of hot dog toppings speak to the Kings of Kobe core: unadulterated, delicious fun. From counter service to two full-service restaurants, Kings of Kobe only ever strives for the best, continuously keeping customers on their toes with unique takes on American classics. Because food should never be so serious — only boldly delicious.

Website

Location

650 West 42nd St, New York, NY 10036

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Map
More near New York
Midtown East
review star
Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
TriBeCa
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Upper West Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Lower East Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
East Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Manhattan Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
