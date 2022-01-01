- Home
Kings of Kobe Midtown West
1,322 Reviews
$$
650 West 42nd St
New York, NY 10036
Starters & Snacks
Street Corn
spicy mayo, cotija cheese, paprika (1pc or 4pcs)
Notorious P.I.B
large pig in a blanket, black sesame seeds, pub msutard
Charred Shishitos
truffle honey, lime, sea salt, sesame seeds
Fried Calamari
rice flour fried, orange chili sauce, parsley
Mac & Cheese Balls
aged cheddar, panko crusted and fried, jalapeños dust (4pc or 8pcs)
Bonfire Nachos
smoky chipotle cheddar cheese sauce, black beans, red onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, avocado, crema
Hot Wings
maple hot sauce or chipotle bbq sauce, sesame seeds (7pc or 14pcs)
Wagyu Chili Fries
wagyu beef and beans chili, shredded cheese, diced red onions, and side of crema
Chipotle Cheese Fries
battered fries topped with smoky chipotle cheese fries, and bacon bits
Royal Wagyu Sliders
wagyu beef sliders, american cheese, tomatoes, pickles, royal fry sauce (3oz each / 2pc or 4pc)
Hot Pastrami Sliders
reuben style sliders with hot wagyu pastrami, gruyère cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing, rye buns (2pc or 4pc)
Wagyu Beef Chili
wagyu beef and beans chili, shredded cheese, spicy brioche croutons
Salads
The Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce, blue cheese crumble, pickled onions, tomato-jalapeno salsa, blue cheese sauce, applewood smoked bacon bits
Constantine The Greek Salad
lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onions, red and green peppers, kalamata olives, crumbled feta, greek dressing
Hail Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, spicy brioche croutons
Viva Salad
cherry tomato, cucumber, avocado, sweet corn, red beans, diced red onion, queso fresco, romaine lettuce, agave-lime vinaigrette, tortilla strips
Twist & Sprout
shaved raw brussel sprouts, shaved fennel, orange supremes, cashews, watermelon radish, miso dressing
American Wagyu Hot Dogs
Build Your Own Hot Dog
add on as your heart desires!
King's Classic Hot Dog
sauerkraut, house sautéed red onions, spicy dijon mustard
Golden Pineapple Hot Dog
sauerkraut, pineapple relish, smoked gouda, bacon bits
Mango? Let's Tango Hot Dog
mango-jalapeño relish, lime mayo, crispy onions, bacon bits
Chili Project Hot Dog
wagyu beef chili, diced red onions, shredded cheese
Monarque Hot Dog
creamy slaw, pickles, bacon bits, chipotle bbq sauce
Frydom Fighter Hot Dog
bacon wrapped and fried hot dog, crispy onions, royal fry sauce mayo
American Wagyu Burgers
Build Your Own Burger
add on as your heart desires!
Kings's Standard Burger
marinated roasted tomatoes, white cheddar, pickles, cherry pepper mayo
Queens Rules Burger
pepper jack cheese, crispy prosciutto, lettuce, sweet chili relish, pickled jalapeño mayo
Louis XIII Burger
mozzarella, sautéed cremini mushrooms, truffle oil, sunny-side up egg, roasted garlic mayo
The Empress Burger
cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, spicy ketchup, mango relish
Duke of Lux Burger
smoked gouda, caramelized onions, applewood smoked bacon, chipotle mayo
Blue Knight Burger
caramelized onions, blue cheese, rosemary mayo
Rueben XXI Burger
gruyère cheese, dijon mustard, hot wagyu pastrami brisket, sauerkraut, pickles, russian dressing
Mary Florentine Burger
american wagyu beef burger, white cheddar, sautéed spinach, sunny-side up egg, hollandaise sauce, bacon bits, micro greens
Sargent Pepper Burger
manchego cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato, charred red onion, romesco sauce, bread and butter pickles (nut allegry)
High Castle Burger
gruyère cheese, tomato, crispy onions, bread and butter pickles, tequila-thousand island sauce
Battle of Kings Burger
manchego cheese, sauerkraut, sliced wagyu hot dog, pickled red onions, pub mustard sauce, pretzel bun
Oh My Frita! Burger
chorizo crisp, homemade potato sticks, sofrito sauce, aged cheddar sauce, sunny-side-up egg
American Wagyu Pounders
Build Your Own Pounder
add on as your heart desires!
King's Standard Pounder
marinated roasted tomatoes, white cheddar, pickles, cherry pepper mayo
Queen Rules Pounder
pepper jack cheese, crispy prosciutto, lettuce, sweet chili relish, pickled jalapeño mayo
Louis XIII Pounder
mozzarella, sautéed cremini mushrooms, truffle oil, sunny-side up egg, roasted garlic mayo
The Empress Pounder
cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, spicy ketchup, mango relish
Blue Knight Pounder
caramelized onions, blue cheese, rosemary mayo
Duke of Lux Pounder
smoked gouda, caramelized onions, applewood smoked bacon, chipotle mayo
Rueben XXI Pounder
gruyère cheese, dijon mustard, hot wagyu pastrami, sauerkraut, pickles, russian dressing
Mary Florentine Pounder
american wagyu beef burger, white cheddar, sautéed spinach, sunny-side up egg, hollandaise sauce, bacon bits, micro greens
Sargent Pepper Pounder
manchego cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato, charred red onion, romesco sauce, bread and butter pickles (nut allegry)
High Castle Pounder
gruyère cheese, tomato, crispy onions, bread and butter pickles, tequila-thousand island sauce
Battle of Kings Pounder
manchego cheese, sauerkraut, sliced wagyu hot dog, pickled red onions, pub mustard sauce, pretzel bun
Oh My Frita! Pounder
chorizo crisp, homemade potato sticks, sofrito sauce, aged cheddar sauce, sunny-side-up egg
Sandwiches & Other Burgers
The Grilled Cheese
double decker brioche grilled cheese, gruyère, mozzarella cheese, roasted tomato, fresh basil, and crushed tomato dipping sauce
The Clubhouse
avocado mash, chicken breast, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, applewood smoked bacon, honey-chipotle mayo, ciabatta hero
Chicken on The Ritz
ritz cracker breaded chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, avocado ranch, bread and butter pickles, watermelon radish, brioche bun
Empire Steak
wagyu steak, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, arugula, horseradish mayo, ciabatta hero
The Republic Veggie Burger
beyond plant-based burger, marinated roasted tomatoes, pickles, baby arugula, herbed vegan mayo
Go Fish Burger
alaskan salmon burger, red onions, avocado, tomatoes, lettuce, pickled ginger, citrus mayo, brioche bun
Build Your Own Veggie Burger
with 6oz BEYOND plant-based patty
Wagyu Steaks
Sides
Battered Fries
light battered
Sweet Potato Tots
served with a side of spicy maple mayo
Red Onion Rings
breaded onion rings, served with side of roasted garlic mayo
Truffle Fries
battered fries tossed in grated parmesan, truffle oil, tuscan herbs. served with side of ketchup.
Sauteed Spinach
Sauteed Mushrooms
Garlic Mashed Potato
Red Cabbage Slaw
Small Mixed Greens Salad
mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, champagne vinaigrette
Small Caesar Salad
lettuce, house caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, spicy brioche croutons
Pickles
(4oz)
Pickled Jalapeños
(4oz)
Side Sauerkraut
Cheese Sauce (side)
Side Bacon
Applewood smoked bacon (4pc)
Mayos, Sauces, and Relish
Desserts
Holy Banana Pudding
creamy vanilla pudding, vanilla wafers, bananas, whipped cream
Snickers Wontons
snickers bar wontons, vanilla ice cream, nutella sauce
Molten Chocolate Cookie
warm molten lava chocolate chip cookie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side
Total Blackout Cake
chocolate cake filled with chocolate pudding and topped with chocolate cake crumbs and a scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side
Oreo Cheesecake Lollipops
oreo crusted cheesecake lollipops (3pc)
Drunkin' Donut Holes
sugared donut holes, kahlua-caramel dipping sauce
Homestyle Apple Pie
homestyle apple pie served warm with scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side
Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream
Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream Selction
Milkshakes
Soft Drinks
Beer & Cider (Alcoholic Beverage)
Kirin, Light , USA
Bottle | ABV: 3.2% | Beautiful golden color with notes of European aroma hops and a silky, smooth taste with a balanced hop finish. Ichiban means "number one", a fitting name for our beer, which uses only the first-press of the wort. First press brewing is able to extract a higher concentration of flavor to create a distinctly crisp, smooth and full-bodied beer. With only 95 calories per 12 fl. oz. serving, and a surprisingly full-bodied taste, Kirin Light is one of the world's finest light beers.
Abita, Amber
Slight notes of diacetyl and a light hand with the bittering hops make this a smooth, enjoyable beer. Would pair well with spicy dishes. A very approachable craft lager. Good, but not overly simple. Cleanly brewed and won’t scare off new craft beer drinkers.
Barrier Oktoberfest
Goose Island, IPA, Chicago
Bottle | ABV: 5.9% | Fruity hops are lively and playful, making for an interesting take on American IPA. A fun beer to drink. The flavors worked well together, and the beer was not overly bitter. An overall great hoppy beer with a touch of malt that is well balanced with the hops flavor and moderate bitterness.”
Original Sin, Rose Cider, New York
Can | ABV: 5.5% | A cider made with a blend of freshly pressed New York apples. Dry Rosé features a beautiful light pink color with a delicate nose, refreshing acidity and a smooth semi-dry finish.
Austin Eastciders, Blakberry, Texas
Can | ABV: 5.5% | Ripe & juicy cider that's slightly tart yet super drinkable. This cider uses a blend of bittersweet apples and real blackberry juice from california, oregon, and washington for a sparkling light and fruity beverage. Its a cobbler in a can with a burst of ripe blackberries notes of mixed berry & undertones of crisp apple with a refreshing tart finish.
Allagash, White, Portland
Draft | ABV: 5.2% | Winning interpretation of a Belgian-style wheat beer is brewed with oats, malted wheat, and raw wheat for a hazy “white” appearance. Spiced with our own special blend of coriander and Curaçao orange peel. Complex and Refreshing.
Sloop, Juice Bomb, Hazy IPA, New York
Draft | ABV: 6.5% | An explosively unfiltered IPA, golden in color. Bursting with citrus flavor that balances with a touch of bitterness on the finish.
Stella Artois, Pilsner, Belgium
Draft | ABV: 5.0% | Wonderful floral aroma, well-balanced malt sweetness, crisp hop bitterness, and a soft dry finish, Stella Artois is the perfect beer to pair with food and friends.
Blue Point, Toasted Lager, New York
Draft | ABV: 5.0% | Classic Long Island lager pours a clear golden-amber color, with upfront aromas of toasted grain, cereal and malt that are woven with notes of floral, citrusy hops. Bitter hop flavors take more prominence on the light- to medium-bodied palate, countering the sweet malt flavors and giving some astringent length to the finish. It's enjoyable and easy to drink while still offering some grip and hoppy complexity.
Wines by the Glass (Alcoholic Beverage)
Sake
gekkeikan, california - served on the rock with a lemon peel
Prosecco
lunetta, prosecco, brut, italy
Pinot Grigio
ruffino, delle venezie, italy
Sauvignon Blanc
peter yealands, marlborough, new zealand
Chardonnay
rodney strong, california
Rose
josh cellars, san francisco bay, california
Malbec
portillo, mendoza, argentina
Pinot Noir
robert mondavi, private selection, california
Cabernet Sauvignon
noble vines, lodi, california
Bar Mixed Drinks (Alcoholic Beverage)
Effen Vodka
Effen Citrus
Tito's Vodka
Grey Goose Vodka
Gin
Hendrick's Gin
Tanqueray Gin
Corazon Tequila
Patron Silver Tequila
Don Julio Blanco Tequila
Dos Hombres Mezcal
Jim Beam Bourbon
Maker's Mark B
Jack Daniel's Whiskey
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Toki Japanese Whisky
Cruzan Rum
Captain Morgan Spiced Rum
Extra Packing Instructions
Merchandise
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
The towering burger creations and frenzy of hot dog toppings speak to the Kings of Kobe core: unadulterated, delicious fun. From counter service to two full-service restaurants, Kings of Kobe only ever strives for the best, continuously keeping customers on their toes with unique takes on American classics. Because food should never be so serious — only boldly delicious.
650 West 42nd St, New York, NY 10036