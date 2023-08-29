Kingston 99 Kitchen 192 B Lorax Lane
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
192 Lorax Lane, Pittsboro, NC 27312
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Modern Life Deli & Drinks - 46 Sanford Rd
4.3 • 487
46 Sanford Rd Pittsboro, NC 27312
View restaurant
The Sycamore - Pittsboro - 480 Hillsboro St Suite 500
No Reviews
480 Hillsboro St Suite 500 Pittsboro, NC 27312
View restaurant
Capp's Pizzeria & Trattoria - 79 Falling Springs Drive
No Reviews
79 Falling Springs Drive Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pittsboro
More near Pittsboro