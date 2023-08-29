Appetizers

Jam Rock Spring Rolls

$11.00

Ackee & Saltfish Spring Rolls/ Sweet Chili Sauce

Stamp & Go

$8.00

Saltfish in seasoned batter deep fried served with Fair Game rum inspired sauce

Jamaican Patty

$3.75

Soup of the day

$6.00Out of stock

Red Kidney Bean Soup with Coconut Milk (Vegan)

Jamaica Coco Bread

$3.50

Main Course

Jerk chicken wings serves with purple cabbage slaw with fries or garlic bread

Jerk Chicken

$15.00

Oven Jerk Chicken in island herb jerk sauce served with steamed veggies and rice and peas or the potato of the day.

Boston Jerk Pork

$18.00

Oven roasted pork shoulder served with steamed veggies & pineapple slaw served with rice & peas/Jasmine white rice or Mashed Potato

Braised Oxtail & Butter Beans

$25.00

Braised Oxtail Seasoned with Herbs and Spices served with Steamed Veggies, rice and peas/Jasmine white rice or the potato of the day.

Curry Chicken

$14.00

Curry chicken served with steamed veggies, rice and peas/Jasmine white rice or garlic mashed potatoes.

Rocky Point Fish (Chef Cut)

$20.00

Chef special fish of the day (Escoveitched or Brown Stewed), Steamed veggies, Jasmine white rice/rice and peas or the potato of the day.

Kingston 99 Reggae Pasta

$20.00

Penne pasta tossed in creamy sauce with vegetables and with your option of jerk chicken, grilled shrimp or both.

Jerk Wings

$15.00Out of stock

Sides

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Local grown potatoes sauteed with garlic butter

Rice & Peas

$5.00

Red Kidney beans cooked with coconut milk combined with Jasmine white rice and herbs and spices

White Rice

$4.00

Steamed Jasmine White Rice

Sweet Plantain

$6.00

Sandwiches/Burgers

Kingston 99 Signature Jerk Burger

$15.00

Premium angus ground beef flavored with island herbs and spices topped with choice cheese & sunny side up egg

Island Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Tortilla wrap with lettuce, tomato

Taco Carnival

$12.00

3 Island inspired tacos with your choice of protein (Grilled Shrimp, Jerk chicken, Jerk Pork)

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Jerk chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, purple onion and Kingston 99 aioli sauce

Kidz

Kidz Reggae Chicken Tenders

$9.00

4 Homemade reggae batter deep fried chicken tenders served with fries

Grill Cheese

$7.00

White toasted bread with American cheese

Salads

Fresh romain lettuce, crispy croutons with parmesan cheese and blue cheese crumbles

Steam Veggies (Side Serving)

$5.00

mixed veggie medley (cabbage, carrot, onion and bell peppers)

Market Salad

$9.00

Local market green vegetables

Caesar Salad

$10.00

A bed of fresh romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing and crisp croutons. Also served with grilled chicken breast.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.00

Fresh Spring mix with shredded carrots with fry chicken served with dijon mustard

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$7.00

homemade rum and raisin bread pudding with dried cranberry

Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

New York style cheesecake

Beverages

Ginger Beer Soda

$3.25

D&G bottled ginger beer soda

Pineapple Soda

$3.25

D&G bottled pineaple soda

Kola Champagne Soda

$3.25

D&G bottled kola champaine soda

Sorrel Drink

$5.90Out of stock

Kingston 99 home made sorrel with ginger

Pineapple Ginger Drink

$5.90Out of stock

Kingston 99 home made pineaple and ginger drink

Coconut Water

$4.00+

100 organic coconut water

Bottled Water

$2.00

purified water

Jamaican Ting

$3.75

Irish Moss (Peanut)

$4.00

Irish Moss (Vanilla)

$4.00

Irish Moss (Coffee)

$4.00

Soursop Juice (Small)

$4.35

Jamaican Snacks

St. Mary's Banana Chips

$3.00

Sunday Brunch

Chef special buffet menu containing more than 20 special created dishes for your selection including natural fruit juices, salads and dessert (Breakfast through Lunch)

Jamaica Independence Brunch Buffet

$30.00

Kingston 99 Super Store

Scotch Bonnet Pepper Sauce

$6.50

Jamaican Ting Case (24)

$52.00Out of stock

Kingston 99 Brand Cap

$27.00

Kingston 99 Branded T-Shirts (Tie & Dye)

$30.00Out of stock