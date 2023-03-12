Main picView gallery

Fete 25 Kingston Street

No reviews yet

25 Kingston Street

Boston, MA 02111

Salads/Soup

Caesar Salad

$14.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons tossed in classic caesar dressing.

House Garden Salad

$12.00

greens, tomato, red onions and carrots. Served with classic French dressing.

Fete Chopped Salad

$16.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$9.00

Soup of the Day

$9.00

Classic Cocktails

Barrel Aged Manhattan

$16.00

Long Branch Bourborn, Vermouth Rosso, Bitters, Barrel Aged In-House

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Side Car

$15.00

Whiskey Smash

$15.00

Mojito

$15.00

Kingston Mule

$13.00

Skinniest Margarita

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Spiced Dark & Stormy

$15.00

Fête Cocktails

Fete Side Story

$18.00

Hustle & Fete

$18.00

LaLa Land

$18.00

The Last Dragon

$18.00

Fetespresso Martini

$18.00

Fête Tapas

Salmon Fritters

$12.00

with sweet corn aioli

Lobster Ravioli

$20.00

with Tuscan Cream Sauce

Tempura Lobster

$20.00

with wasabi aioli

Truffle Fries

$11.00

Arincini Trio

$15.00

Honey Garlic Shrimp

$15.00

Fete Wings

$15.00

Large Plates

WTF NOODLES w/shrimp

$27.00

Spicy Shrimp Pasta

$31.00

Fete Grilled Chicken

$29.00

steak Frites

$32.00

Curry Vegetable Alfredo

$19.00

Lobster Roll

$45.00

Caribbean Fish Sandwich

$24.00

BYOSandwich

$18.00

Brunch Items

Shrimp and Grits

$20.00

Chicken And Waffle

$20.00

Avocado Crab Toast

$32.00

Surf and Turf Benedict

$32.00

Three Eggs Your Way

$18.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

Yogurt Parfait

$14.00

Acai Bowl

$14.00

Crab Cake Slider

$28.00

Breakfast Burger

$18.00

Stacked Pancakes

$17.00Out of stock

Brioche French Toast

$15.00

Breakfast Add ons

Side of 3 Eggs

$8.00

1 Egg

$3.00

2 Eggs

$6.00

Breakfast meats

$8.00

Side Tater Tots

$8.00

Single Pancake

$8.00

Toast and Butter

$8.00

Plain Grits

$8.00

Plain Yogurt

$8.00

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$8.00

Beans and Leaves

Hot Coffee

$5.00

Ice Coffee

$7.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Ice Tea

$5.00

Espresso

$6.00

Late

$8.00

Cappuccino

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Juice

$7.00

Fuji Water

$6.00

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Milk

$6.00

Bubbles

Infused Mimosa

$14.00

Classic Mimosa

$12.00

Bellini

$14.00

Brunch Cocktail

Classic Bloody Mary

$13.00

Fete Bloody Mary

$17.00

Espresso Martini

$18.00

Fuzzy Navel

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$15.00

Irish Coffee

$14.00

Small Plates

Salt and Pepper shrimp and Calamari

$22.00

Baked Mac and Cheese

$15.00

Fete Tacos

$6.00

Fete Crab Cakes

$22.00

Dessert

Kremas Creme Brûlée

$14.00

Baked Alaska

$25.00

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders and Fries

$9.00

Kids Sliders and Fries

$9.00

Kids Buttered Pasta

$9.00

Late night Bites

Truffle Fries

$11.00

Fete Wings

$15.00

Fete Chopped Salad

$16.00

Salmon Fritters

$12.00

with sweet corn aioli

steak Frites

$32.00

Arincini Trio

$15.00

Karaoke Day

Fete Burger

$18.00

Curry Vegetable Alfredo

$19.00

Fete wings

$15.00

Chicken and Waffles

$18.00

Spicy Shrimp Pasta

$31.00

House Green Salad

$12.00

Feter Truffle Fries

$11.00

Fete Grilled Chicken

$29.00

Fete Tacos

$16.00

CasaMigos repo

$275.00

Casamigos Migos Blancno

$200.00

Hennessy

$275.00

Dusse

$275.00

Belaire Gold

$100.00

Belaire Rose

$150.00

Moet Rose

$275.00

Pj Rose

$900.00

Ace of Spade

$700.00

Chloe Prosecco

$52.00

AIX Rose

$56.00

SIMI Chardonay

$52.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$56.00

Kim Crawford

$52.00

Patron

$300.00

Don Julio Blanco

$300.00

Beers

Bud Light

$9.00

Heineken

$9.00

Corona

$9.00

Lagunitas IPA

$9.00

Coors Light

$9.00

Allagash

$9.00

High Moon

$9.00

Tequila

Cincoro Reposado

$35.00

Codigo Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$20.00

Milagro Reposado

$18.00

Milagro Silver

$16.00

Casa Migos Blanco

$16.00

Casa Migos Reposado

$18.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Mi Campo Blanco

$15.00

Altos

$15.00

Teramana Blanco

$17.00

Cazadores Blanco

$16.00

Ghost

$16.00

Lobos Reposado

$25.00

Xicaru Silver Mezcal

$1,800.00

Del Manguey Vida

$16.00

Avion Res 44

$30.00

Espolon

$16.00

Vodka

Absolut Vanilla

$16.00

Absolut plain

$16.00

Ciroc Coconut

$16.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$16.00

Ciroc apple

$16.00

Ciroc

$16.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Grey Goose Essence

$18.00

Deep Eddy

$16.00

Velo

$16.00

Titos

$17.00

Kettle One

$17.00

Cognac/Brandy/whisky

Hennessy Vs

$18.00

Hennessy VSOP

$19.00

Hennessy XO

$50.00

D'USSE

$18.00

Remy Martin

$16.00

Crown Royal

$15.00

Crown Royal Apple

$15.00

Buchannans Rye scotch

Bullet Rye

$35.00

Jameson Black

$16.00

JeffersonBourboun

Johny walker black

$20.00

Johny walker gold

$30.00

Johny walker Blue

$40.00

Uncle Nearest

$18.00

Balveine 12 Year double wood

$17.00

Jack Daniels

$17.00

Knob Creek

$20.00

Makers Mark

$20.00

Cicori Whiskey

$17.00

Lagovulin

$20.00

Macallen sherry oak 12 year

$19.00

Mitchers Bourbon

$18.00

Mitchers Straight

$18.00

Red Bresst 12 years

$20.00

Jameson orange

$18.00

Whistle Pig 15 year old Rye

$45.00

LongBranch

$18.00

Gin

tanqurray 10

$20.00

Tanqurray regular

$17.00

Hendricks

$18.00

Bombay Gin

$16.00

Bombay Sapphire

$18.00

SipSmith Gin

$1,700.00

Aviation American

$18.00

No3 London Dry

$18.00

Rum

Barbouncourt

$18.00

Bacardi Limon

$16.00

Bacardi dragonfruit

$16.00

Bacardi Strawberry

$16.00

Bottle Service

Bottle Titos Vodka

$300.00

Bottle Ciroc Vodka

$300.00

Bottle Velo Vodka

$200.00

Bottle Casamigos Blanco Tequila

$300.00

Bottle Casamigos Reposado

$325.00

Bottle Patron Silver

$400.00

Bottle Don Julio Blanco

$300.00

Bottle Don Julio 1942

$600.00

Bottle D'usse

$300.00

Bottle Hennessy VS

$325.00

Bottle Remy Martin VS

$275.00

Bottle Belair Gold

$100.00

Bottle Belair Rose

$150.00

Bottle Ace of Spade

$700.00

Bottle Perrier Jouet Rose 2013

$900.00

Bottle Nectar Rose

$250.00

Red Bull 4 Pack

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

25 Kingston Street, Boston, MA 02111

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

