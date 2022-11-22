Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kingston Kosher

review star

No reviews yet

425 Tioga Avenue

(Entrance in rear)

Kingston, PA 18704

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Burger
Coleslaw
Hot Dog and Fries

Starters

Chicken Matzo Ball Soup

Chicken Matzo Ball Soup

$7.00

Steaming hot Chicken Matzo Ball soup, just like the Bubby made it! Approximately 12 oz, with 2 matzo balls. If Jewish grandma's have it right, this will cure you from just about anything.

Mediterranean Board

Mediterranean Board

$12.00

Two quartered pitas, served with Hummus, Tapenade, and Babaganoush. Comes with Mediterranean Olive mix.

Wings 3 Ways

Wings 3 Ways

$11.00

10 Wings dressed in chimichurri, tangy BBQ, and Bourbon sauce. Served with celery sticks and carrots.

Sandwiches

Pulled Beef Hoagie

Pulled Beef Hoagie

$19.00

Our pulled beef hoagie has raving reviews - and for great reason! Made of premium beef brisket, and slow cooked for over 24 hours, the melt-in-your-mouth pulled beef is dressed perfectly to create a hoagie that is second to none! Served with pickle and coleslaw.

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$16.00

Our classic burger is half a pound of prime beef served on a pretzel bun with pesto aioli, lettuce, and tomato. Comes with fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Freshly grilled chicken breast served with Romaine lettuce, sliced tomato, fried onion, and a schmear of pesto aioli on either rye or baguette. Sing it: I like to shnitzel shnitzel, I like to shnitzel shnitzel, I like to shnitzel shnitzel, Ya like to.... SHNITZEL!

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$18.00

Traditional hot pastrami served with fried onions and a schmear of mustard. Served on either rye or baguette. Comes with a proper sour pickle and a side of coleslaw. We can't take you back to 1930's lower east side - but we will get you feeling close!

Hot Corn Beef Sandwich

Hot Corn Beef Sandwich

$18.00

Hot corned beef served with fried onions and a schmear of mustard served on either rye or baguette. Comes with a sour pickle and side of coleslaw. Stop kvetching and start kvelling! Just eat, and let your worries disappear.

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$16.00

Thinly sliced smoked turkey breast served with Romaine lettuce, sliced tomato, and a schmear of pesto mayo on either rye or baguette. Not sure, why the pastrami is not good enough for you, but if you are ordering this over the pastrami or pulled beef, we feel sorry for you. We might just throw in a free something so your day gets a bit better. How does a pickle sound? Or would you rather a cucumber! bleh.

Angus Brisket Burger

Angus Brisket Burger

$24.00

Made of half pound black angus brisket, this burger arrives on a pretzel bun with a family of garnishes includes fried onions, Sunnyside egg, beef fry, lettuce, and tomato. The BBQ aioli dressing gives it that perfect added flavor. Served with fries.

Entrees

Steak Dinner

Steak Dinner

$29.00

A fresh, juicy boneless ribeye 10 oz. steak cooked to your specification, served with sautéed green beans and roasted potatoes. Unlike your kids that never call, this dinner won't disappoint.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$19.00

Freshly grilled chicken breast served on a bed of Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes and purple onion served with Caesar dressing on the side.

Chicken Dinner

Chicken Dinner

$22.00

Our Chicken dinner is the perfect meal for the white meat lovers out there! The fillet is grilled to perfection, and served with seasonal veggies, as well as steak fries.

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$21.00

Rib Steak on a bed of spring mix with cherry tomatoes and radish. The healthy meat lovers choice.

Kids (& kids at heart!)

Hot Dog and Fries

Hot Dog and Fries

$9.00

Kosher hot dog in a bun, with a side of fries. Not too complicated, this one. Eh?

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$12.00

Chicken Nuggets & fries - kids size.

Pasta Bolognese

Pasta Bolognese

$11.00Out of stock

Kid sized serving of delicious pasta Bolognese.

Beverages

Soda

Soda

$2.50
Spring Water

Spring Water

$2.00
Seltzer

Seltzer

$2.50
Snapple

Snapple

$3.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00

Sides

French Fires

French Fires

$8.00

Steak Fries, goes with pretty much anything.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$5.00

A true classic - potato salad. Not much more to say about this one.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$5.00

Another true classic - coleslaw. Except this is the one everyone is talking about!

Onion RIngs

Onion RIngs

$8.00

5 Beer battered onion rings

Breaded Broccoli Poppers

Breaded Broccoli Poppers

$11.00

Breaded broccoli poppers, served with a dipping sauce.

Potato Knish

Potato Knish

$4.00

One large potato knish. One great reminder of why knishes rock! Comes with mustard, ya know?

Gefilte Fish

Gefilte Fish

$5.00

"I pity the fool..." takes on new meaning with this dish. Two pieces of gefilte fish served with a chrein (horseradish) dipping sauce. Twice the yum, twice the oy!

Stuffed Grape Leaves

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$4.00

Stuffed grape leaves. We can't figure out why people like it, they just do. Well, at least some people...

Kishke

Kishke

$5.00

Kishke, AKA Stuffed derma, is proof that some mistakes do in fact work out for the best. Try it, you'll see. Each serving contains 2 pieces. Kishke needs no sides. Kishke needs no garnishes. Kishke needs no dressing. Kishke needs only a hearty appetite and lots of tums or Rolaids (bring your own!)

Mini Eggrolls

Mini Eggrolls

$8.00

8 crispy miniature vegetable filled eggrolls, served with sweet and sour sauce. Great for munching, or as a side dish.

Specials

Beef Taco

Beef Taco

$12.00Out of stock

Soft Taco with ground beef, pico de gallo, guacamole, and dressing.

Chicken Fajita

Chicken Fajita

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken Fajita in Laffa. Contains fried onions, tri-color peppers, guacamole, jalapeno.

Mexican Soup

Mexican Soup

$5.00

Tomato base with black beans, charred corn, chicken, and cilantro.

Franks n Blanks Family Dinner

Franks n Blanks Family Dinner

$25.00

Franks and blanks with a side of tater tots. Family size, feeds 4.

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Let's Meat! The Kosher Deli is the ultimate destination for the cultured deli hunter, from the mightiest to the meek! Visit us to find out why.

Location

425 Tioga Avenue, (Entrance in rear), Kingston, PA 18704

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

