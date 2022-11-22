Kingston Kosher

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$16.00

Thinly sliced smoked turkey breast served with Romaine lettuce, sliced tomato, and a schmear of pesto mayo on either rye or baguette. Not sure, why the pastrami is not good enough for you, but if you are ordering this over the pastrami or pulled beef, we feel sorry for you. We might just throw in a free something so your day gets a bit better. How does a pickle sound? Or would you rather a cucumber! bleh.