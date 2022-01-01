  • Home
KINGSWAY Food Service 7808 Braygreen Rd

No reviews yet

7808 Braygreen Rd

Laurel, MD 20707

Order Again

Just Rice

Traditional Jollof

$6.50+

Traditional Jollof made with Long Grain Rice

Jasmine Jollof

$6.50+

Jasmine Jollof is softer and sticky. It holds the Jollof flavor very well.

Basmati Jollof

$7.00+

Jollof made with Basmati Rice. The Basmati grain is aromatic and long with a softer texture.

Chicken

Roasted Wings

$8.00+

Well seasoned and marinated overnight our Roasted Wings are a sure delight!

Barbeque Whole Wings

$8.00+

Marinated and glazed with our special Moonshine Barbeque Sauce. Keep some wet napkins close by!

Fried Whole Wings

$8.00+

Season and marinated overnight then pressure fried for maximum juiciness and texture.

Plus Jollof Wings

$8.50+

Our fried wings, dipped in our Jollof seasoning then baked for a special spicy crunch!

Jerk Wings

$9.00+

Seasoned and marinated overnight using traditional Walkerswood Jerk Seasoning. Definitely will light up your taste buds! Get it roasted or grilled.

Curry Chicken

$9.00+

Seasoned and marinated overnight with our special curry spices

Fish

Whiting

$8.00+

Catfish

$8.00+

Croaker

$8.00+

Salmon

$5.00

4oz Salmon fillet

Whole Red Snapper

$15.00

8oz Bone in Red Snapper

Meats

Beef

$8.00+

Goat

$12.00+

Lamb

$17.00+

Juicy portions of well seasoned lamb. Get it braised or grilled. Add our signature sauce for extra flavor!

Sides

Plantains

$3.00+

Sweet and ripe plantains

Mixed Veggies

$3.00

Lightly seasoned steamed mixed veggies

Stewed Greens

$4.00+

Spicy West African Style Stewed Greens

Egusi

$8.00+

Spicy greens with grounded melon seeds

Efo Riro

$8.00+

Spicy greens in a tomato based stew with assorted smoked meats.

Breads

Coco Bread

$3.00

Sweet Caribbean Coco Bread

Agege Bread

$1.00+

Traditional West African Agege Bread

Combos

Basic Combo

$18.00

Choice of Rice, Choice of Meat; Choice of Bread

2 Meat Combo

$22.00

Choice of Rice, Choose 2 Meats, Choice of Bread

3 Meat Combo

$27.00

Choice of Rice; Choose 3 Meats; Choice of Bread

Pastries

Meat Pie

$2.00+

Delicious beef filled patties in a buttery shell made fresh daily by hand.

Fish Rolls

$2.00+

A delightful Mackerel spread rolled into a buttery crust.

Sausage Roll

$1.75+

Turkey Sausage link rolled into a buttery crust.

Drinks

Candy Drinks

$20.00

Premium Mix

$18.00

Rail Mix

$12.00

Premium Shots

$15.00

Rail Shots

$10.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Top Shelf

$25.00

Super Premium

$50.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
KINGSWAY brings you Plus Jollof! Jollof Rice bowls with great tasting and tender meat options.

7808 Braygreen Rd, Laurel, MD 20707

