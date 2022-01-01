KINGSWAY Food Service 7808 Braygreen Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
KINGSWAY brings you Plus Jollof! Jollof Rice bowls with great tasting and tender meat options.
Location
7808 Braygreen Rd, Laurel, MD 20707
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
KINGSWAY - 13919 BALTIMORE AVE, suite 8
3.2 • 69
13919 BALTIMORE AVE, suite 8 Laurel, MD 20707
View restaurant
La Casita Pupuseria Food Truck - La Casita Pupuseria on Wheels
No Reviews
14311 Baltimore Avenue South Laurel, MD 20707
View restaurant