  • Home
  • /
  • Washington
  • /
  • Kingsway (Plus Jollof) Ghost Kitchen - 2000 -2018 5th st NE K106
A map showing the location of Kingsway (Plus Jollof) Ghost Kitchen 2000 -2018 5th st NE K106View gallery

Kingsway (Plus Jollof) Ghost Kitchen 2000 -2018 5th st NE K106

review star

No reviews yet

2000 -2018 5th st NE K106

Washington, DC 20002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Just Rice

Traditional Jollof

$6.50+

Wok Fried Rice

$6.50+

Our curry fried rice is wok fried to order! Make it a meal by adding your choice of chicken, shrimp or lamb!

Chicken

Roasted Wings

$8.00+

Barbeque Whole Wings

$8.00+

Fried Whole Wings

$10.00+

Plus Jollof Wings

$8.00+

Jerk Wings

$9.00+

Curry Chicken

$9.00+

Fish

Whiting

$8.00+

Catfish

$8.00+

Croaker

$8.00+

Salmon

$5.00

Whole Red Snapper

$15.00

Meats

Beef

$8.00+

Goat

$12.00+

Lamb

$17.00+

Sides

Plantains

$3.00+

Mixed Veggies

$3.00

Stewed Greens

$4.00+

Egusi

$8.00+

Efo Riro

$8.00+

Breads

Coco Bread

$3.00

Combos

Basic Combo

$18.00

2 Meat Combo

$22.00

3 Meat Combo

$27.00

Pastries

Meat Pie

$2.00+

Fish Rolls

$2.00+

Cod Fish Patty

$3.50

Crispy Jamaican style patty filled with Cod fish

Callaloo and Kale Patty

$3.50

Vegetarian Jamaican style patty filled with callaloo and kale.

Vegetarian Beef Patty

$3.50

Jamaican style patty filled with Beyond Meat vegetarian filling.

Lentil and Chickpea Patty

$3.50

Jamaican style vegetarian patty filled with chickpeas and lentils.

Beef and Cheese Patty

$3.50

Jamaican style patty filled with beef and cheese.

Beverages

DG Ginger Beer

$3.00

Sweet ginger drink with a nice spicy kick!

DG Pineapple Ginger Beer

$3.00

Refreshing ginger beer with a splash of pineapple flavor.

12oz Coca Cola

$1.75

12 oz can of Coca Cola

12 oz Sprite

$1.75

12 oz can of Sprite

Suya (Deep Copy)

Beef Suya

$6.00

West African style beef kabob

Chicken Suya

$5.00

West African style chicken kabob

Lamb Suya

$7.00

West African style lamb kabob

Shrimp Suya

$5.00

West African style shrimp kabob

Just Rice

Traditional Jollof

$6.50+

Jasmine Jollof

$6.50+

Basmati Jollof

$7.00+

Chicken

Roasted Wings

$8.00+

Barbeque Whole Wings

$8.00+

Fried Whole Wings

$10.00+

Plus Jollof Wings

$8.00+

Jerk Wings

$9.00+

Curry Chicken

$9.00+

Fish

Whiting

$8.00+

Catfish

$8.00+

Croaker

$8.00+

Salmon

$6.00

Whole Red Snapper

$18.00

Meats

Beef

$8.00+

Goat

$12.00+

Lamb

$17.00+

Sides

Plantains

$3.00+

Mixed Veggies

$3.00

Stewed Greens

$4.00+

Egusi

$8.00+

Efo Riro

$8.00+

Breads

Coco Bread

$3.60

Agege Bread

$1.00+

Suya

Beef Suya

$6.00

West African style beef kabob

Chicken Suya

$5.00

West African style chicken kabob

Lamb Suya

$7.00

West African style lamb kabob

Shrimp Suya

$5.00

West African style shrimp kabob

Just Rice

Traditional Jollof

$6.50+

Jasmine Jollof

$6.50+

Basmati Jollof

$7.00+

Chicken

Roasted Wings

$8.00+

Barbeque Whole Wings

$8.00+

Fried Whole Wings

$10.00+

Plus Jollof Wings

$8.00+

Jerk Wings

$9.00+

Curry Chicken

$9.00+

Fish

Whiting

$8.00+

Catfish

$8.00+

Croaker

$8.00+

Salmon

$5.00

Whole Red Snapper

$15.00

Meats

Beef

$8.00+

Goat

$12.00+

Lamb

$17.00+

Sides

Plantains

$3.00+

Mixed Veggies

$3.00

Stewed Greens

$4.00+

Egusi

$8.00+

Efo Riro

$8.00+

Breads

Coco Bread

$3.00

Agege Bread

$1.00+

Suya

Beef Suya

$6.00

West African style beef kabob

Chicken Suya

$5.00

West African style chicken kabob

Lamb Suya

$7.00

West African style lamb kabob

Shrimp Suya

$5.00

West African style shrimp kabob

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2000 -2018 5th st NE K106, Washington, DC 20002

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Ben's Chili Bowl - H Street NE
orange star4.2 • 841
1001 H St NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Smokin' Pig
orange starNo Reviews
1208 H St. NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Mozzeria DC
orange starNo Reviews
1300 H St NE STE A Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
The Queen Vic - 1206 H Street NE
orange star4.5 • 1,402
1206 H Street NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
KitchenCray - DC
orange starNo Reviews
1301 H St. NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Sospeso
orange starNo Reviews
1344 H Street NE Washington DC, DC 20002
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston