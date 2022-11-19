Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Kingy's Pizza Pub

656 Reviews

$$

7470 Hill Rd

Canal Winchester, OH 43110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Create Your Own Pizza
14" Create Your Own Pizza
Boneless Wings

Munchies

Buffalo Chips w/ cheese

$5.99

Spicy sliced potatoes covered with cheese and side of Ranch

Buffalo Shrimp

$8.99

1/2 lb spicy breaded shrimp with cocktail sauce

Chicken Buffalo Dip

$6.99Out of stock

served with tortilla chips

Kingy's Chips

$4.99

House made potato chips w/ Side of BBQ

Kingy's Chips Loaded

$5.99

House made potato chips topped with cheese and bacon, side of ranch

Vegetable Munchies

$6.99Out of stock

Deep fried mushrooms, cauliflower, zucchini

Fried Cauliflower

$5.99

Breaded, fried cauliflower

Fried Zucchini

$5.99Out of stock

Breaded, fried zucchini

Fried Green Beans

$6.79

Breaded, fried green beans

Fried Pickle Spears

$5.99

Breaded, fried spicy pickles

Cheese Stix

$7.99

8 battered cheese sticks with side of marinara

Bubb's Bangin Shrimp

$8.99

Buffalo shrimp dipped in Bangin sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

8 jalapeno poppers, choice of Cheddar, cream cheese, or mix of both

Small Bubb's Fries

$6.99

Small french fries topped with bacon & cheese, served with side of ranch

Large Bubb's Fries

$7.99

Large french fries topped with bacon & cheese, served with side of ranch

Texas Toast

$3.99

4 thick slices toasted with side of marinara

Texas Toast w/ Cheese

$4.99

4 thick slices toasted with cheese and side of marinara

Pretzel Bites

$4.99

Traditional pretzel bites, seerved with side of nacho cheese sauce

Buckeye Balls

$6.99

Light & fluffy pretzel balls served with side of beer cheese

Three Little Pigs

$8.99Out of stock

3 oven baked jumbo "hog" wings glazed with Kingy's secret sauce, served with celery & ranch or bleu cheese

Potato Skins

$7.99

6 spud skins loaded with cheese & bacon, served with sour cream

King Tots

$6.99

Tater tots loaded with cheese & bacon, served with sour cream

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$5.99

Battered cauliflower tossed in Buffalo sauce, served with side of ranch or bleu cheese

Sandwiches

Hamburger

$7.99

1/2 lb hand pattied burger w/ lettuce, tomato, & onion

Cheese Burger

$8.58

1/2 lb hand pattied burger w/ American cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion

Bubba Burger

$9.99

1/2 lb hand pattied burger topped with cheese, bacon, sauteed onions, mushrooms, and BBQ sauce

Mini Cheeseburgers (3) w/fries

$8.99

3 mini burgers with french fries

Mini Cheeseburgers (3) w/Kingy's chips

$8.99

3 mini burgers with Kingy's chips

Mini Pulled Pork Sandwiches (3) w/fries

$8.99

3 mini pulled pork sandwiches with french fries

Mini Pulled Pork Sandwiches (3) w/Kingy's chips

$8.99

3 mini pulled pork sandwiches with Kingy's chips

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled chicken breast sandwich with lettuce and tomato

Cajun Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Cajun seasoned chicken breast

Reu-Bert

$11.99

Corned Beef & Pastrami layered in toasted marble rye with sauerkraut and swiss cheese, finished with spicy 1000 island & roasted red pepper relish

Mini BBQ Beef Brisket (3)

$11.99

Tender Beef Brisket served on 3 slider buns with cheddar, tomato, onion, & leaf lettuce, served with Kingy's chips and side of bbq

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

A jumbo flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken and monterey jack cheese, served with sour cream and salsa

Bologna

$6.99Out of stock

German fried Bologna served with onions, sweet pickle, and American cheese

Fish Sandwich

$6.99

Haddock tail served on a bun with side of tartar sauce

Swiss Burger

$8.58

1/2 lb hand pattied burger topped with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.15

1/2 lb hand pattied burger topped with grilled mushrooms and swiss cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.15

1/2 lb hand pattied burger topped with American cheese, Bacon chunks, lettuce, tomato, onion

Chicken

Buffalo Wings (10)

$14.99

Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese

Buffalo Wings (20)

$28.99

Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese

Grilled Chicken Tenders

$8.99

4 grilled tenders served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese

Chicken Fingers (6)

$7.99

6 breaded tenders deep fried

Buffalo Chicken Fingers (6)

$8.99

6 breaded tenders deep fried and tossed in choice of sauce with side of ranch or bleu cheese

Chicken Drummies (10)

$9.99

10 breaded drummies served with side of sauce

Boneless Wings

$7.99

1/2 Lb boneless breaded chicken tossed in choice of sauce

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.99

w/ french fries

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

w/ french fries

Kids Spaghetti

$6.99

w/ salad & texas toast

Kids Mini Cheeseburgers (2)

$4.99

w/ french fries

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

w/ french fries

Mac & Cheese Wedges

$4.99

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Panookie

$5.99

Funnel Cake Fries (Copy)

$4.99

Sides

French Fries

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Curly Fries

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$1.79

Nacho Cheese Sauce

$0.79

Beer Cheese Sauce

$0.79

Onion Straws

$3.99Out of stock

Onion Rings

$3.99

Celery Sticks

$2.79

Sour Cream

$0.69

Salsa

$0.69

Jalapenos

$0.69

Jalapeno Jelly

$0.69

Dinner

Full Rack Ribs

$18.99

Full Rack Ribs Platter

$20.99

w/ fries & slaw

Half Rack Ribs

$11.99

Half Rack Ribs Platter

$14.99

w/ fries & slaw

Spaghetti w/ Marinara

$9.99

w/ salad & texas toast

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce

$9.99

w/ salad & texas toast

Subs

Kingy's Sub

$7.99

Ham, cheese, Patrick Cudahy salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers, & italian dressing

Kingy's Double Sub

$8.99

Kingy's Sub w/ double meat and double cheese

Ham & Cheese Sub

$7.99

Ham & melted cheese

Philly Steak Sub

$7.99

Thin sliced roast beef covered with cheese, onions, & green peppers

Pizza Sub

$7.99

Our special pizza sauce topped with cheese & pepperoni

Turkey Bacon Club Sub

$8.99

Honey smoked turkey topped with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion

Traditional Italian

$8.99

Capicola Ham, hard salami, pepperoni, & smoked ham topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers, & italian dressing

Meatball Sub

$7.99

4 meatballs cut and covered with pizza sauce and cheese

Veggie Sub

$7.99

Cheese, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, hot peppers, tomato, lettuce, and italian dressing

BBQ Pork Sub

$7.99

Tender pulled Pork in BBQ sauce with cheese

Italian Baller

$8.99

Italian meatballs, hard salami, capicola, pepperoni, ham, & provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers, & italian dressing, served with side of marinara

Salads

Small Italian Salad

$3.99

Lettuce, cheese, pepperoni, tomato

Large Italian Salad

$4.99

Lettuce, cheese, pepperoni, tomato

Small Chef Salad

$4.99

Lettuce, cheese, ham, pepperoni, tomato

Large Chef Salad

$5.99

Lettuce, cheese, ham, pepperoni, tomato

Small Kingy's Antipasto Salad

$4.99

Lettuce, cheese, pepperoni, ham, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, hot peppers, and black olives

Large Kingy's Antipasto Salad

$5.99

Lettuce, cheese, pepperoni, ham, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, hot peppers, and black olives

Wedge Salad

$5.99

Baby iceberg with bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomato, bleu cheese dressing, and a balamic drizzle

Mama J's Salad

$5.99

Blend of lettuce, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, and onions tossed in our sweet/tangy Italian dressing

Crispy Pepperoni Salad

$4.99

Mixed greens tossed with chunks of provolone and crispy pepperoni in our homemade vinaigrette dressing

Pizza

8" Create Your Own Pizza

$7.99

Sauce and cheese, choice of 1 topping

10" Create Your Own Pizza

$9.49

12" Create Your Own Pizza

$13.99

14" Create Your Own Pizza

$16.99

16" Create Your Own Pizza

$19.98

Kingy's All The Way *Award Winning*

cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, ham, hot peppers, (optional anchovies)

The Kingy's Special

Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers

Vegetarian

cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, hot peppers, black olives

BBQ Grilled Chicken

Cheese, BBQ sauce, onions, and grilled chicken with sides of jalapenos & sour cream

Kingy's Zingy's

Bacon, Jalapeno, and Pineapple

Mexican

Seasoned taco beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes, sides of jalapenos and sour cream

Chicken Fajita Pizza

Sliced onions, grilled chicken, and green peppers, sides of jalapeno and sour cream

Buffalo Chicken

Cheese, grilled chicken, and buffalo sauce, choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Hawaiian

Cheese, Pineapple, and Ham

Three Cheese

Mozarella, Parmesan, and Cheddar

White Pizza

Cheese, garlic butter sauce, and choice of 2 items

Kingy's White Pickle Pizza

Our white pizza with garlic butter sauce topped with cheese and dill pickle slices

Calzone

$6.99

Loaded with cheese and choice of 2 toppings, served with side of marinara

Extras

Extra Dressing/ Sauce

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7470 Hill Rd, Canal Winchester, OH 43110

Directions

Gallery
Kingy's Pizza Pub image
Kingy's Pizza Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cardo's Pizza & Tavern - Pickerington
orange star4.7 • 671
7897 Refugee Road Pickerington, OH 43147
View restaurantnext
Little Italy Pizza - Groveport
orange star4.4 • 1,165
619 Main St Groveport, OH 43125
View restaurantnext
Vick's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
7345 E. MAIN STREET Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View restaurantnext
Sexton's Pizza - Reynoldsburg
orange starNo Reviews
8005 East broad st Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View restaurantnext
Stadz Pizzeria
orange star4.9 • 257
6755 Taylor Rd B Blacklick, OH 43004
View restaurantnext
Harvest - Bexley
orange starNo Reviews
2376 E. Main St. Bexley, OH 43209
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Canal Winchester

Las Margaritas Canal Winchester - 6270 Gender Rd
orange star4.1 • 1,604
6270 Gender Rd Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View restaurantnext
Harvest Moon Craft Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 857
7 N High St Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View restaurantnext
Canal Wigwam - Canal Winchester
orange star4.4 • 756
4 South High Street Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View restaurantnext
Canal Wigwam - old?
orange star4.4 • 756
4 South High Street Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Canal Winchester
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Granville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston