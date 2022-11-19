Pizza
Kingy's Pizza Pub
656 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7470 Hill Rd, Canal Winchester, OH 43110
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cardo's Pizza & Tavern - Pickerington
4.7 • 671
7897 Refugee Road Pickerington, OH 43147
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Canal Winchester
Las Margaritas Canal Winchester - 6270 Gender Rd
4.1 • 1,604
6270 Gender Rd Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View restaurant
Canal Wigwam - Canal Winchester
4.4 • 756
4 South High Street Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View restaurant
More near Canal Winchester