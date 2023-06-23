Main picView gallery

Kinkan 771 North Virgil Avenue

771 North Virgil Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90029

live dungeness crab fried rice

live dungeness crab fried rice

$45.00

live dungeness crab, chef Nan's fried rice, crab miso, thai seafood sauce

ocean trout crudo

$23.00

dryaged ocean trout, thai seafood sauce

live razor clam salad

$22.00

sugar snap pea, lemongrass, culantro, fried shallot

sashimi plate

$65.00

chef's choice of assorted seafood, yuzu-seafood sauce

surume ika kra pow

$28.00

japanese squid, asparagus, thai basil sauce

crab curry

crab curry

$28.00

swimming crab, vermicelli, sawagani

freshwater prawn and crab pad thai

$35.00

Indian freshwater prawn, jumbo lump crab

wagyu chirashi

wagyu chirashi

$65.00

miyazaki A5 wagyu, sushi rice, soy marinated egg yolk, pickled wasabi

garlic jumbo prawn

garlic jumbo prawn

$25.00

jumbo prawns, fried egg, basil garlic sauce, jasmine rice, nam-pla-prik

bluefin tuna crudo

$25.00

dryaged blue fin tuna, larb sauce, bubu arare

bara chirashi don

bara chirashi don

$65.00

chef's choice, sushi rice, seaweed

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
40 years ago Nan's father started a Thailand tour company called Sun Moon Shine. Kinkan now honors her father with its Sun-Moon-Shine menu which is a 14-dish, multi-course tour of Thailand's 4 essential culinary regions.

Location

771 North Virgil Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029

Directions

