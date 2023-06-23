Kinkan 771 North Virgil Avenue
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
40 years ago Nan's father started a Thailand tour company called Sun Moon Shine. Kinkan now honors her father with its Sun-Moon-Shine menu which is a 14-dish, multi-course tour of Thailand's 4 essential culinary regions.
Location
771 North Virgil Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Gallery