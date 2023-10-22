Food

Small Plates

(Long Beans Side) Tua Fuk Yao
$7.00

stir fried chinese broccoli, kinn stir fry sauce

(Eggplant Side) Pad Ma Kuer
$7.00

stir fry eggplant, fish sauce, garlic, chilies

(Spring Rolls) Poa Pia Tod
$8.00

glass noodles, oyster mushrooms, cabbage, carrots, rice paper

(Papaya Salad) Som Tum Thai
$10.00

papaya, thai chili, lime, fish sauce, tomato, long bean, dried shrimp, crushed peanuts

Fried Chicken
$16.00
Add Spring Rolls
$4.00Out of stock

Noodles

(Chicken Noodle Stir Fry) Pad See Ew Gai
$15.00

stir fried broad rice noodles, chicken, egg, Chinese broccoli

(Drunken Noodles With Prawns) Pad Kee Mao Goong
$17.00

stir fried broad rice noodles, prawns, chinese broccoli, thai peppers, baby corn, young peppercorn, finger root, holy basil

Tom Yum Goong Namkon Mama Style
$21.00

homemade creamy lemongrass broth, mama ramen noodles, shrimp, crispy pork belly, lump blue crab, egg yolk

Thai Noodle Soup with Chicken (Guay Tiaw Gai)
$18.00

Stir Fry with Rice

(Eggplant & Tofu Basil Stir Fry) Pad Kraprow Ma Kuer
$12.00

chinese eggplant, tofu, basil, thai chili, holy basil, garlic, served over jasmine rice

(Basil Chicken Over Rice With Fried Egg) Pad Kraprow Gai Kai Daew
$15.00

minced chicken, basil, thai chili, garlic, holy basil & fried egg, served over jasmine rice

(Beef With Red Curry Paste) Pad Prik Khing Nuua
$17.00

stir fried homemade red curry paste, long beans, beef, kaffir lime leaf, served over jasmine rice

Fried Rice

(American Fried Rice) Khao Pad American
$15.00Out of stock

sriracha, ketchup, fried hot dog, fried chicken leg, fried egg

(Shrimp Paste Fried Rice) Khao Kruk Kapi
$16.00

candied pork belly, fried dried shrimp, diced long beans, sour mango, shallots, egg, thai chili, lime

(Crab Fried Rice) Khao Pad Pu
$19.00

egg, scallion, cilantro, lime, prik name pla

Curries

(Green Curry with Chicken) Gaeng Keow Wan Gai
$16.00

homemade green curry paste, thai eggplant, pea eggplant, lime leaf, coconut milk, holland peppers, thai basil, served over jasmine rice

(Yellow Curry with Seafood) Gaeng Garee Talay
$19.00

homemade yellow curry paste, prawns, lump crab, served over jasmine rice

Extras

Jasmine Rice
$2.00
Nam Pla Prik
$1.00

Fish Sauce And Chopped Thai Chilis

Nam Som Prik Dong
$1.00

Vinegar, Chopped Serrano Chilies & Long Red Chilis

Prik Thai
$1.00

Roasted Thai Chili Flakes

Sriracha
$1.00

Beverages

N/a Beverages

Iced Lemongrass Butterfly Pea Tea
$3.95Out of stock
Iced Ginger Sugarcane Limeade
$3.95Out of stock
Thai Iced Coffee
$3.95
Fanta
$2.50
Water
$2.00
Green Tea
$3.00
Green Fanta
$2.50
Palm Juice
$3.00
Coconut Juice
$2.50
Thai Ice Tea
$3.95
Ginger Ale
$2.50

Alcoholic Beverages

Sabai Sabai
$13.00

Lime Juice Sugar Thai Whiskey (Mekhong) Club Soda Thai Basil

Thai Sangria
$9.00

White Wine Thai Whiskey (Mekhong) Guava Lychee Mango

Chang
$8.00

Kinnvenience

Snacks

Lays
$3.95
Shrimp Chips
$3.95
Chocolate biscuit cookies
$3.00Out of stock
Vanilla biscuit cookies
$2.00
Mama ramen noodles 1.50
$1.50
Koh- Kae coconut peanuts 5.99
$5.99Out of stock
Chocolate wafers
$3.00
Vanilla wafers
$1.00Out of stock
Sweet Corn Ramen snacks
$1.00Out of stock
Milo Cereal Snacks
$3.95
Mr Squid
$4.25
Caramel Rice Cakes
$4.25Out of stock
Mee Krob
$4.00
Paprika
$4.25
Mango Roll
$4.95
Banana Roll
$4.95