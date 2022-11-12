American
Steakhouses
Dessert & Ice Cream
Kinnard & Drake's 1830 Chophouse 111 W. Main St.
15 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
1830 Chophouse offers a variety of local sourced beef complimented with the freshest seafood prepared under the direction of our culinary team.
Location
111 W. Main St., Lebanon, IN 46052
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream - Zionsville
4.1 • 508
620 S Main Street Zionsville, IN 46077
View restaurant