Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Steakhouses
Dessert & Ice Cream

Kinnard & Drake's 1830 Chophouse 111 W. Main St.

15 Reviews

111 W. Main St.

Lebanon, IN 46052

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Small House Salad
Faroe Island Salmon
Ribeye

Appetizer

Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

1830 White Poutine

$10.00

Maryland Crab Cakes

$16.00

Asian Duck Wing

$12.00

Baked Goat Cheese

$10.00

Salads

Chef Soup (Cup)

$5.00

Chef Soup (Bowl)

$8.00

Entree Caesar Salad

$10.00

Entree House Salad

$10.00

K&D Cobb

$14.00

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00
Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$6.00

10 Oz Salad Dressing

$5.00

Sandwiches

California Turkey Melt

$12.00

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Portabella Sandwich

$11.00

1830 Burger

$13.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$12.00

Chef's Sandwich

$11.00

Entree

Chicken Portabella Fettucine

$20.00
1830 Scampi

1830 Scampi

$23.00

Lobster Mac N Cheese

$30.00

Stuffed Chicken

$21.00

Faroe Island Salmon

$34.00

Pork Chops

$25.00

Filet Skewers

$28.00

Filet Mignon

$39.00

New York Strip

$37.00

Ribeye

$42.00

Surf & Turf

$55.00

Prime Rib 10oz

$32.00

Prime Rib 18oz

$45.00

Fettucine Afredo

$11.00

Gourmet Mac N Cheese

$15.00

Plain Grilled Chicken Meal

$10.00

Tomahawk 30oz

$60.00

Filet Medallion Tower

$40.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Chocolate Torte

$7.00

Plating Fee

$2.00

Irish Coffee Cheesecake

$7.00

Creme Brulee

$7.00Out of stock

Coconut Creme Parfait

$7.00

Sides

Garlic Herb Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Parmesan Kettle Chips

$3.00

Chef's Vegetable

$4.00

Broccoli Gratin

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Potato Wedges

$4.00

ALMOND CHERRY RICE PILAF

$4.00

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$4.00

Bread Basket (4 rolls)

$3.00

$ ADD 8 SHRIMP $

$10.00

Grilled Portabella Cap

$4.00

Side Veloutte

$1.00

Side Guac

$2.00

Creamed Spinach

$4.00

N/A BEVS

Acqua Panna

$5.00

Acqua Panna (1L)

$8.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

CHERRY COKE

$2.99

COFFEE

$2.99

COKE

$2.99

COKE ZERO

$2.99

Corkage Fee

$20.00

DIET

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

JUICE

$3.50

LEMONADE

$2.99

MELLO YELLO

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

MR. PIBB

$2.99

Sparkling Water

$4.00Out of stock

Red Bull

$4.50

ROOT BEER

$2.99

SPRITE

$2.99

STAFF REDBULL

$2.00Out of stock

TEA

$2.99

TOGO Bev for Carryout

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.95

VIRGIN DRINKS

$5.00

WATER

Hot Tea

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$2.99

RETAIL

NYE in the Peter Trips Lounge

$25.00

TAKE OUT ITEMS

KETCHUP

MUSTARD

MAYO

SILVERWARE

A1

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

1830 Chophouse offers a variety of local sourced beef complimented with the freshest seafood prepared under the direction of our culinary team.

Website

Location

111 W. Main St., Lebanon, IN 46052

Directions

Gallery
Kinnard & Drake's 1830 Chophouse image
Kinnard & Drake's 1830 Chophouse image
Kinnard & Drake's 1830 Chophouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Parky's Smokehouse
orange star4.2 • 1,757
2479 North Lebanon St Lebanon, IN 46052
View restaurantnext
The Farm Store
orange starNo Reviews
9101 Moore Rd. Zionsville, IN 46077
View restaurantnext
Traders Point Creamery
orange starNo Reviews
9101 Moore Rd. Zionsville, IN 46077
View restaurantnext
Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream - Zionsville
orange star4.1 • 508
620 S Main Street Zionsville, IN 46077
View restaurantnext
B Squared Bar & Grill
orange star4.3 • 248
1430 N Green Street, Suite L Brownsburg, IN 46112
View restaurantnext
Press Play Gaming Lounge - Brownsburg, Indiana
orange star4.9 • 50
1004 E. Main Street Brownsburg, IN 46112
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lebanon

Parky's Smokehouse
orange star4.2 • 1,757
2479 North Lebanon St Lebanon, IN 46052
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lebanon
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Crawfordsville
review star
No reviews yet
Noblesville
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Indianapolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston