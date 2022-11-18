Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Kinnaree Thai Kitchen

606 Reviews

$$

2415 N Ashland Ave

Chicago, IL 60614

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Pad See Ew
Crab Rangoon

SEASONAL SPECIAL

Pumpkin Curry

Pumpkin Curry

$14.00

Pumpkin with your choice of yellow, green, red, massaman, or panang curry.

Crispy Battered Pumpkin

Crispy Battered Pumpkin

$7.00

Deep-fried pumpkin pieces served with our homemade sweet and sour sauce. Topped with carrots.

Mango & Sticky Rice

Mango & Sticky Rice

$9.00Out of stock

Seasonal mango with sticky rice

STARTER

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$5.00

Deep-fried pastry wrap, cabbage, carrots, and celery. Served with a side of sweet and sour sauce. (3 pieces)

Mini Chicken Rolls

Mini Chicken Rolls

$7.00

Deep-fried pastry wrap and ground chicken. Served with a side of sweet and sour sauce. (12 pieces)

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$7.00

Deep-fried tofu served with a side of chili sweet and sour sauce with crushed peanuts. (12 pieces)

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$7.00

Deep-fried wonton skin wrap, celery, cream cheese, and imitation crab meat. Served with a side of sweet and sour sauce. (6 pieces)

Chicken Pot Stickers

Chicken Pot Stickers

$7.00

Wonton skin wrapped dumpling filled with ground chicken, cabbage, and onions. Served with a side of sweet chili soy sauce. (6 pieces)

Veggie Pot Stickers

Veggie Pot Stickers

$7.00

Wonton skin wrapped dumpling filled with tofu, cabbage, vermicelli, and onions. Served with a side of sweet chili soy sauce. Choice of pan-fried or steamed. (7 pieces)

Shumai Dumplings

Shumai Dumplings

$7.00

Wonton skin wrapped dumpling filled with chicken and shrimp. Served with a side of sweet chili soy sauce and sweet and sour sauce. Choice of pan-fried or steamed. (6 pieces)

Chive Dumplings

Chive Dumplings

$8.00

Thick dough dumplings filled with chives. Served with a side of sweet chili soy sauce. (6 pieces)

Fresh Rolls

Fresh Rolls

$8.00

Rice pastry wrap, avocado, basil leaves, carrots, lettuce, red leaf lettuce, and tofu. Served with a side of sweet and sour sauce with crushed peanuts. (4 pieces)

Crispy Shrimp Roll

Crispy Shrimp Roll

$9.00

Deep-fried pastry wrap, shrimp, and vermicelli. Served with a side of sweet and sour sauce. (5 pieces)

Gai Satay (Grilled Chicken Skewers)

Gai Satay (Grilled Chicken Skewers)

$9.00

Curry marinated grilled chicken skewers. Served with a side of peanut sauce and cucumber salad. (4 pieces)

Moo Ping (Grilled BBQ Pork)

Moo Ping (Grilled BBQ Pork)

$10.00

Barbeque marinated grilled pork skewers. Served with a side of sweet chili soy sauce mixed with sweet and sour sauce, and a side of sticky rice. (3 pieces)

SALAD

Thai Salad

Thai Salad

$6.00

Red leaf spinach, cabbage, carrots, tofu, and lettuce. Choice of peanut sauce or sweet and sour sauce.

Som Tum (Papaya Salad)

Som Tum (Papaya Salad)

$10.00

Shredded green papaya mixed with bits of apples, green beans, garlic, lime, and tomatoes in a spicy dressing. Crushed peanuts on the side.

Spicy Nam Tok

Spicy Nam Tok

$13.00

Sliced grilled steak mixed with lettuce, onions, and tomatoes in a spicy chili dressing.

SOUP

Spicy Tom Yum

Spicy Tom Yum

$6.00

Spicy and sour broth mixed with mushrooms, tomatoes, and cilantro. Served with your choice between chicken, vegetables, or tofu.

Tom Kha

Tom Kha

$6.00

Coconut milk broth mixed with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables.

Tofu & Vegetable Soup

$6.00

Napa, bok choy, and onions.

NOODLE SOUP

Lemon Noodle Soup

Lemon Noodle Soup

$11.00

Thin rice noodles prepared in a clear chicken broth with chicken, ground peanuts, bean sprouts, green onions, and lemon.

Beef Stew Noodle Soup

Beef Stew Noodle Soup

$12.00

Thin rice noodles prepared in a dark beef broth with braised beef, bean sprouts, spinach, and green onions.

Boat Noodle Soup

$12.00

Thin rice noodles prepared in a dark beef broth mixed with bean sprouts, beef, chili paste, sliced cabbage, and green onions.

Duck Noodle Soup

Duck Noodle Soup

$14.00

Noodles prepared in a dark duck broth with duck meat, bean sprouts, and green onions. Choice of thin rice noodles or wide rice noodles.

RICE

Garlic Dish

Garlic Dish

$12.00

Garlic, napa cabbage, and zucchini cooked with garlic soy sauce. Served with jasmine rice. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables.

Spicy Basil Dish

Spicy Basil Dish

$12.00

Basil leaves, bell peppers, and hot peppers cooked with chili basil soy sauce with an over medium egg on the side. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables. Side of jasmine rice included.

Kow Moo Dang (Roasted BBQ Pork)

Kow Moo Dang (Roasted BBQ Pork)

$13.00

Roasted pork with Thai BBQ gravy sauce, prepared with boiled eggs, green onions, and cucumber. Served with jasmine rice.

Thai Pepper Steak

Thai Pepper Steak

$14.00

Sliced steak, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, zucchini, and tomatoes cooked with oyster sauce. Served with jasmine rice.

Mango Chicken Dish

Mango Chicken Dish

$14.00

Deep-fried battered chicken breast slices, mango, carrot, broccoli, onion, zucchini, bell pepper, hot chili peppers, cashews, and homemade mango sauce. Side of jasmine rice included.

Mango Tofu Dish

Mango Tofu Dish

$14.00

Deep-fried tofu, mango, carrot, broccoli, onion, zucchini, bell pepper, hot chili peppers, cashews, and homemade mango sauce. Side of jasmine rice included.

FRIED RICE

Kow Pad

Kow Pad

$11.00

Thai fried rice cooked with eggs, green peas, tomatoes, lime, and onions. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables.

Spicy Kow Pad Basil

Spicy Kow Pad Basil

$12.00

Thai fried rice cooked with basil leaves, bamboo shoots, eggs, green beans, hot peppers, and mushrooms. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables.

Kow Pad Pineapple

Kow Pad Pineapple

$13.00

Thai fried rice cooked with bell peppers, cashew nuts, carrots, eggs, onions, and pineapple. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables.

Combination Kow Pad

$14.00

Thai fried rice cooked with eggs, green peas, tomatoes, and onions. Served with chicken, pork, beef, shrimp, and vegetables.

STIR-FRIED NOODLE

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.00

Thin rice noodle cooked with bean sprouts, eggs, green onions, ground peanuts, lime, and tamarind sauce. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables.

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$12.00

Wide rice noodle cooked with Chinese broccoli, cabbage, broccoli, and eggs in sweet soy sauce. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables.

Spicy Pad Khee Mao (Drunken Noodles)

Spicy Pad Khee Mao (Drunken Noodles)

$12.00

Wide rice noodle cooked with hot peppers, basil leaves, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, carrots, and string beans in spicy soy sauce. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables.

Lad Nar (Gravy & Noodles)

$12.00

Wide rice noodle cooked with Chinese broccoli, broccoli, and cabbage in gravy sauce. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables.

Bamee

Bamee

$13.00

Yellow egg noodles cooked with BBQ pork, Chinese broccoli, bok choy, green onions, shrimp, and wonton dumplings.

Kinnaree Noodles

$14.00

Crispy wonton noodles cooked with chili tamarind sauce, basil leaves, bell peppers, carrots, broccoli, chicken, tofu, and shrimp.

CURRY

Yellow Curry

$13.00

Yellow curry paste blended with spices and coconut milk. Cooked with carrots, green peas, onions, and potatoes. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables. Side of rice included.

Green Curry

Green Curry

$13.00

Green curry paste blended with spices and coconut milk. Cooked with basil leaves, eggplants, string beans, green peas, and bell peppers. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables. Side of rice included.

Red Curry

Red Curry

$13.00

Red curry paste blended with spices and coconut milk. Cooked with basil leaves, eggplants, string beans, green peas, and bell peppers. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables. Side of rice included.

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$13.00

Massaman curry paste blended with spices, and coconut milk. Cooked with onions, peanuts, and potatoes. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables. Side of rice included.

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$13.00

Panang curry paste blended with spices, and coconut milk. Cooked with bell peppers. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables. Side of rice included.

SIDE ORDER

White Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Noodles

$2.00

Choice of wide or thin rice noodle.

Peanut Sauce

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

DESSERT

Sweet Roti

Sweet Roti

$4.00

Pan-fried wheat flour, butter, sugar, and topped with condensed milk.

Bua Loy

Bua Loy

$5.00

Boiled taro rice mixed with coconut, pumpkins, and served in sweet coconut cream.

Mango & Sticky Rice

Mango & Sticky Rice

$9.00Out of stock

Seasonal mango with sticky rice

BEVERAGE

Canned Soda

$2.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Sunkist, ginger ale, root beer, or Sprite.

Hot Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Green tea, jasmine tea, or black tea.

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$3.00
Thai Iced Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Traditional Thai flavors in Lincoln Park

Kinnaree Thai Kitchen image
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen image
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen image
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen image

