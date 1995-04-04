KIN Smoke
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
KINsmoke is our humble but bold offering to Healdsburg, a neighborhood establishment with delicious food, true bbq, a fun and entertaining atmosphere in an easy, family friendly location. Come. Order some food. Join us at the bar. Gather with friends and family.
Location
304 Center St, Healdsburg, CA 95448
