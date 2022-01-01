- Home
Kiosco Mexican Grill
3011 Spring Garden St Suite A
Greensboro, NC 27403
A La Carte
Appetizers
Bean Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Beef & Bean Nachos
Chicken Nachos
Beef Nachos
Small Cheese Dip
Large Cheese Dip
Cheese Quesadilla (1)
Cheese & Bean Dip
Small Guacamole Dip
Large Guacamole Dip
Guacamole Ranchero Dip
Chopped avocado with pico de gallo.
4 Grilled Shrimp
6 Grilled Shrimp
12 Grilled Shrimp
Chori Queso
Cheese dip with Mexican sausage.
Super Dip
Cheese dip, refried beans, ground beef and pico de gallo.
Spinach Dip
Spinach with cheese sauce.
Table Side Guacamole
Elote
Boiled corn brushed with mayo, garnished with cotija cheese and tajin.
Burritos
Burritos Tipicos
2 fried chicken or beef burritos, topped with tomato-based sauce and cheese sauce, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Kiosco Grill Monster Burrito
Chile verde wet burrito. A flour tortilla stuffed with tender pork, Chile verde sauce, rice, and beans. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, cheese sauce, and guacamole.
Burrito California
California style burrito filled with steak or chicken, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Topped with cheese sauce
Burrito de Carne Asada
Steak burrito served with sour cream, lettuce and shredded cheese, with cheese sauce. Topped with burrito sauce.
Burritos Deluxe
2 burritos, 1 chicken and 1 beef, topped with cheese sauce and tomato sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese.
Burrito Especial
Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken or beef and topped with cheese, tomato sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Burrito Mexicano
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or pork. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito Especial Texano
1 tortilla stuffed with a combination of grilled steak, shrimp, and chicken. Cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes and topped with burrito sauce, cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito de Fajita de Camaron
1 tortilla stuffed with grilled shrimp, cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, and topped with burrito sauce, cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito de Fajita de Pollo
1 tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Topped with burrito sauce, cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito de Fajita de Carne
Tortilla stuffed with grilled steak, cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Topped with burrito sauce, cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Jumbo Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of pork or chicken cooked with Mexican sausage, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Rice and beans inside with tomatoes and cheese sauce on top.
Flautas
2 fried chicken burritos topped with cheese and tomatillo sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.
Super Burrito
Grilled chicken or steak burrito, topped with cheese sauce, tomatillo sauce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with rice or beans.
Children's Plates
Childs Plate 1
Spanish cheeseburger, with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with fries.
Childs Plate 2
Chicken fingers served with fries.
Childs Plate 3
Ground beef or chicken burrito, topped with cheese sauce and ranchero sauce. Served with rice.
Childs Plate 4
One ground beef or chicken taco. Served with rice and beans.
Childs Plate 5
One ground beef or chicken enchilada topped with special sauce and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Childs Plate 6
One cheese quesadilla served with fries.
Childs Plate 7
Chicken broth served with shredded chicken and rice.
Childs Plate 8
Grilled chicken, rice and cheddar cheese.
Chimichangas
Chimichanga
Ground beef or chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with your choice of 2 items: rice, beans, sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.
Chicken Fajita Chimichanga
Grilled chicken cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes and wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with your choice of 2 items: rice, beans, sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.
Steak Fajitas Chimichanga
Grilled beef cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes and wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with your choice of 2 items: rice, beans, sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.
Texana Chimichanga
A combination of grilled beef, chicken and shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with your choice of 2 items: rice, beans, sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.
Shrimp Fajitas Chimichanga
Grilled shrimp cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes and wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with your choice of 2 items: rice, beans, sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.
Desserts
Sopapillas
A fried flour tortilla topped with butter, cinnamon and honey.
Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream covered in corn flakes, deep-fried and served in a tortilla pastry topped with whipped cream, chocolate syrup and a cherry.
Flan
Spanish custard.
Churros
Three sweet bread sticks dusted with sugar and cinnamon. Served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup.
Xango
Creamy cheesecake wrapped in a pastry tortilla, fried until flaky and golden. Topped with vanilla ice cream and dusted with cinnamon and sugar.
Enchiladas
Super Enchiladas
5 enchiladas, 1 chicken, 1 beef, 1 cheese, 1 beans, and 1 shredded beef, all served with special sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese sauce, and sour cream.
Enchiladas Rancheras
2 cheese enchiladas topped with ground beef, chicken or carnitas. Served with rice and beans.
Enchilada de Lujo
Combination of 4 enchiladas, 1 chicken, 1 beef, 1 cheese, and 1 bean, all topped with cheese sauce, special sauce, lettuce, and sour cream.
Enchiladas Chilapa
4 grilled chicken enchiladas topped with cheese sauce, tomatillo sauce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
New Plates
ACP Texano Especial
Bed of rice, topped with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp; with three slices of cheese quesadilla with fresh chopped cilantro on top.
Burrito Amigo
Burrito stuffed with chicken or beef topped with cheese sauce, burrito sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice and sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.
Burrito Diabla
Your choice of grilled chicken, steak, pork, or shrimp; cooked with Mexican sausage, onions, pineapples, jalapenos, and slices of avacados, pico de gallo, red sauce and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Carne Azada Guadalarja -Dinner
Gilled steak, slices of grilled cactus, grilled spring onions, grilled jalapenos, pico de Gallo and radish salad, a slice of queso fresco. Served with rice and beans.
Carne Azada Guadalarja -Lunch
Gilled steak, slices of grilled cactus, grilled spring onions, grilled jalapenos, pico de Gallo and radish salad, a slice of queso fresco. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Veracruzanas
Grilled chicken enchiladas with tomatillo sauce, cheese sauce, diced tomatoes, cilantro, and slices of avocado on top. Served with rice and black beans.
Mojarra
Fried tilapia, served with white rice, pico de gallo salad, topped with avocado slices and half of a lime.
Nachos Bravos
Your choice of grilled chicken, steak, pork, or Texano; cooked with Mexican sausage, black and refried beans, cilantro, sour cream, tomato, red cabbage, pineapple, jalapenos, onions, slices of avocado and cheese sauce.
Quesadilla Ranchera
Grilled chicken steak and shrimp with green peppers, onions in cream chipotle sauce, cooked with Mexican sausage. Served with rice and sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.
Steak and cheese
Steak cooked with Mexican sausage and onions. Served with slices of avocado and black beans with diced tomatoes and cilantro on top.
Tacos Al Pastor Especial con Nopal
Taquitos Tipicos
Bed of rice, 3 chicken or steak taquitos topped with cheese sauce, tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo.
Street tacos
Tacos al Pastor Dinner
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Rellena
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of ground beef or chicken. Served with rice and beans or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.
Quesadilla de Fajita
Fajita quesadilla with your choice of grilled chicken or steak with grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.
Quesadilla de Carne Asada
Grilled fajita steak quesadilla served with rice and beans.
Quesadilla Texana
Fajita quesadilla with a combination of shrimp, steak, chicken, grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.
Quesadilla Grande
Tortilla stuffed with grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp with onions, mushrooms, red peppers, and cheese. Served with sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.
Side Orders
Spanish Rice
White Rice
Refried Beans
Black Beans
Rice & Cheese Dip
Sour Cream
Corn Tortilla
Flour Tortilla
Onions
Mushrooms
Small Pico de gallo
Large Pico de gallo
Tomatoes
6oz Grilled Mixed Veggies
10oz Grilled Mixed Veggies
Grilled Onions
Chiles Toreados(3)
Jalapeños
Shredded Cheese
Chips
6oz Salsa
16oz Salsa
32oz Salsa
Broccoli
6oz Grilled Steak
10oz Grilled Steak
6oz Grilled Chicken
10oz Grilled Chicken
Avocado
Lettuce
Tortilla(1)
Tortilla(3)
Side Salsa
Habanero
Tomatillo
Verde
Shredded Chicken
Papas fritas
Soups & Salads
Sopa de Pollo con Vegetables
Vegetables chicken soup served with avocado slices pico de gallo and rice on the side.
Caldo De Camaron (Lunch)
Shrimp soup with onions, carrots, zucchini, celery, cabbage and tomatoes.
Caldo De Camaron (Dinner)
Shrimp soup with onions, carrots, zucchini, celery, cabbage and tomatoes.
Caldo Costa Azul (Lunch)
Shrimp, scallops, fish, imitation crab meat and calamari soup served with onions, celery, carrots, zucchini, cabbage and tomatoes.
Caldo Costa Azul (Dinner)
Shrimp, scallops, fish, imitation crab meat and calamari soup served with onions, celery, carrots, zucchini, cabbage and tomatoes.
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, bell pepper and red onions
Guacamole Salad
Lettuce guacamole and tomatoes
Charbroiled Grilled Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp served with spinach, red peppers, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and red onions.
Charbroiled Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken served with spinach, red peppers, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and red onions.
Charbroiled Grilled Steak Salad
Steak served with spinach, red peppers, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and red onions.
Kiosco Taco Salad
Sour cream salad
Vegetarian Combos
Two Quesadillas
2 grilled cheese quesadillas, 1 stuffed with mushrooms, 1 stuffed with spinach. Served with white rice and black beans.
Burrito Especial Vegetariano
A combination of grilled broccoli, zucchini, squash, red onions, and red and yellow bell peppers. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with white rice and black beans.
Chimichanga Vegetariana
Grilled vegetables wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese sauce and served with white rice and black beans.
Quesadilla Vegetariana
1 tortilla stuffed with cheese and grilled vegetables. Served with white rice, black beans or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.
A.c.p. Vegetariano
Grilled red and yellow bell peppers, broccoli, zucchini, red onions, and squash. Topped with cheese sauce and served over white rice.
Combination Lunch
(1) Taco or (1) Enchilada
Your choice of one item: Taco or enchilada. Served with your choice of two sides: Rice, beans and sour cream salad.
(1) Burrito, Cheese Quesadilla, Pablano, or Tamal
Your choice of one item: Burrito, cheese quesadilla, poblano or tamal. Served with your choice of two sides: Rice, beans, and sour cream salad.
(2) Tacos or (2) Enchiladas
Your choice of two items: Tacos or Enchiladas. Served with your choice of two sides: Rice, beans and sour cream salad.
(2) Burrito, Cheese Quesadilla, Pablano, or Tamal
Your choice of two items: Burrito, cheese quesadilla, poblano or tamale. Served with your choice of two sides: Rice, beans and sour cream salad.
Lunch Favorites
El Favorito
Grilled chicken quesadilla cooked with spinach and mushrooms. Served with rice and sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.
Burrito Gordo
Burrito Gordo stuffed with Mexican sausage, ground beef, rice, beans, cheese sauce and tomatillo sauce.
Speedy Gonzales
(1) Taco and (1) Enchilada with rice or beans.
Lunch Chimichanga
One rolled flour tortilla, fried or soft, stuffed with ground beef or chicken, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce and sour cream, served with your choice of rice or beans.
Lunch Fajita Taco Salad
Your choice of grilled chicken or steak with grilled vegetables, onions, green bell peppers and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and shredded cheese.
Lunch Taco Supremos
Two soft tacos stuffed with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese and sour cream. Served with your choice of rice or beans.
Lunch Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs cooked in ranchero sauce. Eggs cooked to order. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Chicken
Codorniz
Fried cornish hen cooked in our special garlic sauce. Served with rice, beans and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Especial de la Casa Lunch
Grilled chicken strips topped with grilled red and yellow bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, red onion and zucchini. Topped with cheese sauce and ranchero sauce and served with rice and beans.
Pollo Jalisco Lunch
A sizzling skillet of chicken breast topped with yellow and red bell peppers, pineapple, cheese sauce, and tomato sauce. Served with your choice of two sides; white rice, black beans or lettuce topped with sour cream, and flour or corn tortillas.
Pollo Fundido Lunch
Grilled chicken breast topped with tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, and melted cheese. Served on a bed of rice.
Taco Loco Lunch
A crispy flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken or beef. Filled with refried beans, cheese sauce and topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Pollo Sinaloense Lunch
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled red and yellow bell peppers, broccoli, red onion, and zucchini. Served with white rice and black beans.
Pollo a la Parrilla Lunch
Grilled chicken with onions on top. Served with rice, beans, or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes and corn or flour tortillas.
Chori-Pollo Lunch
Grilled chicken breast and Mexican sausage served with rice, beans, or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes and tortillas, topped with cheese sauce.
Pollo Mazatlan Lunch
A sizzling skillet of chicken breast cooked with red and yellow peppers and bacon. Topped with melted cheddar cheese and barbecue sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes, with your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Pollo Relleno Lunch
One grilled chicken breast stuffed with cheddar cheese and topped with cheese sauce and grilled mushrooms. Served with rice, beans and three flour tortillas.
A.C.P. Lunch
Grilled chicken with onions and cheese sauce over rice.
Chilaquiles Mexicanos Lunch
Corn tortilla chips and chunks of chicken cooked with our special sauce. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Pollo Chipotle Lunch
Slices of chicken, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes marinated with our special chipotle cream. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas.
A.C.P. Texano Lunch
Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes served over rice. Topped with cheese sauce.
Beef/Pork
Carne Asada Lunch
Steak with grilled onions, pico de gallo and tortillas. Choice of 2 items: rice, beans, or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.
Carnitas Lunch
Pork strips topped with grilled onions and served with corn or flour tortillas. Choice of 2 items: rice, beans, or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.
Chile Colorado
Steak strips prepared in red chile sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Chile Verde Lunch
Pork strips cooked with green chile sauce and tortillas. Choice of 2 items: rice, beans, or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.
Steak Soft Taco Lunch
1 flour tortilla stuffed with grilled steak, onions, white cheese, and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and tossed salad with your choice of dressing.
Steak Fundido Lunch
Grilled steak topped with tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, and melted cheese. Served on a bed of rice.
A.C.S. Lunch
Steak with onions and cheese sauce served over rice.
Favorites
Fajita Taco Salad Lunch
Your choice of grilled chicken or steak filled in with refried beans, cheese sauce, grilled onions, green bell peppers, and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and shredded cheese.
Nachos Especial Lunch
Cheese nachos topped with ground beef, chopped chicken, and beans. Covered with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Nachos de Fajita Lunch
Cheese nachos topped with fajita-style steak or chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.
Taquitos Lunch
3 rolled corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken. Served with choice of rice and beans or guacamole salad.
Chiles Poblanos Lunch
2 stuffed poblano peppers filled with cheese and topped with special sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Nachos Texanos Lunch
Cheese nachos topped with grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp. Cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes.
Fajitas Mexicanas
Fajitas Cabo de Hacha Lunch
Scallops served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 2 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.
Fajitas de Polio Lunch
Chicken served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 2 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.
Fajitas Tapatias Lunch
Steak served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 2 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.
Fajitas de Camaron Lunch
Shrimp served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 2 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.
Fajitas Calamari Lunch
Calamari served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 2 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.
Fajitas Across the Border Lunch
Chicken, steak and shrimp served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 2 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.
Fajitas de Pescado Lunch
Fish strips served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 2 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.
Fajitas Vegetarianas Lunch
Grilled mixed vegetables on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 2 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.
Seafood Fajitas Lunch
Fish, shrimp, scallops and imitation crab meat served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 2 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.
Fajitas Carnitas Lunch
Grilled pork tips served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 2 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.
Seafood
Camarones Fundidos Lunch
Grilled shrimp, red and yellow peppers, red onions, mushrooms, broccoli, zucchini and melted shredded cheese served with rice and salad (lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and sour cream).
Coctel de Camaron Lunch
Shrimp in cocktail sauce with avocado slices, pico de gallo and crackers.
Camarones Kiosco Grill Lunch
Shrimp, zucchini, broccoli and onions grilled with rice and soy sauce. Served on a bed of lettuce garnished with tomatoes and avocado slices.
Camarones Chipotle Lunch
Marinated shrimp cooked in chipotle sauce. Served with white rice, black beans or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.
Camarones Yucatecos Lunch
Fried shrimp wrapped in bacon. Served with white rice, black beans or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.
A.C.P. Seafood Lunch
Shrimp, calamari, scallops, red and yellow bell peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, squash with cheese sauce, served over rice.
Parrillada de Camarones Lunch
Delicious grilled shrimp marinated in our special recipe. Served with lemon wedges and avocado slices.
Camarones a la Diabla Lunch
Shrimp cooked with onions in a hot sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo Lunch
Garlic-style shrimp cooked in our very own garlic sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Camarones a la Mexicana Lunch
Mexican-style shrimp cooked on the grill with banana peppers, red bell peppers and red onions. Served with white rice, black beans or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.
Filete de Pescado Lunch
Breaded fish fillet served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream salad, with chopped tomatoes and tortillas.
A.C.P. Shrimp Lunch
Grilled shrimp with onions and cheese sauce, served over rice.
Chicken
Codorniz
Fried cornish hen cooked in our special garlic sauce. Served with rice, beans and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Especial de la Casa Dinner
Grilled chicken strips topped with grilled red and yellow bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, red onion and zucchini. Topped with cheese sauce and ranchero sauce and served with rice and beans.
Pollo Jalisco Dinner
A sizzling skillet of chicken breast topped with yellow and red bell peppers, pineapple, cheese sauce, and tomato sauce. Served with your choice of two sides; white rice, black beans or lettuce topped with sour cream, and flour or corn tortillas.
Pollo Fundido Dinner
Grilled chicken breast topped with tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, and melted cheese. Served on a bed of rice.
Taco Loco Dinner
A crispy flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken or beef. Filled with refried beans, cheese sauce and topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Pollo Sinaloense Dinner
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled red and yellow bell peppers, broccoli, red onion, and zucchini. Served with white rice and black beans.
Pollo a la Parrilla Dinner
Grilled chicken with onions on top. Served with rice, beans, or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes and corn or flour tortillas.
Chori-Pollo Dinner
Grilled chicken breast and Mexican sausage served with rice, beans, or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes and tortillas, topped with cheese sauce.
Pollo Mazatlan Dinner
A sizzling skillet of chicken breast cooked with red and yellow peppers and bacon. Topped with melted cheddar cheese and barbecue sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes, with your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Pollo Relleno Dinner
One chicken breast stuffed with cheddar cheese and topped with cheese sauce and grilled mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, and three flour tortillas.
A.C.P Dinner
Grilled chicken with onions and cheese sauce over rice.
Chilaquiles Mexicanos Dinner
Corn tortilla chips and chunks of chicken cooked with our special sauce. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Pollo Chipotle Dinner
Slices of chicken, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes marinated with our special chipotle cream. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas.
A.C.P. Texano Dinner
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes served over rice. Topped with cheese sauce.
Pollo Marruecos
Grilled chicken strips served over rice topped with pineapple, red onions and mushrooms seasoned with Mexican sausage, topped with melted shredded cheese, fresh tomatoes and cilantro.
Kiosco Wrap
Stuffed with grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, avocado, chipotle cream sauce and pico de gallo. Served with white rice and black beans.
Beef/Pork
Carne Asada Dinner
Steak with grilled onions, pico de gallo and tortillas. Choice of 2 items: rice, beans, or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.
Carnitas Dinner
Pork strips topped with grilled onions and served with corn or flour tortillas. Choice of 2 items: rice, beans, or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.
Chile Colorado Dinner
Steak strips prepared in red chile sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Chile Verde Dinner
Pork strips cooked with green chile sauce and tortillas. Choice of 2 items: rice, beans, or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.
Bistec Ranchero
10 oz. rib-eye steak with salsa on top. Served with rice, beans or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes and corn or flour tortillas.
Bistec a la Tampiquena
10 oz. rib-eye steak topped with onions and corn or flour tortillas. Choice of 2 items: rice, beans, or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.
Bistec Jalisciense
Grilled steak topped with red onions, red and yellow bell peppers, broccoli, zucchini and ranchera sauce. Served with white rice, black beans and tortillas.
Bistec a la Mexicana
A sizzling skillet of beef steak cooked with banana peppers, green peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes and tortillas.
Tacos de Carne Asada
3 grilled steak soft tacos, corn or flour tortillas, with tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo on the side. Served with rice and beans.
Steak Soft Taco Dinner
2 flour tortillas stuffed with grilled steak, onions, white cheese, and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and tossed salad with your choice of dressing.
Steak Fundido Dinner
Grilled steak topped with tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, and melted cheese. Served on a bed of rice.
A.C.S. Dinner
Steak with onions and cheese sauce served over rice.
Street Tacos
Favorites
Fajita Taco Salad Dinner
Your choice of grilled chicken or steak filled in with refried beans, cheese sauce, grilled onions, green bell peppers, and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and shredded cheese.
Mar y Tierra
Shrimp and steak served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Nachos Especial Dinner
Cheese nachos topped with ground beef, chopped chicken, and beans. Covered with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Nachos de Fajita Dinner
Cheese nachos topped with fajita-style steak or chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.
Huevos Rancheros
2 eggs cooked in ranchero sauce. Eggs cooked to order. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Special Dinner
1 chalupa with guacamole salad, 1 Chile relleno, 1 beef taco, 1 enchilada, 1 tamal, rice and beans.
Taquitos
3 rolled corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken. Served with choice of rice and beans or guacamole salad.
Chiles Poblanos Dinner
2 stuffed poblano peppers filled with cheese and topped with special sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Nachos Texanos Dinner
Cheese nachos topped with grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp. Cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes.
Tres Compadres
Grilled sliced chicken breast, thin rib-eye steak, shrimp, and mixed vegetables. Topped with cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with white rice and beans.
Street Tacos
Fajitas Mexicanas
Fajitas Cabo de Hacha Dinner
Scallops served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 3 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.
Fajitas de Pollo Dinner
Grilled chicken served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 3 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream or tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.
Fajitas Tapatias Dinner
Steak served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 3 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream or tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.
Fajitas de Camaron Dinner
Shrimp served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 3 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream or tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.
Fajitas Calamari Dinner
Grilled calamari served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 3 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream or tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.
Fajitas Across the Border Dinner
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 3 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream or tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.
Fajitas de Pescado Dinner
Fish strips served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 3 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream or tortilla. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.
Fajitas Vegetarianas Dinner
Grilled mixed vegetables on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 3 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream or tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.
Fajitas Texanas for 2 Persons
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 3 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream or tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.
Fajitas for 2 Persons
Your choice of steak, grilled chicken or mix served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 3 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream or tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.
Seafood Fajitas for 2 Person
Fish, shrimp, scallops and imitation crab meat served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 3 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream or tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.
Seafood Fajitas Dinner
Fish, shrimp, scallops and imitation crab meat served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 3 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream or tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.
Fajitas Carnitas Dinner
Grilled pork tips served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 3 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream or tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.
Combo Dinners
Seafood
Camarones Fundidos Dinner
Grilled shrimp, red and yellow peppers, red onions, mushrooms, broccoli, zucchini and melted shredded cheese served with rice and salad (lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and sour cream).
Coctel de Camaron Dinner
Shrimp in cocktail sauce with avocado slices, pico de gallo and crackers.
Camarones Kiosco Grill Dinner
Shrimp, zucchini, broccoli and onions grilled with rice and soy sauce. Served on a bed of lettuce garnished with tomatoes and avocado slices.
Camarones Chipotle Dinner
Marinated shrimp cooked in chipotle sauce. Served with white rice, black beans or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.
Camarones Yucatecos Dinner
Fried shrimp wrapped in bacon. Served with white rice, black beans or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.
Tacos Ensenada-Style with Shrimp
3 deep-fried shrimp tacos served with rice, beans and a side salad with cabbage, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Salmon Tropical
8 oz. grilled salmon served with rice and steamed broccoli, red and yellow bell peppers, mushrooms and squash.
Tostadas de Camaron
10 shrimps. Tostadas topped with shrimp cooked in lemon juice, pico de gallo and avocado slices.
Quesadilla de Camaron
Shrimp quesadilla cooked with onions and tomatoes. Served with rice and sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.
A.C.P. Seafood Dinner
Shrimp, calamari, scallops, red and yellow bell peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, squash with cheese sauce, served over rice.
Parrillada de Camarones Dinner
Delicious grilled shrimp marinated in our special recipe. Served with lemon wedges and avocado slices.
Camarones a la Diabla Dinner
Shrimp cooked with onions in a hot sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo Dinner
Garlic-style shrimp cooked in our very own garlic sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Camarones a la Mexicana Dinner
Mexican-style shrimp cooked on the grill with banana peppers, red bell peppers and red onions. Served with white rice, black beans or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.
Tacos Ensenada-Style with Fish
3 deep-fried fish tacos served with rice, beans, and a side salad with cabbage, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Tostadas de Ceviche
Tostadas topped with fish cooked in lemon juice, pico de gallo and avocado slices.
Salmon and Shrimp
8 oz. grilled salmon and 6 grilled shrimps, served with steamed broccoli, red and yellow peppers, mushrooms and squash.
Filete de Pescado Dinner
Breaded fish fillet served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream salad, with chopped tomatoes and tortillas.
A.C.P. Shrimp Dinner
Grilled shrimp with onions and cheese sauce, served over rice.
Soft Drinks & More
Mixed Drinks
Liquor
House Tequila
Patron Silver
1800 Silver
1800 Reposado
Hornitos Silver
Hornitos Reposado
Don Julio Reposado
Casa Amigos Silver
Casa Amigos Reposado
Casa Amigos Mezcal
Jose Cuervo Gold
Jose Cuervo Silver
Cabo Wabo Silver
Cabo Wabo Reposado
1942
Clase Azul
Herradura Silver
Herradura Reposado
House Rum
Bacardi
Captain
Malibu
House Vodka
Titos
Grey Goose
Jack Daniel
Jim Beam
Remy Martin
Crown Royal
Fireball
Hennessy
Jager
Bombay
Tanqueray
House Gin
Chivas Regal
Buchanan
Drink Specials
Full Service Mexican Restaurant. Known for varieties of margaritas & south-of-the-border cuisine plus a happening patio.
3011 Spring Garden St Suite A, Greensboro, NC 27403