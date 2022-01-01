Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kiosco Mexican Grill

3011 Spring Garden St Suite A

Greensboro, NC 27403

Order Again

A La Carte

Burrito (1)

Chiles Relleno (1)

$3.99

Chiles Rellenos (3)

$6.99

Enchilada (1)

Quesadillas

Taco (1)

Tamale (1)

$3.99

Tamale (3)

$9.99

Tacos (3)

Burritos (2)

Enchiladas (3)

Tacos Al Pastor- Lunch

$8.99

Appetizers

Bean Nachos

$5.99

Cheese Nachos

$6.49

Beef & Bean Nachos

$7.99

Chicken Nachos

$6.99

Beef Nachos

$6.99

Small Cheese Dip

$5.49

Large Cheese Dip

$11.99

Cheese Quesadilla (1)

$2.99

Cheese & Bean Dip

$4.99

Small Guacamole Dip

$5.49

Large Guacamole Dip

$11.99

Guacamole Ranchero Dip

$8.99

Chopped avocado with pico de gallo.

4 Grilled Shrimp

$6.99

6 Grilled Shrimp

$8.99

12 Grilled Shrimp

$15.99

Chori Queso

$6.49

Cheese dip with Mexican sausage.

Super Dip

$7.49

Cheese dip, refried beans, ground beef and pico de gallo.

Spinach Dip

$7.49

Spinach with cheese sauce.

Table Side Guacamole

$10.99

Elote

$2.99

Boiled corn brushed with mayo, garnished with cotija cheese and tajin.

Burritos

Burritos Tipicos

$11.99

2 fried chicken or beef burritos, topped with tomato-based sauce and cheese sauce, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Kiosco Grill Monster Burrito

$11.99

Chile verde wet burrito. A flour tortilla stuffed with tender pork, Chile verde sauce, rice, and beans. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, cheese sauce, and guacamole.

Burrito California

$10.99

California style burrito filled with steak or chicken, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Topped with cheese sauce

Burrito de Carne Asada

$8.99

Steak burrito served with sour cream, lettuce and shredded cheese, with cheese sauce. Topped with burrito sauce.

Burritos Deluxe

$9.99

2 burritos, 1 chicken and 1 beef, topped with cheese sauce and tomato sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese.

Burrito Especial

$7.49

Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken or beef and topped with cheese, tomato sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Burrito Mexicano

$9.49

A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or pork. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Burrito Especial Texano

$13.99

1 tortilla stuffed with a combination of grilled steak, shrimp, and chicken. Cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes and topped with burrito sauce, cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Burrito de Fajita de Camaron

$13.99

1 tortilla stuffed with grilled shrimp, cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, and topped with burrito sauce, cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Burrito de Fajita de Pollo

$11.89

1 tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Topped with burrito sauce, cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Burrito de Fajita de Carne

$12.89

Tortilla stuffed with grilled steak, cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Topped with burrito sauce, cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Jumbo Burrito

$14.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of pork or chicken cooked with Mexican sausage, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Rice and beans inside with tomatoes and cheese sauce on top.

Flautas

$9.99

2 fried chicken burritos topped with cheese and tomatillo sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.

Super Burrito

$10.99

Grilled chicken or steak burrito, topped with cheese sauce, tomatillo sauce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with rice or beans.

Children's Plates

Childs Plate 1

$6.49

Spanish cheeseburger, with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with fries.

Childs Plate 2

$6.49

Chicken fingers served with fries.

Childs Plate 3

$6.49

Ground beef or chicken burrito, topped with cheese sauce and ranchero sauce. Served with rice.

Childs Plate 4

$6.49

One ground beef or chicken taco. Served with rice and beans.

Childs Plate 5

$6.49

One ground beef or chicken enchilada topped with special sauce and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Childs Plate 6

$6.49

One cheese quesadilla served with fries.

Childs Plate 7

$6.49

Chicken broth served with shredded chicken and rice.

Childs Plate 8

$6.49

Grilled chicken, rice and cheddar cheese.

Chimichangas

Chimichanga

$11.99

Ground beef or chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with your choice of 2 items: rice, beans, sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.

Chicken Fajita Chimichanga

$12.99

Grilled chicken cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes and wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with your choice of 2 items: rice, beans, sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.

Steak Fajitas Chimichanga

$13.99

Grilled beef cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes and wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with your choice of 2 items: rice, beans, sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.

Texana Chimichanga

$14.99

A combination of grilled beef, chicken and shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with your choice of 2 items: rice, beans, sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.

Shrimp Fajitas Chimichanga

$15.99

Grilled shrimp cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes and wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with your choice of 2 items: rice, beans, sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.

Desserts

Sopapillas

$2.99

A fried flour tortilla topped with butter, cinnamon and honey.

Fried Ice Cream

$3.99

Vanilla ice cream covered in corn flakes, deep-fried and served in a tortilla pastry topped with whipped cream, chocolate syrup and a cherry.

Flan

$2.99

Spanish custard.

Churros

$4.99

Three sweet bread sticks dusted with sugar and cinnamon. Served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup.

Xango

$4.99

Creamy cheesecake wrapped in a pastry tortilla, fried until flaky and golden. Topped with vanilla ice cream and dusted with cinnamon and sugar.

Enchiladas

Super Enchiladas

$12.99

5 enchiladas, 1 chicken, 1 beef, 1 cheese, 1 beans, and 1 shredded beef, all served with special sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese sauce, and sour cream.

Enchiladas Rancheras

$11.99

2 cheese enchiladas topped with ground beef, chicken or carnitas. Served with rice and beans.

Enchilada de Lujo

$11.99

Combination of 4 enchiladas, 1 chicken, 1 beef, 1 cheese, and 1 bean, all topped with cheese sauce, special sauce, lettuce, and sour cream.

Enchiladas Chilapa

$13.99

4 grilled chicken enchiladas topped with cheese sauce, tomatillo sauce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

New Plates

ACP Texano Especial

$14.99

Bed of rice, topped with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp; with three slices of cheese quesadilla with fresh chopped cilantro on top.

Burrito Amigo

$10.99

Burrito stuffed with chicken or beef topped with cheese sauce, burrito sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice and sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.

Burrito Diabla

Your choice of grilled chicken, steak, pork, or shrimp; cooked with Mexican sausage, onions, pineapples, jalapenos, and slices of avacados, pico de gallo, red sauce and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Carne Azada Guadalarja -Dinner

$16.99

Gilled steak, slices of grilled cactus, grilled spring onions, grilled jalapenos, pico de Gallo and radish salad, a slice of queso fresco. Served with rice and beans.

Carne Azada Guadalarja -Lunch

$11.99

Gilled steak, slices of grilled cactus, grilled spring onions, grilled jalapenos, pico de Gallo and radish salad, a slice of queso fresco. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Veracruzanas

$12.99

Grilled chicken enchiladas with tomatillo sauce, cheese sauce, diced tomatoes, cilantro, and slices of avocado on top. Served with rice and black beans.

Mojarra

$15.99

Fried tilapia, served with white rice, pico de gallo salad, topped with avocado slices and half of a lime.

Nachos Bravos

$11.99

Your choice of grilled chicken, steak, pork, or Texano; cooked with Mexican sausage, black and refried beans, cilantro, sour cream, tomato, red cabbage, pineapple, jalapenos, onions, slices of avocado and cheese sauce.

Quesadilla Ranchera

$14.99

Grilled chicken steak and shrimp with green peppers, onions in cream chipotle sauce, cooked with Mexican sausage. Served with rice and sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.

Steak and cheese

$16.89

Steak cooked with Mexican sausage and onions. Served with slices of avocado and black beans with diced tomatoes and cilantro on top.

Tacos Al Pastor Especial con Nopal

$11.99

Taquitos Tipicos

$11.99

Bed of rice, 3 chicken or steak taquitos topped with cheese sauce, tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo.

Street tacos

$9.99

Tacos al Pastor Dinner

$10.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Rellena

$10.89

A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of ground beef or chicken. Served with rice and beans or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.

Quesadilla de Fajita

$12.89

Fajita quesadilla with your choice of grilled chicken or steak with grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.

Quesadilla de Carne Asada

$13.89

Grilled fajita steak quesadilla served with rice and beans.

Quesadilla Texana

$14.99

Fajita quesadilla with a combination of shrimp, steak, chicken, grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.

Quesadilla Grande

$15.99

Tortilla stuffed with grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp with onions, mushrooms, red peppers, and cheese. Served with sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.

Side Orders

Spanish Rice

$2.99

White Rice

$2.99

Refried Beans

$2.99

Black Beans

$2.99

Rice & Cheese Dip

$5.49

Sour Cream

$0.99

Corn Tortilla

$0.99

Flour Tortilla

$0.99

Onions

$0.99

Mushrooms

$1.99

Small Pico de gallo

$2.49

Large Pico de gallo

$3.59

Tomatoes

$0.99

6oz Grilled Mixed Veggies

$4.99

10oz Grilled Mixed Veggies

$7.99

Grilled Onions

$1.99

Chiles Toreados(3)

$1.99

Jalapeños

$0.99

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Chips

$2.49

6oz Salsa

$1.29

16oz Salsa

$3.49

32oz Salsa

$5.49

Broccoli

$2.99

6oz Grilled Steak

$5.99

10oz Grilled Steak

$8.99

6oz Grilled Chicken

$4.99

10oz Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Avocado

$2.99

Lettuce

$1.29

Tortilla(1)

$0.29

Tortilla(3)

$0.99

Side Salsa

$0.99

Habanero

$0.99

Tomatillo

$0.99

Verde

$0.99

Shredded Chicken

$4.99

Papas fritas

$2.99

Soups & Salads

Sopa de Pollo con Vegetables

$8.89

Vegetables chicken soup served with avocado slices pico de gallo and rice on the side.

Caldo De Camaron (Lunch)

$11.99

Shrimp soup with onions, carrots, zucchini, celery, cabbage and tomatoes.

Caldo De Camaron (Dinner)

$17.99

Shrimp soup with onions, carrots, zucchini, celery, cabbage and tomatoes.

Caldo Costa Azul (Lunch)

$13.99

Shrimp, scallops, fish, imitation crab meat and calamari soup served with onions, celery, carrots, zucchini, cabbage and tomatoes.

Caldo Costa Azul (Dinner)

$17.99

Shrimp, scallops, fish, imitation crab meat and calamari soup served with onions, celery, carrots, zucchini, cabbage and tomatoes.

Tossed Salad

$4.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, bell pepper and red onions

Guacamole Salad

$4.49

Lettuce guacamole and tomatoes

Charbroiled Grilled Shrimp Salad

$17.99

Grilled shrimp served with spinach, red peppers, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and red onions.

Charbroiled Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken served with spinach, red peppers, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and red onions.

Charbroiled Grilled Steak Salad

$14.99

Steak served with spinach, red peppers, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and red onions.

Kiosco Taco Salad

$8.49

Sour cream salad

$3.49

Vegetarian Combos

Two Quesadillas

$11.99

2 grilled cheese quesadillas, 1 stuffed with mushrooms, 1 stuffed with spinach. Served with white rice and black beans.

Burrito Especial Vegetariano

$11.99

A combination of grilled broccoli, zucchini, squash, red onions, and red and yellow bell peppers. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with white rice and black beans.

Chimichanga Vegetariana

$11.99

Grilled vegetables wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese sauce and served with white rice and black beans.

Quesadilla Vegetariana

$11.99

1 tortilla stuffed with cheese and grilled vegetables. Served with white rice, black beans or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.

A.c.p. Vegetariano

$11.99

Grilled red and yellow bell peppers, broccoli, zucchini, red onions, and squash. Topped with cheese sauce and served over white rice.

Combination Lunch

(1) Taco or (1) Enchilada

$7.99

Your choice of one item: Taco or enchilada. Served with your choice of two sides: Rice, beans and sour cream salad.

(1) Burrito, Cheese Quesadilla, Pablano, or Tamal

$8.99

Your choice of one item: Burrito, cheese quesadilla, poblano or tamal. Served with your choice of two sides: Rice, beans, and sour cream salad.

(2) Tacos or (2) Enchiladas

$8.99

Your choice of two items: Tacos or Enchiladas. Served with your choice of two sides: Rice, beans and sour cream salad.

(2) Burrito, Cheese Quesadilla, Pablano, or Tamal

$9.99

Your choice of two items: Burrito, cheese quesadilla, poblano or tamale. Served with your choice of two sides: Rice, beans and sour cream salad.

Lunch Favorites

El Favorito

$9.99

Grilled chicken quesadilla cooked with spinach and mushrooms. Served with rice and sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.

Burrito Gordo

$8.99

Burrito Gordo stuffed with Mexican sausage, ground beef, rice, beans, cheese sauce and tomatillo sauce.

Speedy Gonzales

$7.99

(1) Taco and (1) Enchilada with rice or beans.

Lunch Chimichanga

$8.99

One rolled flour tortilla, fried or soft, stuffed with ground beef or chicken, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce and sour cream, served with your choice of rice or beans.

Lunch Fajita Taco Salad

$8.99

Your choice of grilled chicken or steak with grilled vegetables, onions, green bell peppers and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and shredded cheese.

Lunch Taco Supremos

$8.99

Two soft tacos stuffed with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese and sour cream. Served with your choice of rice or beans.

Lunch Huevos Rancheros

$8.99

Two eggs cooked in ranchero sauce. Eggs cooked to order. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Chicken

Codorniz

$13.99

Fried cornish hen cooked in our special garlic sauce. Served with rice, beans and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Especial de la Casa Lunch

$9.99

Grilled chicken strips topped with grilled red and yellow bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, red onion and zucchini. Topped with cheese sauce and ranchero sauce and served with rice and beans.

Pollo Jalisco Lunch

$9.99

A sizzling skillet of chicken breast topped with yellow and red bell peppers, pineapple, cheese sauce, and tomato sauce. Served with your choice of two sides; white rice, black beans or lettuce topped with sour cream, and flour or corn tortillas.

Pollo Fundido Lunch

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, and melted cheese. Served on a bed of rice.

Taco Loco Lunch

$8.99

A crispy flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken or beef. Filled with refried beans, cheese sauce and topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Pollo Sinaloense Lunch

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled red and yellow bell peppers, broccoli, red onion, and zucchini. Served with white rice and black beans.

Pollo a la Parrilla Lunch

$9.99

Grilled chicken with onions on top. Served with rice, beans, or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes and corn or flour tortillas.

Chori-Pollo Lunch

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast and Mexican sausage served with rice, beans, or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes and tortillas, topped with cheese sauce.

Pollo Mazatlan Lunch

$9.99

A sizzling skillet of chicken breast cooked with red and yellow peppers and bacon. Topped with melted cheddar cheese and barbecue sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes, with your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Pollo Relleno Lunch

$9.99

One grilled chicken breast stuffed with cheddar cheese and topped with cheese sauce and grilled mushrooms. Served with rice, beans and three flour tortillas.

A.C.P. Lunch

$8.89

Grilled chicken with onions and cheese sauce over rice.

Chilaquiles Mexicanos Lunch

$8.99

Corn tortilla chips and chunks of chicken cooked with our special sauce. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Pollo Chipotle Lunch

$9.99

Slices of chicken, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes marinated with our special chipotle cream. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas.

A.C.P. Texano Lunch

$12.99

Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes served over rice. Topped with cheese sauce.

Beef/Pork

Carne Asada Lunch

$11.99

Steak with grilled onions, pico de gallo and tortillas. Choice of 2 items: rice, beans, or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.

Carnitas Lunch

$10.99

Pork strips topped with grilled onions and served with corn or flour tortillas. Choice of 2 items: rice, beans, or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.

Chile Colorado

$10.99

Steak strips prepared in red chile sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Chile Verde Lunch

$9.89

Pork strips cooked with green chile sauce and tortillas. Choice of 2 items: rice, beans, or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.

Steak Soft Taco Lunch

$7.99

1 flour tortilla stuffed with grilled steak, onions, white cheese, and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and tossed salad with your choice of dressing.

Steak Fundido Lunch

$11.89

Grilled steak topped with tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, and melted cheese. Served on a bed of rice.

A.C.S. Lunch

$9.89

Steak with onions and cheese sauce served over rice.

Favorites

Fajita Taco Salad Lunch

$8.99

Your choice of grilled chicken or steak filled in with refried beans, cheese sauce, grilled onions, green bell peppers, and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and shredded cheese.

Nachos Especial Lunch

$8.89

Cheese nachos topped with ground beef, chopped chicken, and beans. Covered with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

Nachos de Fajita Lunch

$8.49

Cheese nachos topped with fajita-style steak or chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.

Taquitos Lunch

$7.99

3 rolled corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken. Served with choice of rice and beans or guacamole salad.

Chiles Poblanos Lunch

$7.49

2 stuffed poblano peppers filled with cheese and topped with special sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Nachos Texanos Lunch

$9.89

Cheese nachos topped with grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp. Cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes.

Fajitas Mexicanas

Fajitas Cabo de Hacha Lunch

$13.99

Scallops served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 2 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.

Fajitas de Polio Lunch

$8.99

Chicken served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 2 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.

Fajitas Tapatias Lunch

$9.99

Steak served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 2 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.

Fajitas de Camaron Lunch

$11.99

Shrimp served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 2 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.

Fajitas Calamari Lunch

$11.99

Calamari served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 2 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.

Fajitas Across the Border Lunch

$11.99

Chicken, steak and shrimp served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 2 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.

Fajitas de Pescado Lunch

$9.49

Fish strips served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 2 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.

Fajitas Vegetarianas Lunch

$8.99

Grilled mixed vegetables on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 2 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.

Seafood Fajitas Lunch

$12.99

Fish, shrimp, scallops and imitation crab meat served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 2 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.

Fajitas Carnitas Lunch

$9.49

Grilled pork tips served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 2 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.

Seafood

Camarones Fundidos Lunch

$11.99

Grilled shrimp, red and yellow peppers, red onions, mushrooms, broccoli, zucchini and melted shredded cheese served with rice and salad (lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and sour cream).

Coctel de Camaron Lunch

$11.99

Shrimp in cocktail sauce with avocado slices, pico de gallo and crackers.

Camarones Kiosco Grill Lunch

$11.99

Shrimp, zucchini, broccoli and onions grilled with rice and soy sauce. Served on a bed of lettuce garnished with tomatoes and avocado slices.

Camarones Chipotle Lunch

$11.99

Marinated shrimp cooked in chipotle sauce. Served with white rice, black beans or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.

Camarones Yucatecos Lunch

$11.99

Fried shrimp wrapped in bacon. Served with white rice, black beans or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.

A.C.P. Seafood Lunch

$13.49

Shrimp, calamari, scallops, red and yellow bell peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, squash with cheese sauce, served over rice.

Parrillada de Camarones Lunch

$11.99

Delicious grilled shrimp marinated in our special recipe. Served with lemon wedges and avocado slices.

Camarones a la Diabla Lunch

$11.99

Shrimp cooked with onions in a hot sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo Lunch

$11.99

Garlic-style shrimp cooked in our very own garlic sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Camarones a la Mexicana Lunch

$11.99

Mexican-style shrimp cooked on the grill with banana peppers, red bell peppers and red onions. Served with white rice, black beans or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.

Filete de Pescado Lunch

$8.99

Breaded fish fillet served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream salad, with chopped tomatoes and tortillas.

A.C.P. Shrimp Lunch

$11.99

Grilled shrimp with onions and cheese sauce, served over rice.

Chicken

Codorniz

$18.99

Fried cornish hen cooked in our special garlic sauce. Served with rice, beans and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Especial de la Casa Dinner

$13.99

Grilled chicken strips topped with grilled red and yellow bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, red onion and zucchini. Topped with cheese sauce and ranchero sauce and served with rice and beans.

Pollo Jalisco Dinner

$14.89

A sizzling skillet of chicken breast topped with yellow and red bell peppers, pineapple, cheese sauce, and tomato sauce. Served with your choice of two sides; white rice, black beans or lettuce topped with sour cream, and flour or corn tortillas.

Pollo Fundido Dinner

$14.89

Grilled chicken breast topped with tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, and melted cheese. Served on a bed of rice.

Taco Loco Dinner

$9.99

A crispy flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken or beef. Filled with refried beans, cheese sauce and topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Pollo Sinaloense Dinner

$14.89

Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled red and yellow bell peppers, broccoli, red onion, and zucchini. Served with white rice and black beans.

Pollo a la Parrilla Dinner

$14.89

Grilled chicken with onions on top. Served with rice, beans, or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes and corn or flour tortillas.

Chori-Pollo Dinner

$14.89

Grilled chicken breast and Mexican sausage served with rice, beans, or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes and tortillas, topped with cheese sauce.

Pollo Mazatlan Dinner

$14.89

A sizzling skillet of chicken breast cooked with red and yellow peppers and bacon. Topped with melted cheddar cheese and barbecue sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes, with your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Pollo Relleno Dinner

$14.89

One chicken breast stuffed with cheddar cheese and topped with cheese sauce and grilled mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, and three flour tortillas.

A.C.P Dinner

$13.99

Grilled chicken with onions and cheese sauce over rice.

Chilaquiles Mexicanos Dinner

$11.89

Corn tortilla chips and chunks of chicken cooked with our special sauce. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Pollo Chipotle Dinner

$14.89

Slices of chicken, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes marinated with our special chipotle cream. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas.

A.C.P. Texano Dinner

$16.99

Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes served over rice. Topped with cheese sauce.

Pollo Marruecos

$12.99

Grilled chicken strips served over rice topped with pineapple, red onions and mushrooms seasoned with Mexican sausage, topped with melted shredded cheese, fresh tomatoes and cilantro.

Kiosco Wrap

$12.99

Stuffed with grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, avocado, chipotle cream sauce and pico de gallo. Served with white rice and black beans.

Beef/Pork

Carne Asada Dinner

$16.99

Steak with grilled onions, pico de gallo and tortillas. Choice of 2 items: rice, beans, or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.

Carnitas Dinner

$14.99

Pork strips topped with grilled onions and served with corn or flour tortillas. Choice of 2 items: rice, beans, or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.

Chile Colorado Dinner

$14.89

Steak strips prepared in red chile sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Chile Verde Dinner

$13.89

Pork strips cooked with green chile sauce and tortillas. Choice of 2 items: rice, beans, or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.

Bistec Ranchero

$17.99

10 oz. rib-eye steak with salsa on top. Served with rice, beans or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes and corn or flour tortillas.

Bistec a la Tampiquena

$17.99

10 oz. rib-eye steak topped with onions and corn or flour tortillas. Choice of 2 items: rice, beans, or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.

Bistec Jalisciense

$17.99

Grilled steak topped with red onions, red and yellow bell peppers, broccoli, zucchini and ranchera sauce. Served with white rice, black beans and tortillas.

Bistec a la Mexicana

$17.99

A sizzling skillet of beef steak cooked with banana peppers, green peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes and tortillas.

Tacos de Carne Asada

$14.99

3 grilled steak soft tacos, corn or flour tortillas, with tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo on the side. Served with rice and beans.

Steak Soft Taco Dinner

$11.99

2 flour tortillas stuffed with grilled steak, onions, white cheese, and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and tossed salad with your choice of dressing.

Steak Fundido Dinner

$13.89

Grilled steak topped with tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, and melted cheese. Served on a bed of rice.

A.C.S. Dinner

$13.89

Steak with onions and cheese sauce served over rice.

Street Tacos

$9.99

Favorites

Fajita Taco Salad Dinner

$9.99

Your choice of grilled chicken or steak filled in with refried beans, cheese sauce, grilled onions, green bell peppers, and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and shredded cheese.

Mar y Tierra

$21.99

Shrimp and steak served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Nachos Especial Dinner

$11.99

Cheese nachos topped with ground beef, chopped chicken, and beans. Covered with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

Nachos de Fajita Dinner

$12.99

Cheese nachos topped with fajita-style steak or chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.

Huevos Rancheros

$8.99

2 eggs cooked in ranchero sauce. Eggs cooked to order. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Special Dinner

$15.99

1 chalupa with guacamole salad, 1 Chile relleno, 1 beef taco, 1 enchilada, 1 tamal, rice and beans.

Taquitos

$9.99

3 rolled corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken. Served with choice of rice and beans or guacamole salad.

Chiles Poblanos Dinner

$11.99

2 stuffed poblano peppers filled with cheese and topped with special sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Nachos Texanos Dinner

$13.99

Cheese nachos topped with grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp. Cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes.

Tres Compadres

$23.99

Grilled sliced chicken breast, thin rib-eye steak, shrimp, and mixed vegetables. Topped with cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with white rice and beans.

Street Tacos

$9.99

Fajitas Mexicanas

Fajitas Cabo de Hacha Dinner

$24.99

Scallops served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 3 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.

Fajitas de Pollo Dinner

$14.99

Grilled chicken served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 3 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream or tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.

Fajitas Tapatias Dinner

$15.99

Steak served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 3 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream or tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.

Fajitas de Camaron Dinner

$17.99

Shrimp served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 3 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream or tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.

Fajitas Calamari Dinner

$16.99

Grilled calamari served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 3 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream or tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.

Fajitas Across the Border Dinner

$16.99

Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 3 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream or tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.

Fajitas de Pescado Dinner

$15.99

Fish strips served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 3 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream or tortilla. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.

Fajitas Vegetarianas Dinner

$12.99

Grilled mixed vegetables on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 3 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream or tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.

Fajitas Texanas for 2 Persons

$28.99

Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 3 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream or tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.

Fajitas for 2 Persons

$23.99

Your choice of steak, grilled chicken or mix served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 3 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream or tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.

Seafood Fajitas for 2 Person

$31.99

Fish, shrimp, scallops and imitation crab meat served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 3 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream or tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.

Seafood Fajitas Dinner

$17.99

Fish, shrimp, scallops and imitation crab meat served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 3 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream or tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.

Fajitas Carnitas Dinner

$14.99

Grilled pork tips served with a combination of grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes on a sizzling skillet. Served with your choice 3 items: rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream or tortillas. Add Mexican sausage for an additional charge.

Combo Dinners

Your choice of two items: cheese quesadilla, burrito, enchilada, taco, chile relleno or tamal. Served with your choice of two sides: Rice, beans, and/or guacamole salad.

Combination Dinner

$10.99

Seafood

Camarones Fundidos Dinner

$17.99

Grilled shrimp, red and yellow peppers, red onions, mushrooms, broccoli, zucchini and melted shredded cheese served with rice and salad (lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and sour cream).

Coctel de Camaron Dinner

$17.99

Shrimp in cocktail sauce with avocado slices, pico de gallo and crackers.

Camarones Kiosco Grill Dinner

$17.99

Shrimp, zucchini, broccoli and onions grilled with rice and soy sauce. Served on a bed of lettuce garnished with tomatoes and avocado slices.

Camarones Chipotle Dinner

$17.99

Marinated shrimp cooked in chipotle sauce. Served with white rice, black beans or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.

Camarones Yucatecos Dinner

$17.99

Fried shrimp wrapped in bacon. Served with white rice, black beans or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.

Tacos Ensenada-Style with Shrimp

$17.99

3 deep-fried shrimp tacos served with rice, beans and a side salad with cabbage, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Salmon Tropical

$17.99

8 oz. grilled salmon served with rice and steamed broccoli, red and yellow bell peppers, mushrooms and squash.

Tostadas de Camaron

$9.99

10 shrimps. Tostadas topped with shrimp cooked in lemon juice, pico de gallo and avocado slices.

Quesadilla de Camaron

$14.49

Shrimp quesadilla cooked with onions and tomatoes. Served with rice and sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.

A.C.P. Seafood Dinner

$18.49

Shrimp, calamari, scallops, red and yellow bell peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, squash with cheese sauce, served over rice.

Parrillada de Camarones Dinner

$17.99

Delicious grilled shrimp marinated in our special recipe. Served with lemon wedges and avocado slices.

Camarones a la Diabla Dinner

$17.99

Shrimp cooked with onions in a hot sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo Dinner

$17.99

Garlic-style shrimp cooked in our very own garlic sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Camarones a la Mexicana Dinner

$17.99

Mexican-style shrimp cooked on the grill with banana peppers, red bell peppers and red onions. Served with white rice, black beans or sour cream salad with chopped tomatoes.

Tacos Ensenada-Style with Fish

$13.99

3 deep-fried fish tacos served with rice, beans, and a side salad with cabbage, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Tostadas de Ceviche

$7.99

Tostadas topped with fish cooked in lemon juice, pico de gallo and avocado slices.

Salmon and Shrimp

$21.99

8 oz. grilled salmon and 6 grilled shrimps, served with steamed broccoli, red and yellow peppers, mushrooms and squash.

Filete de Pescado Dinner

$13.49

Breaded fish fillet served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream salad, with chopped tomatoes and tortillas.

A.C.P. Shrimp Dinner

$15.99

Grilled shrimp with onions and cheese sauce, served over rice.

Soft Drinks & More

Cheerwine

$2.89

Coffee

$2.89

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.89

Diet Pepsi

$2.89

Dr. Pepper

$2.89

Horchata

$2.49

Milk

$2.89

Mountain Dew

$2.89

Orange Juice

$2.89

Pepsi

$2.89

Pink lemonade

$2.89

Sierra Mist

$2.89

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Water

Unsweet Tea

$2.89

Passion Fruit

$2.49

Jamaica

$2.49

Tamarindo

$2.49

Club Soda

$2.89

Ginger Ale

$2.89

Mixed Drinks

LIT

$9.99

Mojito

$8.99

Sex on the Beach

$8.99

Blue Motorcycle

$9.99

Pink Panty Dropper

$8.99

Cosmopolitan

$8.99

Paloma

$8.99

Moscow Mule

$7.99

Bloody Mary

$7.99

Bloody Maria

$7.99

Michelada

$8.99

Liquor

House Tequila

$5.00+

Patron Silver

$9.00+

1800 Silver

$8.00+

1800 Reposado

$8.00+

Hornitos Silver

$7.00+

Hornitos Reposado

$7.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$9.00+

Casa Amigos Silver

$9.00+

Casa Amigos Reposado

$9.00+

Casa Amigos Mezcal

$9.00+

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.00+

Jose Cuervo Silver

$7.00+

Cabo Wabo Silver

$8.00+

Cabo Wabo Reposado

$8.00+

1942

$20.00+

Clase Azul

$25.00+

Herradura Silver

$8.00+

Herradura Reposado

$8.00+

House Rum

$5.00+

Bacardi

$7.00+

Captain

$6.00+

Malibu

$6.00+

House Vodka

$5.00+

Titos

$7.00+

Grey Goose

$8.00+

Jack Daniel

$7.00+

Jim Beam

$6.00+

Remy Martin

$7.00+

Crown Royal

$7.00+

Fireball

$5.50+

Hennessy

$9.00+

Jager

$6.00+

Bombay

$7.00+

Tanqueray

$7.00+

House Gin

$5.00+

Chivas Regal

$12.00+

Buchanan

$10.00+

Drink Specials

Jumbo Lime Margarita Special

$7.99

29 oz Draft Special

$5.99

Flavored Margarita Special

$5.49

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Full Service Mexican Restaurant. Known for varieties of margaritas & south-of-the-border cuisine plus a happening patio.

Location

3011 Spring Garden St Suite A, Greensboro, NC 27403

Directions

Gallery
Kiosco Mexican Grill image
Kiosco Mexican Grill image

