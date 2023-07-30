Kiosko 787 - Puerto Rican Take-Out
488 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11215
Popular Items
EMPANADILLA (EMPANADA) Ground Beef / Picadillo Empanadilla
Delight in the flavorful experience of our Empanadilla (Empanada) at Kiosko 787. This delightful treat features a savory filling of sofrito seasoned Picadillo Ground Beef, capturing the essence of traditional Puerto Rican flavors. Our Empanadilla showcases the perfect blend of seasoned Picadillo Ground Beef and our homemade sofrito—a medley of aromatic herbs and spices that infuses the meat with rich and savory flavors. Each bite is a celebration of the authentic taste that Puerto Rican cuisine is known for.
RICE N' GANDULES - A Puerto Rican Staple
Arroz con gandules is a Puerto Rican Staple, it is a combination of rice, pigeon peas, and salchichon (farmer's beef sausage), cooked in the same pot with sofrito. This is Puerto Rico's national dish along with roasted pork. 8oz Container.
All Day Full Menu
Hearty Entrees / Jartera!
PASTELON PARADISE BOWL - PUERTO RICAN LASAGNA OUR WAY
Indulge in layers of culinary delight as our Pastelon bowl showcases the finest ingredients. We start with golden fried sweet plantains, adding a delightful sweetness to each bite. Nestled between the layers of plantains is our exquisite Picadillo beef, expertly sautéed in a savory tomato sauce infused with sofrito and an array of aromatic spices. The result is a harmonious blend of flavors that will tantalize your taste buds. To crown this delectable creation, we generously sprinkle a layer of melty mozzarella cheese over the top, creating a satisfyingly cheesy finish. The combination of the mozzarella cheese, savory beef, and sweet plantains creates a symphony of flavors that will transport you straight to the heart of Puerto Rican cuisine.
SIZZLING GARLIC INFUSED TOSTONES TOPPED W/ STEAK OR ROASTED PORK (Green Plantains)
Prepare yourself for an explosion of flavors as we present our Sizzling Garlic Infused Tostones, topped with tender Slow Cooked Succulent Roasted Pork OR savory sliced NY Strip Steak & Onions. Inspired by the Chinese restaurants in Puerto Rico, we elevate the classic Tostones by infusing them with the aromatic essence of garlic. The result is a crispy and golden exterior, giving way to a soft and flavorful interior that perfectly complements the rich meats. It's a harmonious pairing that takes your taste buds on a thrilling adventure.
WEPA TRIPLETA FRIES - YUM!
Experience a truly indulgent and unforgettable dish at Kiosko 787, our Taro Root/Malanga Fries Mixed with Sliced NY Strip Sirloin Steak, Ham & Succulent Slow Roasted Pork, generously drizzled with our Homemade Seasoned MayoKetchup sauce. Get ready to embark on a culinary adventure that will tantalize your taste buds like never before.
GOOD OL' RICE N' BEANS (Arroz con Habichuelas Guisadas)
We proudly present a comforting and flavorsome dish that embodies the essence of Puerto Rican cuisine: White Rice served with Tasty Red Beans with Potatoes & Pumpkin Guisado to Perfection. Get ready to experience a symphony of flavors that will transport you to the heart of the Caribbean.
MAMPO WAMPO RICE N’ BEANS ENTREE (Arroz Mamposteao)
Our family recipe of Puerto Rican Mamposteao Rice is a delicious blend of lightly fried seasoned white rice, stewed beans, pork belly, sweet plantains, onions, peppers, and secret spices, combining to create the most flavorful rice.
PORK MADNESS ENTREE (Pernil)
Kiosko 787 proudly presents our showstopper: Pork Madness. Indulge in the mouthwatering delight of our 12-hour roasted succulent, tender & juicy Pernil Asado / Roast Pork, perfectly prepared to tantalize your taste buds and leave you craving for more. To accompany this pork perfection, we offer two enticing options. First, immerse yourself in the rich flavors of our Rice N' Gandules, a traditional Puerto Rican dish featuring sofrito seasoned yellow rice cooked with aromatic pigeon peas. This vibrant combination provides the perfect balance to the succulent roast pork, creating a harmonious symphony of tastes. Or opt for our classic white rice paired with tasty red beans guisado to perfection. Our red beans are stewed with a medley of spices, creating a robust and flavorful experience that complements the succulent pork impeccably.
WOW-WEE SLICED NY STRIP STEAK WITH ONIONS ENTREE (Bistec Encebollado)
Indulge in the exquisite flavors of our Bistec Encebollado at Kiosko 787. This succulent dish features tender slices of NY Strip Steak, marinated in a delightful blend of sofrito and garlic, then cooked to perfection with onions. Served alongside your choice of Rice N' Gandules or white rice with our tasty red beans guisado to perfection, it's a culinary experience you won't want to miss.
Sandwiches
BORICUA GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH AKA PAN CON QUESO!
Savor the simple pleasure of our Delicious Buttered Grilled American Cheese Sandwich on Pressed Pan De Agua (Puerto Rican Bread) at Kiosko 787. Indulge in the comforting combination of melted American cheese and the irresistible crunch of Puerto Rican bread, expertly pressed to perfection.
SANDWICH DE PERNIL ASADO (Roasted Pork Sandwich)
Experience the irresistible flavors of our Pernil / Pork Sandwich on Pressed Pan De Agua. This mouthwatering delight features our Slow Cooked Succulent Roast Pork, nestled between two slices of perfectly pressed Pan De Agua bread, and topped off with our homemade MayoKetchup sauce. Add cheese if you please!
WOW-WEE STEAK SANDWICH - De Bistec Encebollado Boricua
Indulge in the flavorful bliss of our Marinated Sliced NY Strip Steak with Onions Sandwich at Kiosko 787. This tantalizing creation features tender slices of marinated NY strip steak, fried onions, melted American cheese, our homemade Seasoned MayoKetchu, and a delightful crunch of Potato Stix, all embraced by our signature Pressed Puerto Rican Pan De Agua bread.
EL PRIMO CUBANO
Get ready to experience our mouthwatering rendition of the beloved Sandwich Cubano / Cuban Sandwich. Our version showcases a harmonious blend of flavors that will transport you to culinary bliss. Succulent slow-roast pork, savory ham, Swiss cheese, sliced thin pickles, and mustard come together in this tantalizing creation, topped off with a delightful crunch of potato sticks. All of this goodness is pressed to perfection on authentic Puerto Rican Pan De Agua bread.
CLASSIC BORICUA HAM N' CHEESE
Discover the beloved classic embraced by Puerto Ricans on the island at Kiosko 787: Our Ham, American Cheese & Mayo Sandwich, pressed to perfection on authentic Puerto Rican Pan De Agua bread. Delight in the simplicity and nostalgia of this cherished combination, prepared with love and served with pride.
WEPA TRIPLETA
Experience the epitome of flavor and heartiness with our Famous Puerto Rican Hearty Three Meat Combo Tripleta Sandwich at Kiosko 787. This exceptional creation features tender sliced NY Strip steak, savory ham, and succulent 12-hour roasted pork, all brought together in perfect harmony. Topped with our house-made MayoKetchup and a delightful crunch of potato sticks, this sandwich is a true culinary masterpiece.
Frituras (Finger Food)
EMPANADILLA (EMPANADA) Shredded Sofrito Chicken
Savor the deliciousness of our Yummy Shredded Chicken Stew Empanada at Kiosko 787. This delightful treat features tender and flavorful shredded chicken stew, seasoned with our homemade Sofrito, Criollo Sauce, and a blend of carefully selected ingredients. Indulge in the perfect balance of savory flavors and crispy pastry.
EMPANADILLA (EMPANADA) Pastelon - Picadillo, Maduros & Cheese
Experience the fusion of two beloved Puerto Rican dishes in our Boricua Style Pastelon Empanada at Kiosko 787. This delightful creation combines the flavors of Pastelon and Empanadas, resulting in a unique and tantalizing experience. Inside the flaky pastry, you'll find a delicious filling of Picadillo Beef, Sweet Plantain (Maduros), and a Queso de Papa & Mozzarella mix.
EMPANADILLA (EMPANADA) Shrimp in a Criollo Sauce
Delight in the irresistible flavors of our Shrimp Stewed in Homemade Puerto Rican Salsa Criollo Empanada at Kiosko 787. This mouthwatering creation showcases succulent shrimp, stewed in our flavorful and authentic Puerto Rican Salsa Criollo. Prepare for a taste sensation that will leave you craving more. It's simply so good!
EMPANADILLA (EMPANADA) Guava & Cheese Explosion
Indulge in the delightful sweetness of our Guava & Cream Cheese Empanada at Kiosko 787. This homemade treat features a delectable blend of guava and cream cheese, encased in a deep-fried pastry that is simply irresistible. Prepare yourself for a truly delicious experience. The empanada pastry is carefully crafted and deep-fried to perfection. It becomes beautifully golden and crispy on the outside, providing a delightful contrast to the smooth and velvety filling inside.
EMPANADILLA (EMPANADA) Ground Beef Picadillo & Cheese
Experience the authentic flavors of our Empanadilla (Empanada) at Kiosko 787. This delectable treat features a savory filling of sofrito seasoned Picadillo Ground Beef and melted American Cheese. It's a culinary delight you won't want to miss.
EMPANADILLA (EMPANADA) Ground Beef / Picadillo Empanadilla
Delight in the flavorful experience of our Empanadilla (Empanada) at Kiosko 787. This delightful treat features a savory filling of sofrito seasoned Picadillo Ground Beef, capturing the essence of traditional Puerto Rican flavors. Our Empanadilla showcases the perfect blend of seasoned Picadillo Ground Beef and our homemade sofrito—a medley of aromatic herbs and spices that infuses the meat with rich and savory flavors. Each bite is a celebration of the authentic taste that Puerto Rican cuisine is known for.
EMPANADILLA TRIO (Empanadas)
Enjoy the ultimate savings with our 3 Pack of Delicious Empanadillas (Empanadas) at Kiosko 787. Indulge in a trio of these delightful treats, each filled with mouthwatering goodness. Accompanied by a side of our signature MayoKetchup sauce, it's the perfect combination for a satisfying and flavorful experience.
SIZZLING GARLIC INFUSED TOSTONES / GREEN PLANTAINS / TOSTONES AL AJILLO
Pay tribute to the beloved Chinese restaurants in Puerto Rico with our Asian Boricua Style Plantains / Sizzling Tostones at Kiosko 787. Inspired by the fusion of flavors, we take our traditional plantains to new heights. Tossed in a secret blend of garlic-infused spices, they create an explosion of flavor that honors the culinary influences of Chinese cuisine on the island.
RELLENO DE PAPA / BREADED & STUFFED WITH BEEF POTATO BALL
Indulge in the delectable flavors of our Relleno De Papa / Deep Fried Potato Ball with Picadillo Beef at Kiosko 787. This mouthwatering creation features a crispy and golden exterior, encasing a savory filling of seasoned Picadillo beef. Served with a side of our signature Mayo Ketchup, it's a culinary delight that will tantalize your taste buds.
ALCAPURRIAS DE GUINEO / Fried Green Plantain & Taro Stuffed with Beef
Discover the irresistible flavors of our Alcapurrias at Kiosko 787. These very popular Puerto Rican fritters can be found at almost every restaurant and Kiosko in Puerto Rican & are a true delicacy, made from a tantalizing combination of fried plantains, taro, sofrito, and stuffed with savory picadillo ground beef. Prepared with care and fried to perfection, each bite offers a delightful contrast of textures—a crispy shell with a soft and meaty interior. Our Alcapurrias start with a harmonious blend of fried plantains and taro. This combination creates a unique and flavorful base, offering a hint of sweetness from the plantains and a delightful earthiness from the taro, stuffed with picadillo ground beef—a seasoned mixture that combines the robust flavors of beef with a medley of spices. The result is a meaty and flavorful filling that complements the plantain and taro shell perfectly.
Sides
SIDE ORDER OF ROASTED PORK / PERNIL ASADO
12+ Hour Slow Cooked Succulent Roasted Pork - 8 Ounce Container
MADUROS / SWEET PLANTAIN
Experience the sweetness of the Caribbean with our Maduros. These delectable treats feature sweet and ripe plantains that have been expertly sliced and fried to perfection until they are irresistibly caramelized. Indulge in the natural sweetness and delightful flavors of our Maduros—a true delight for your taste buds.
RICE N' GANDULES - A Puerto Rican Staple
Arroz con gandules is a Puerto Rican Staple, it is a combination of rice, pigeon peas, and salchichon (farmer's beef sausage), cooked in the same pot with sofrito. This is Puerto Rico's national dish along with roasted pork. 8oz Container.
GOOD OL’ RICE N’ BEANS
We proudly present a comforting and flavorsome dish that embodies the essence of Puerto Rican cuisine: White Rice served with Tasty Red Beans with Potatoes & Pumpkin Guisado to Perfection. Get ready to experience a symphony of flavors that will transport you to the heart of the Caribbean.
REALLY TASTY RED BEANS
Our Delicious Family Recipe of Super Tasty Red Beans with Potatoes & Pumpkin Guisado to Perfection.
SIDE OF WHITE RICE
Side order of our lightly seasoned White Rice. 8oz Container
TARO ROOT FRIES / PAPITAS DE MALANGA FRITA
Delight in the richness of our Taro Root / Malanga Fries. These delectable fries are a true culinary delight, expertly prepared and tossed in a secret blend of Puerto Rican spices. Each bite is a celebration of flavors that will leave you craving more.
TOSTONES / CRISPY FRIED GREEN PLANTAINS
Indulge in the irresistible flavors of our Deep Fried Crispy Plantains. These delectable delights are carefully prepared, creating a perfect balance of crispiness and tenderness. Sprinkled with a touch of garlic and salt, they become a savory sensation that will have you coming back for more. Served with a side of our signature homemade MayoKetchup, it's a match made in culinary heaven.
Vegetarian Options
MADUROS / SWEET PLANTAIN
Maduros are sweet and ripe plantains that have been sliced and fried until caramelized.
GOOD OL’ RICE N’ BEANS
White Rice topped with tasty red beans guisado to perfection
VEGETARIAN MAMPO WAMPO RICE N’ BEANS ENTREE
A Vegetarian Version of our family recipe of Puerto Rican Mamposteao Rice is a delicious blend of lightly fried seasoned white rice, stewed beans, onions, peppers, and secret spices, combining to create the most flavorful rice.
REALLY TASTY RED BEANS WITH POTATOES AND PUMPKIN
Our Delicious Family Recipe of Super Tasty Red Beans with Potatoes & Pumpkin.
GUAVA & CHEESE EMPANADILLA / EMPANADA
TOSTONES / FRIED GREEN PLANTAINS
Deep Fried Crispy Plantains sprinkled with Garlic & Salt, Served with a Side of our Homemade MayoKetchup.
TOSTONES ASIATICAS - RICAN / ASIAN FUSION PLANTAINS
An ode to the Asian Community in Puerto Rico, our Asian Boricua Style Plantains / Tostones are tossed in a secret blend of garlic infused spices to create an explosion of flavor.
TARO ROOT FRIES / PAPITAS DE MALANGA
Rich & Delicious Taro Root / Malanga Fries tossed in a secret blend of Puerto Rican Spices.
Artisan Hot Sauces / Pique Boricua
Pique de Mango / Mango Hot Sauce 5oz Bottle
Kiosko 787's Mango Hot Sauce is a harmonious blend of tropical flavors that captures the essence of the Caribbean in every drop. Handcrafted with meticulous attention to detail, this artisanal hot sauce brings together the succulent sweetness of ripe mangoes with delicious tangy heat, creating a truly delightful taste experience.
Pique de Coco / Coconut Hot Sauce 5oz Bottle
Kiosko 787's Coconut Hot Sauce is a tantalizing blend of exotic flavors that promises to transport your taste buds to a tropical paradise. Crafted with utmost care and precision, this artisanal hot sauce combines the richness of coconut with a perfect balance of spices and heat, creating a harmonious fusion of sweet and savory sensations.
Pique de Guanabana / Soursop Hot Sauce 5oz Bottle
Indulge in the authentic taste Puerto Rico with our Soursop / Guanabana Hot Sauce. Drawing inspiration from the sun-kissed shores of Puerto Rico, this hot sauce captures the essence of the island in every drop. A luscious fusion of tangy, sweet and creamy soursop / guanabana and heat from Aji Peppers.
Pique de Aji / Aji Pepper Seasoned Hot Sauce 5oz Bottle
Kiosko 787's Puerto Rican Aji Hot Sauce is a fiery and authentic blend that pays homage to the vibrant flavors of Puerto Rican cuisine. This sauce captures the essence of the beloved Aji pepper, a staple in Puerto Rican cooking, and delivers a bold and spicy kick that will transport your taste buds to the heart of the Caribbean. The star of this hot sauce is the Aji pepper, known for its distinct flavor and heat. The Aji pepper is a key ingredient in Puerto Rican cuisine, cherished for its vibrant spiciness and unique fruity undertones. Kiosko 787's Puerto Rican Aji Hot Sauce showcases the true essence of this pepper, allowing you to experience its fiery character in every bite. The Aji pepper's heat is complemented by its rich and robust flavor, creating a sauce that is both satisfying and delicious.
Pique de Guayaba / Guava Hot Sauce 5oz Bottle
Kiosko 787's Guava Hot Sauce is a tantalizing blend of flavors that combines the sweetness of guava with a fiery kick of heat. This unique sauce perfectly balances the tropical essence of ripe guavas with the intense spiciness of carefully selected peppers, creating a delightful combination that will excite your taste buds. The sweetness of the guava acts as a flavorful foundation, providing a luscious and fruity backdrop that immediately captures your attention. As you indulge in its rich taste, the sauce gradually unveils its heat, carefully crafted to add a thrilling element to every bite.
Pique de Parcha / Passion Fruit Hot Sauce 5oz Bottle
Kiosko 787's Passion Fruit Hot Sauce is a delightful and zesty blend that combines the exotic sweetness of passion fruit with a touch of tantalizing heat. This unique sauce harmoniously marries the tropical essence of ripe passion fruit with carefully selected Puerto Rican Aji peppers, resulting in a flavor profile that is both sweet and spicy. The star of this hot sauce is the passion fruit, known for its vibrant and tangy flavor. As soon as you taste it, your palate is greeted with a burst of tropical goodness that is both refreshing and satisfying. The natural sweetness of the passion fruit creates a luscious base that is balanced by the gradual emergence of heat.
Pique de Tamarindo / Tamarind Hot Sauce 5oz Bottle
Kiosko 787's Tamarind Fruit Hot Sauce is a delectable fusion of flavors that combines the tangy sweetness of tamarind with a delightful touch of heat. This unique sauce showcases the rich and distinctive taste of tamarind fruit, balanced harmoniously with carefully selected peppers, resulting in a perfect blend of sweet and spicy sensations. At the heart of this hot sauce is the tamarind fruit, renowned for its unique tartness and natural sweetness. As you take a taste, your palate is greeted with a burst of tangy goodness that is both refreshing and tantalizing. The tamarind's natural sweetness forms a delicious foundation that intertwines seamlessly with the gradual emergence of heat.
Mini 1.2 oz Aji Pepper Seasoned Hot Sauce
A 1.2 oz Sampler Bottle of Kiosko 787's Puerto Rican Aji Hot Sauce. It is a fiery and authentic blend that pays homage to the vibrant flavors of Puerto Rican cuisine. This sauce captures the essence of the beloved Aji pepper, a staple in Puerto Rican cooking, and delivers a bold and spicy kick that will transport your taste buds to the heart of the Caribbean.
Drinks
Canada Dry Ginger Ale
Canada Dry Seltzer Water
Coca Cola
Coke Zero or Diet Coke
Coke Zero or Diet Coke Based on Availability
Good-O Kola Champagne
Kola Champagne soda is a sweetened carbonated beverage produced mainly in the tropics of Latin America and West Indies. Kola Champagne was invented in Puerto Rico by Ángel Rivero Méndez.
Jumex Guava Nectar
Guavas are rich sources of Iron and Vitamin C. Enjoy all their flavor in Jumex Guava Nectar!
Jumex Mango Nectar
Try the delicious Mango Nectar and refresh your day! Did you know mangoes are good for memory and concentration?
Poland Spring Water
Poland Spring® Brand, 100% Natural Spring Water
Sprite
Welch's or Sunkist Grape Soda
Welch's or Sunkist Grape Soda Based on Availability
Coco Rico (Coconut Soda)
Coco Rico is a mild, Coconut-flavored soda from Puerto Rico.
Malta India (Malt Beverage)
Malta India is a non-alcoholic, low sodium, delicious carbonated malt beverage that is both refreshing and nutritious from Puerto Rico which is said to give you energy.
Dinner Specials For Two
Dinner Specials For Two With Two Sides & Two Drinks Included 4:30pm - 7:30pm
PORK MADNESS DINNER FOR TWO WITH TWO SIDES & TWO DRINKS
Slow cooked succulent roast pork, served with Rice N’ Gandules, or white rice with tasty red beans guisado to perfection. Served as a whole bowl of Pork, a bowl of your rice selection, one side & two drinks.
WOW-WEE STEAK DINNER FOR TWO WITH TWO SIDES & TWO DRINKS
Sofrito & Garlic Marinated Sliced NY Strip Steak with Onions, served with Rice N’ Gandules, or white rice with tasty red beans guisado to perfection. Bistec Encebollado. Served as a bowl of Sliced NY Strip Streak & Onions / Bistec Encebollado, a bowl of your rice selection, one side & two drinks.
WEPA TRIPLETA FRIES FOR TWO WITH ADDITIONAL SIDE & TWO DRINKS
Two Separate Orders of our Taro Root / Malanga Fries Mixed with Sliced NY Strip Sirloin Steak, Ham & Succulent Slow Roasted Pork, drizzled in our Homemade Seasoned MayoKetchup sauce, one side & two drinks.
MAMPO WAMPO RICE N' BEANS DINNER FOR TWO WITH SIDE & DRINKS
Two Orders of Mamposteao Rice! Our family recipe of Puerto Rican Mamposteao Rice is a delicious blend of lightly fried seasoned white rice, stewed beans, pork belly, sweet plantains, onions, peppers, and secret spices, combining to create the most flavorful rice. Served as Two Separate Bowls of Arroz Mamposteao, one side & two drinks.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Kiosko 787 is Puerto Rican Take-Out Restaurant specializing in Artisan Sandwiches, Bowls & Fried Deliciousness inspired by the Kioskos in our Homeland of Luquillo and Piñones, Puerto Rico. With deep Puerto Rican Roots throughout New York City, we will strive to become a Staple in Brooklyn, New York.
488 Carroll Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215