Kipos Helleinc Cuisine
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
In addition to traditional Greek dishes like Avgolemono, Spanakopita and Moussaka found at Kipos in Chapel Hill, the Wilmington location features an abundance of seafood – with 80% of more being sourced locally -- including raw oysters, fresh crudos, and a large selection of seafood entrees like wood-grilled grouper, pan seared black bass, NC shrimp and pan-fried flounder.
Location
1900 Eastwood Road, No 2, Wilmington, NC 28403
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tortilleria y Taqueria Carolinas - 419 south collage rd
No Reviews
419 south collage rd Wilmington, NC 28403
View restaurant
Little Loaf Bakery and Schoolhouse
No Reviews
3410 Wrightsville Ave Wilmington, NC 28403
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Wilmington
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Wilmington
4.7 • 4,498
1125 Military Cutoff Rd Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurant
Benny's Big Time Pizzeria - Gift Card
4.7 • 2,676
206 Greenfield St. Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurant