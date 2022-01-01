Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kipos Helleinc Cuisine

1900 Eastwood Road, No 2

Wilmington, NC 28403

Spreads

WBC Sourdough

$7.00

Tzatziki

$10.00

Fava Santorini

$10.00

Melitzanosalada

$10.00

Taramosalata

$10.00

XT Pita

$3.00

XT Crudite

$3.00

Mezedes

Saganaki

$14.00

Keftedes

$12.00

Zucchini Stack

$14.00

Prawns

$19.00

Grilled Octopus

$18.00

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Tarheel Tiderunner

$3.50

Fat Bellies

$3.00

Soup\Salads

Avgolemono

$8.00

Horiatiki

$16.00

Marouli

$11.00

Beets

$14.00

Octopus Salad

$14.00

Sides

Gigantes

$10.00

Patates

$8.00

Cauliflower & Broccoli

$12.00

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Sea

Solomos

$29.00

Fettuccine

$29.00

Served with seafood and tomato essence

Grouper

$36.00

Kakavia

$31.00

Branzino

$40.00

Snapper 3.5 Lbs Lg

$70.00

Snapper 2 Lbs Sm

$55.00

Entrees

Moussaka

$28.00

Greek Lasagna with Bucatini pasta and a Bechamel Sauce

Lemon Linguini

$25.00

Lamb Shank

$28.00

Oven Roasted with Thyme, Wine, and oregeno

Lamb Chops

$42.00Out of stock

Half Chicken

$22.00

served in a clay pot with lemon and bayleaf

Youvetsi

$27.00

Short Rib - slow cooked in wine and thyme served with orzo cooked in the braising jus.

Pastitsio

$26.00

Ribeye

$42.00

Desserts

Baklava

$12.00

Ravani

$10.00

Greek Semolina coconut cake with a rich cinnamon syrup served with fresh fruit.contains gluten

Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Rice Pudding

$8.00

Bevs

Still Water

$6.00

Sparkling

$8.00

Coke

$3.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Beer888

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Coffee

Coffee

$2.00

Americano

$4.50

Espresso

$4.50

DBL Espresso

$6.00

Capuccino

$7.00

Latté

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
In addition to traditional Greek dishes like Avgolemono, Spanakopita and Moussaka found at Kipos in Chapel Hill, the Wilmington location features an abundance of seafood – with 80% of more being sourced locally -- including raw oysters, fresh crudos, and a large selection of seafood entrees like wood-grilled grouper, pan seared black bass, NC shrimp and pan-fried flounder.

