Kippo Ramen

693 Reviews

$$

606 S Broadway

Baltimore, MD 21231

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Spicy Tonkotsu
Gyoza-Pork
Spicy Tuna Roll

Soft Drink

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Green Tea -Itoen

$3.00

Calpico -Water

$3.00

Ramune -Strawberry

$3.50Out of stock

Ramune -Original

$3.50

Ramune -Melon

$3.50

Ramune-Lychee

$3.50Out of stock

Ramune-Peach

$3.50

Ramune-Grape

$3.50

Royal Milk Tea

$3.00

Iced Cappuccino

$3.00

Melon Creamy Soda

$4.50

Mango Creamy Soda

$4.50

Pobble

$5.50

Salad/Soup

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$6.00

Avocado, Romaine Lettuce with Sesame Dressing

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$3.00

Side Order

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$3.00
Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$6.00

Avocado, Romaine Lettuce with Sesame Dressing

Chicken Kara-age

Chicken Kara-age

$6.50

Chicken Tebasaki 4 pcs

$6.00

Chicken Tebasaki 8 pcs

$11.00
Geso Kara-age (Squid)

Geso Kara-age (Squid)

$6.50
Dumpling-Pork (Fried/Steamed)

Dumpling-Pork (Fried/Steamed)

$6.00
Gyoza-Pork

Gyoza-Pork

$4.50
Gyoza -Vegetable

Gyoza -Vegetable

$4.50
Edamame (Soy Bean)

Edamame (Soy Bean)

$4.00
Tako-yaki

Tako-yaki

$7.00
Ebi-yaki (Shrimp)

Ebi-yaki (Shrimp)

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Jalapeno Peppers

$10.00

Ramen

Tonkotsu White

Tonkotsu White

$12.50

Hakata style pork broth ramen, simplistic and delicious. Straight Noodles

Tokyo Tonkotsu

$13.00

Gyofun infused tonkotsu ramen. Wavy Noodles.

Tonkotsu Black

$13.00

Drizzled with a black garlic oil giving it a subtle touch of bitterness. Straight Noodles

Spicy Tonkotsu

$13.00

Tonkotsu seasoned with spicy paste and finished with a drizzle of spicy oil. Wavy Noodles

Tonkotsu Black and Red

$13.50

Spicy tonkotsu finished with a black garlic and spicy oil. Wavy Noodles.

Curry Tonkotsu

$13.00

Curry flavor tonkotsu ramen. Straight Noodles

Classic Shoyu

$12.00

Traditional soy sauce ramen topped with sheets of nori seaweed. Wavy Noodles.

Spicy Shoyu

$12.50

Burnt soy base ramen seasoned with spicy paste and finished with a drizzle of spicy oil. Wavy Noodles.

Chicken Paitan

$12.50

Silky style chicken broth ramen. Straight Noodles.

Chicken Paitan Spicy

$13.00

Chicken paitan seasoned with spicy paste and finished with a drizzle of spicy oil. Wavy Noodles.

Paitan Black & Red

$13.50

Spicy chicken paitan finished with a drizzle of black garlic and spicy oil. Wavy Noodles.

Creamy Shio

$13.00

Creamy salt base ramen. Wavy Noodles.

Miso Ramen

$13.00

Aka Miso base ramen.

Ginger Miso Ramen

$13.50

Mugi Miso Ramen base with Ginger.

Spicy Miso Ramen

$14.00

Miso ramen finished with spicy paste and spicy oil.

Shio Ramen

$12.50

Yuzu Shio Ramen

$13.00

Shio ramen with a hint of Yuzu.

Curry Shio

$13.00

Sesame Shio Ramen

$13.00

Spicy Sesame Shio Ramen

$14.00

Kaedama Noodle Straight

$2.50

Kaedama Noodle Wavy

$2.50

Kaedama Noodle Vegan

$3.00

Rice Dish

Steam Rice

$2.50

Mini Salmon Donburi

$10.00

Beef Donburi-Large

$12.00

Spicy Pork Donburi

$11.00

Mini Unagi Donburi

$12.00

Sushi/Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$4.50+

California Roll

$6.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.50

Salmon Avocado Roll

$6.50

Mini Salmon Donburi

$10.00

Spicy Tuna Jalapeno Peppers

$10.00

Dessert

Ice Cream

$3.00

Mochi Ice Cream

$2.50

Monaka Ice Cream

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Japanese Ramen Shop in Fells Point.

Location

606 S Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21231

Directions

