Kip's Grill - Creede, CO
101 W 5th St
Creede, CO 81130
Food Menu
Apps
- Chips and Salsa$6.95
- Guac and Chips
House made Fresh Guacamole$8.95
- Chips, Salsa, Guac$10.95
- Queso and Chips$8.95
- Roasted Green Chiles
Roasted Green Chiles Stuffed with Mozzarella, Served with Salsa Fresca and Flour Tortillas$13.95
- Jalapeno Poppers
6 Jalapenos Stuffed with Cream Cheese, wrapped in Bacon and roasted$13.95
- Basket Fries$8.00
- Sconsin Cheese Curds
Battered and fried cheese curds$8.95
- Frickles
Battered and fried pickles$8.95
- Wings 5pc
Breaded and Fried and Large!$8.95
- Wings 10pc$15.95
- Carney Nachos
Lots of tortilla chips topped with shredded cheese, USDA seasoned beef and green chile plus lettuce and tomato.$16.95
KIDS
Specials
- 8" Philly
An 8” Amoroso Hoagie Roll Filled with Thinly Sliced Rib Eye and Grilled Onions, Mushrooms and Peppers, Topped with Cheese Served with Fries$16.95
- Veggie Philly
Grilled Onions, Mushrooms and Peppers Topped with Melty Cheese and Fresh Avocado$16.95
- Fish N Chips$14.95
- Fried Fish Tacos$14.95
- CARNE ASADA
8oz carne asada with roasted hatch green chiles, rice, refried beans, two corn tortillas and fresh avocado$28.95
Burgers
- Single Burger
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle$12.95
- Double Burger
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle$15.95
- Triple Burger
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle$18.95
- Smothered Burger
2 1/4 Lb Patties Served Open faced and Smothered in Green Chile and monterey jack cheese$16.95
- Beyond Burger
Vegan Beyond Burger on a brioche bun with avocado, lettuce, tomato and onion$16.95
- 1/4 LB mush swiss$15.95
Sandwiches
Tacos
- #1 Tacos Al Carbon
3 Tacos: Diced steak in corn tortillas topped with fresh avocado, cabbage and salsa fresca$13.95
- #2 Dos Dynamite
2 Tacos: Roasted and Diced hatch green chiles with melty monterey jack cheese and steak in a corn and a flour tortilla.$13.95
- #3 Roberto
3 Tacos: Roasted and Diced hatch green chiles with melty monterey jack cheese and black beans in a corn and a flour tortilla.$12.95
- #4 Barnyard
2 Tacos: Fried chicken tenders, shredded cheese, cabbage and salsa fresca drizzled with KG chipotle ranch in flour tortillas$13.95
- #5 Esteban
3 Flour tortillas stuffed with diced steak marinated in esteban'e chipotle sauce and topped with cheese$12.95
- #6 Fish Tacos
2 Tacos: Marinated and Seared Ono on flour tortillas with cabbage and salsa fresca$14.95
- #7 Americano
3 crunchy tacos with ground beef, cheese and lettuce$11.95
- Pilewski
3 Flour tortillas stuffed with pork barbacoa, provolone cheese and chipotle topped with chile verde, shredded cheese, avocado and jalapeno.$17.95
- Birria Tacos
Three Tacos: Slow Cooked Shredded Beef in a Guajillo Sauce with Melty Cheese on a Lightly Crispy Corn Tortilla with Side of Sauce$13.95
- Carnitas Tacos
3 Tacos: Shredded Pork Carnitas on Corn Tortillas Topped with House Made Pico De Gallo$13.95
- Fried Shrimp Tacos
Two Tacos: Breaded and Fried Shrimp on Flour Tortillas with Cabbage, Salsa Fresca and KG Chipotle Ranch Dressing$14.95
- Santa Fe Enchiladas
3 Blue Corn Tortillas Stuffed with shredded carnitas meat with shredded cheese, smothered in a hand milled enchilada sauce with fresh avocado and sour cream.$18.95OUT OF STOCK
Sides
Soups
Salads
Desserts
Catering
Drinks Menu
Liquor
- Well Vodka$6.00
- 1874$8.00
- Blueberry$8.00
- Rusiian Standard$8.00
- Titos$8.00
- New Amsterdam Pink$6.00
- Kettle One$10.00
- Ketel One Citroen$10.00
- Amsterdam$7.00
- DBL Well Vodka$12.00
- DBL 1874$16.00
- DBL Blueberry$16.00
- DBL Rusiian Standard$16.00
- DBL Titos$16.00
- DBL New Amsterdam Pink$12.00
- DBL Kettle One$20.00
- DBL Ketel One Citroen$20.00
- DBL Amsterdam$14.00
- Well Gin$6.00
- Citadel$7.00
- Jackalope$7.00
- Masters$7.00
- Hendricks$7.00
- Tanqueray$7.00
- 1874$8.00
- Bombay$7.00
- DBL Well Gin$12.00
- DBL Citadel$14.00
- DBL Jackalope$14.00
- DBL Masters$14.00
- DBL Hendricks$14.00
- DBL Tanqueray$14.00
- DBL 1874$16.00
- DBL Bombay$14.00
- Well Rum$6.00
- Bacardi Silver$7.00
- Captain Morgan$7.00
- Gosling'S Dark$6.00
- Sailor Jerry$7.00
- Grind Espresso$6.00
- Captn Morgan Spiced$11.00
- Flors de Cana$7.00
- Parrot Bay$7.00
- Ron
- Plantation$6.00
- Robs Rum$7.00
- Well Rum$6.00
- DBL Bacardi Silver$1,400.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$14.00
- DBL Gosling'S Dark$12.00
- DBL Sailor Jerry$14.00
- DBL Grind Espresso$12.00
- DBL Grind Espresso$12.00
- DBL Captn Morgan Spiced$22.00
- DBL Flors de Cana$14.00
- DBL Parrot Bay$14.00
- DBL Parrot Bay$14.00
- DBL Ron ***
- DBL Plantation$12.00
- DBL Robs Rum$14.00
- Well Tequila$6.00
- casamigos anejo$18.00
- Casa Noble Anejo$20.00
- Herradura Anejo$10.00
- Asombroso xtra Anejo$20.00
- Casa Noble Marquis Extra Anejo$23.00
- Clase Azul Extra Anejo$100.00
- Don Julio 1942 Extra anejo$28.00
- Gran Centenario Extra Anejo$28.00
- Herradura Legend Extra Anejo$20.00
- Casamigos Cristalino Reposado$14.00
- Casa Noble rep$14.00
- Clase Azul Rep$18.00
- Don Julio Reposado$10.00
- Herradura Reposado$10.00
- Casa Noble Blanco$12.00
- casamigos blanco$13.00
- cazadores blanco$12.00
- DeLeon Blanco$10.00
- Don Fulano Blanco$12.00
- Herradura blanco$7.00
- Casamigos Mezcal$18.00
- Del Maguey Mezcal$12.00
- DBL Well Tequila$12.00
- DBL casamigos anejo$36.00
- DBL Casa Noble Anejo$40.00
- DBL Herradura Anejo$20.00
- DBL Asombroso xtra Anejo$40.00
- DBL Casa Noble Marquis Extra Anejo$46.00
- DBL Clase Azul Extra Anejo$200.00
- DBL Don Julio 1942 Extra anejo$56.00
- DBL Gran Centenario Extra Anejo$56.00
- DBL Herradura Legend Extra Anejo$40.00
- DBL Casamigos Cristalino Reposado$28.00
- DBL Casa Noble rep$28.00
- DBL Clase Azul Rep$36.00
- DBL Don Julio Reposado$20.00
- DBL Herradura Reposado$20.00
- DBL Casa Noble Blanco$24.00
- DBL casamigos blanco$26.00
- DBL cazadores blanco$24.00
- DBL DeLeon Blanco$20.00
- DBL Don Fulano Blanco$24.00
- DBL Herradura blanco$14.00
- DBL Casamigos Mezcal$36.00
- DBL Del Maguey Mezcal$24.00
- Well Whiskey$6.00
- 291 Small Batch$9.00
- Bulleit$10.00
- Crown Royal$10.00
- Crown Blackberry$8.00
- Cutty Sark Prohibition$8.00
- Fireball$6.00
- Glenlivet 12$17.00
- Glenlivet 25$65.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jack rye$8.00
- Jameson$9.00
- Jim Beam$9.00
- Knob Creek 9$10.00
- Kurvball$6.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
- Old Forester$8.00
- Pendleton$8.00
- Seagrams 7$7.00
- Woodford$11.00
Beer
- Avery Patrol Dog IPA 16 oz$7.00
- Crooked Stave 16oz$7.00
- Dos Equis Lager 16 oz$7.00
- Ellies Brown 16 oz$7.00
- Freemont Lush IPA 16 oz$7.00
- Guinness 16 oz$7.00
- Labatt 16 oz$5.00
- Left Hand Peanut Butter Stout 16 oz$7.00
- Shiner Bock 16 oz$7.00
- White Rascal 16 oz$7.00
- Bud$6.00
- Bud lt$6.00
- Coors$6.00
- Coors Lt$6.00
- Corona$6.00
- Ultra$6.00
- Heneiken NA$6.00
- Guinness NA$7.00
- Athletic IPA NA$7.00
- Athletic lite$7.00
- Crooked Stave 32$13.00
- Dos Equis 32$13.00
- Ellies Brown 32$13.00
- Freemont IPA 32$13.00
- Guinness 32$13.00
- Labatt 32$8.00
- Left Hand PB Stout 32$13.00
- Patrol Dog 32$13.00
- Shiner 32$13.00
- White Rascal 32$13.00
Beverages
Cocktails
- Bloody Maria$11.00
- Bloody Mary$11.00
- Blue Heeler$12.00
- Car bomb$10.00
- CO Bulldog$8.00
- Frozen OJ$12.00
- Gimlet$7.00
- Greyhound Fresh$14.00
- Irish COffee$9.99
- John Daly$10.00
- Kurvball Bloody$10.00
- La Sandia$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$11.00
- Mai Tai$9.00
- Manhattan$9.00
- Manmosa$9.00
- Margarita House$12.00
- Martini$10.00
- Michelada Stone$9.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Mind Eraser$9.00
- Mint Julep$9.00
- Mojito$10.00
- Moscow Mule$10.00
- Mtn Breeze$9.00
- Mudslide$11.00
- Old Fashioned$8.00
- Paloma$11.00
- PB & J Old Fashioned$9.00
- PB & J White Russian$9.00
- Pina Colada$10.00
- Salty Dog$10.00
- Scotty$6.00
- Screwdriver$10.00
- Screwdriver$11.00
- Sea Breeze$9.00
- Sidecar$9.00
- Skinny Greyhound$12.00
- Skinny Paloma$11.00
- Skinny Screwdriver$12.00
- Spiked Cider$9.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
- Tom Collins$10.00
- Virgin Bloody$6.00
- Whiskey Smash
- Whiskey Sour$8.00
- White Russian$9.00
- Dreamsicle$12.00
Margaritas
CIDER/SELTZER
Shots
- amaretto$7.00
- baileys$6.00
- blueberry Vodka$8.00
- buttery nipple$6.00
- Car Bomb$10.00
- Carolines$6.00
- Cinn Toast crunch$6.00
- Disarono$6.00
- fireball$6.00
- Grand Marnier$7.00
- green tea$7.00
- jaegar bomb$10.00
- jaeger$6.00
- kurvball$6.00
- lemondrop$6.00
- melon ball$6.00
- mind eraser$6.00
- peppermin rumchata$7.00
- rumchata$7.00
- rumplemints$7.00
- seagrams$6.00
- schnapps$6.00
- screwball$6.00
- woowoo wabbit$6.00
Happy Hour
HH Liquor
HH Beer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
"Pleasin' The People" for 28 Years!
101 W 5th St, Creede, CO 81130