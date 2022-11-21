Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kips Local Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

5812 Windhaven Pkwy

The Colony, TX 75056

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CHIPS & QUESO BLANCO
KIPS TEXAS BURGER
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

APPS

CHIPS & QUESO BLANCO

$8.50

Queso served with House-made chips.

MOZZARELLA HALF MOONS

MOZZARELLA HALF MOONS

$10.50

Fresh Mozzarella Served with Marinara and Ranch

SOUTHWEST EGG ROLLS

SOUTHWEST EGG ROLLS

$10.50

Chicken, Black Beans, Sweet Corn & Cheddar. Served with a Chipotle Ranch

POT STICKER

$10.00

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$9.00

HANDHELDS

KIPS CHEESEBURGER

KIPS CHEESEBURGER

$12.50

½ All beef patty, American Cheese, LTOP & mayo

KIPS TEXAS BURGER

KIPS TEXAS BURGER

$13.50
KIPS TEXAS PHILLY CHEESE

KIPS TEXAS PHILLY CHEESE

$12.50

Thinly Sliced Sirloin with Provolone Cheese, Green Peppers, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato & Pickled Jalapenos

KIPS SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

KIPS SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.50

Spicy Southwest Chicken with Tomato Onion Lettuce, Bacon, Avocado, Swiss & Chipotle Mayo

THE CHIHUAHUA

$10.00

A large all beef hot dog first we split it, grill it and serve it up hot on a toasted hoagie roll with Lime -Cilantro Mayo Grilled Jalapenos Corn Salsa and covered with Monterey Jack Cheese Blend.

SALADS

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$12.50

Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan Choice of Chicken Fried, Grilled or Blackened

BUFFALO CHIKEN SALAD

BUFFALO CHIKEN SALAD

$12.50

Chicken, Mixed Greens, Red Onions, Bacon, Tomato & Blue Cheese Crumbles. Chicken available Fried or Grilled Mild, Hot & Diablo

WRAPS

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$12.50

Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan Choice of Chicken Fried, Grilled or Blackened

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$12.50

Chicken, Mixed Greens, Red Onions, Bacon, Tomato & Blue Cheese Crumbles. Chicken available Fried or Grilled Mild, Hot & Diablo

PITA'S

A-PACO

$12.50

A warm fluffy pita bread and stuffed it with seasoned ground beef, along with shredded cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce and juicy tomatoes.

SOUTHWEST POLLO PACO

SOUTHWEST POLLO PACO

$12.50

A warm fluffy pita bread and stuffed it with your choice of all white meat spicy chicken, along with shredded cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce and juicy tomatoes smothered with Chipotle Mayo.

SIDES

RANCH

$0.75

CHIPOTLE RANCH

$0.75

MARINARA

$0.75

JALAPENOS

$0.75

FRESH JALAPENOS

$0.75

PICKLES

$0.75

BACON

$1.50

CAESAR DRESSING

$0.75

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$1.00

BBQ

$0.75

BUFFALO SAUCE

$0.75

GREEN PEPPERS

$0.75

FRIES

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

With a wide variety of American Foods and Detroit Style Pizzas!

Website

Location

5812 Windhaven Pkwy, The Colony, TX 75056

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

India 101 Xpress
orange starNo Reviews
2851 Plano Pkwy Unit 200 The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Elliott’s BBQ - Local - 5812 Windhaven pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
5812 Windhaven pkwy The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails - Grandscape
orange star4.0 • 225
5774 Grandscape Blvd The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Heritage Pizza & Taproom
orange starNo Reviews
3750 Plano Parkway Ste 600 THE COLONY, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Casa Mia Latin Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
4920 TX-121 Suite 500 Lewisville, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Burning Rice - The Colony
orange starNo Reviews
5020 SH 121, Suite 100, Lewisville, TX 75056 Lewisville, TX 75056
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in The Colony

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70002 The Colony TX
orange star4.7 • 3,220
3750 Plano Parkway The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Dirty Burger Bar
orange star4.4 • 509
5804 Windhaven Pkwy #200 The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails - Grandscape
orange star4.0 • 225
5774 Grandscape Blvd The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
The Tacklebox Seafood
orange star4.0 • 1
5804 Windhaven Pkwy #100 The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near The Colony
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Little Elm
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (123 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Prosper
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston