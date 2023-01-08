Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kips Pub 9546 Allisonville Road

9546 Allisonville Road

Indianapolis, IN 46250

Order Again

Popular Items

Kip's Dip
Jumbo Chicken Wings (6 Count)
Club Wrap

Starters

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Basket of Fries

Basket of Onion Rings

$8.00

Served with southwest ranch.

Basket of Tots

$8.00

Basket of Tots

Cajun Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled quesadilla with Cajun seasoned chicken, cheese, onion, and tomatoes served with our delicious homemade salsa and sour cream.

Cheese Fries or Cheese Tots

$10.00

Served with Ranch Dressing

Chips and Homemade Salsa

$5.00

Chips and Homemade Salsa

Chips and Queso Blanco

$6.00

Chips and Queso Blanco

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Try our new beer battered fish tacos! Two tacos topped with romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, and mozzarella cheese and a side of chipotle ranch dressing.

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Hand breaded pickle chips served with cajun ranch.

Hand Breaded Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Served with fries, and your choice of two sauces.

Hot Pepper Cheese Cubes

$8.00

Served with Ranch Dressing

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Breaded jalapeno halves stuffed with cream cheese served with ranch dressing.

Jumbo Chicken Wings (12 Count)

$20.00

Choose from one of our sauces; BBQ, hot BB, Asian zing, garlic parmesan, teriyaki, sweet & spicy, mild, or hot sauce. Served with celery and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch.

Jumbo Chicken Wings (6 Count)

$12.00

Choose from one of our sauces; BBQ, hot BB, Asian zing, garlic parmesan, teriyaki, sweet & spicy, mild, or hot sauce. Served with celery and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch.

Kip's Dip

$9.00

Our delicious queso mixed with taco meat served with our homemade tortilla chips

Kip's Homemade Chili (bowl)

$6.00

Served with cheese, onions, and sour cream.

Kip's Homemade Chili (cup)

$4.00

Served with cheese, onions, and sour cream.

Kip's Tenderloin Strips

$9.00

Our specialty, hand breaded pork tenderloin strips served with ranch dressing.

Large Side Queso

$7.00

Large Side Queso

Mini Burgers

$10.00

Three delicious mini burgers covered with cheddar cheese and served with our homemade kettle chips.

Mini Chicken Cordon Bleu Bites

$9.00

Served with honey mustard.

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

Served with a side of honey mustard.

Mini Tacos

$8.00

Our Mini Tacos topped with cheese, garnished with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with our tasty homemade salsa and sour cream.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Served with marinara or ranch dressing.

Mushrooms

$8.00

Try our delicious breaded mushrooms with a homemade chipotle ranch sauce.

Nachos

$14.00

With your choice of seasoned ground beef or chicken and topped with lettuce, tomtato, and jalapenos. Served with sour cream and our delicious homemade salsa.

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Basket of our mini pretzel bites served with white queso.

Small Side Queso

$2.00

Small Side Queso

Salads

Chef Salad

$15.00

Crisp mixed greens with tomatoes, bacon, smoked turkey, and ham topped with croutons and shredded cheese. Served with a side of garlic bread.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Freshly grilled chicken breast, romaine, lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese mixed in a creamy caesar dressing. Served with a side of garlic bread.

Filet Caesar Salad

$17.00

An 8 oz. steak cooked to your desired temperature and served over a bed of romaine lettuce and tossed with creamy caesar dressing and routons and covered with parmesan cheese. Served with a side of garlic bread.

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens with shredded cheese, tomatoes, and croutons. Served with a side of garlic bread.

House Salad w/ Chicken

$15.00

Mixed greens with shredded cheese, tomatoes, and croutons. Served with a side of garlic bread.

Kip's Salad

$15.00

Crisp romaine, red onions, and tomatoes tossed in ranch dressing, then topped with grilled chicken with your choice of Kip's Sinature Sauce and mixed cheese, garnished with corn tortilla chips.

Burgers

Black & Bleu Burger

$13.00

Blackened with Cajun seasonings and topped with bleu cheese crumbles.

Chili Burger

$13.00

Topped with Kips homemade chili and cheese.

Good Ole Burger

$11.00

A juicy, old fashioned hamburger.

Good Ole Burger w/ Cheese

$11.50

A juicy, old fashioned hamburger w/ Cheese

Hangover Burger

$12.00

Topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, and a fried egg.

Hickory Burger

$12.00

Our delicious specialty burger with barbecue, bacon, and cheddar cheese.

Philly Burger

$12.00

Philly style with mozzarella cheese, sauteed green peppers, and onions.

Teriyaki Mushroom Swiss

$12.00

Slathered in teriyaki sauce and then topped with mushrooms and melted swiss cheese.

Sandwiches

BLT

$10.99

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$15.00

8 oz. chicken breast covered with honey mustard, ham, and swiss cheese-order it grilled or hand breaded.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

One 8 oz. grilled or breaded chicken breast served plain, teriyaki, BBQ, buffalo, or Cajun style and served on a toasted bun.

Hand Breaded Hoosier Tenderloin

$13.00

An Indiana Favorite! Grilled or breaded.

Kip's Club Sandwich

$12.00

Sliced turkey and ham topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, american and swiss cheese, piled high on white or wheat toast.

Philly Steak and Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

Served with sauteed peppers and onions topped with mozzarella.

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Breaded chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce and wrapped with lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese in a flour tortilla.

Cajun Turkey Wrap

$13.00

Sliced turkey with Cajun spices, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese wrapped in a honey tortilla.

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with leaf lettuce, green pepper, red onion, pepper jack cheese, and ranch dressing.

Chipotle Burger Wrap

$13.00

Our 8 oz. burger with melted pepper jack cheese, romaine lettuce, onions, and chipotle ranch dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Club Wrap

$14.00

Sliced turkey and ham, bacon, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, mayo, and mixed cheese wrapped in a honey wheat tortilla.

Dewey Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken, BBQ Sauce, shredded cheese & bacon wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Sweet Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Breaded chicken strips tossed in a honey mustard, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and lettuce wrapped in a honey tortilla.

Entrees

Chicken Pasta

$15.00

Chicken and cavatappi pasta served cajun, buffalo, or basil.

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Beer-battered haddock with french fries and tartar sauce.

Kip's Filet

$18.00

A juicy 8 oz. steak cut from the chuck, served with sauteed vegetables and your choice of a side.

Dessert

Molten Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Molten Chocolate Cake

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.50

Peanut Butter Pie

Sides

Basket of Chips

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Onion Rings

$4.00

Side of Tots

$4.00

Side of Veggies

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Kips “Fun” Pub has been a neighborhood hub for fun for 20+ years, come play on one of our 14 diamond pool tables, 4 top of the line dart boards, or enjoy one of our many entertainment nights including LIVE bands, karaoke, live trivia, music bingo, crab racing, and much more! While you’re here, enjoy some of our scratch made food including our famous Kip’s Dip, hand pattied burgers, hand breaded chicken tenders, top notch wings, or one of our awesome food daily food specials.

Location

9546 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

