Kips Pub 9546 Allisonville Road
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
The Kips “Fun” Pub has been a neighborhood hub for fun for 20+ years, come play on one of our 14 diamond pool tables, 4 top of the line dart boards, or enjoy one of our many entertainment nights including LIVE bands, karaoke, live trivia, music bingo, crab racing, and much more! While you’re here, enjoy some of our scratch made food including our famous Kip’s Dip, hand pattied burgers, hand breaded chicken tenders, top notch wings, or one of our awesome food daily food specials.
Location
9546 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250
