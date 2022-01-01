Shawarma Panini / שאוורמה פניני

$17.50

Slow turning dual flame fired Shawarma is what you will get here made out of Baby (Dark) Chicken and the fat cuts of lamb that was marinated in a signature house blend of oils and spices. It is freshly carved and then added to a baguette with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KIPSHUTOAST