Kipshuto
605 East County Line Road
Lakewood, NJ 08701
Popular Items
Panini
Mixed Deli Panini / מיקס דלי פניני
A full mix of sliced deli options is added to a baguette with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KIPSHUTOAST
Deli & Schnitzel / דלי ושניצל
Get the classic Schnitzel-Deli Deluxe where we stretch the limit of what is possible to fit in a single sandwich! Always hot pressed panini style with our signature olive oil blend to make the perfect KIPSHUTOAST
Pastrami-Corned Beef Panini/פסטרמי קורנביף פניני
Pastrami & Corned-beef exclusivley are added to a baguette with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KIPSHUTOAST
Pastrami-Cornedbeef & Schnitzel / פסטרמי קורנביף ושניצל
A Twist on the classic deluxe, where we only use pastrami and corned beef as the deli along with a Schnitzel. Add your choices of sauces and salads. Always hot pressed panini style with our signature olive oil blend to make the perfect KIPSHUTOAST
Schnitzel Panini / שניצל פניני
Cornflake breaded chicken that is stacked on a stick and deep-fried is then added (sans stick) to a baguette with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KIPSHUTOAST
Burger Panini/המבורגר פניני
Spiced Burgers are grilled to medium-well and added to a baguette with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KIPSHUTOAST
Grilled Chicken Panini / חזה עוף פניני
Spice marinated chicken breasts is grilled to perfection and added to a baguette with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KIPSHUTOAST
Deli & Grilled Chicken/דלי וחזה עוף
A mix of all our Deli & Grilled (White) Chicken come together with your choices of sauces and salads. Always hot pressed panini style with our signature olive oil blend to make the perfect KIPSHUTOAST
Baby Chicken Panini / פרגית פניני
Spice marinated baby (dark) chicken is grilled to perfection and added to a baguette, with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KIPSHUOTAST
Deli & Baby Chicken / דלי ופרגית
A mix of all our Deli & Baby (Dark) Chicken come together with your choices of sauces and salads. Always hot pressed panini style with our signature olive oil blend to make the perfect KIPSHUTOAST
Shawarma Panini / שאוורמה פניני
Slow turning dual flame fired Shawarma is what you will get here made out of Baby (Dark) Chicken and the fat cuts of lamb that was marinated in a signature house blend of oils and spices. It is freshly carved and then added to a baguette with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KIPSHUTOAST
Deli & Shwarma / דלי ושאוורמה
A mix of all our Deli & our Signature Shawarma come together with your choices of sauces and salads. Always hot pressed panini style with our signature olive oil blend to make the perfect KIPSHUTOAST
Ribeye Panini / סטייק ריבי פניני
Salt & Pepper are all that graces the thinly cut Ribeye which is grilled to perfection and added to a baguette with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KIPSHUTOAST
Deli & Steak / דלי וסטיק
A mix of all our Deli & Ribeye come together with your choices of sauces and salads. Always hot pressed panini style with our signature olive oil blend to make the perfect KIPSHUTOAST
Double Deli / דאבל מיקס דלי
A deli lover you say? Double the amount of our normal array of Deli come together with your choices of sauces and salads. Always hot pressed panini style with our signature olive oil blend to make the perfect KIPSHUTOAST
Double Pastrami-Corned Beef / דאבל פסטרמי קורנביף
Love Pastrami-Cornedbeef? Like a lot? Double the amount of our normal amount of Pastrami-Cornedbeef and add your choices of sauces and salads. Always hot pressed panini style with our signature olive oil blend to make the perfect KIPSHUTOAST
Salad Bowl
Salad Bowl (Large) / קערת סלט
Choose you salad, choose your sauce, enjoy! Also available with the protein of your choice
Falafel Salad Bowl / קערת סלט פלאפל
Our hand-made-to-order Falafel balls are the star of any salad they grace in this amazing vegetarian salad. Choose which sauces and salads to add your falafel balls to and enjoy!
Schnitzel Salad Bowl / שניצל קערת סלט
Cornflake breaded chicken that is stacked on a stick and deep-fried is then added (sans stick) chopped up on top of your choices of sauce and salad to make it complete
Mixed Deli Salad Bowl / קערת סלט מיקס דלי
A full mix of sliced deli options is warmed on a griddle and added to a bowl to await your choices of salad(s) and sauces(s) to your taste
Pastrami-Corned Beef Salad Bowl / קערת סלט פסטרמי קורנביף
Pastrami & Corned Beef exclusivley is warmed on a griddle and added to a bowl to await your choices of salad(s) and sauces(s) to your taste
Burger Salad Bowl / המבורגר קערת סלט
Spiced Burgers are grilled medium-well, chopped up, and then served on top of your choice of salads and sauces in a salad bowl
Grilled Chicken Salad Bowl / קערת סלט חזה עוף
Spice marinated chicken breasts is grilled to perfection as an amazing protein choice for your salad. Choose which sauces and salads to add your bowl and enjoy!
Baby Chicken Salad Bowl
Choose your sauce(s) and salad(s) to compliment your delicious cooked to perfection spice marinated baby (dark) chicken, served in a lidded bowl
Shawarma Salad Bowl / קערת סלט שאוורמה
Slow turning dual flame fired Shawarma is what you will get here made out of Baby (Dark) Chicken and the fat cuts of lamb that was marinated in a signature house blend of oils and spices.
Ribeye Steak Salad Bowl / ריבי סטיק בקערת סלט
Salt & Pepper are all that graces the thinly cut Ribeye which is grilled to perfection and awaits your choice of sauces and salads to make it complete
Falafel
Falafel Balls / כדורי פלאפל
Half Falafel Pita / חצי פלאפל בפיתה
For when you only want half, to the kid in your life, or as the ultimate side dish, the mini version of our signature falafel pita does not disappoint.
Falafel Pita / פלאפל פיתה
Our hand-made-to-order Falafel balls are added to a warm pita with your choice of sauces and salads. Enjoy this Mediterranean classic!
Falafel Wrap / פלאפל ראפ
Our hand-made-to-order Falafel balls are added to a warm tortilla wrap, with your choice of sauces and salads before being wrapped up just so for a beautiful tube of flatbread goodness
Falafel Laffa / פלאפל לאפה
Our hand-made-to-order Falafel balls are added to a soft laffa with your choice of sauces and salads before being wrapped up just so for a beautiful tube of flatbread goodness
Falafel Platter / פלאפל צלחת
Our hand-made-to-order Falafel balls are served with your choice of sauces and salads on the side. A delicious warm pita comes with it to make any of the perfect handheld bites you want. Enjoy one of our signature dishes!
Schnitzel
Schnitzel On A Stick/שניצל על מקל
Cornflake breaded chicken that is stacked on a stick and deep-fried to perfection. Your choice of sauces on the side
Schnitzel Panini / שניצל פניני
Cornflake breaded chicken that is stacked on a stick and deep-fried is then added (sans stick) to a baguette with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KIPSHUTOAST
Deli & Schnitzel / דלי ושניצל
Get the classic Schnitzel-Deli Deluxe where we stretch the limit of what is possible to fit in a single sandwich! Always hot pressed panini style with our signature olive oil blend to make the perfect KIPSHUTOAST
Pastrami-Cornedbeef & Schnitzel / פסטרמי קורנביף ושניצל
A Twist on the classic deluxe, where we only use pastrami and corned beef as the deli along with a Schnitzel. Add your choices of sauces and salads. Always hot pressed panini style with our signature olive oil blend to make the perfect KIPSHUTOAST
Schnitzel Pita / שניצל פיתה
Cornflake breaded chicken that is stacked on a stick and deep-fried is then added (sans stick) to a warm pita with your choice of sauces and salads.
Schnitzel Wrap / שניצל ראפ
Cornflake breaded chicken that is stacked on a stick and deep-fried is then added (sans stick) to a warmed tortilla wrap with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s).
Schnitzel Laffa / שניצל לאפה
Cornflake breaded chicken that is stacked on a stick and deep-fried is then added (sans stick) to a soft laffa, with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), before being wrapped up just so for a beautiful tube of flatbread goodness
Schnitzel Platter / שניצל צלחת
Cornflake breaded chicken that is stacked on a stick and deep-fried and awaits your choices of which sauce(s) and salads(s) shall accompany it. A warm delicious pita is served on the side for all those handheld bite needs
Shawarma
Shawarma Pita / שאוורמה פיתה
Slow turning dual flame fired Shawarma is what you will get here made out of Baby (Dark) Chicken and the fat cuts of lamb that was marinated in a signature house blend of oils and spices.
Shawarma Panini / שאוורמה פניני
Slow turning dual flame fired Shawarma is what you will get here made out of Baby (Dark) Chicken and the fat cuts of lamb that was marinated in a signature house blend of oils and spices. It is freshly carved and then added to a baguette with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KIPSHUTOAST
Shawarma Wrap / שאוורמה ראפ
Slow turning dual flame fired Shawarma is what you will get here made out of Baby (Dark) Chicken and the fat cuts of lamb that was marinated in a signature house blend of oils and spices.
Shawarma Laffa / שאוורמה לאפה
Slow turning dual flame fired Shawarma is what you will get here made out of Baby (Dark) Chicken and the fat cuts of lamb that was marinated in a signature house blend of oils and spices.
Shawarma Platter / שאוורמה צלחת
Slow turning dual flame fired Shawarma is what you will get here made out of Baby (Dark) Chicken and the fat cuts of lamb that was marinated in a signature house blend of oils and spices.
Shawarma Salad Bowl / קערת סלט שאוורמה
Slow turning dual flame fired Shawarma is what you will get here made out of Baby (Dark) Chicken and the fat cuts of lamb that was marinated in a signature house blend of oils and spices.
1 Lb. Shawarma
1/2 Lb Shawarma
Baby Chicken
Baby Chicken Panini / פרגית פניני
Spice marinated baby (dark) chicken is grilled to perfection and added to a baguette, with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KIPSHUOTAST
Baby Chicken Pita / חזה עוף פיתה
Spice marinated baby (dark) chicken is grilled to perfection and added to a warm delicious pita, with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s)
Baby Chicken Wrap/
Spice marinated baby (dark) chicken is grilled to perfection and added to a soft warmed tortilla wrap, with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s) inside
Baby Chicken Laffa / חזה עוף לאפה
Spice marinated baby (dark) chicken is grilled to perfection and added to a soft delicious laffa, with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s)
Baby Chicken Platter / חזה עוף צלחת
Spice marinated baby (dark) chicken is grilled to perfection with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s) on the side. Comes with a warm delicious pita
Baby Chicken Salad Bowl
Choose your sauce(s) and salad(s) to compliment your delicious cooked to perfection spice marinated baby (dark) chicken, served in a lidded bowl
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken Panini / חזה עוף פניני
Spice marinated chicken breasts is grilled to perfection and added to a baguette with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KIPSHUTOAST
Grilled Chicken Pita
Spice marinated chicken breasts is grilled to perfection and added to a warm pita with your choice of sauces and salads.
Grilled Chicken Wrap / חזה עוף ראפ
Spice marinated chicken breasts is grilled to perfection and added to a soft warmed tortilla wrap, with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s) inside
Grilled Chicken Laffa / חזה עוף לאפה
Spice marinated chicken breasts is grilled to perfection and added to a soft laffa with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), before being wrapped up just so for a beautiful tube of flatbread goodness
Grilled Chicken Platter / חזה עוף צלחת
Our spice marinated white chicken are grilled to perfection and served with your choice of sauces and salads on the side. A delicious warm pita comes with it to make any of the perfect handheld bites you want.
Grilled Chicken Salad Bowl / קערת סלט חזה עוף
Spice marinated chicken breasts is grilled to perfection as an amazing protein choice for your salad. Choose which sauces and salads to add your bowl and enjoy!
Burger
Burger Bun/ המבורגר לחמניה
Spiced Burgers are shaped thick, grilled medium-well, and then added to a warm, delicious, lightly toasted Bun. This amazing base awaits your choice of salad and sauce to garnish your take on our creation. Enjoy this Mediterranean take on this American classic
Burger Panini/המבורגר פניני
Spiced Burgers are grilled to medium-well and added to a baguette with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KIPSHUTOAST
Burger Pita / המבורגר פיתה
Spiced Burgers are grilled medium-well, chopped up, and then added to a warm pita with your choice of sauces and salads. Enjoy this Mediterranean take on this American classic
Burger Wrap / המבורגר ראפ
Spiced Burgers are grilled medium-well, chopped up, and then added to a warmed tortilla wrap with your choice of sauces and salads before being wrapped up just so
Burger Laffa / המבורגר לאפה
Spiced Burgers are grilled medium-well, chopped up, and then added to a soft laffa with your choice of sauces and salads before being wrapped up just so for a beautiful tube of flatbread goodness
Burger Platter / המבורגר צלחת
Spiced Burgers are grilled medium-well, chopped up, and then served with your choice of sauces and salads on the side. A delicious warm pita comes with it to make any of the perfect handheld bites you want
Burger Salad Bowl / המבורגר קערת סלט
Spiced Burgers are grilled medium-well, chopped up, and then served on top of your choice of salads and sauces in a salad bowl
Steak
Ribeye Panini / סטייק ריבי פניני
Salt & Pepper are all that graces the thinly cut Ribeye which is grilled to perfection and added to a baguette with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KIPSHUTOAST
Ribeye Steak Pita / סטייק ריבי פיתה
Salt & Pepper are all that graces the thinly cut Ribeye which is grilled to perfection and added to a warm pita with your choice of sauces and salads.
Ribeye Steak Wrap / סטייק ריבי ראפ
Salt & Pepper are all that graces the thinly cut Ribeye which is grilled to perfection and added to a warmed tortilla wrap with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s).
Ribeye Steak Laffa/סטייק ריבי לאפה
Salt & Pepper are all that graces the thinly cut Ribeye which is grilled to perfection and added to a soft laffa, with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), before being wrapped up just so for a beautiful tube of flatbread goodness
Ribeye Steak Platter / סטייק ריבי צלחת
Salt & Pepper are all that graces the thinly cut Ribeye which is grilled to perfection and awaits your choices of which sauce(s) and salads(s) shall accompany it. A warm delicious pita is served on the side for all those handheld bite needs
Ribeye Steak Salad Bowl / ריבי סטיק בקערת סלט
Salt & Pepper are all that graces the thinly cut Ribeye which is grilled to perfection and awaits your choice of sauces and salads to make it complete
Soup
Sides
French Fries
Falafel Balls / כדורי פלאפל
Schnitzel On A Stick/שניצל על מקל
Cornflake breaded chicken that is stacked on a stick and deep-fried to perfection. Your choice of sauces on the side
Breaded Hot Dog On A Stick / נקניק נישנוש
4 Breaded mini dogs are skewered on a wooden stick and deep fried for a wonderful side or a child's treat
Chicken Wings/כנפיים
Hummus Platter/חומוס צלחת
Mini Salad 8 oz / סלט קטן
One small container of any type of salad(s) with your choice of sauce. A great way to get the salad you want for that perfect bite or closure.
Extra Pita / פיתה
One hot and fluffy pita to do with as you please
Extra Laffa / לאפה
One extra soft hot Laffa to do with as you will
