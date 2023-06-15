Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kiraku

1,830 Reviews

$$

2566B Telegraph Ave

Berkeley, CA 94704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Sanshoku Don

Sanshoku Don

$35.00

6 pcs salmon, negitoro, ikura (salmon roe) marinated in soy sauce, and seaweed over sushi rice

Deluxe Kaisen Box

Deluxe Kaisen Box

$72.00

Toro & Marinated Tuna Sashimi, Uni from Hokkaido, Japan, Ikura, Scallops, Sweet Shrimp, & Tobiko over special sushi rice.

Corn Tempura (2pcs)

$7.00

Corn tempura with green tea salt (2pcs)


Kiraku Mini Jar

Mini Jars packed with high quality ingredients - Kiraku style. 6 different Jars available - Uni, Ikura, Negitoro, Salmon Poke, Aji Poke, and Sashimi Natto, over sushi rice.
Kiraku Mini Jars

Kiraku Mini Jars

Mini Jars packed with high quality ingredients - Kiraku style. 6 different Jars available - Uni, Ikura, Negitoro, Salmon Poke, Aji Poke, and Sashimi Natto, over sushi rice.

Dinner

Uni (Hokkaido Japan) and Ikura over Rice.
Deluxe Kaisen Box

Deluxe Kaisen Box

$72.00

Toro & Marinated Tuna Sashimi, Uni from Hokkaido, Japan, Ikura, Scallops, Sweet Shrimp, & Tobiko over special sushi rice.

Maguro Box

Maguro Box

$35.00

Fresh Bluefin Tuna with yuzu sweet soy sauce marinade over sushi rice.

Sanshoku Don

Sanshoku Don

$35.00

6 pcs salmon, negitoro, ikura (salmon roe) marinated in soy sauce, and seaweed over sushi rice

Beef Tongue Skewer Box

Beef Tongue Skewer Box

$25.00

3 beef tongue skewers and sautéed lotus root with yuzu miso sauce over rice *contains soy sauce

Unagi Don

Unagi Don

$24.00

Grilled unagi in sweet soy sauce over rice

Salmon Miso & Ikura Don

Salmon Miso & Ikura Don

$35.00

Grilled miso marinated salmon and ikura (salmon roe) over rice.

Oyako Don

Oyako Don

$14.00

Grilled chicken and 2 organic eggs over rice

Rock Shrimp Ten Don

Rock Shrimp Ten Don

$15.00

Deep fried rock shrimp, eggplant, and egg over rice

Beef & Egg Don

Beef & Egg Don

$18.00

Simmered beef with 2 organic eggs over rice

Yaki Udon

Yaki Udon

$20.00

Sautéed noodles with octopus and basil pesto **Can be made Vegetarian upon request.

Yuzu Chicken Udon

Yuzu Chicken Udon

$16.00

Yuzu flavored broth with chicken udon.

Sides

Sashimi Natto Maki

$14.00

12pc Sashimi & Natto Tartar Maki/Roll

Bluefin Tuna Chutoro Sushi (5pc)

$35.00Out of stock

Bluefin Tuna Chutoro Sushi (5 pieces) from Japan.

King Salmon Sashimi

$17.00

6 pcs of King Salmon sashimi

Shime Saba

$13.00

Torched mackerel sashimi

American Wagyu Beef Tataki

$16.00

Sliced and lightly seared American Wagyu beef with ponzu

Albacore Tataki

$14.00

Lightly seared albacore and ponzu

Edamame

$5.00

Garlic Edamame

$6.00

Edamame sautéed with garlic and anchovy paste

Kimchi

$4.00

Piri Q

$5.00

Spicy pickled Japanese Cucumber.

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Takowasabi

$7.00

Octopus Marinated with Wasabi

Kiraku Salad

$7.00

Mizuna, arugula, shungiku, and red onion salad.

Veggie Gyoza (5pcs)

$5.00

Deep fried vegetable gyoza

Corn Tempura (2pcs)

$7.00

Corn tempura with green tea salt (2pcs)

Salmon Rice Croquettes (2pcs)

$9.00

Salmon and Portobello Mushroom & Lemon Cream Rice Croquettes (contains mozzarella)

Karaage

$11.00

Deep fried organic chicken (6pcs)

Rock Shrimp Tempura

$14.00

Deep fried rock shrimp with spicy mayonnaise.

Fish Head Stew

$16.00Out of stock

Today's fish head "Kabutoni" simmered w/ eggplant & Tofu in sweet soy sauce.

Black Cod

$18.00

Grilled miso marinated black cod with sake lees

Miso Salmon

$15.00

Grilled Salmon from Miyagi, Japan Marinated with Scallion Miso Paste

Saba Shio

$15.00

Grilled Mackerel

Negitoro Maki

$16.00Out of stock

12 makizushi rolls with negitoro and sesasme

Desserts

Sweet Potato Brulee

$7.00

Homemade brulee with sweet potato puree

Matcha Mont Blanc

$10.00

Drinks

Onibi Yuzu White Ale

Onibi Yuzu White Ale

$10.00

Slighty sweet base with the aroma of coriander. A crisp, citrusy finish of orange peel combined with the delicious taste of yuzu. This is a light body beer with a smooth, delicate, and refreshing finish. (475ml, ABV 5.2%) **Available when you order take-out food. **Kiraku will only sell alcohol to parties 21 years of age and older. We will ask for a government issued ID upon pick up. We have the right to refuse to sell if you are unable to produce an ID or appear to be intoxicated.

Onibi Belgian Saison

Onibi Belgian Saison

$10.00

Brewed with light malts and Belgian yeast, this beer is slightly tart with floral and mild fruit notes. Refreshing, clean, and great for outdoor days. The only question is how many you should buy. (475ml, ABV 6%) **Available when you order take-out food. **Kiraku will only sell alcohol to parties 21 years of age and older. We will ask for a government issued ID upon pick up. We have the right to refuse to sell if you are unable to produce an ID or appear to be intoxicated.

Yardbird Golden Ale

Yardbird Golden Ale

$12.00

A super refreshing golden ale with a delicate aroma from local Bay Area brewery, Sha-Ka Brewing! Great for those that don't like a lot of bitterness. (475ml, ABV 8%) **Available when you order take-out food. **Kiraku will only sell alcohol to parties 21 years of age and older. We will ask for a government issued ID upon pick up. We have the right to refuse to sell if you are unable to produce an ID or appear to be intoxicated.

Kokuryu "Daiginjo"

Kokuryu "Daiginjo"

$68.00

A decisively good taste with hallmarks of strength, flavor depth, and imperturbable balance. (720ml Bottle) *Available when you order take-out food. *Kiraku will only sell alcohol to parties 21 years of age and older. We will ask for a government issued ID upon pick up. We have the right to refuse to sell if you are unable to produce an ID or appear to be intoxicated.

Den "Junmai"

Den "Junmai"

$47.00

**Berkeley Local Sake!!** Fresh fruitiness, acidity and umami with a clean crisp ending. (500ml Bottle) *Available when you order take-out food. *Kiraku will only sell alcohol to parties 21 years of age and older. We will ask for a government issued ID upon pick up. We have the right to refuse to sell if you are unable to produce an ID or appear to be intoxicated.

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori Silky Mild

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori Silky Mild

$9.00

Sweet, Fruity, Creamy. Unfiltered sake. Milky-white appearance. (375ml Bottle) **Available when you order take-out food. **Kiraku will only sell alcohol to parties 21 years of age and older. We will ask for a government issued ID upon pick up. We have the right to refuse to sell if you are unable to produce an ID or appear to be intoxicated.

Moshi Red Shiso & Apple Sparkling

Moshi Red Shiso & Apple Sparkling

$5.00

Japanese craft soda with red shiso and apple

Moshi Yuzu Sparkling

Moshi Yuzu Sparkling

$5.00

Japanese craft soda with yuzu citrus

Moshi Yuzu & White Peach Sparkling

Moshi Yuzu & White Peach Sparkling

$5.00

Japanese craft soda with yuzu citrus and white peach

Coke

Coke

$3.00

12oz/355ml can

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00

12 fl oz/355 ml can

Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

12oz/355ml can

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Kiraku is a Japanese Izakaya. We are now honored to serve our take-out meals to our community during this time. Our special take-out menu is designed and prepared daily so some items may run out or change. Please enjoy our food at home!!!

Website

Location

2566B Telegraph Ave, Berkeley, CA 94704

Directions

Gallery
Kiraku image
Kiraku image
Kiraku image
Kiraku image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kuboba Spot
orange starNo Reviews
2618 Telegraph Avenue Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
Raleigh's Pub / Mezzo - 2438 - 2442 Telegraph Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2442 Telegraph Avenue Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
Champion's Curry - Berkeley - 2506 Channing Way
orange starNo Reviews
2506 Channing Way Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
Henry's Restaurant - Graduate Berkeley
orange starNo Reviews
2600 Durant Ave Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya
orange star4.5 • 1,291
2451 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
Earthbar - Berkeley EQ
orange starNo Reviews
2600 Shattuck Ave Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Berkeley

Comal Next Door - Berkeley
orange star4.8 • 9,557
2024 Shattuck Avenue Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
Zachary's Chicago Pizza - Solano Ave
orange star4.7 • 6,783
1853 Solano Ave. Berkeley, CA 94707
View restaurantnext
Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - Solano Ave - 1591 Solano Ave
orange star4.4 • 6,483
1591 Solano Ave Berkeley, CA 94707
View restaurantnext
Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market
orange star4.2 • 5,227
2200 Oxford St Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
Iyasare
orange star4.4 • 4,948
1830 Fourth Street Berkeley, CA 94710
View restaurantnext
Jupiter
orange star4.0 • 3,586
2181 Shattuck Avenue Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Berkeley
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
El Cerrito
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Oakland
review star
Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Martinez
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston