Onibi Belgian Saison

$10.00

Brewed with light malts and Belgian yeast, this beer is slightly tart with floral and mild fruit notes. Refreshing, clean, and great for outdoor days. The only question is how many you should buy. (475ml, ABV 6%) **Available when you order take-out food. **Kiraku will only sell alcohol to parties 21 years of age and older. We will ask for a government issued ID upon pick up. We have the right to refuse to sell if you are unable to produce an ID or appear to be intoxicated.