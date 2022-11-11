Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kirby cosmos 474 Main St

review star

No reviews yet

474 Main St

Minturn, CO 81645

Order Again

Popular Items

Banana Puddin
Cowboy Cup
Pound Of Wings

Starters

Pound Of Wings

$14.95

8 Jumbo Chicken wings which an be served in 2 different flavoes and served with celery carrots and blue cheese or ranch

Basket of Fried Greet Tomatoes

$12.50

8-9 Green tomatoe slices battered and fried served with a side of ranch

Jalapeeno' Poppers

$11.50

8 Fried cream cheese filled poppers served with ranch dressing on the side.

Pig Wings

$13.75

4 4-6 ounce Heritage Pig Shanks Smoked Deep fried then grilled then sauced Served with ranch or Blue cheese & Celery and carrots

Side House Salad

$6.00

9 oz of Mixed Greens Served with a Homemade house Avacado Vinagrette Dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

1 Head of Romain Chopped with roasted Red pepper Parm Cheese Roasted Red pepper croutons and dressing served on the side

Basket Of Hand Cut French Fries

$6.00

2 Russet potatoes Deep fried tossed in salt and pepper

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.25

Sandwiches

JB's Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.75

8oz Smoked Pulled Pork Served with our Original sauce on our custom roll

Carolina Pork Sandwich

$8.00

8oz Smoked Pulled Pork with our house Cole Slaw and our Original sauce on our custom roll

Beef Brisked Sandwich

$10.25

8oz. Smoked Sliced Brisket with our Original Sauce on our custom roll

BBQ Pulled Chicked Sandwich

$7.75

8oz bbq Pulled Chicken Served with our Original sauce on our custom roll

Hot Link Sandwich

$8.00

Smoked Sausage on our roll with BBQ Sauce

BLT

$9.50

Multi Grain wheatberry bread with mayo lettuce bacon and your choice of a fresh or fried green tomatoe

Cheesesteak w/fries

$13.50

6" Homade roll 8oz. Serloin Steak and Carmelized onions served with fries

Shrimp Po Boy w/ fries and slaw

$14.75

Heaping Helpings

JB's Pulled Pork

$15.50

8oz Smoked Pulled Pork Served as either a sandwich on a roll or a platter with cornbread plus 2 sided

Pulled Chicked

$15.50

8oz BBQ Pulled Chicked Served as either a sandwich on a roll or a platter with cornbread plus 2 sided

Beef Brisket

$18.50

8oz Smoked Sliced Beef Brisket Served as either a sandwich on a roll or a platter with cornbread plus 2 sided

Carolina Pork

$15.50

8oz Smoked Pulled Pork with Our House Cole Slaw on top Served as either a sandwich on a roll or a platter with cornbread plus 2 sided

Hot Links

$15.50

8oz of our Smoked Sausage Served as either a sandwich on a roll or a platter with cornbread plus 2 sided

Heaping Helpings 1/2 Rack St.Louis Short Ribs

$15.95

6 Bones of our Dry rubbed then smoked Short ribs served with 2 sides cornbread and a pickle

Heaping Helpings Whole Rack St.Louis Short Ribs

$27.00

12 Bones of our Dry rubbed then smoked Short ribs served with 2 sides cornbread and a pickle

Kirby's Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.75

Breaded Chicken Breast Deep fried Served with 2 sides

Hamburger

$17.50

1/2 Lb 80/2 Beef Patty Served on our custome roll with 2 sides

BLT HH

$15.50

Multi Grain wheatberry bread with mayo lettuce bacon and your choice of a fresh or fried green tomatoe

Specialties

Two Meats Two Sides

$18.00

Choice of 2 Protiens No Wings ro Pig wings plus 2 sides and pickles

St. louis Short Ribs 1/2 Rack

$14.00

6 Bones served ala Carte

St. louis Short Ribs Full Rack

$26.00

12 Bones Served ala Carte

Cowboy Cup

$12.75

Layered Beans Pork Mac Slaw Sauced with a side of cornbread

Millwoods Dirty Fries

$15.00

Fries Smoothered in pork with sauce the Jalapeno queso with fresh jalapenos on to add Bacon for $2

Sides

Cole Slaw

$4.75+

Vinegar/Mayo Base

Baked Beans

$4.75+

House made

Mac & Cheese

$4.75+

Spicy Homeade Mac & Cheese

Potato Salad

$4.75+

Red Skin Mayo Base

Jalapeeno' Hush Puppies

$4.75+

Cornbread Balls With Japs in it

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.50

Breaded sliced green tomatoes

French fries

$6.00

House Cut Twice fried

Pint of sauce

$5.00

16 oz of sauce

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Cornbread

$4.50

Kids

JB's Pork Slider

$5.00

4oz Pulled Pork

Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

$7.75

3 Tenders with some fries

Dessert

Banana Puddin

$5.00

Just Likes it sounds

Pecan Pie

$7.00

Just like it sounds

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

At Kirby Cosmo's, every day is a pig-pickin' and the whole neighborhood is always welcomed to join! Our BBQ hails from Asheville, NC and Greenville, SC, where the first JB's BBQ restaurants originated. When JB opened up shop in Minturn, Coloradoans and visitors alike got the taste for this original sauce and tasty meats. The Tamberino family has since put their spin on things with a new name and look, plus a full bar and expanded menu. Kirby Cosmo's still cooks up the same great BBQ and now much more! So sit back, relax, and roll up your sleeves. We hope you'll enjoy!Come in and enjoy!

Location

474 Main St, Minturn, CO 81645

Directions

