Kirby cosmos 474 Main St

Restaurant info

At Kirby Cosmo's, every day is a pig-pickin' and the whole neighborhood is always welcomed to join! Our BBQ hails from Asheville, NC and Greenville, SC, where the first JB's BBQ restaurants originated. When JB opened up shop in Minturn, Coloradoans and visitors alike got the taste for this original sauce and tasty meats. The Tamberino family has since put their spin on things with a new name and look, plus a full bar and expanded menu. Kirby Cosmo's still cooks up the same great BBQ and now much more! So sit back, relax, and roll up your sleeves. We hope you'll enjoy!Come in and enjoy!