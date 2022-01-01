Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

The Kirby House

1,004 Reviews

$$

2 Washington Ave.

Grand Haven, MI 49417

Order Again

Popular Items

KIRBY CASHEW STIR FRY( VG)
HAWAIIAN PIG
BUILD YOUR OWN

Salads & Soup

CAESAR*

CAESAR*

$10.99

baby romaine, garlic croutons, shaved parmesan, signature caesar,dressing

FARMERS GARDEN (GF) (VG)

FARMERS GARDEN (GF) (VG)

$10.99

artisan mixed greens, english cucumbers, heirloom tomatoes, rainbow carrots, choice of dressing

HARVEST SALAD

$14.99

WEDGE

$12.99

1/2 Wedge

$6.99
CUP WHITE CHICKEN CHILI

CUP WHITE CHICKEN CHILI

$4.49

housemade with northern beans. served with shredded cheese and corn tortilla chips

BOWL WHITE CHICKEN CHILI

$6.49

housemade with northern beans. served with shredded cheese and corn tortilla chips

Favorites

KIRBY CASHEW STIR FRY( VG)

KIRBY CASHEW STIR FRY( VG)

$16.99

chicken breast, julienne vegetables, broccoli, napa cabbage, cashews, stir fry sauce, jasmine rice

5-CHEESE PENNE PASTA (V)

5-CHEESE PENNE PASTA (V)

$13.99

signature 5-cheese cream sauce, romano & butter toasted bread crumbs, fresh parsley. add smoked bacon 2 avaliable gluten-free: gf pasta, red sauce, romano cheese, fresh basil, add 2

GLUTEN FREE PASTA (GF) (V)

$15.99

gf pasta, red sauce, romano cheese, fresh basil

STEAK & ROSEMARY FRIES*

STEAK & ROSEMARY FRIES*

$29.49

hand sliced top sirloin, rosemary fries, haricot verts, demi-glaze, hotel butter

CAULIFLOWER STEAK (V)

CAULIFLOWER STEAK (V)

$15.79

cauliflower steak lightly dusted & fried, roasted vegetables coconut rice, heirloom tomato, coconut herb oil, balsamic glaze avaliable GF & VG upon request

GRILLED SALMON ENTREE

GRILLED SALMON ENTREE

$28.99

jerk spiced grilled atlantic salmon, rice, black-eyed peas, corn, mango, pineapple, coriander-lime crema

KIRBY BEEF BURRITO

KIRBY BEEF BURRITO

$14.69

seasoned ground beef, soft flour tortilla, spanish rice, house enchilada sauce, 4-cheese blend, scallions, lime-cilantro crema, pico de gallo, tortilla chips / side of guac, pico or sour cream .75 ea.

KIRBY CHICKEN BURRITO

KIRBY CHICKEN BURRITO

$14.69

chipotle chicken , soft flour tortilla, spanish rice, house enchilada sauce, 4-cheese blend, scallions, lime-cilantro crema, pico de gallo, tortilla chips / side of guac, pico or sour cream .75 ea. :

KIRBY VEGI BEEF BURRITO (V)

KIRBY VEGI BEEF BURRITO (V)

$15.98

veggi beef, soft flour tortilla, spanish rice, house enchilada sauce, 4-cheese blend, scallions, lime-cilantro crema, pico de gallo, tortilla chips / side of guac, pico or sour cream .75 ea.

KIRBY VEGI CHIX BURRITO (V)

KIRBY VEGI CHIX BURRITO (V)

$15.98

veggi chicken, soft flour tortilla, spanish rice, house enchilada sauce, 4-cheese blend, scallions, lime-cilantro crema, pico de gallo, tortilla chips / side of guac, pico or sour cream .75 ea.

SPICED FISH TACOS

SPICED FISH TACOS

$17.99

shredded lettuce, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, queso fresco, lime-cilantro crema

Pizza

BUILD YOUR OWN

BUILD YOUR OWN

$11.99

CHOOSE A SAUCE: house red sauce, bbq, basil pesto, herb oil (V) CHOOSE A CHEESE: mozzeralla & provolone blend, artisan bleu, goat cheese, fresh mozzerella TOP IT OFF $1.25 EACH: ham, italian sausage, roasted chicken, pepperoni, bacon, bell peppers, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, pineapple,fresh basil, red onion, toamto, jalapenos, mushrooms, olives, artichokes, spinach, black-eyed pea corn salsa.

CHEESE PIZZA

CHEESE PIZZA

$11.99
PEPPERONI PIZZA

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$13.28
THE CAPO

THE CAPO

$16.49

pepperoni, sausage, ham, red onion, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, italian cheese blend, house red sauce

HAWAIIAN PIG

HAWAIIAN PIG

$15.29

ham, bacon, sausage, pineapple, jalapeno, italian cheese blend, BBQ sauce

MEATSA

MEATSA

$14.99

pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, italian cheese blend, house red sauce

MARGHERITA (V)

MARGHERITA (V)

$14.49

fresh tomatoes, roasted garlic, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, herb oil

Kirby Sides

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Chip Aioli

$0.99

Add Grilled Chix

$5.00

Add Salmon

$13.00

Add Steak

$9.00

Add Beef Patty

$6.00

Add Veggie Chix Patty

$6.00

Add Veggie Beef Patty

$6.00

Add Shrimp

$9.00Out of stock

Side Chips

$2.99

Side Torts

$2.99

Side Fries

$3.29

Side Rings

$3.99

Side Rose Fries

$3.99

Side Jaz Rice

$4.99

Side Brocc

$4.99

Side Brussels

$4.99

Side Guac

$0.99

Side Salsa

$0.99

Side Sour

$0.99

Side BBQ

$0.99

Side Bacon

$2.99

Nann Bread

$1.00

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$7.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Flourless Chocolate Tort

$7.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Family Features

FAMILY STIRFRY(vg)

FAMILY STIRFRY(vg)

$34.99

stir-fry for four

FAMILY BURRITO

FAMILY BURRITO

$34.99

four kirby beef wet burritos with chips and salsa

FAMILY PASTA

FAMILY PASTA

$34.99

5-cheese pasta for four with family salad. Choice of Garden of Caeser

FAMILY PIZZA

FAMILY PIZZA

$34.99

ultimate garlic bread, family caesar or garden salad and two one topping pizzas

BAR CART

Cart Thai Wraps

$14.00

Cart Beef Burrito

$12.00

Cart Whitefish

$13.00

Cart Hummus

$11.00

Kids Food

Kid Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Kids Pepperoni

$6.99

Kids BURGER

$5.99

Kids Burger W/CHEESE

$6.68

4-CHEESE PASTA

$5.49

KIDS STIR FRY

$7.49

rice noodles, napa cbbage, sweet potato, mushrooms, broccoli, bell peppers, rainbow carrots, lemongrass broth

CRISPY CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.99

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.49

swirl whole-wheat bread, classic american cheese

KID SIRLOIN

$8.99

Kids Butter Noodles

$5.49

Kids Sides

CUCUMBERS (GF)

$1.99

CARROT STICKS (GF)

$1.99

CELERY (GF)

$1.99

SMALL SALAD (GF)

$1.99

STEAMED BROCCOLI (GF) (VG)

$1.99

APPLE SAUCE (GF) (VG)

$1.99

FRENCH FRIES

$1.99

JASMINE RICE (GF) (VG)

$1.99

Chips (GF)

$1.99

Kids Snacks

HUMMUS, NAAN, VEGGIES

$2.99

CORN CHIPS & PICO DE GALLO (V) (GF)

$2.99

KETTLE CHIPS (V) (GF)

$2.99

Kids Desserts

BERRIES & CREAM

$2.99

strawberries, whipped cream

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
The Kirby House is the place to meet and eat in Grand Haven. A community favorite for excellent food, live entertainment, and simple relaxation with friends and family. Formerly a historic hotel of note, The Kirby House retains its old-world charm, while providing all the pleasantries of new world fare and hospitality. Come check out the Island bar with 5 new HDTV’s or enjoy Happy Hour with friends and family. Within walking distance of the shores of Lake Michigan, The Kirby House transcends the level of simple restaurant, and is the destination in Grand Haven for all things fun. The primarily American-influenced menu is incredibly diverse and is exemplary in its attention to culinary detail and passion. The Kirby’s special event rooms, including the popular “Wine Cellar” offer classically unique settings for your big event.

2 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417

The Kirby House image
The Kirby House image
The Kirby House image

