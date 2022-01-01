Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Sandwiches

Kirchhoff's Bakery & Deli 118 Market House Square

review star

No reviews yet

118 Market House Square

Paducah, KY 42001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Classic Deli Sandwiches

Old Fashioned BLT

$7.25+

Crisp bacon, lettuce, and vine-ripened tomato on our old fashioned Big Boy Bread with a smear of mayo

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$7.95+

Our spin on two southern classics! Bacon, fried green tomatoes and lettuce with remoulade on sourdough bread, grilled to a golden brown.

Kirchhoff's Famous Club

$8.95+

Herb roasted turkey, smoked ham, crisp bacon and cheddar cheese dressed with lettuce, tomato and mayo piled high on our fresh hand-made sourdough bread.

Russ' Wall Street

$6.75+

Housemade tuna salad sandwich dressed with lettuce and tomato on Big Boy bread.

Corned Beef Reuben

$8.95+

Corned beef with sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese grilled on our Heidelberg rye with a side of thousand island dressing.

Turkey Reuben

$8.95+

Herb roasted turkey with sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese grilled on our Heidelberg rye with a side of thousand island dressing.

Ham & Brie on Cranberry Walnut

$7.25+

Smoked ham and creamy brie cheese on our house made cranberry walnut bread.

Specialty Deli Sandwiches

Muffuletta Slice

$7.50+

A New Orleans Classic! Ham, salami, provolone & olive salad on Italian round bread.

Fried Shrimp Po-Boy

$8.95+

Breaded shrimp fried golden brown with lettuce, tomato, onion & remoulade sauce on a Cuban baguette.

Fried Chicken Po-Boy

$8.95+

Breaded chicken fried golden brown with lettuce, tomato, onion & remoulade sauce on a Cuban baguette.

Portabella

$7.75+

Herb roasted portabella mushrooms, fire roasted red peppers, provolone and thinly sliced red onion tossed with balsamic vinegar on garlic focaccia.

Cuban Sandwich

$8.95+

(Ybor City Style) Smoked ham, sliced slow roasted pork, Swiss cheese, sweet pickles and mojo spread, grilled on our hand-made Cuban bread.

Classic Greek Gyro Pita

$7.95+

Slices of grilled lamb meat, lettuce, tomato and feta on pita with a side of Tzatziki.

Falafel Pita

$7.95+

Deep fried garbanzo bean patty, lettuce, tomato, feta cheese with a side of Tzatziki.

Whole Muffuletta

$38.00

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad on Cranberry Walnut

$7.75+

Our delicious house-made chicken salad with fresh lettuce and tomato on our cranberry walnut bread.

Tuscan Grilled Chicken

$8.25+

Grilled chicken with fire roasted red peppers, vine-ripe tomato, provolone cheese and artichoke spread on focaccia.

Chipotle Chicken Club

$8.75+

Grilled chicken with Swiss cheese, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers and chipotle mayo on focaccia.

Turkey Sandwiches

Spring Turkey on Cranberry Walnut

$7.75+

Thin sliced turkey, cucumber, lettuce, Swiss cheese and honey mustard on our cranberry walnut bread.

Turkey Bacon Bravo

$8.25+

Thin sliced turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo on our fresh baked focaccia.

Turkey Artichoke

$7.95+

This-sliced turkey, artichoke spread and tomato, grilled hot on our garlic roasted focaccia bread.

Roast Beef Sandwiches

Roast Beef & Portabella

$8.95+

Sliced roast beef on our hand-made Cuban bread with roasted portabella mushrooms and provolone cheese.

Big Lou's Roast Beef & Havarti

$8.95+

Roast beef with grilled onion and our horseradish and chive havarti cheese, grilled on country French sourdough bread.

Grandpa Black Philly

$8.95+

Roast beef and cheddar, grilled onion, lettuce and tomato with a smear of mayo on our fresh garlic focaccia.

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Classic Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Delicious aged cheddar cheese on our old fashioned Big Boy bread, grilled to perfection. The ultimate comfort food!

Pimento Cheese and Bacon

$6.75+

House-made pimento cheese and crisp bacon grilled on our fresh sourdough or Heidelberg rye bread.

Grilled Brie with Bacon & Tomato

$7.00+

Triple cream Brie and crisp bacon on our artisan country French sourdough.

Kids Sandwich

$5.50

Adult Sandwich

$7.50

Salads from the Crisper

Market House Chef Salad

$8.25+

Cheese, turkey, ham, cucumber and tomato on a bed of fresh Romaine lettuce.

Market House Blackened Chicken Salad

$8.95+

Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, tomato, cucumber, sliced hard boiled egg on a bed of fresh Romaine lettuce.

Cajun Fried Shrimp Salad

$8.95+

Crispy Cajun fried shrimp and our delicious remoulade dressing on a bed of fresh Romaine lettuce with tomato, cucumber & sliced hard-boiled egg.

Fried Chicken Salad

$8.95+

Golden brown fried chicken, tomato, cucumber, sliced hard-boiled egg on a bed of fresh Romaine lettuce.

Greek Gyro Salad

$8.25+

Slices of Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese atop a bed of fresh lettuce, tomato and carrots with herbed cucumber yogurt.

Falafel Salad

$8.95+

Deep fried garbanzo bean patty atop a bed of fresh lettuce, tomato and cucumber with a side of Tzatziki.

Nicole Salad

$8.50+

Fresh bed of Romaine lettuce with cucumber, tomato, sliced hard-boiled egg topped with roasted red peppers, black olives, quartered artichokes and our house-made hummus.

House Made Soups & Sides

French Onion Soup

$5.00

Our famous classic French onion soup topped with our house made croutons & melty mozzarella cheese.

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Bowtie Pasta and Parmesan cheese tossed with basil pesto and pine nuts.

Bacon and Chive Potato Salad

$3.50

Red Grape Salad

$3.50

Juicy seedless red grapes with sweet brown sugar/cinnamon cream and chopped pecans.

Cornbread Salad

$3.50

Beverages

Drink

$2.00

Peace Tea

$2.50

By the Gallon

$7.00

Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$2.00

Signature Cookies

Peanut Butter Cookie (Copy)

$1.25

Sugar Cookie (Copy)

$1.25

Snickerdoodle Cookie (Copy)

$1.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie (Copy)

$1.25

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (Copy)

$1.25

Honey Walnut Cookie (Copy)

$1.25

Oatmeal Cookie (Copy)

$1.25

Cranberry Oatmeal Cookie (Copy)

$1.25

Cowboy Cookie (Copy)

$1.25

Heath Toffee Cookie (Copy)

$1.25

By the Pound

Red Grape Salad (Copy)

$3.50+

Juicy seedless red grapes with sweet brown sugar/cinnamon cream and chopped pecans.

Pasta Salad (Copy)

$3.50+

Bowtie Pasta and Parmesan cheese tossed with basil pesto and pine nuts.

Bacon and Chive Potato Salad (Copy)

$3.50+

Chicken Salad

$4.75+

Pimento Cheese

$4.25+

Tuna Salad

$4.25+

Classic Deli Sandwiches (Box 1)

Old Fashioned BLT (Box 1)

$10.25

Crisp bacon, lettuce, and vine-ripened tomato on our old fashioned Big Boy Bread with a smear of mayo

Fried Green Tomato BLT (Box 1)

$10.25

Our spin on two southern classics! Bacon, fried green tomatoes and lettuce with remoulade on sourdough bread, grilled to a golden brown.

Kirchhoff's Famous Club (Box 1)

$10.25

Herb roasted turkey, smoked ham, crisp bacon and cheddar cheese dressed with lettuce, tomato and mayo piled high on our fresh hand-made sourdough bread.

Russ' Wall Street (Box 1)

$10.25

Housemade tuna salad sandwich dressed with lettuce and tomato on Big Boy bread.

Corned Beef Reuben (Box 1)

$10.25

Corned beef with sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese grilled on our Heidelberg rye with a side of thousand island dressing.

Turkey Reuben (Box 1)

$10.25

Herb roasted turkey with sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese grilled on our Heidelberg rye with a side of thousand island dressing.

Ham & Brie on Cranberry Walnut (Box 1)

$10.25

Smoked ham and creamy brie cheese on our house made cranberry walnut bread.

Specialty Deli Sandwiches (Box 1)

Muffuletta Slice (Box 1)

$10.25

A New Orleans Classic! Ham, salami, provolone & olive salad on Italian round bread.

Fried Shrimp Po-Boy (Box 1)

$10.25

Breaded shrimp fried golden brown with lettuce, tomato, onion & remoulade sauce on a Cuban baguette.

Fried Chicken Po-Boy (Box 1)

$10.25

Breaded chicken fried golden brown with lettuce, tomato, onion & remoulade sauce on a Cuban baguette.

Portabella (Box 1)

$10.25

Herb roasted portabella mushrooms, fire roasted red peppers, provolone and thinly sliced red onion tossed with balsamic vinegar on garlic focaccia.

Cuban Sandwich (Box 1)

$10.25

(Ybor City Style) Smoked ham, sliced slow roasted pork, Swiss cheese, sweet pickles and mojo spread, grilled on our hand-made Cuban bread.

Classic Greek Gyro Pita (Box 1)

$10.25

Slices of grilled lamb meat, lettuce, tomato and feta on pita with a side of Tzatziki.

Falafel Pita (Box 1)

$10.25

Deep fried garbanzo bean patty, lettuce, tomato, feta cheese with a side of Tzatziki.

Turkey Sandwiches (Box 1)

Turkey Bacon Bravo (Box 1)

$10.25

Turkey Artichoke (Box 1)

$10.25

This-sliced turkey, artichoke spread and tomato, grilled hot on our garlic roasted focaccia bread.

Spring Turkey on Cranberry Walnut (Box 1)

$10.25

Chicken Sandwiches (Box 1)

Chicken Salad on Cranberry Walnut (Box 1)

$10.25

Grilled chicken with fire roasted red peppers, vine-ripe tomato, provolone cheese and artichoke spread on focaccia.

Tuscan Grilled Chicken (Box 1)

$10.25

Grilled chicken with Swiss cheese, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers and chipotle mayo on focaccia.

Chipotle Chicken Club (Box 1)

$10.25

Grilled chicken with Swiss cheese, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers and chipotle mayo on focaccia.

Roast Beef Sandwiches (Box 1)

Roast Beef & Portabella (Box 1)

$10.25

Sliced roast beef on our hand-made Cuban bread with roasted portabella mushrooms and provolone cheese.

Big Lou's Roast Beef & Havarti (Box 1)

$10.25

Roast beef with grilled onion and our horseradish and chive havarti cheese, grilled on country French sourdough bread.

Grandpa Black Philly (Box 1)

$10.25

Roast beef and cheddar, grilled onion, lettuce and tomato with a smear of mayo on our fresh garlic focaccia.

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches (Box 1)

Classic Grilled Cheese (Box 1)

$10.25

Delicious aged cheddar cheese on our old fashioned Big Boy bread, grilled to perfection. The ultimate comfort food!

Pimento Cheese and Bacon (Box 1)

$10.25

House-made pimento cheese and crisp bacon grilled on our fresh sourdough or Heidelberg rye bread.

Grilled Brie with Bacon & Tomato (Box 1)

$10.25

Triple cream Brie and crisp bacon on our artisan country French sourdough.

Salads from the Crisper (Box 1)

Market House Chef Salad (Box 1)

$10.25

Cheese, turkey, ham, cucumber and tomato on a bed of fresh Romaine lettuce.

Market House Blackened Chicken Salad (Box 1)

$10.25

Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, tomato, cucumber, sliced hard boiled egg on a bed of fresh Romaine lettuce.

Cajun Fried Shrimp Salad (Box 1)

$10.25

Crispy Cajun fried shrimp and our delicious remoulade dressing on a bed of fresh Romaine lettuce with tomato, cucumber & sliced hard-boiled egg.

Greek Gyro Salad (Box 1)

$10.25

Slices of Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese atop a bed of fresh lettuce, tomato and carrots with herbed cucumber yogurt.

Fried Chicken Salad (Box 1)

$10.25

Golden brown fried chicken, tomato, cucumber, sliced hard-boiled egg on a bed of fresh Romaine lettuce.

Falafel Salad (Box 1)

$10.25

Deep fried garbanzo bean patty atop a bed of fresh lettuce, tomato and cucumber with a side of Tzatziki.

Nicole Salad (Box 1)

$10.25

Fresh bed of Romaine lettuce with cucumber, tomato, sliced hard-boiled egg topped with roasted red peppers, black olives, quartered artichokes and our house-made hummus.

Wednesday Specials

Golden Gobbler

$8.95

Chicken & Corn Chowder

$6.00

Harvest Salad

$8.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

118 Market House Square, Paducah, KY 42001

Directions

Gallery
Kirchhoff's Bakery & Deli image
Kirchhoff's Bakery & Deli image
Kirchhoff's Bakery & Deli image

Similar restaurants in your area

J-MACK BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
2323 US HWY 62 Gilbertsville, KY 42044
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Paducah

Rocket Fired Pizza - Olivet Church Road
orange star4.7 • 911
3235 Olivet Church Road Paducah, KY 42001
View restaurantnext
Strickland's Seafood Restaurant - Paducah
orange star4.6 • 825
900 North 32nd Street Paducah, KY 42001
View restaurantnext
Strickland's Seafood Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 825
548 North 32nd Street Paducah, KY 42001
View restaurantnext
Backwoods BBQ
orange star4.3 • 698
5172 Hinkleville Road Paducah, KY 42001
View restaurantnext
Purple Toad Winery - 4275 Old US Hwy 45 S
orange star4.7 • 423
4275 Old US Hwy 45 S Paducah, KY 42003
View restaurantnext
Paducah Beer Werks
orange star4.5 • 175
301 N 4th St Paducah, KY 42001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Paducah
Grand Rivers
review star
Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Murray
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Union City
review star
No reviews yet
Martin
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Cape Girardeau
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Carbondale
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Paris
review star
No reviews yet
Murphysboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Madisonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston