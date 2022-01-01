Kirchhoff's Bakery & Deli 118 Market House Square
118 Market House Square
Paducah, KY 42001
Classic Deli Sandwiches
Old Fashioned BLT
Crisp bacon, lettuce, and vine-ripened tomato on our old fashioned Big Boy Bread with a smear of mayo
Fried Green Tomato BLT
Our spin on two southern classics! Bacon, fried green tomatoes and lettuce with remoulade on sourdough bread, grilled to a golden brown.
Kirchhoff's Famous Club
Herb roasted turkey, smoked ham, crisp bacon and cheddar cheese dressed with lettuce, tomato and mayo piled high on our fresh hand-made sourdough bread.
Russ' Wall Street
Housemade tuna salad sandwich dressed with lettuce and tomato on Big Boy bread.
Corned Beef Reuben
Corned beef with sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese grilled on our Heidelberg rye with a side of thousand island dressing.
Turkey Reuben
Herb roasted turkey with sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese grilled on our Heidelberg rye with a side of thousand island dressing.
Ham & Brie on Cranberry Walnut
Smoked ham and creamy brie cheese on our house made cranberry walnut bread.
Specialty Deli Sandwiches
Muffuletta Slice
A New Orleans Classic! Ham, salami, provolone & olive salad on Italian round bread.
Fried Shrimp Po-Boy
Breaded shrimp fried golden brown with lettuce, tomato, onion & remoulade sauce on a Cuban baguette.
Fried Chicken Po-Boy
Breaded chicken fried golden brown with lettuce, tomato, onion & remoulade sauce on a Cuban baguette.
Portabella
Herb roasted portabella mushrooms, fire roasted red peppers, provolone and thinly sliced red onion tossed with balsamic vinegar on garlic focaccia.
Cuban Sandwich
(Ybor City Style) Smoked ham, sliced slow roasted pork, Swiss cheese, sweet pickles and mojo spread, grilled on our hand-made Cuban bread.
Classic Greek Gyro Pita
Slices of grilled lamb meat, lettuce, tomato and feta on pita with a side of Tzatziki.
Falafel Pita
Deep fried garbanzo bean patty, lettuce, tomato, feta cheese with a side of Tzatziki.
Whole Muffuletta
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Salad on Cranberry Walnut
Our delicious house-made chicken salad with fresh lettuce and tomato on our cranberry walnut bread.
Tuscan Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken with fire roasted red peppers, vine-ripe tomato, provolone cheese and artichoke spread on focaccia.
Chipotle Chicken Club
Grilled chicken with Swiss cheese, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers and chipotle mayo on focaccia.
Turkey Sandwiches
Spring Turkey on Cranberry Walnut
Thin sliced turkey, cucumber, lettuce, Swiss cheese and honey mustard on our cranberry walnut bread.
Turkey Bacon Bravo
Thin sliced turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo on our fresh baked focaccia.
Turkey Artichoke
This-sliced turkey, artichoke spread and tomato, grilled hot on our garlic roasted focaccia bread.
Roast Beef Sandwiches
Roast Beef & Portabella
Sliced roast beef on our hand-made Cuban bread with roasted portabella mushrooms and provolone cheese.
Big Lou's Roast Beef & Havarti
Roast beef with grilled onion and our horseradish and chive havarti cheese, grilled on country French sourdough bread.
Grandpa Black Philly
Roast beef and cheddar, grilled onion, lettuce and tomato with a smear of mayo on our fresh garlic focaccia.
Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Classic Grilled Cheese
Delicious aged cheddar cheese on our old fashioned Big Boy bread, grilled to perfection. The ultimate comfort food!
Pimento Cheese and Bacon
House-made pimento cheese and crisp bacon grilled on our fresh sourdough or Heidelberg rye bread.
Grilled Brie with Bacon & Tomato
Triple cream Brie and crisp bacon on our artisan country French sourdough.
Kids Sandwich
Adult Sandwich
Salads from the Crisper
Market House Chef Salad
Cheese, turkey, ham, cucumber and tomato on a bed of fresh Romaine lettuce.
Market House Blackened Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, tomato, cucumber, sliced hard boiled egg on a bed of fresh Romaine lettuce.
Cajun Fried Shrimp Salad
Crispy Cajun fried shrimp and our delicious remoulade dressing on a bed of fresh Romaine lettuce with tomato, cucumber & sliced hard-boiled egg.
Fried Chicken Salad
Golden brown fried chicken, tomato, cucumber, sliced hard-boiled egg on a bed of fresh Romaine lettuce.
Greek Gyro Salad
Slices of Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese atop a bed of fresh lettuce, tomato and carrots with herbed cucumber yogurt.
Falafel Salad
Deep fried garbanzo bean patty atop a bed of fresh lettuce, tomato and cucumber with a side of Tzatziki.
Nicole Salad
Fresh bed of Romaine lettuce with cucumber, tomato, sliced hard-boiled egg topped with roasted red peppers, black olives, quartered artichokes and our house-made hummus.
House Made Soups & Sides
French Onion Soup
Our famous classic French onion soup topped with our house made croutons & melty mozzarella cheese.
Pasta Salad
Bowtie Pasta and Parmesan cheese tossed with basil pesto and pine nuts.
Bacon and Chive Potato Salad
Red Grape Salad
Juicy seedless red grapes with sweet brown sugar/cinnamon cream and chopped pecans.
Cornbread Salad
Potato Chips
Signature Cookies
Peanut Butter Cookie (Copy)
Sugar Cookie (Copy)
Snickerdoodle Cookie (Copy)
Chocolate Chip Cookie (Copy)
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (Copy)
Honey Walnut Cookie (Copy)
Oatmeal Cookie (Copy)
Cranberry Oatmeal Cookie (Copy)
Cowboy Cookie (Copy)
Heath Toffee Cookie (Copy)
By the Pound
Red Grape Salad (Copy)
Juicy seedless red grapes with sweet brown sugar/cinnamon cream and chopped pecans.
Pasta Salad (Copy)
Bowtie Pasta and Parmesan cheese tossed with basil pesto and pine nuts.
Bacon and Chive Potato Salad (Copy)
Chicken Salad
Pimento Cheese
Tuna Salad
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
118 Market House Square, Paducah, KY 42001