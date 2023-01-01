Kirei Restaurant KIREI WHITEHALL

Restaurant header imageView gallery

111 East Delaware Place

Chicago, IL 60611

Popular Items

Miso Soup (v)

Miso Soup (v)

$6.00

shimeji mushroom, wakame, tofu, scallions

Escolar

Escolar

$5.00

super white tuna

Maguro

Maguro

$5.00

big eye tuna

Food Menu

Bar Menu

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$9.00

marinated seaweed, sesame oil dressing

Broccolini

$9.00
Charcuterie

Charcuterie

$24.00

miso butter, bonito flakes

Cheese Board

$24.00

OG kristal, moon blue, after glow, carbonicino, yuzu mustardo, Japanese peanut butter, rice cracker

DUMPLING

DUMPLING

$10.00

vegan, 2 pcs fried spring rolls filled with cabbage, edamame, carrots, mushroom, soybean, served with sweet chili sauce

Edamame (v, gf)

Edamame (v, gf)

$12.00

steamed soybeans, sprinkled salt

Prime Beef Burger

$24.00

japanese sweet potato

Soy Marinated Chicken

Soy Marinated Chicken

$14.00

6 pcs pan-friend chicken potstickers, ponzu sauce

Steak & Fries

Steak & Fries

$34.00

fried chicken thigh, spicy aioli

Truffle Fries

$12.00

togarashi, black garlic mayo

Starters

Charcuterie

Charcuterie

$24.00

miso butter, bonito flakes

Cheese Board

$24.00

OG kristal, moon blue, after glow, carbonicino, yuzu mustardo, Japanese peanut butter, rice cracker

Miso Soup (v)

Miso Soup (v)

$6.00

shimeji mushroom, wakame, tofu, scallions

Negi Miso Gyu Tataki

Negi Miso Gyu Tataki

$22.00

seared A5 Japanese Miyazaki wagyu, shiso, scallions, fresno pepper, scallion miso sauce

Sashimi Harumaki

Sashimi Harumaki

$15.00

tuna, salmon, super white tuna, avocado, rice paper, tobiko, sweet plum soy

Satsuma Soup

Satsuma Soup

$14.00

Japanese sweet potato puree, ciabatta toast, apple

Smoked Hamachi

Smoked Hamachi

$18.00

kombu cured yellowtail, asian pear, citrus tamari sauce

Sushi Menu

A5 Wagyu Gunkan

$10.00

A5 miyazaki wagyu

Maguro

Maguro

$5.00

big eye tuna

Salmon

Salmon

$4.00

Scottish fresh salmon

Sake Toro

Sake Toro

$6.00

salmon belly

Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Glory Bay King Salmon

$7.00

Australian king salmon

Hamachi

Hamachi

$5.00

yellowtail

Escolar

Escolar

$5.00

super white tuna

Unagi

Unagi

$5.00

char-grilled freshwater eel

Izumidai

Izumidai

$5.00

tilapia

Hotategai

Hotategai

$5.00

jumbo raw scallop

Botan Ebi

Botan Ebi

$6.00

sweet raw spot prawn

Kanpachi

Kanpachi

$6.00

lightly poached shrimp

Tako

Tako

$4.00

poached octopus

Tamago (v)

Tamago (v)

$4.00

sweet egg omelet

Ikura

Ikura

$6.00
Tobiko

Tobiko

$4.00

flying fish egg

Masago

Masago

$4.00

smelt fish egg

Uni

Uni

$8.00

sea urchin

A5 Wagyu Handroll

$18.00

Japanese A5 wagyu, shiso, truffle soy, handroll

Bagel Maki (gf)

Bagel Maki (gf)

$11.00

(gf) smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese

Bonsai Vegan Maki

$8.00
California Maki

California Maki

$10.00

snow crab, avocado, cucumber

Dragon

Dragon

$19.00

shrimp tempura, cucumber, unagi, avocado, unagi sauce

Flamer

Flamer

$19.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, topped with baked salmon, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, fish eggs

Koto Maki

$18.00

salmon, avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo

Ume Maki

$15.00

Tuna, hamachi, avocado, ponzu, lime, kombu nori, plum sprinkle

Rainbow

Rainbow

$20.00

crabmeat, cucumber, avocado, topped with assorted sashimi

Red Dragon

Red Dragon

$20.00

🌶 spicy tuna, jalapeno, avocado, topped with tuna, wasabi mayo, spicy sauce, unagi sauce, tempura crunch, masago fish eggs

Rock n' Roll

Rock n' Roll

$20.00

🌶 crab, shrimp, white fish, jalapeno, avocado, cream cheese, tempura coating, spicy mayo, unagi sauce

Spicy Maki

Spicy Maki

$11.00

🌶choice of tuna, white tuna, crabmeat, yellowtail, or salmon

Unagi Avocado Maki

Unagi Avocado Maki

$11.00

served cooked* char-grilled freshwater eel, avocado, sesame, sweet unagi glaze

Vegetarian Maki (v)

Vegetarian Maki (v)

$8.00

choice of vegetable maki (vegan)

Koto Sushi Set

Koto Sushi Set

$30.00

6 pcs of chef's selection nigiri sushi, one California maki roll

Sashimi Set

Sashimi Set

$36.00

thick cut premium grade sashimi

Sashimi Deluxe (15 Pcs)

Sashimi Deluxe (15 Pcs)

$56.00

chef's selection premium cut sashimi

Chirashi Bowl

Chirashi Bowl

$26.00

assorted sashimi over sushi rice bowl

Salmon Don Combo Set

$36.00

Rice bowl with salmon sashimi, tempura vegetable, miso soup, pickled cucumber zuke

Non-Alcoholic Bev

Coffee-Tea-Juice

Tea Choice

$3.50

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Stawb/Banna Smoothie

$6.00

Milk

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso

$4.50

Soda-Coke-Water

Club Soda

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$7.00

Panna Still

$7.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Bottled Spring Water

$2.00

Pelligrino

$9.00

San Ben Still Water

$6.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Perrier Sparkling

$2.00

Fre Non Alcoholic Zinfandel

$9.00

Lyres No Alcohol Prosecco

$12.00

Pink Cloud Mocktail

$9.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Entrees

Whitehall Breakfast

$14.00

Continental

$12.00

Lox & Bagel

$14.00

Yogurt Parfait

$9.00

Omelette

$16.00

Japanese Breakfast

$24.00

chorizo, onion, tomato, pepper, side of hot salsa, breakfast potatoes, choice of fruit cup, toast, or english muffin

Frittata

$16.00

Vegetarian Benedict (v)

$15.00

spinach, tomato, onion, salsa

Yogurt Parfait (gf, v)

$9.00

Oatmeal

$8.00
Eggs Benedict 1

Eggs Benedict 1

$16.00

tortilla chips, black beans, cheddar cheese, Sunnyside up egg, side of red and green salsa

Steak Skillet (gf)

$20.00

gluten-free, cut strip loin steak, onion, potato, bell peppers, A1 steak sauce

Steak & Eggs (gf)

$26.00

gluten-free, strip loin steak, eggs your way, A1 steak sauce

Japanese Avocado Egg Toast

$12.00
French Toast

French Toast

$13.00

sourdough waffle, dusted powder sugar, maple syrup, berries, whipped cream

Waffles

$12.00

japanese fried chicken karaage, belgium waffle, spicy mayo aioli, hot maple syrup

Buttermilk Pancakes (v)

Buttermilk Pancakes (v)

$14.00

house-made batter, maple syrup, butter

Pancake

$13.00

buttermilk pancakes, scrambled eggs, smoked applewood bacon, breakfast potatoes

Gluten Free Buckwheat Pancake (gf, v)

$16.00

banana, coco-hazelnut nutella, whipped cream, gluten-free buckwheat batter

Breakfast Sides / La Carte

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$5.00

Duet of Pastries

$6.00

Side Toast

$5.00

Potatoes O'Brien

$7.00

Large Fruit Bowl

$7.00

Side Applewood Bacon

$5.00

Side Pork Link Sausage

$5.00

Side Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Side Plain Yogurt

$5.00

Side Gronola

$2.00

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

$4.00

Butter Croissant

$4.00

Almond Croissant

$4.00

Cheese Danish

$4.00

Small Fruit Bowl

$3.50

Light Breakfast

Continental

$12.00

Lax & Bagel

$14.00

Yogurt Parfait

$9.00

Oatmeal

$8.00

Open Food

Open food

$3.00

Prix Fixe Menu

$ 47 Prix Fixe

Course 1-Endame Sashimi

Course 2-Nigiri Kirie Style

Course 2-Sushi Roll kirie Style

Course 3-Flat Irion Steak

$47.00

Course 3-Prime Sirloin

$47.00

Utensils

No Utensils

Chopsticks

Plastic Fork

Plastic Spoon

Paper Napkins

Disposable Plates

$0.10

A La carte

Tuna Nigiri

$7.00

Salmon Nigiri

$6.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$6.00

Spicy Tuna Sushi

$13.00

Spicy Salmon Sushi

$12.00

Salmon Avocado Sushi

$12.00

Prime Sirloin

$25.00

Flat Iron

$25.00

Toro Nigiri

$12.00

Steak Salad

$32.00

Toro Nigiri

$15.00

Negi Toro

$15.00

Negi Hama

$12.00

Large Edamame

$13.00

Dessert

Mochi Ice Cream

$9.00

Blueberry Chiffon Cake

$9.00

Strawberry Soft Cream Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Strawberry Cake

$9.00

Sides

Extra Ginger

$1.00

Extra Soy Sauce

Extra Wasabi

$1.00

Side Butter

Side Mushroom

$4.00

Side Siracha Sauce

Large Side Sushi Rice

$9.00

Side White Rice

$2.00

Broccolini

$9.00

Avocado Salad

$9.00

French Fries

$9.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Contemporary Japanese cuisine located within the historical Whitehall Hotel.

Location

111 East Delaware Place, Chicago, IL 60611

Directions

