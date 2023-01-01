Kirei Restaurant KIREI WHITEHALL
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Contemporary Japanese cuisine located within the historical Whitehall Hotel.
Location
111 East Delaware Place, Chicago, IL 60611
Gallery