Korean
Chicken
Soul Food
KIRI KIRI KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN 10TH ST - MCALLEN
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5401 N 10th St Suite #129, McAllen, TX 78504
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in McAllen
Reserva Coffee Roasters - Palms Crossing
4.6 • 537
3400 W. Expresway 83 STE 130 McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurant