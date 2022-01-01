Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean
Chicken
Soul Food

KIRI KIRI KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN 10TH ST - MCALLEN

review star

No reviews yet

5401 N 10th St Suite #129

McAllen, TX 78504

Popular Items

French Fries
Tender Sweet & spicy
Tender Soy garlic

Half

Half Plain

$10.49

Half Sweet & spicy

$11.49

Half Soy garlic

$11.49

Half Red hot

$11.49

Half Creamy Onion

$12.49

Whole

Whole Plain

$20.49

Whole Sweet & spicy

$22.49

Whole Soy garlic

$22.49

Whole Red hot

$22.49

Whole Creamy Onion

$24.49

Wings

Wings Plain

$11.49

Wings Sweet & spicy

$12.49

Wings Soy garlic

$12.49

Wings Red hot

$12.49

Wings Creamy Onion

$13.49

Tenders

Tender Plain

$11.49

Tender Sweet & spicy

$12.49

Tender Soy garlic

$12.49

Tender Red hot

$12.49

Tender Creamy Onion

$13.49

Buldak (Stir-fried Chicken)

Buldak - Soy

$11.49

Served with steamed white rice

Buldak - Spicy

$11.49

Served with steamed white rice

Buldak - Extra Spicy

$11.49

Served with steamed white rice

Fries

French Fries

$3.99

Curly Fries

$4.49

Gizzard

Soy Garlic Gizzard

$8.99

Sweet & Spicy Gizzard

$8.99

Plain Gizzard

$8.99

Side

Corn Salad

$3.99

Pickled Radish

$1.99

Onion Sauce

$1.99

Steamed White Rice

$2.00

Soda

Soda

$2.49

Bottled Drink

Pepsi

$2.99

Pepsi Zero Sugar

$2.99

Brisk Iced Tea Lemon

$2.99

Gatorade Cool Blue

$2.99

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.49

Skull T shirt

Skull - Small

Skull - Small

$20.00

Skull - Medium

$20.00

Skull - Large

$20.00

Skull - X-Large

$20.00

Skull - XX-Large

$20.00

Tie dye T Shirt

Tie-dye Large

$20.00

Tie-die X-Large

$20.00

Pin

Pin - Gayoung

Pin - Gayoung

$6.99

Sticker Sheet

Kiri Kiri Friends - Movie Night

Kiri Kiri Friends - Movie Night

$3.99
Kiri Kiri Friends - Beach Day

Kiri Kiri Friends - Beach Day

$3.99
Kiri Kiri Baby - Birthday

Kiri Kiri Baby - Birthday

$3.99

Air Freshener

Clean Laundry

Clean Laundry

$2.99
Patchouli

Patchouli

$2.99
Green Tea

Green Tea

$2.99
Vanilla

Vanilla

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5401 N 10th St Suite #129, McAllen, TX 78504

Directions

