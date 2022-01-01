Kirk's Nebraskaland Restaurant
39 Reviews
$$
3002 Plum Creek Pkwy
Lexington, NE 68850
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Breakfast
No. 1 Two Country Fresh Eggs
Served any way you like them with hash browns and toast
No. 2 Scrambled & Ham
Two Eggs Scrambled with Diced Ham, hash browns and toast
No. 3 Two Eggs, Bacon, Sausage or Ham
Served with hash browns and Toast
No. 4 Three Homemade Pancakes
Served with your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham
No. 5 Three Slices of Thick French Toast
Served with your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham
No. 6 Kirk's Homemade Prime Beef Hash & Eggs
Two Eggs on a mountain of Prime Beef Hash and toast
No. 7 Three Egg Omelet
Three Egg Omelet Any Way You Like It with hash browns and Toast
No. 8 Hungry Traveler
Two Pancakes, Two Eggs, Bacon, Sausage or Ham, and hash browns
No. 9 Nebraska Special
Two Buscuits with sausage and smothered in white gravy
No. 10 Nebraska Breakfast of Champions
A Juicy Rib Eye Steak with two eggs, hash browns and toast
No. 11 Big Red Special
Your Choice of our homemade Chicken Fried Steak or Hamburger Steak with two eggs, hash browns and toast
No. 12 Grandma Palacios Breakfast Burrito
A jumbo flour tortilla stuffed with two scrambled eggs, sausage, peppers, onions and cheese served with salsa and sour cream
No. 13 Hair of the Dog
A 12 oz Budweiser and a side of Bacon
Thick Cut Bacon
4 Slices
Sausage
4 Links or 2 Patties
Ham
Hash Browns
Biscuits with Gravy
Two Biscuits smothered in white sausage gravy
Toast
Bagel with Cream Cheese
English Muffin
Homemade Cinnamon Roll
Hot Cereal
Choice of Oatmeal or Cream of Wheat
1 Egg
2 Eggs
3 Eggs
1 Pancake
2 Pancakes
3 Pancakes
1 Slice of French Toast
2 Slices of French Toast
3 Slices of French Toast
Appetizers & Baskets
Kirk's Signature Buffalo Wings (6)
In our unbiased opinion, the best darn chicken wings around!
Kirk's Signature Buffalo Wings (12)
In our unbiased opinion, the best darn chicken wings around!
Homemade Onion Ring Basket
Thin cut, hand-battered onion rings
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Hot and crunchy on the outside, gooey on the inside! Choice of marinara sauce or ranch dressing
Breaded Hot Pepper Cheese Cubes
Cubes of smooth pepper jack cheese coated in a crispy batter served with your choice of dipping sauce
Golden Crisp Sweet Corn Nuggets
Sweet, grade "A" cream styled corn coated in a crispy batter, served with your choice of dipping sauce
Breaded Mushrooms
Whole button mushrooms breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Breaded Cauliflower
Cauliflower florets breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with your choice of side
Mini Corn Dogs
Batter wrapped bit size hot dogs served with your choice of side
Basket of Crinkle Cut French Fries
Basket of our crispy crinkle cut french fries
Macho Nachos
Delicious! Chips topped with refried beans, Choice of ground beef or chicken smothered in nacho cheese, and pico de gallo!
Thin & Spicy Breaded Pickles
A bar favorite, thin lightly coated spicy pickles!
Jalapeno Bottle Caps
Spicy jalapenos lightly coated and deep fried!
Basket of Tator Tots
Choice of Regular, Ranch or Buffalo
Fried Shrimp Basket
Delicious popcorn shrimp fried to a golden brown, served with french fries
Chicken Strip Basket
Juicy hand breaded chicken strips fried to a golden brown served with french fries
Homemade Soups & Salads
Cup of Homemade Hearty Chili
Ground beef, beans and veggies slow simmered in our secret recipe of chili fixings
Bowl of Homemade Hearty Chili
Ground beef, beans and veggies slow simmered in our secret recipe of chili fixings
Crunchy Taco Salad
A fried taco shell bowl with spiced ground beef, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, chopped onion, black olives and jalapenos with your choice of sour cream, salsa or salad dressing
Chef Salad
A bed of iceberg lettuce topped with roast beef, ham, egg, tomatoes and a blend of swiss and american cheeses
Grilled or Cripsy Chicken Salad
A bed of iceberg lettuce topped with shredded cheddar cheese and parmesan cheese, pico de gallo, croutons and your choice of grilled or fried chicken breast. Served with garlic bread and your choice of salad dressing
Burgers
The "K" Burger
The creation and favorite of Kirk's namesake, Harold Kirkpatrick, a 1/2 lb burger grilled on thick texas toast and piled high with sauteed mushrooms, chopped onion, green peppers, crispy bacon and two slices of melted american cheese
Super Burger
Juicy 1/2 lb burger with melted amerian cheese and pickles, lettuce and onion served on the side
BBQ Bacon Burger
Crisp bacon, shredded cheddar cheese and tangy bbq sauce on top of a juicy 1/4 lb burger
Patty Melt
Juicy 1/4 lb burger, american cheese and carmalized onions melted together on a toasty marble rye bread
Swiss Mushroom Burger
Juicy 1/4 lb burger loaded with sauteed mushrooms and topped with melted swiss cheese. Pickles, lettuce and onions served on the side
Fork & Knife Chili Burger
Open-faced 1/4 lb burger smothered in our homemade hearty chili, topped with shredded cheddar cheese and chopped onion
Kirk's Cheeseburger
Kirk's original 1/4 lb burger with melted american cheese, served with pickles, lettuce and onion on the side
Kirk's Hamburger
Kirk's original 1/4 lb burger served with pickles, lettuce and onion on the side
Sandwiches
Kirk's Signature Prime Rib Sandwich
A generous cut of our famous slow cooked prime rib served open-faced on a toasted french roll with a side of savory au jus for dipping
Pork Cutlet Sandwich
Our hand pounded pork cutlet is lightly breaded, seasoned and served on a toasted bun with pickles and lettuce
French Connection
Smoked ham, turkey and american cheese melted together on grilled thick cut texas toast
Monsieur Reuben
Shaved corn beef, sauerkraut, thousand-island dressing and melted swiss cheese grilled to perfection on marble rye bread
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Our homemade hand pounded chicken fried steak served open-faced on a toasted french roll with lettuce and pickles
French Dip
Shaved roast beef piled on a lightly grilled french hoagie bun with a side of savory au jus for dipping
Classic Hot Beef
A heaping portion of shaved roast beef on white bread and mashed potatoes smothered in brown country gravy
Hot Turkey
A heaping portion of our slow oven roasted turkey on white bread with mashed potatoes and our homemade dressing smothered with turkey gravy
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken breast on a lightly grilled bun, garnished with mayonnaise, lettuce and pickles
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast on a lightly grilled bun, garnished with mayonnaise, lettuce and pickles
Fishwich
Light, flaky, hand battered tilapia served on a toasted bun and garnished with tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato
Classic BLT
Crispy thick cut bacon, freshly sliced tomatoes, lettuce and mayonnaise on your choice of bread
Mom's Grilled Cheese
Melted american cheese on grilled texas toast
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Melted american cheese, ham on grilled texas toast
Steaks
Chairman's Reserve Choice New York Strip
Our most popular cut, this steak is firmer in texture and preferred for it's full-bodied flavor and tenderness
Choice Rib Eye
Exceptional marbling makes this the most flavorful and tender cut we offer
Choice Top Sirloin
The classic cut combines full flavor with ideal tenderness
Hamburger Steak
Hand pressed ground round just like mom use to make
Kirk's Famous Prime Rib (Standard Cut)
Our world famous prime rib delicately seasoned and slowly roasted to perfection
Kirk's Famous Prime Rib (Kirk's Cut)
Our world famous prime rib delicately seasoned and slowly roasted to perfection
Dinner Classics
Turkey Dinner
Hand carved slices of our slow oven roasted turkey breast smothered with turkey gravy and served on a bed of our homemade dressing
Spaghetti with Zesty Meat Sauce
A plate of made to order noodles covered in our zesty meat sauce and served with warm garlic bread
Pork Cutlet Dinner
Our signature hand pounded pork cutlet is lightly breaded, seasoned to perfection and served with white or brown gravy
Roast Beef Dinner
A generous helping of our juicy hand carved roast beef covered in brown gravy
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner
This Kirk's classic is hand pounded flat, lightly breaded, seasoned to perfection and served with your choice of white or brown gravy
Baby Beef Liver & Onions
Our succulent beef liver is lightly breaded, seasoned and served with grilled onions
Windsor Chop
Tender hand cut pork chop served with our in-house cherry sauce
Crispy Fried Chicken Dinner
Succulent chicken tossed in our homemade batter and fried to a crispy golden brown.
Healthy Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner
An all white-meat chicken breast, grilled and served with choice of potato and a side salad
Fried Tilapia
Tender, moist white fish lightly breaded and deep fried to a perfect golden brown
Sauteed Shrimp Skewers
Two skewers of juicy shrimp sauteed in garlic butter and grilled to perfection
Fried Fantail Shrimp
Large fantail shrimp fried to a golden brown
Kid's Stuff
Drinks & Beverages
16oz Drink
Coca-Cola Products, Gold Peak Regular or Sweetened Iced Tea, and Lemonade
Kid's 10oz Drink
Coca-Cola Products, Gold Peak Regular or Sweetened Iced Tea, and Lemonade
16oz Juice
Kid's 10oz Juice
Premium Roast Coffee (Regular or Decaffeinated)
Hot Tea
Lipton black tea
16oz Milk
2% Milk
Kid's 10oz Milk
2% Milk
16oz Chocolate Milk
2% Chocolate Milk
Kid's 10oz Chocolate Milk
2% Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate/ Cappuccino
Hot Chocolate, French Vanilla or White Chocolate Caramel Cappuccino
Red Bull
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
3002 Plum Creek Pkwy, Lexington, NE 68850