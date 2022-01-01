Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Kirk's Nebraskaland Restaurant

39 Reviews

$$

3002 Plum Creek Pkwy

Lexington, NE 68850

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cup of Homemade Hearty Chili
Bowl of Homemade Hearty Chili
3 Pancakes

Breakfast

No. 1 Two Country Fresh Eggs

$7.50

Served any way you like them with hash browns and toast

No. 2 Scrambled & Ham

$9.95

Two Eggs Scrambled with Diced Ham, hash browns and toast

No. 3 Two Eggs, Bacon, Sausage or Ham

$10.50

Served with hash browns and Toast

No. 4 Three Homemade Pancakes

$9.95

Served with your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham

No. 5 Three Slices of Thick French Toast

$10.95

Served with your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham

No. 6 Kirk's Homemade Prime Beef Hash & Eggs

$12.95

Two Eggs on a mountain of Prime Beef Hash and toast

No. 7 Three Egg Omelet

$10.50

Three Egg Omelet Any Way You Like It with hash browns and Toast

No. 8 Hungry Traveler

$11.50

Two Pancakes, Two Eggs, Bacon, Sausage or Ham, and hash browns

No. 9 Nebraska Special

$9.50

Two Buscuits with sausage and smothered in white gravy

No. 10 Nebraska Breakfast of Champions

$21.99

A Juicy Rib Eye Steak with two eggs, hash browns and toast

No. 11 Big Red Special

$13.50

Your Choice of our homemade Chicken Fried Steak or Hamburger Steak with two eggs, hash browns and toast

No. 12 Grandma Palacios Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

A jumbo flour tortilla stuffed with two scrambled eggs, sausage, peppers, onions and cheese served with salsa and sour cream

No. 13 Hair of the Dog

$7.50

A 12 oz Budweiser and a side of Bacon

Thick Cut Bacon

$4.50

4 Slices

Sausage

$4.50

4 Links or 2 Patties

Ham

$4.50

Hash Browns

$4.50

Biscuits with Gravy

$4.95

Two Biscuits smothered in white sausage gravy

Toast

$2.75

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.50

English Muffin

$3.75

Homemade Cinnamon Roll

$4.95

Hot Cereal

$4.50

Choice of Oatmeal or Cream of Wheat

1 Egg

$1.65

2 Eggs

$3.30

3 Eggs

$4.95

1 Pancake

$3.50

2 Pancakes

$4.50

3 Pancakes

$5.50

1 Slice of French Toast

$3.65

2 Slices of French Toast

$5.35

3 Slices of French Toast

$6.35

Appetizers & Baskets

Kirk's Signature Buffalo Wings (6)

$8.99

In our unbiased opinion, the best darn chicken wings around!

Kirk's Signature Buffalo Wings (12)

$14.99

In our unbiased opinion, the best darn chicken wings around!

Homemade Onion Ring Basket

$6.50

Thin cut, hand-battered onion rings

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$8.50Out of stock

Hot and crunchy on the outside, gooey on the inside! Choice of marinara sauce or ranch dressing

Breaded Hot Pepper Cheese Cubes

$8.50

Cubes of smooth pepper jack cheese coated in a crispy batter served with your choice of dipping sauce

Golden Crisp Sweet Corn Nuggets

$8.50

Sweet, grade "A" cream styled corn coated in a crispy batter, served with your choice of dipping sauce

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.95

Whole button mushrooms breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Breaded Cauliflower

$7.95

Cauliflower florets breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with your choice of side

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.95

Batter wrapped bit size hot dogs served with your choice of side

Basket of Crinkle Cut French Fries

$4.50

Basket of our crispy crinkle cut french fries

Macho Nachos

$10.95

Delicious! Chips topped with refried beans, Choice of ground beef or chicken smothered in nacho cheese, and pico de gallo!

Thin & Spicy Breaded Pickles

$8.50

A bar favorite, thin lightly coated spicy pickles!

Jalapeno Bottle Caps

$7.65Out of stock

Spicy jalapenos lightly coated and deep fried!

Basket of Tator Tots

$3.99

Choice of Regular, Ranch or Buffalo

Fried Shrimp Basket

$9.50

Delicious popcorn shrimp fried to a golden brown, served with french fries

Chicken Strip Basket

$9.50

Juicy hand breaded chicken strips fried to a golden brown served with french fries

Homemade Soups & Salads

Cup of Homemade Hearty Chili

$4.50

Ground beef, beans and veggies slow simmered in our secret recipe of chili fixings

Bowl of Homemade Hearty Chili

$5.50

Ground beef, beans and veggies slow simmered in our secret recipe of chili fixings

Crunchy Taco Salad

$10.99

A fried taco shell bowl with spiced ground beef, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, chopped onion, black olives and jalapenos with your choice of sour cream, salsa or salad dressing

Chef Salad

$10.99

A bed of iceberg lettuce topped with roast beef, ham, egg, tomatoes and a blend of swiss and american cheeses

Grilled or Cripsy Chicken Salad

$10.99

A bed of iceberg lettuce topped with shredded cheddar cheese and parmesan cheese, pico de gallo, croutons and your choice of grilled or fried chicken breast. Served with garlic bread and your choice of salad dressing

Burgers

The "K" Burger

$12.50

The creation and favorite of Kirk's namesake, Harold Kirkpatrick, a 1/2 lb burger grilled on thick texas toast and piled high with sauteed mushrooms, chopped onion, green peppers, crispy bacon and two slices of melted american cheese

Super Burger

$11.95

Juicy 1/2 lb burger with melted amerian cheese and pickles, lettuce and onion served on the side

BBQ Bacon Burger

$10.50

Crisp bacon, shredded cheddar cheese and tangy bbq sauce on top of a juicy 1/4 lb burger

Patty Melt

$10.50

Juicy 1/4 lb burger, american cheese and carmalized onions melted together on a toasty marble rye bread

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$10.50

Juicy 1/4 lb burger loaded with sauteed mushrooms and topped with melted swiss cheese. Pickles, lettuce and onions served on the side

Fork & Knife Chili Burger

$11.95

Open-faced 1/4 lb burger smothered in our homemade hearty chili, topped with shredded cheddar cheese and chopped onion

Kirk's Cheeseburger

$9.75

Kirk's original 1/4 lb burger with melted american cheese, served with pickles, lettuce and onion on the side

Kirk's Hamburger

$9.25

Kirk's original 1/4 lb burger served with pickles, lettuce and onion on the side

Sandwiches

Kirk's Signature Prime Rib Sandwich

$14.50

A generous cut of our famous slow cooked prime rib served open-faced on a toasted french roll with a side of savory au jus for dipping

Pork Cutlet Sandwich

$10.50

Our hand pounded pork cutlet is lightly breaded, seasoned and served on a toasted bun with pickles and lettuce

French Connection

$10.50

Smoked ham, turkey and american cheese melted together on grilled thick cut texas toast

Monsieur Reuben

$12.99

Shaved corn beef, sauerkraut, thousand-island dressing and melted swiss cheese grilled to perfection on marble rye bread

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$10.50

Our homemade hand pounded chicken fried steak served open-faced on a toasted french roll with lettuce and pickles

French Dip

$10.50

Shaved roast beef piled on a lightly grilled french hoagie bun with a side of savory au jus for dipping

Classic Hot Beef

$10.50

A heaping portion of shaved roast beef on white bread and mashed potatoes smothered in brown country gravy

Hot Turkey

$10.50

A heaping portion of our slow oven roasted turkey on white bread with mashed potatoes and our homemade dressing smothered with turkey gravy

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Crispy fried chicken breast on a lightly grilled bun, garnished with mayonnaise, lettuce and pickles

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled chicken breast on a lightly grilled bun, garnished with mayonnaise, lettuce and pickles

Fishwich

$10.50Out of stock

Light, flaky, hand battered tilapia served on a toasted bun and garnished with tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato

Classic BLT

$9.25

Crispy thick cut bacon, freshly sliced tomatoes, lettuce and mayonnaise on your choice of bread

Mom's Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Melted american cheese on grilled texas toast

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$8.00

Melted american cheese, ham on grilled texas toast

Steaks

Chairman's Reserve Choice New York Strip

$26.50Out of stock

Our most popular cut, this steak is firmer in texture and preferred for it's full-bodied flavor and tenderness

Choice Rib Eye

$26.50

Exceptional marbling makes this the most flavorful and tender cut we offer

Choice Top Sirloin

$19.50

The classic cut combines full flavor with ideal tenderness

Hamburger Steak

$14.99

Hand pressed ground round just like mom use to make

Kirk's Famous Prime Rib (Standard Cut)

$27.50

Our world famous prime rib delicately seasoned and slowly roasted to perfection

Kirk's Famous Prime Rib (Kirk's Cut)

$29.50

Our world famous prime rib delicately seasoned and slowly roasted to perfection

Dinner Classics

Turkey Dinner

$15.50

Hand carved slices of our slow oven roasted turkey breast smothered with turkey gravy and served on a bed of our homemade dressing

Spaghetti with Zesty Meat Sauce

$13.99

A plate of made to order noodles covered in our zesty meat sauce and served with warm garlic bread

Pork Cutlet Dinner

$13.99

Our signature hand pounded pork cutlet is lightly breaded, seasoned to perfection and served with white or brown gravy

Roast Beef Dinner

$15.50

A generous helping of our juicy hand carved roast beef covered in brown gravy

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$14.50

This Kirk's classic is hand pounded flat, lightly breaded, seasoned to perfection and served with your choice of white or brown gravy

Baby Beef Liver & Onions

$14.50

Our succulent beef liver is lightly breaded, seasoned and served with grilled onions

Windsor Chop

$17.50

Tender hand cut pork chop served with our in-house cherry sauce

Crispy Fried Chicken Dinner

$14.50

Succulent chicken tossed in our homemade batter and fried to a crispy golden brown.

Healthy Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$13.99

An all white-meat chicken breast, grilled and served with choice of potato and a side salad

Fried Tilapia

$16.50Out of stock

Tender, moist white fish lightly breaded and deep fried to a perfect golden brown

Sauteed Shrimp Skewers

$17.99Out of stock

Two skewers of juicy shrimp sauteed in garlic butter and grilled to perfection

Fried Fantail Shrimp

$18.50

Large fantail shrimp fried to a golden brown

Kid's Stuff

Kids, Two Crispy Chicken Strips

$7.25

Kids, Mini Corn Dogs

$7.25

Kids, Spaghetti with Zesty Meat Sauce

$7.25

Macaroni and Cheese

$7.25

comes with a side of fruit!

Drinks & Beverages

16oz Drink

$2.50

Coca-Cola Products, Gold Peak Regular or Sweetened Iced Tea, and Lemonade

Kid's 10oz Drink

$1.50

Coca-Cola Products, Gold Peak Regular or Sweetened Iced Tea, and Lemonade

16oz Juice

$3.25

Kid's 10oz Juice

$2.25

Premium Roast Coffee (Regular or Decaffeinated)

$1.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

Lipton black tea

16oz Milk

$3.50

2% Milk

Kid's 10oz Milk

$2.00

2% Milk

16oz Chocolate Milk

$3.75

2% Chocolate Milk

Kid's 10oz Chocolate Milk

$2.25

2% Chocolate Milk

Hot Chocolate/ Cappuccino

$1.99

Hot Chocolate, French Vanilla or White Chocolate Caramel Cappuccino

Red Bull

$3.75

Alcoholic Drinks

Bloody Mary

$4.00

Absolut

$4.75

Bacardi

$4.00

Bombay Saphire

$4.75

Crown Royal

$5.25

Captain Morgan

$4.75

Grey Goose

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$4.75

Jameson

$4.25

Jim Beam

$4.25

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.25

Malibu Rum

$3.75

Pendleton

$4.75

Sourthern Comfort

$4.00

Well Liquor

$3.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3002 Plum Creek Pkwy, Lexington, NE 68850

Directions

Gallery
Kirk's Nebraskaland Restaurant image
Kirk's Nebraskaland Restaurant image
Map
More near Lexington
Kearney
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
North Platte
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Hays
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)
Salina
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Elkhorn
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston