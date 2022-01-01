Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kirshenbaum Baking Co.

62 Elm Street

Westfield, NJ 07090

THANKSGIVING FAMILY PACK

Roasted Autumn Vegetables: Sweet Potato, Brussel Sprouts, Carrot and Cauliflower slow roasted with herbs and garlic Pancetta Mac & Cheese: Parmesan Panko Crust Herb Stuffing: Sage, Organic chicken broth Squash Parkerhouse Rolls: Roasted pumpkin, Maldon salt Your choice of Pie: Key Lime, Apple, Pumpkin, Chocolate Mousse Mud

REGULAR PACK (SERVES 6-8)

$125.00

Roasted Autumn Vegetables: Sweet Potato, Brussel Sprouts, Carrot and Cauliflower slow roasted with herbs and garlic Pancetta Mac & Cheese: Parmesan Panko Crust Herb Stuffing: Sage, Organic chicken broth Squash Parkerhouse Rolls: Roasted pumpkin, Maldon salt Your choice of Pie: Key Lime, Apple, Pumpkin, Chocolate Mousse Mud

LARGE PACK (SERVES 12-14)

$220.00

Roasted Autumn Vegetables: Sweet Potato, Brussel Sprouts, Carrot and Cauliflower slow roasted with herbs and garlic Pancetta Mac & Cheese: Parmesan Panko Crust Herb Stuffing: Sage, Organic chicken broth Squash Parkerhouse Rolls: Roasted pumpkin, Maldon salt Your choice of Pies (choose 2): Key Lime, Apple, Pumpkin, Chocolate Mousse Mud

THANKSGIVING DESSERTS A LA CARTE

Key Lime Pie

$28.00

This pie is set on a graham cracker crust, topped with silky key lime curd and Italian meringue. This is our top crowd pleaser pie!

Apple Pie

$30.00

Caramelized apples are cooked with cinnamon and nutmeg and baked between a double crust of flakey pie dough.

Pumpkin Pie

$28.00

We kept this classic with traditional spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, all spice and fresh ginger. Each slice is topped with a generous serving of whipped cream.

KBC Mud Pie

$30.00

The only time ‘Mud’ sounds delicious is when it’s sandwiched between ‘KBC’ and ‘Pie’. A fudgy dark chocolate brownie is baked into an Oreo crust, filled with chocolate mousse and finished with a generous dollop of vanilla whipped cream.

Black Forest Cake

$65.00

Dark chocolate cake is layered with Amarena cherries, chocolate morsels and frosted with white chocolate whipped cream.

Lemon Poppy Cake

$60.00

This white sponge cake is given extra flavor with fresh lemon zest and poppy seeds. The cake is layered in between lemon curd and frosted with toasted Italian meringue.

GF Pumpkin Cake

$65.00

This moist gluten free cake is made with brown rice flour and tapioca flour instead of wheat flour. It is flavored with fall spices like cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and allspice and garnished with a generous drizzle of Chai icing.

Salted Chocolate Chip (6 pack)

$21.00

Our classic chocolate chip cookie, golden and chewy with lots of chocolate chips and a touch of salt.

Double Chocolate Chip GF/DF (6 pack)

$24.00

Rich dark chocolate cookie with chocolate chip chunks and an ooey gooey chewy center, topped with a touch of Maldon salt. This cookie is gluten free and dairy free.

Rocky Road GF/DF (6 pack)

$24.00

If these dark chocolate cookies weren’t soft and chewy enough, we added marshmallows for good measure… plus a few walnuts for crunch. This cookie is gluten free and dairy free.

Snickerdoodle (6 pack)

$21.00

Buttery, soft and chewy vanilla cookie topped with cinnamon sugar goodness.

Vanilla Lavender (6 pack)

$21.00

This soft buttery cookie is flavored with French lavender and vanilla bean.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
A French-inspired neighborhood bakery and cafe serving breakfast, lunch and dessert to meet our community’s cookie and pastry cravings. Our mission is to spread joy through the simple pleasures of a delicious cookie, pie, cake or pastry.

Location

62 Elm Street, Westfield, NJ 07090

