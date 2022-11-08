Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Ki's Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

2591 Hwy 101

Cardiff, CA 92007

Popular Items

Kicker juice
Kid's Chicken Nuggets
Mondo Burrito

Juices

We juice all our fresh juices right when you order. All our juicing vegetables and fruit are organic.

Carrot Juice

$7.99+

Apple Juice

$7.99+

Orange Juice

$7.99+

Grapefruit Juice

$7.99+

Super Mix juice

$7.99+

Carrot, Beet, Celery, Spinach and Parsley

Sunset juice

$7.99+

Orange, Kale, Carrot

The Bite juice

$7.99+

Carrot, Apple and lots of Ginger

Sweet Breeze juice

$7.99+

Cucumber and Watermelon (when available)

Green Envy juice

$7.99+

Cucumber, Spinach, Parsley, Celery, Broccoli, & Zucchini

Hangover juice

$7.99+

Cucumber, Celery, Kale, Lemon, Bee Pollen and Echinacea

Kicker juice

$7.99+

Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Cilantro, Apple, Lemon and lots of Ginger

BYO Juice

$7.99+

As in, Build Your Own Juice - Here's where you get a chance to create your own juice mix.

Wheat Grass

$2.25+

Ginger Shot

$4.50

Lemon Ginger Shot

$4.50

Cayenne Lemon Ginger Shot

$4.50

Apple Cider Maple Shot

$4.50

GRABNGO SPECIAL: WATERMELON

$3.00

Smoothies

We never add sweeteners, artificial flavorings, ice or water to our smoothies....what you get is pure fruit!

Acai Fruit Smoothie

$8.95

Fresh apple juice, Açai, banana & strawberries

Apple Bomb smoothie

$5.50+

fresh apple juice, papaya, peach & banana

Berry Berry smoothie

$5.50+

fresh apple juice, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries & banana

Blueberry Blast smoothie

$5.50+

fresh apple juice, blueberries, peach & banana

Mango Madness smoothie

$5.50+

fresh orange juice, pineapple juice, mango, papaya & banana,

Peach Ambrosia smoothie

$5.50+

fresh orange juice, pineapple juice, peach, papaya & banana

PB & J smoothie

$5.50+

fresh apple juice, almond milk, blueberries, strawberries, apple, banana, peanut butter

Razzle Dazzle Berry smoothie

$5.50+

fresh apple juice, raspberries, papaya, peach & banana

Strawberry Patch smoothie

$5.50+

fresh apple juice, strawberries, peach & banana

Tropical Punch smoothie

$5.50+

pineapple juice, papaya, pineapple, coconut & banana

Original Ice Cream Delite smoothie

$5.75+

milk, bananas & ice cream

Carrot Delite smoothie

$5.75+

fresh carrot juice, bananas & Ice cream

Dream Delite smoothie

$5.75+

fresh orange juice , bananas & Ice cream

Reese's Ice Cream Delite smoothie

$5.75+

milk, bananas, peanut butter, chocolate chips & ice cream

Green Monster smoothie

Green Monster smoothie

$10.25

Fresh Spinach, Cucumber, and Apple juice blended with Bananas and Spirulina, topped with Granola and Goji Berries

Hurricane smoothie

$10.25

Two shots Espresso, Almond Milk, Hemp Hearts, Banana, Chocolate Syrup, Cacao Nibs

Hydra smoothie

$10.25

Coconut Water, Coconut Oil, Mango, Banana, Almonds, Chia Seeds, Honey Drizzle

Eggs

Californian Omelette

Californian Omelette

$13.25

Onions, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Zucchini, Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes, and Jack Cheese topped with Avocado. Served with Toast and choice of side

Mediterranean Scramble

Mediterranean Scramble

$13.00

Two eggs scrambled with red onions, fresh basil, Feta cheese, tomatoes, capers, and artichoke hearts. Served with toast and choice of side

Build Your Own Omelette

$11.95

You build your own omelet: choice of three fillings. Served with your choice of side.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$12.95

Two Eggs over medium, topped with Salsa Fresca, ranchero sauce and jack cheese served with corn tortillas, organic black beans, and avocado

Mondo Burrito

Mondo Burrito

$7.50

Scrambled Eggs, Cheese, Avocado, and Breakfast Potatoes rolled in a Whole Wheat Tortilla. Salsa Fresca served on the side

Carnitas Scramble

Carnitas Scramble

$11.95

Two Eggs scrambled with Carnitas, and Pico de Gallo (tomato, onion and cilantro) served with Corn or Wheat Tortillas, Organic Beans, Organic Brown Rice, Guacamole and Salsa

Egg Plate

Egg Plate

$7.95

Two Eggs any style, Toast and choice of side (shown here with add on of bacon)

Griddle/Entrees

Belgium Blueberry Pancakes

Belgium Blueberry Pancakes

$10.50

Three made-with-organic Belgium Pancakes cooked with Blueberries inside, topped with Seasonal Fruit.

Banana Nut Buckwheat Pancakes

Banana Nut Buckwheat Pancakes

$10.50

Three organic Buckwheat Pancakes cooked with fresh Bananas and Mixed Nuts.Topped with seasonal fruit

Pancake Combo

Pancake Combo

$11.50

Two mini Pancakes of your choice, two Eggs any style, Breakfast Potatoes and Turkey Sausage

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.95

Toasted Rye Bread topped with fresh Avocado, Tomato, salt and pepper and Micro-greens.

French Toast

French Toast

$10.95

Two pieces of Brioche, dipped in Egg batter, spiced with Cinnamon and Vanilla, topped with seasonal Fruit.

French Toast Combo

French Toast Combo

$10.95

One piece of French toast, two Eggs any style, Breakfast Potatoes and Turkey Sausage or bacon (pictured with bacon)

Breakfast Bowls

The Original Acai Bowl

The Original Acai Bowl

$11.95

3 scoops of Acai topped with Ki's house-made Granola, Strawberries and Bananas

Peanut Butter Jelly Bowl

$12.25

3 scoops of Açai topped with Ki’s Granola, Strawberries, Bananas, sliced Almonds and a drizzle of Peanut Butter

The Power Bowl

The Power Bowl

$13.95

3 scoops of Açai topped with Ki’s Granola, Blueberries, Bananas, Goji Berries, Cacao nibs, Chia Seeds & Bee Pollen

Tofu Scramble Bowl

Tofu Scramble Bowl

$10.95

Tofu, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions sauteed in tamari, spices, and olive oil served over breakfast potatoes, fresh spinach, and organic black beans

Healthy Breakfast Bowl

Healthy Breakfast Bowl

$11.95

Quinoa pilaf, two eggs, fresh spinach, sauteed mushrooms and tomatoes, crispy chickpeas and avocado topped with special hot sauce

Carne Asada Breakfast Bowl

Carne Asada Breakfast Bowl

$12.95

Carne asada tow eggs, Pico de Gallo jicama slaw, jack cheese, breakfast potatoes, organic beans, cilantro topped with Chipotle mayonnaise and guacamole

Sides

Hot Organic Oats & Fruit

Hot Organic Oats & Fruit

$7.95

Made with Ki's signature blend of organic grains, ancient grains and nuts and served with berries.

Granola & Fruit

$7.95
Muffin

Muffin

$2.75

Fresh baked every morning with a variety of flavors: blueberry, carrot walnut, lemon poppy seed, zucchini nut, banana walnut....to name a few. Please note- not all flavors are available every day. We change it up!

Cornbread

$2.50

Side Toast

$2.10

One Slice Toast

$1.50

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.50

Bacon

$4.50

Turkey Bacon

$4.50

sausage

$4.50

Avocado

$3.95

Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.50

Side 2 Eggs

$4.50

Side 1 Egg

$2.50

One Buckwheat Pancake

$5.25

One French Toast

$5.25

One Belgium Pancake

$5.25

Plain Yogurt

$3.50

Sliced Melon

$3.00

BYO Hot Oats

$6.95

Croissant

$2.75Out of stock

Side Protein

Side Salmon 4 oz

$6.00

Side Chicken 4 oz

$5.50

Side Steak

$6.00

Side Shrimp

$5.50

Side Tempeh

$4.75

Side Tofu

$3.75

Millet Patty

$3.50

Side Ahi 4 oz

$7.00

Side Mahi 4 oz

$6.00

side Turkey 4 oz

$4.00

side chicken 2 oz

$3.00

Beef Patty

$3.50

Other Sides

1 taco ala carte

$4.25

Avocado, side

$3.95

Broccoli, Cup

$4.15

Chips & Salsa

$2.75

Cole Slaw

$2.25

French Fries

$4.50

Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.50

Potatoes, side

$3.50

Side Salad

$4.15

Toast, side

$1.95

Tomatoes Sliced

$1.95

Tortilla, side

$1.50

Veggies, side

$4.15

cornbread.

$2.50

Sharon's sides

$5.00

Side Quinoa Blend

$2.00

Sauces, Condiments

2 oz Guacamole

$2.10

Guacamole, cup

$4.25

Sour Cream, side

$1.00

Cream Cheese, side

$1.75

Yogurt, side

$2.25

Side Cheese

$1.00

Side Demi Glaze

$3.75

Kids' Menu

Kid's Pasta with Cheese

$7.25

Kid's Pasta Marinara

$7.25

Kid's Chicken and Rice

$7.25

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$7.25

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.25

Kid's Bean'N'Cheese Burrito

$7.25

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$7.25

Misc. Baked Goods

Muffin

Muffin

$2.75

Fresh baked every morning with a variety of flavors: blueberry, carrot walnut, lemon poppy seed, zucchini nut, banana walnut....to name a few. Please note- not all flavors are available every day. We change it up!

Gluten Free Muffin

$3.50
Cake (sheet)

Cake (sheet)

$6.75

Smaller versions of our Sliced cakes: Choose either Carrot Cake or Chocolate cake

Cornbread

$2.50

Coffee Tea etc

Coffee

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Cold Brew

$3.75+Out of stock

Cappucino

$4.25

Café Au Lait

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Mocha

$4.75

Chai Latte

$4.50

Tea Latte

$4.50

Americano

$3.25

Espresso

$3.25

Hammerhead

$4.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Employee Espresso

$1.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.95Out of stock

Beverages

Bai Antiocidant

$3.00

Can Soda

$1.95

Coconut Water

$3.05+

Coke

$2.00

Cran & Soda

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Diet Coke

$2.00

Employee Soda

$0.75

Ginger Brew

$2.30

Guayaki

$3.95

Izze

$2.25

Juice Box

$1.50

Kerns

$1.75

Ki's Btl Caramel Latte

$4.45

Ki's Btl French Roast

$4.45

Ki's Btl Hazelnut Latte

$4.45

Ki's Btl Lemonade

$4.45

Ki's Btl Strawberry Lemonade

$4.45

Ki's Warm Sunrise

$4.45

Ki's Water bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Lemonade (Lg)

$3.85

Maine Root

$2.75

Milk

$1.50+

Pelligrino

$2.45+

Proud Source Water

$2.85

Aqua Luna Water

$3.00

ZYN

$3.00

Craft Cocktails to go

Cocktails will be served in a 8 oz screw top bottle, ready to pour over ice when you get home. According to California law, you must transport this item to your destination in the rear of your car.

Vodka Strawberry Lemon

$11.00

Tito's Vodka, organic lemon juice, organic sugar, organic strawberry juice. Comes in screw top bottle ready to put over ice when you got home. According to state law, this item must be placed in the back of your car to transport home.

Vodka Blueberry Lemonade

$11.00

Vodka Mango Lemonade

$11.00

Tito's Vodka, organic lemon juice, organic sugar, organic mango juice. Comes in screw top bottle ready to put over ice when you got home. According to state law, this item must be placed in the back of your car to transport home.

Cadillac Marg

$14.00

Margarita

$12.00

Draft Beer

All draft beer is packaged in 12 oz screw top bottle. According to California law, you must transport this item to your destination in the rear of your car.

Oktoberfest

$7.50

Pizza Port Chronic Ale

$7.50

Hazy IPA

$7.50

Stone Delicous IPA

$7.50

Boochcraft Kombucha On Tap

$7.50

Cali Honey Blonde

$7.50

Alcohol Btls And Cans

M.E. Cali Creamin

$4.00

Certified Organic Blonde Ale by Eel River- a light, crisp Blond Ale created with delicate malt characteristics, this brew is balanced by a very subtle touch of citrusy spice from Pacific Northwest organic hops.

Seaborn Agave Seltzer

$5.75Out of stock

Pure Project Beer 16oz

$7.50

Maui Big Swell I P A

$4.00

Eel River Amber

$5.00

12 oz Hard Kombucha

Westbrew 16oz Can

$7.00

St Pauli Girl NA

$4.00

Bivouac Cider

$6.00

Boochcraft

$6.50

Jaybird Hard Kombucha

$4.50

Westbrew 12oz Can

$4.50

Burgeon 16oz Can

$7.00

Whalebird 16oz Can

$7.00

Serpentine Hard Cider

$6.50

Red Wine

Btl Porter And Plot Pinot Noir

$48.00

BTL Ramos Pinto Duas Quintas

$33.00
BTL Beronia Rioja Reserva

BTL Beronia Rioja Reserva

$42.00

complex aromas of black fruits, above all blackberry. Great bouquet of spices with cinnamon standing out and notes of cedar on the finish. On the palate smooth with sweet and round tannins. Great balance between acidic fruit and oak. Fresh, structured and complex with a long aftertaste.

BTL Eruption

$42.00

The wine has aromas of fresh blueberries, toasted brioche, black cherries, and mocha, giving way to flavors that are jammy, ripe and unctuous. The palate explodes with blackberries, dark currants, and clove while it layers supple and round coating tannins, making the wine both hedonistic while simultaneously elegant. The texture of this wine is perhaps its most distinguishing trait – mouth-coating with an endless finish. Be certain to have a second bottle on hand, the first won't last very long. The Eruption is a blend of Syrah, Malbec, Mourvedre, and Petite Sirah from the Volcano Ridge Vineyard located in the High Valley Appellation.

BTL Saldo Zinfandel

$38.00

BTL 10 Span Cabernet

$28.00

Ca, 2017-Rich, smooth and elegantly textured, this full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon shows fruit flavors of blackberry, ripe dark cherry, black currant, and cassis that blend into darker notes of cocoa, tobacco and toasted oak. Balanced acidity and a smooth mouth feel are followed by a round, long finish.

BTL Uno Malbec

$34.00Out of stock
BTL Achaval Ferrer Malbec

BTL Achaval Ferrer Malbec

$36.00

Sweet, floral aromas of honey suckle and cherry blossom lead to flavors of dried apple, boysenberry and cedar. Medium-bodied with soft, well-rounded tannins and flavors of fresh tobacco, homemade applesauce and berry cobbler on the finish.

BTL Red Special

$36.00

Beronia Gran Reserva 2013

$52.00

Kaiken Cabernet

$42.00

corkage fee

$15.00

White Wine

Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc

$35.00+

Matua SB

$10.00+

St Francis Chardonnay

$12.00+

Daou chardonnay

$11.00+

Prosecco Caposaldo

$7.00+

Pol Remy Brut

$5.00+

Rainstorm Pinot Grigio

$11.00+

BTL Fleurs de Prairie Rose

$45.00

Btl Castello Pinot Grigio

$34.00

BTL Wither Hills Sauv Blanc

$38.00

Distinctly Marlborough, this Sauvignon Blanc exudes vibrant ripe citrus notes, crunchy greens and hints of tropical guava on the nose. The palate is refined and elegant with superb natural fruit weight providing a juicy core of layered fruit, entwined with a salty textural acidity, vibrant citrus pith, and a moreish dry chalky finish. Another remarkable Wither Hills Sauvignon Blanc

BTL Chalk Hill Chard

$44.00
BTL Dauo Rose

BTL Dauo Rose

$44.00

Bright yellow with pale lemon and greenish hues . Elegant mineral and delicate white pear aroma. Nice acidity on the palate with eucalyptus and ripe granny smith apples. It is very fresh and juicy with a nice and subtle complexity of white flowers aromas and some tea flavors linger out to a pretty pleasant aftertaste.

BTL Mindbody Rose

$32.00

Btl Pol Remy Brut

$25.00

BTL Caposaldo Prosecco

$25.00

BTL Roederer Estate Brut

$47.00

Btl N. Fueillatte Champagne

$65.00

corkage

$10.00

Btl Chronic cellars Stone Fox

$40.00Out of stock

Non Alcoholic

Spicy Mockarita

$6.00

Cucumber Mockarita

$6.00

Strawberry mint Mockjito

$6.00

Mockarita

$5.00

Bambuccha Hibiscus Kombucha

$6.00

Aperitif/ spritzers

Aperol Spritzer

$9.00

Lillet Blanc Spritzer

$9.00

After dinner/Coffee Drinks

B-52

$14.00

Gran Marnier, Baileys, and Kahlua shaken and served up in a martini glass.

Bailey's Irish Coffee

$14.00

Bailey's Irish Cream, Jameson Irish Whiskey, and coffee, topped with whipped cream.

Chip Shot

$14.00

Bailey's, Frangelico, and a shot of espresso.

Espressotini

$14.00

Double shot of espresso, Vanilla Absolut, Creme de Cacao, Chocolate Bitters served in a sugar rim martini glass.

Keoki Coffee

$14.00

Brandy, Kahlua, Dark Creme de Cacao and coffee, topped with whipped cream.

Nuts & Berries

$14.00

Frangelico and Chambord shaken with milk.

Desserts

Carrot Cake slice

$12.00

with Walnuts and a fluffy Whipped Cream and Cream Cheese Frosting

Chocolate Decadence slice

Chocolate Decadence slice

$12.00

Chocolate cake covered with a rich chocolate ganache, Almond Liqueur, and Vanilla Macadamia Nut Cream

Lemon Olive Oil Cake

$12.50

served with fresh berries and whipped cream

Spiced Pumpkin Cheesecake

Spiced Pumpkin Cheesecake

$12.50Out of stock

served with a Bourbon Pecan sauce and whipped cream

Cake (sheet)

Cake (sheet)

$6.75

Smaller versions of our Sliced cakes: Choose either Carrot Cake or Chocolate cake

Groceries

Dressing House Pint

$3.95

Dressing Feta Pint

$4.25

Guac 1/2 pint

$4.25

Hummus pint

$4.95Out of stock

ChickSal Pint

$10.95

TunaSal Pint

$10.95

Millet Patty

$3.50

Millet Patty- 10 pack

$29.50Out of stock

Granola 12 oz

$4.95

Overnight Oats

$4.00

EmergenC

$0.95

Energy Shot

$3.99

1/2 pint peanut sauce

$4.25

full pint peanut sauce

$6.25

Snacks

Astax Bar

$3.25

GoodOnYa Bar

$2.50

Hav'A Chips

$3.85

Kettle Chips

$1.25

Kifa Bar

$3.25

Organic Almonds

$3.95

Organic Banana Chips

$1.95

Organic Trail Mix

$3.85

Peanut Butter Pretzels

$1.50

Popchips

$1.75

Rickaroon

$2.95

Sunchips

$1.25

Terra Chips

$1.75

sesame snacks

$1.25

Almonds

$0.50

Fruit Strip

$1.00

Crunchy Rice Roller

$1.25

Kind Bar

$2.00

Acai Protein Bar

$2.95
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
We are serving on site as well as offering take out (and delivery through third party companies) Please know that we are following all regulations to keep you safe in this crazy time. All our food is made with the best ingredients that we can find from local, responsible, and/or organic sources. We have been in business for 40 years and we strive to give you the best experience possible.

Consumer pic
Ki's Restaurant image
Ki's Restaurant image
Ki's Restaurant image

