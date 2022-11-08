- Home
Ki's Restaurant
No reviews yet
2591 Hwy 101
Cardiff, CA 92007
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Juices
Carrot Juice
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Super Mix juice
Carrot, Beet, Celery, Spinach and Parsley
Sunset juice
Orange, Kale, Carrot
The Bite juice
Carrot, Apple and lots of Ginger
Sweet Breeze juice
Cucumber and Watermelon (when available)
Green Envy juice
Cucumber, Spinach, Parsley, Celery, Broccoli, & Zucchini
Hangover juice
Cucumber, Celery, Kale, Lemon, Bee Pollen and Echinacea
Kicker juice
Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Cilantro, Apple, Lemon and lots of Ginger
BYO Juice
As in, Build Your Own Juice - Here's where you get a chance to create your own juice mix.
Wheat Grass
Ginger Shot
Lemon Ginger Shot
Cayenne Lemon Ginger Shot
Apple Cider Maple Shot
GRABNGO SPECIAL: WATERMELON
Smoothies
Acai Fruit Smoothie
Fresh apple juice, Açai, banana & strawberries
Apple Bomb smoothie
fresh apple juice, papaya, peach & banana
Berry Berry smoothie
fresh apple juice, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries & banana
Blueberry Blast smoothie
fresh apple juice, blueberries, peach & banana
Mango Madness smoothie
fresh orange juice, pineapple juice, mango, papaya & banana,
Peach Ambrosia smoothie
fresh orange juice, pineapple juice, peach, papaya & banana
PB & J smoothie
fresh apple juice, almond milk, blueberries, strawberries, apple, banana, peanut butter
Razzle Dazzle Berry smoothie
fresh apple juice, raspberries, papaya, peach & banana
Strawberry Patch smoothie
fresh apple juice, strawberries, peach & banana
Tropical Punch smoothie
pineapple juice, papaya, pineapple, coconut & banana
Original Ice Cream Delite smoothie
milk, bananas & ice cream
Carrot Delite smoothie
fresh carrot juice, bananas & Ice cream
Dream Delite smoothie
fresh orange juice , bananas & Ice cream
Reese's Ice Cream Delite smoothie
milk, bananas, peanut butter, chocolate chips & ice cream
Green Monster smoothie
Fresh Spinach, Cucumber, and Apple juice blended with Bananas and Spirulina, topped with Granola and Goji Berries
Hurricane smoothie
Two shots Espresso, Almond Milk, Hemp Hearts, Banana, Chocolate Syrup, Cacao Nibs
Hydra smoothie
Coconut Water, Coconut Oil, Mango, Banana, Almonds, Chia Seeds, Honey Drizzle
Eggs
Californian Omelette
Onions, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Zucchini, Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes, and Jack Cheese topped with Avocado. Served with Toast and choice of side
Mediterranean Scramble
Two eggs scrambled with red onions, fresh basil, Feta cheese, tomatoes, capers, and artichoke hearts. Served with toast and choice of side
Build Your Own Omelette
You build your own omelet: choice of three fillings. Served with your choice of side.
Huevos Rancheros
Two Eggs over medium, topped with Salsa Fresca, ranchero sauce and jack cheese served with corn tortillas, organic black beans, and avocado
Mondo Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Cheese, Avocado, and Breakfast Potatoes rolled in a Whole Wheat Tortilla. Salsa Fresca served on the side
Carnitas Scramble
Two Eggs scrambled with Carnitas, and Pico de Gallo (tomato, onion and cilantro) served with Corn or Wheat Tortillas, Organic Beans, Organic Brown Rice, Guacamole and Salsa
Egg Plate
Two Eggs any style, Toast and choice of side (shown here with add on of bacon)
Griddle/Entrees
Belgium Blueberry Pancakes
Three made-with-organic Belgium Pancakes cooked with Blueberries inside, topped with Seasonal Fruit.
Banana Nut Buckwheat Pancakes
Three organic Buckwheat Pancakes cooked with fresh Bananas and Mixed Nuts.Topped with seasonal fruit
Pancake Combo
Two mini Pancakes of your choice, two Eggs any style, Breakfast Potatoes and Turkey Sausage
Avocado Toast
Toasted Rye Bread topped with fresh Avocado, Tomato, salt and pepper and Micro-greens.
French Toast
Two pieces of Brioche, dipped in Egg batter, spiced with Cinnamon and Vanilla, topped with seasonal Fruit.
French Toast Combo
One piece of French toast, two Eggs any style, Breakfast Potatoes and Turkey Sausage or bacon (pictured with bacon)
Breakfast Bowls
The Original Acai Bowl
3 scoops of Acai topped with Ki's house-made Granola, Strawberries and Bananas
Peanut Butter Jelly Bowl
3 scoops of Açai topped with Ki’s Granola, Strawberries, Bananas, sliced Almonds and a drizzle of Peanut Butter
The Power Bowl
3 scoops of Açai topped with Ki’s Granola, Blueberries, Bananas, Goji Berries, Cacao nibs, Chia Seeds & Bee Pollen
Tofu Scramble Bowl
Tofu, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions sauteed in tamari, spices, and olive oil served over breakfast potatoes, fresh spinach, and organic black beans
Healthy Breakfast Bowl
Quinoa pilaf, two eggs, fresh spinach, sauteed mushrooms and tomatoes, crispy chickpeas and avocado topped with special hot sauce
Carne Asada Breakfast Bowl
Carne asada tow eggs, Pico de Gallo jicama slaw, jack cheese, breakfast potatoes, organic beans, cilantro topped with Chipotle mayonnaise and guacamole
Sides
Hot Organic Oats & Fruit
Made with Ki's signature blend of organic grains, ancient grains and nuts and served with berries.
Granola & Fruit
Muffin
Fresh baked every morning with a variety of flavors: blueberry, carrot walnut, lemon poppy seed, zucchini nut, banana walnut....to name a few. Please note- not all flavors are available every day. We change it up!
Cornbread
Side Toast
One Slice Toast
Breakfast Potatoes
Bacon
Turkey Bacon
sausage
Avocado
Fresh Fruit Cup
Side 2 Eggs
Side 1 Egg
One Buckwheat Pancake
One French Toast
One Belgium Pancake
Plain Yogurt
Sliced Melon
BYO Hot Oats
Croissant
Side Protein
Other Sides
Sauces, Condiments
Misc. Baked Goods
Gluten Free Muffin
Cake (sheet)
Smaller versions of our Sliced cakes: Choose either Carrot Cake or Chocolate cake
Coffee Tea etc
Beverages
Bai Antiocidant
Can Soda
Coconut Water
Coke
Cran & Soda
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Employee Soda
Ginger Brew
Guayaki
Izze
Juice Box
Kerns
Ki's Btl Caramel Latte
Ki's Btl French Roast
Ki's Btl Hazelnut Latte
Ki's Btl Lemonade
Ki's Btl Strawberry Lemonade
Ki's Warm Sunrise
Ki's Water bottle
Lemonade (Lg)
Maine Root
Milk
Pelligrino
Proud Source Water
Aqua Luna Water
ZYN
Craft Cocktails to go
Vodka Strawberry Lemon
Tito's Vodka, organic lemon juice, organic sugar, organic strawberry juice. Comes in screw top bottle ready to put over ice when you got home. According to state law, this item must be placed in the back of your car to transport home.
Vodka Blueberry Lemonade
Vodka Mango Lemonade
Tito's Vodka, organic lemon juice, organic sugar, organic mango juice. Comes in screw top bottle ready to put over ice when you got home. According to state law, this item must be placed in the back of your car to transport home.
Cadillac Marg
Margarita
Draft Beer
Alcohol Btls And Cans
M.E. Cali Creamin
Certified Organic Blonde Ale by Eel River- a light, crisp Blond Ale created with delicate malt characteristics, this brew is balanced by a very subtle touch of citrusy spice from Pacific Northwest organic hops.
Seaborn Agave Seltzer
Pure Project Beer 16oz
Maui Big Swell I P A
Eel River Amber
12 oz Hard Kombucha
Westbrew 16oz Can
St Pauli Girl NA
Bivouac Cider
Boochcraft
Jaybird Hard Kombucha
Westbrew 12oz Can
Burgeon 16oz Can
Whalebird 16oz Can
Serpentine Hard Cider
Red Wine
Btl Porter And Plot Pinot Noir
BTL Ramos Pinto Duas Quintas
BTL Beronia Rioja Reserva
complex aromas of black fruits, above all blackberry. Great bouquet of spices with cinnamon standing out and notes of cedar on the finish. On the palate smooth with sweet and round tannins. Great balance between acidic fruit and oak. Fresh, structured and complex with a long aftertaste.
BTL Eruption
The wine has aromas of fresh blueberries, toasted brioche, black cherries, and mocha, giving way to flavors that are jammy, ripe and unctuous. The palate explodes with blackberries, dark currants, and clove while it layers supple and round coating tannins, making the wine both hedonistic while simultaneously elegant. The texture of this wine is perhaps its most distinguishing trait – mouth-coating with an endless finish. Be certain to have a second bottle on hand, the first won't last very long. The Eruption is a blend of Syrah, Malbec, Mourvedre, and Petite Sirah from the Volcano Ridge Vineyard located in the High Valley Appellation.
BTL Saldo Zinfandel
BTL 10 Span Cabernet
Ca, 2017-Rich, smooth and elegantly textured, this full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon shows fruit flavors of blackberry, ripe dark cherry, black currant, and cassis that blend into darker notes of cocoa, tobacco and toasted oak. Balanced acidity and a smooth mouth feel are followed by a round, long finish.
BTL Uno Malbec
BTL Achaval Ferrer Malbec
Sweet, floral aromas of honey suckle and cherry blossom lead to flavors of dried apple, boysenberry and cedar. Medium-bodied with soft, well-rounded tannins and flavors of fresh tobacco, homemade applesauce and berry cobbler on the finish.
BTL Red Special
Beronia Gran Reserva 2013
Kaiken Cabernet
corkage fee
White Wine
Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc
Matua SB
St Francis Chardonnay
Daou chardonnay
Prosecco Caposaldo
Pol Remy Brut
Rainstorm Pinot Grigio
BTL Fleurs de Prairie Rose
Btl Castello Pinot Grigio
BTL Wither Hills Sauv Blanc
Distinctly Marlborough, this Sauvignon Blanc exudes vibrant ripe citrus notes, crunchy greens and hints of tropical guava on the nose. The palate is refined and elegant with superb natural fruit weight providing a juicy core of layered fruit, entwined with a salty textural acidity, vibrant citrus pith, and a moreish dry chalky finish. Another remarkable Wither Hills Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Chalk Hill Chard
BTL Dauo Rose
Bright yellow with pale lemon and greenish hues . Elegant mineral and delicate white pear aroma. Nice acidity on the palate with eucalyptus and ripe granny smith apples. It is very fresh and juicy with a nice and subtle complexity of white flowers aromas and some tea flavors linger out to a pretty pleasant aftertaste.
BTL Mindbody Rose
Btl Pol Remy Brut
BTL Caposaldo Prosecco
BTL Roederer Estate Brut
Btl N. Fueillatte Champagne
corkage
Btl Chronic cellars Stone Fox
Non Alcoholic
Aperitif/ spritzers
After dinner/Coffee Drinks
B-52
Gran Marnier, Baileys, and Kahlua shaken and served up in a martini glass.
Bailey's Irish Coffee
Bailey's Irish Cream, Jameson Irish Whiskey, and coffee, topped with whipped cream.
Chip Shot
Bailey's, Frangelico, and a shot of espresso.
Espressotini
Double shot of espresso, Vanilla Absolut, Creme de Cacao, Chocolate Bitters served in a sugar rim martini glass.
Keoki Coffee
Brandy, Kahlua, Dark Creme de Cacao and coffee, topped with whipped cream.
Nuts & Berries
Frangelico and Chambord shaken with milk.
Desserts
Carrot Cake slice
with Walnuts and a fluffy Whipped Cream and Cream Cheese Frosting
Chocolate Decadence slice
Chocolate cake covered with a rich chocolate ganache, Almond Liqueur, and Vanilla Macadamia Nut Cream
Lemon Olive Oil Cake
served with fresh berries and whipped cream
Spiced Pumpkin Cheesecake
served with a Bourbon Pecan sauce and whipped cream
Groceries
Dressing House Pint
Dressing Feta Pint
Guac 1/2 pint
Hummus pint
ChickSal Pint
TunaSal Pint
Millet Patty
Millet Patty- 10 pack
Granola 12 oz
Overnight Oats
EmergenC
Energy Shot
1/2 pint peanut sauce
full pint peanut sauce
Snacks
Astax Bar
GoodOnYa Bar
Hav'A Chips
Kettle Chips
Kifa Bar
Organic Almonds
Organic Banana Chips
Organic Trail Mix
Peanut Butter Pretzels
Popchips
Rickaroon
Sunchips
Terra Chips
sesame snacks
Almonds
Fruit Strip
Crunchy Rice Roller
Kind Bar
Acai Protein Bar
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
We are serving on site as well as offering take out (and delivery through third party companies) Please know that we are following all regulations to keep you safe in this crazy time. All our food is made with the best ingredients that we can find from local, responsible, and/or organic sources. We have been in business for 40 years and we strive to give you the best experience possible.
