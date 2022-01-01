- Home
- /
- Easthampton
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
- Kisara Restaurant
Kisara Restaurant
No reviews yet
88 Cottage st
Easthampton, MA 01027
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bulgogi Tacos
2 torillas, lettuce, sushi rice, marinated beef, cream cheese, avo & teriyaki sauce
Pork Tacos
2 tortillas, lettuce, sushi rice, avocado, crunch and sweet mayo
Spicy Tuna Tacos
2 tortillas, lettuce, sushi rice, and jalapenos
Spicy Salmon Tacos
2 tortillas, lettuce, sushi rice, and jalapenos
Veggie Spring Rolls
Beef Gyoza
fried beef dumplings
Shrimp Shumai
Edamame
Steamed young soybeans lightly salted
Jumbo Shrimp Tempura
5 pieces of shrimp tempura with onion and broccoli
Vegetable Tempura
Sweet potato, onion, and broccoli
Miso Soup
Soybean paste soup with tofu, scallions, and seaweed
Hamachi Kama
Sashimi or fried yellowtail cheek
Sushi Appetizer
Assorted 5 pieces of chef’s choice sushi
Sashimi Appetizer
Assorted 6 pieces of chef’s choice sashimi
Kimchi
Homemade spicy fermented Korean cabbage
Tuna Poke Bowl
Salmon Poke Bowl
Hibachi Noodles
Veggie Gyoza
Pork Belly & Kimchi
Kimchi Bacon Hand Roll
Kimchi Bacon Tacos
Sushi rice, lettuce, cucumber, crunch, and eel sauce
Kimchi Gyoza
Coconut Shrimp
White Rice
Handroll
Salads
Garden Salad
Avocado Salad
Green salad with fresh avocado with ginger dressing
Seaweed Salad
Variety of seaweed mixed in sesame oil dressing
Ika Sansai
Seasoned Japanese squid salad
Sashimi Salad
Selected sashimi and mixed greens with chef’s special sauces
Teriyaki Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, lettuce, cucumbers, avocado, topped with ginger dressing
Tuna Tataki
Salmon Tataki
Calamari Salad
Green salad with lightly battered, crisp, deep fried calamari in sesame oil dressing
Kani Salad
Shredded crab mixed in spicy mayo sauce with selected mixed greens
Tofu Salad
Fried tofu with green salad and avocado ginger dressing
House Favorites
Bibimbap
Hot or Cold. Steamed rice in stone pot with sliced vegetables, marinated beef, fried egg with spicy sauce and served with miso soup Specify for gluten free option which will substitute beef for steamed tofu and remove the gochujang sauce.
Spicy Pork
Stir- fried sliced pork with vegetables, spicy sauce and served with side of white rice and miso soup
Chicken Katsu
Fried chicken cutlet in panko crumbs, served with rice, fried egg, salad and plum sauce
Korean Galbi
Marinated grilled beef ribs, with hibachi vegetables,served with miso soup, rice, onions, mushrooms
Korean Bulgogi
Thinly sliced boneless rib-eye, marinated in our special sauce, includes rice and miso soup
Dumpling Soup
Beef dumpling, rice noodles, scallion in a beef broth
Teriyaki Salmon Pot
Salmon, crunch, crabmeat, rice
Yaki Soba
Stir-fried Japanese thin egg noodles with vegetables
Spicy Seafood Yaki Udon
Stir-fried udon noodles, shrimp, calamari, green mussels and vegetables in spicy sauce
Ramen
Spicy Seafood Ramen
Spicy broth with shrimp, green mussels, calamari and vegetables. Choice of rice or udon or ramen noodles.
Hot and Spicy Ramen
Spicy broth with sliced pork, spinach, egg, bean sprouts, corn, scallions and nori. Choice of rice or udon or ramen noodles.
Shoyu Ramen
Soy sauce broth with sliced pork, spinach, egg, bean sprouts, corn, scallions, nori. Choice of rice or udon or ramen noodles.
Miso Ramen
Miso broth with sliced pork, spinach, egg, bean sprouts, corn, scallions, nori. Choice of rice or udon or ramen noodles.
Kimchi Ramen
Pork broth with homemade kimchi, sliced pork, spinach, egg, bean sprouts, corn, scallions, nori. Choice of rice or udon or ramen noodles.
Ton Katsu Ramen
Pork broth with sliced pork, spinach, egg, bean sprouts, corn, scallions, nori. Choice of rice or udon or ramen noodles.
Shio Ramen
Chicken dashibroth, sea salt with sliced pork, spinach, egg, bean sprouts, corn, scallions and nori. Choice of rice or udon or ramen noodles. Can specify for gluten free option which will substitute rice noodles, and pork for steamed tofu.
Curry Ramen
Vegetables, curry, sliced pork, spinach, egg, bean sprouts, corn, scallions, nori. Choice of rice or udon or ramen noodles.
Chicken Katsu Ramen
Chicken cutlet, vegetables with curry, spinach, egg, bean sprouts, corn, scallions, nori. Choice of rice or udon or ramen noodles.
Japanese Udon Soup
Sweet fish broth with spinach, fish cake, scallions, crunch. Choice of rice or udon or ramen noodles.
Japanese Shitake Mushroom Ramen
Veggie or pork broth. Salmon or pork belly. Spinach, bean sprouts, scallion and shiitake mushrooms. Choice of rice or udon or ramen noodles.
Kisara Special Ramen
Veggie or pork broth. Salmon, corn, bean sprouts, spinach, mushrooms, scallion, egg, nori. Choice of rice or udon or ramen noodles.
Veggie Ramen
Veggie broth, spinach, bean sprouts, nori and fried tofu. Choice of rice or udon or ramen noodles. Can specify for gluten free which will substitute for rice noodles and steamed tofu.
Curry
Beef Curry
Sirloin steak and vegetables. Served with rice or udon noodles
Chicken Curry
Chicken breast and vegetables. Served with rice or udon noodles
Seafood Curry
Shrimp, calamari, mussels and vegetables. Served with rice or udon noodles
Vegetable Curry
Deep fried tofu and vegetables. Served with rice or udon noodles
Chicken Katsu Curry
Fried chicken cutlet in panko crumbs and vegetables. Served with rice or udon noodles
Basic Rolls
Avocado Roll
avocado wrapped in rice
Cucumber Roll
cucumber wrapped in rice
Veggie Roll
Sweet Potato Tempura Roll
sweet potato tempura and cucumber rolled in rice topped with teriyaki sauce
California Roll
with cucumber, avocado and imitation crab
Eel & Cucumber Roll
Eel & Avo Roll
Philly Roll
Red Snapper Roll
Salmon & Avo Roll
Salmon Roll
Tuna Roll
Tuna & Avo Roll
Spicy California Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Spicy Shrimp Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tofu Crunch Roll
Yellow Tail & Scallion Roll
Spicy Yellow Tail Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Baked Rolls
Tempura Rolls
Butterfly Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and crab topped with salmon, tuna and avocado
Salmon Tempura Roll
Salmon tempura,cream cheese, crab and cucumber
Toronto Roll
Calamari tempura, cream cheese, cucumber topped with spicy crab meat
Lion King Roll
Spicy crab, shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with avocado
Golden Spicy Tuna Tempura
Deep fried spicy tuna and onion roll
Golden CA Roll
Deep fried avocado and crab
Crazy Boy Roll
Soft shell crab tempura with crab, cucumber topped with avocado
Hot Night Roll
Shrimp tempura topped with spicy tuna
Paradise Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and crab topped with salmon and avocado
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab tempura with crab, avocado, masago and kaiware sprouts
Autumn Roll
Fried jalapeño, cucumber, topped with salmon, avocado, crunch and jalapeño mayo
Fresh Rolls
Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with assorted fish and avocado
Pink Lady Roll
Asparagus, shrimp, crab, avocado, sweet mayo and Inari (tofu) rolled in soy paper
Rock & Roll
Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado with ponzu sauce and crab rolled in cucumber
Fuzzy Yellowtail Roll
Spicy yellowtail, cucumber, topped with avocado, spicy mayo, crunch and tobiko
Alaska Roll
Smoked salmon, avocado, asparagus and crab, topped with salmon and sesame dressing
Boston Roll
Tuna, yellowtail, crab, cucumber, sweet and spicy mayo, topped with salmon and avocado
Shrimp Killer Roll
Shrimp tempura roll topped with shrimp and avocado
Hawaiian Roll
Seared albacore, cream cheese, cucumber, crab, topped with albacore, sweet mayo and avocado
Caterpillar Roll
Spicy tuna roll topped with avocado, spicy mayo and sriracha
Spicy Tataki Roll
Spicy tuna roll topped with seared tuna and avocado
Fire Cracker Roll
Spicy Shrimp , crab meat with cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, jalapeño, spicy mayo, chili oil, tobiko
Spicy Mango Roll
Spicy tuna, topped with mango, salmon, avocado and spicy mayo
Mango Train Roll
Salmon, cucumber, cream cheese topped with mango, sweet and spicy mayo
Red Dragon Roll
Spicy tuna, topped with tuna and avocado
SnoCorn Roll
Avocado, crabmeat, cucumber topped with yellowtail
Special Rolls
Kisara Special Roll
Cucumber, crab meat, avocado, topped with salmon, spicy tuna, crunch, tobiko and spicy mayo
Mt Zilla Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado topped with spicy crab, tobiko, scallion, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Godzilla Roll
Cream cheese, eel, avocado, shrimp tempura, eel sauce, sweet potato crunch
Veggie Special Roll
Sweet potato tempura, cucumber, carrots, topped with avocado and eel sauce
Mt Tom Roll
Fried jalapeño, cream cheese, cucumber topped with spicy tuna, crunch, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Holiday Roll
Avocado, cucumber, shrimp tempura, topped with torched spicy lobster, spicy mayo, crunch, eel sauce and tobiko
Kumamoto Roll
Oyster tempura, crabmeat, avocado, topped with sweet potato crunch and eel sauce
Golden Spicy Lobster
Spicy lobster, avocado, topped with sweet potato crunch and eel sauce
Coconut Shrimp Roll
Coconut shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and crabmeat
Sushi & Sashimi
Eel Sushi
Egg Sushi
Octopus Sushi
Salmon Sushi
Shrimp Sushi
Salmon Roe Sushi
Flying Fish Sushi
Deep Fried Tofu Sushi
sushi rice stuffed inside seasoned deep-fried tofu
Tuna Sushi
Yellow Tail Sushi
Crab Stick Sushi
Red Snapper Sushi
Tuna Belly Sushi
Halibut Sushi
Eel Sashimi
Egg Sashimi
Octopus Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
Shrimp Sashimi
Salmon Roe Sashimi
Flying Fish Roe Sashimi
Deep Fried Tofu Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi
Yellow Tail Sashimi
Crab Stick Sashimi
Red Snapper Sashimi
Tuna Belly Sashimi
Halibut Sashimi
Sushi Combo
Roll Combo
Shrimp tempura roll, spicy tuna roll and California roll
Spicy Roll Combo
Spicy salmon roll, spicy shrimp roll and spicy tuna roll with cucumber, wrapped in rice and topped with spicy mayo
Sushi Regular
8 pieces sushi and California roll
Sushi Deluxe
10 pieces sushi and spicy tuna roll
Sashimi Regular
12 pieces chef’s choice sashimi
Sashimi Deluxe
15 pieces of chef’s choice sashimi
Sushi and Sashimi Combo
6 pieces sushi, 9 pieces of sashimi, spicy tuna roll
Sushi for 2
9 pieces of sushi, 18 pieces of sashimi, chef’s choice specialty roll and spicy tuna roll
Tuna Combo
5 pieces of tuna sushi, 5 pieces tuna sashimi and spicy tuna roll
Salmon Combo
5 pieces salmon sushi, 5 pieces salmon sashimi, spicy salmon roll
Yellow Tail Combo
5 pieces yellowtail sushi, 5 pieces yellowtail sashimi and spicy yellowtail roll
Eel Combo
5 pieces eel sushi, 5 pieces eel sashimi and eel avocado roll
Sushi and Ramen Combo
Choice of 1 basic roll, or 3 piece sushi or sashimi and choice of basic Ramen
Hibachi
Dessert
Hot Food Specials
Korean Style Pork Chops
Pork chop marinated in ginger, soy, garlic, and lemongrass sauce. Served with rice and local asparagus.
Sea scallop hibachi
Sea scallops grilled with grilled vegetables
Sea scallop stew
Dak Gae Jang
Spicy chicken and vegetable soup served with kimchi, egg, sweet potato noodle, tofu, and a side of rice.
Kimchi Jjigae
Kimchi soup with pork served with egg, tofu, sweet potato noodle, and a side of rice.
Gyu Ramen
Beef rib cooked in garlic ginger soy sauce. Served with egg,nori, sprouts,corn, scallions
Autumn Special Stew
Salmon served in coconut milk stew with kabocha (Japanese squash),mixed with lemongrass, ginger,scallion, spinach. Served with white rice.
Katsu Special Curry CHICKEN
Cooked with coconut milk
Salmon Tempura Curry
Tantanmen Ramen
beef cooked in chili Oil and teriyaki sauce, with corn, broccoli, bean sprouts, egg, scallion and nori. Served in pork and shoyu broth.
Jalapeño Hot and Spicy Ramen
Noodles with bulgogi beef, spinach, bean sprouts, corn, scallions, nori, egg, all in a spicy jalapeño broth
Sushi Specials
Maine Roll
Crab, lobster, avocado, and cucumber. Topped with garlic mayo, sweet mayo, fried shallots, and crunch.
Spicy Philadelphia Roll
Pickled jalapeño, cream cheese, smoked salmon with salmon on top, along with spicy mayo and tobiko.
Palm Tree Roll
Coconut shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber, topped with mango, avocado, coconut mayo, spicy mayo, and crunch.
Fantastic Roll
Tuna, salmon, cucumber inside, topped with albacore tuna, avocado, chili oil, spicy mayo, scallion, and tobiko.
Volcano Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, crab, topped with scallops and spicy crab. Baked with Parmesan cheese, crunch, spicy mayo, tobiko.
Kawa Roll
Salmon and salmon skin tempura with cucumber. Topped with crunch, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and sprouts
Uni Sushi/Sashimi
Sea Urchin
Blue fin tuna sushi/sashimi
Spanish Mackerel
Iki Roll
Tuna, cucumber, avocado topped with white fish, avocado and ponzu sauce
Celtics Roll
Mango, tuna, cucumber topped with salmon, yellowtail, avocado and homemade lemon wasabi mayo
Kanpachi
Special Appetizers
Pork Gyoza
Belly Tuna Tacos
Fried tuna belly with avocado, crunch, rice, jalapeño, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
Palm Tree Appetizer
Coconut shrimp with coconut mayo and sweet chili sauce
Korean Fried Chicken Wings
6 pc. chicken wings in soy garlic or gochujang sauce
Sea scallop tempura appetizer
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
88 Cottage st, Easthampton, MA 01027