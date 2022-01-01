Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Korean

Kisara Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

88 Cottage st

Easthampton, MA 01027

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll
Avocado Roll
California Roll

Appetizers

Bulgogi Tacos

$12.75

2 torillas, lettuce, sushi rice, marinated beef, cream cheese, avo & teriyaki sauce

Pork Tacos

$11.65

2 tortillas, lettuce, sushi rice, avocado, crunch and sweet mayo

Spicy Tuna Tacos

$12.75

2 tortillas, lettuce, sushi rice, and jalapenos

Spicy Salmon Tacos

$12.75

2 tortillas, lettuce, sushi rice, and jalapenos

Veggie Spring Rolls

$6.95
Beef Gyoza

Beef Gyoza

$7.95

fried beef dumplings

Shrimp Shumai

$7.25
Edamame

Edamame

$4.95

Steamed young soybeans lightly salted

Jumbo Shrimp Tempura

$12.75

5 pieces of shrimp tempura with onion and broccoli

Vegetable Tempura

Vegetable Tempura

$8.95

Sweet potato, onion, and broccoli

Miso Soup

$1.75

Soybean paste soup with tofu, scallions, and seaweed

Hamachi Kama

$8.95

Sashimi or fried yellowtail cheek

Sushi Appetizer

$9.50

Assorted 5 pieces of chef’s choice sushi

Sashimi Appetizer

$10.00

Assorted 6 pieces of chef’s choice sashimi

Kimchi

$3.75

Homemade spicy fermented Korean cabbage

Tuna Poke Bowl

$12.00

Salmon Poke Bowl

$12.00

Hibachi Noodles

$5.00

Veggie Gyoza

$6.95

Pork Belly & Kimchi

$10.50

Kimchi Bacon Hand Roll

$4.95

Kimchi Bacon Tacos

$11.75

Sushi rice, lettuce, cucumber, crunch, and eel sauce

Kimchi Gyoza

$8.25

Coconut Shrimp

$13.00

White Rice

$2.50

Handroll

$4.50

Salads

Garden Salad

$3.75

Avocado Salad

$7.25

Green salad with fresh avocado with ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

$5.25

Variety of seaweed mixed in sesame oil dressing

Ika Sansai

$7.25

Seasoned Japanese squid salad

Sashimi Salad

$12.75

Selected sashimi and mixed greens with chef’s special sauces

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, lettuce, cucumbers, avocado, topped with ginger dressing

Tuna Tataki

$16.00

Salmon Tataki

$16.00

Calamari Salad

$10.50

Green salad with lightly battered, crisp, deep fried calamari in sesame oil dressing

Kani Salad

$9.25

Shredded crab mixed in spicy mayo sauce with selected mixed greens

Tofu Salad

$7.25

Fried tofu with green salad and avocado ginger dressing

House Favorites

Bibimbap

Bibimbap

$15.00

Hot or Cold. Steamed rice in stone pot with sliced vegetables, marinated beef, fried egg with spicy sauce and served with miso soup Specify for gluten free option which will substitute beef for steamed tofu and remove the gochujang sauce.

Spicy Pork

Spicy Pork

$16.75

Stir- fried sliced pork with vegetables, spicy sauce and served with side of white rice and miso soup

Chicken Katsu

$16.00

Fried chicken cutlet in panko crumbs, served with rice, fried egg, salad and plum sauce

Korean Galbi

$25.00

Marinated grilled beef ribs, with hibachi vegetables,served with miso soup, rice, onions, mushrooms

Korean Bulgogi

$23.00

Thinly sliced boneless rib-eye, marinated in our special sauce, includes rice and miso soup

Dumpling Soup

$14.25

Beef dumpling, rice noodles, scallion in a beef broth

Teriyaki Salmon Pot

$16.00

Salmon, crunch, crabmeat, rice

Yaki Soba

$11.75

Stir-fried Japanese thin egg noodles with vegetables

Spicy Seafood Yaki Udon

$16.00

Stir-fried udon noodles, shrimp, calamari, green mussels and vegetables in spicy sauce

Ramen

Spicy Seafood Ramen

$16.00

Spicy broth with shrimp, green mussels, calamari and vegetables. Choice of rice or udon or ramen noodles.

Hot and Spicy Ramen

Hot and Spicy Ramen

$13.50

Spicy broth with sliced pork, spinach, egg, bean sprouts, corn, scallions and nori. Choice of rice or udon or ramen noodles.

Shoyu Ramen

$13.50

Soy sauce broth with sliced pork, spinach, egg, bean sprouts, corn, scallions, nori. Choice of rice or udon or ramen noodles.

Miso Ramen

$13.50

Miso broth with sliced pork, spinach, egg, bean sprouts, corn, scallions, nori. Choice of rice or udon or ramen noodles.

Kimchi Ramen

$13.50

Pork broth with homemade kimchi, sliced pork, spinach, egg, bean sprouts, corn, scallions, nori. Choice of rice or udon or ramen noodles.

Ton Katsu Ramen

$13.50

Pork broth with sliced pork, spinach, egg, bean sprouts, corn, scallions, nori. Choice of rice or udon or ramen noodles.

Shio Ramen

$13.00

Chicken dashibroth, sea salt with sliced pork, spinach, egg, bean sprouts, corn, scallions and nori. Choice of rice or udon or ramen noodles. Can specify for gluten free option which will substitute rice noodles, and pork for steamed tofu.

Curry Ramen

$15.75

Vegetables, curry, sliced pork, spinach, egg, bean sprouts, corn, scallions, nori. Choice of rice or udon or ramen noodles.

Chicken Katsu Ramen

$15.75

Chicken cutlet, vegetables with curry, spinach, egg, bean sprouts, corn, scallions, nori. Choice of rice or udon or ramen noodles.

Japanese Udon Soup

$11.50

Sweet fish broth with spinach, fish cake, scallions, crunch. Choice of rice or udon or ramen noodles.

Japanese Shitake Mushroom Ramen

$15.25

Veggie or pork broth. Salmon or pork belly. Spinach, bean sprouts, scallion and shiitake mushrooms. Choice of rice or udon or ramen noodles.

Kisara Special Ramen

$15.25

Veggie or pork broth. Salmon, corn, bean sprouts, spinach, mushrooms, scallion, egg, nori. Choice of rice or udon or ramen noodles.

Veggie Ramen

$14.00

Veggie broth, spinach, bean sprouts, nori and fried tofu. Choice of rice or udon or ramen noodles. Can specify for gluten free which will substitute for rice noodles and steamed tofu.

Curry

Beef Curry

$14.75

Sirloin steak and vegetables. Served with rice or udon noodles

Chicken Curry

$13.75

Chicken breast and vegetables. Served with rice or udon noodles

Seafood Curry

$14.75

Shrimp, calamari, mussels and vegetables. Served with rice or udon noodles

Vegetable Curry

$13.75

Deep fried tofu and vegetables. Served with rice or udon noodles

Chicken Katsu Curry

$14.75

Fried chicken cutlet in panko crumbs and vegetables. Served with rice or udon noodles

Basic Rolls

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$4.75

avocado wrapped in rice

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$4.75

cucumber wrapped in rice

Veggie Roll

$5.50
Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

$5.95

sweet potato tempura and cucumber rolled in rice topped with teriyaki sauce

California Roll

California Roll

$6.25

with cucumber, avocado and imitation crab

Eel & Cucumber Roll

$6.75

Eel & Avo Roll

$6.75

Philly Roll

$7.00

Red Snapper Roll

$7.00

Salmon & Avo Roll

$5.95

Salmon Roll

$6.50

Tuna Roll

$6.25

Tuna & Avo Roll

$6.75

Spicy California Roll

$6.50

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.95

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$7.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.95

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.95

Tofu Crunch Roll

$6.25

Yellow Tail & Scallion Roll

$6.75

Spicy Yellow Tail Roll

$6.75

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.50

Baked Rolls

Eel Special Roll

$17.95

Spicy tuna roll topped with whole piece freshwater eel

Baked Salmon Roll

$13.50

Cream cheese and cucumber topped with torched salmon

Tiger Roll

$14.75

Shrimp tempura roll topped with eel, tuna, salmon and avocado

Dragon Roll

$12.75

California roll topped with eel and avocado

Tempura Rolls

Butterfly Roll

$13.50

Shrimp tempura, cucumber and crab topped with salmon, tuna and avocado

Salmon Tempura Roll

$11.50

Salmon tempura,cream cheese, crab and cucumber

Toronto Roll

$14.00

Calamari tempura, cream cheese, cucumber topped with spicy crab meat

Lion King Roll

$14.95

Spicy crab, shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with avocado

Golden Spicy Tuna Tempura

$12.50

Deep fried spicy tuna and onion roll

Golden CA Roll

$9.50

Deep fried avocado and crab

Crazy Boy Roll

$16.00

Soft shell crab tempura with crab, cucumber topped with avocado

Hot Night Roll

$13.50

Shrimp tempura topped with spicy tuna

Paradise Roll

$13.50

Shrimp tempura, cucumber and crab topped with salmon and avocado

Spider Roll

$13.50

Soft shell crab tempura with crab, avocado, masago and kaiware sprouts

Autumn Roll

$14.75

Fried jalapeño, cucumber, topped with salmon, avocado, crunch and jalapeño mayo

Fresh Rolls

Rainbow Roll

$12.50

California roll topped with assorted fish and avocado

Pink Lady Roll

$13.50

Asparagus, shrimp, crab, avocado, sweet mayo and Inari (tofu) rolled in soy paper

Rock & Roll

Rock & Roll

$15.95

Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado with ponzu sauce and crab rolled in cucumber

Fuzzy Yellowtail Roll

$14.75

Spicy yellowtail, cucumber, topped with avocado, spicy mayo, crunch and tobiko

Alaska Roll

$14.75

Smoked salmon, avocado, asparagus and crab, topped with salmon and sesame dressing

Boston Roll

$14.75

Tuna, yellowtail, crab, cucumber, sweet and spicy mayo, topped with salmon and avocado

Shrimp Killer Roll

$13.50

Shrimp tempura roll topped with shrimp and avocado

Hawaiian Roll

$14.75

Seared albacore, cream cheese, cucumber, crab, topped with albacore, sweet mayo and avocado

Caterpillar Roll

$11.50

Spicy tuna roll topped with avocado, spicy mayo and sriracha

Spicy Tataki Roll

$13.75

Spicy tuna roll topped with seared tuna and avocado

Fire Cracker Roll

$14.75

Spicy Shrimp , crab meat with cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, jalapeño, spicy mayo, chili oil, tobiko

Spicy Mango Roll

$15.50

Spicy tuna, topped with mango, salmon, avocado and spicy mayo

Mango Train Roll

$14.50

Salmon, cucumber, cream cheese topped with mango, sweet and spicy mayo

Red Dragon Roll

$13.95

Spicy tuna, topped with tuna and avocado

SnoCorn Roll

$13.00

Avocado, crabmeat, cucumber topped with yellowtail

Special Rolls

Kisara Special Roll

$16.25

Cucumber, crab meat, avocado, topped with salmon, spicy tuna, crunch, tobiko and spicy mayo

Mt Zilla Roll

$14.75

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado topped with spicy crab, tobiko, scallion, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Godzilla Roll

$14.75

Cream cheese, eel, avocado, shrimp tempura, eel sauce, sweet potato crunch

Veggie Special Roll

$12.75

Sweet potato tempura, cucumber, carrots, topped with avocado and eel sauce

Mt Tom Roll

$15.95

Fried jalapeño, cream cheese, cucumber topped with spicy tuna, crunch, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Holiday Roll

$18.00

Avocado, cucumber, shrimp tempura, topped with torched spicy lobster, spicy mayo, crunch, eel sauce and tobiko

Kumamoto Roll

$13.50

Oyster tempura, crabmeat, avocado, topped with sweet potato crunch and eel sauce

Golden Spicy Lobster

$14.75

Spicy lobster, avocado, topped with sweet potato crunch and eel sauce

Coconut Shrimp Roll

$15.25

Coconut shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and crabmeat

Sushi & Sashimi

Eel Sushi

$6.00

Egg Sushi

$3.50Out of stock

Octopus Sushi

$5.50

Salmon Sushi

$5.50

Shrimp Sushi

$4.50

Salmon Roe Sushi

$5.75

Flying Fish Sushi

$5.50
Deep Fried Tofu Sushi

Deep Fried Tofu Sushi

$3.50

sushi rice stuffed inside seasoned deep-fried tofu

Tuna Sushi

$6.25

Yellow Tail Sushi

$6.25

Crab Stick Sushi

$3.75

Red Snapper Sushi

$4.75

Tuna Belly Sushi

$8.50

Halibut Sushi

$6.75

Eel Sashimi

$6.50

Egg Sashimi

$3.50Out of stock

Octopus Sashimi

$6.00

Salmon Sashimi

$6.00

Shrimp Sashimi

$5.00

Salmon Roe Sashimi

$6.00

Flying Fish Roe Sashimi

$6.50

Deep Fried Tofu Sashimi

$4.50

Tuna Sashimi

$6.75

Yellow Tail Sashimi

$6.75

Crab Stick Sashimi

$4.00

Red Snapper Sashimi

$5.75

Tuna Belly Sashimi

$8.50

Halibut Sashimi

$6.75

Sushi Combo

Roll Combo

$16.95

Shrimp tempura roll, spicy tuna roll and California roll

Spicy Roll Combo

Spicy Roll Combo

$17.95

Spicy salmon roll, spicy shrimp roll and spicy tuna roll with cucumber, wrapped in rice and topped with spicy mayo

Sushi Regular

$17.95

8 pieces sushi and California roll

Sushi Deluxe

$21.00

10 pieces sushi and spicy tuna roll

Sashimi Regular

$19.00

12 pieces chef’s choice sashimi

Sashimi Deluxe

$22.00

15 pieces of chef’s choice sashimi

Sushi and Sashimi Combo

$27.50

6 pieces sushi, 9 pieces of sashimi, spicy tuna roll

Sushi for 2

$50.00

9 pieces of sushi, 18 pieces of sashimi, chef’s choice specialty roll and spicy tuna roll

Tuna Combo

$23.50

5 pieces of tuna sushi, 5 pieces tuna sashimi and spicy tuna roll

Salmon Combo

$22.50

5 pieces salmon sushi, 5 pieces salmon sashimi, spicy salmon roll

Yellow Tail Combo

$22.50

5 pieces yellowtail sushi, 5 pieces yellowtail sashimi and spicy yellowtail roll

Eel Combo

$22.50

5 pieces eel sushi, 5 pieces eel sashimi and eel avocado roll

Sushi and Ramen Combo

$19.00

Choice of 1 basic roll, or 3 piece sushi or sashimi and choice of basic Ramen

Hibachi

Chicken Hibachi

$19.00

Beef Hibachi

$24.00

Shrimp Hibachi

$24.00

Veggie Hibachi

$14.00

Kids Chicken Hibachi

$12.00

Kids Beef Hibachi

$14.00

Kids Shrimp Hibachi

$14.00

Kids Veggie Hibachi

$9.75

Salmon Hibachi

$17.00

Dessert

Green Tea Mochi

$5.00

Red Bean Mochi

$5.00

Strawberry Mochi

$5.00

Vanilla Mochi

$5.00

Mango Mochi

$5.00

Hot Food Specials

Korean Style Pork Chops

$14.00

Pork chop marinated in ginger, soy, garlic, and lemongrass sauce. Served with rice and local asparagus.

Sea scallop hibachi

$22.00

Sea scallops grilled with grilled vegetables

Sea scallop stew

$18.00

Dak Gae Jang

$14.00Out of stock

Spicy chicken and vegetable soup served with kimchi, egg, sweet potato noodle, tofu, and a side of rice.

Kimchi Jjigae

$14.00Out of stock

Kimchi soup with pork served with egg, tofu, sweet potato noodle, and a side of rice.

Gyu Ramen

$19.50

Beef rib cooked in garlic ginger soy sauce. Served with egg,nori, sprouts,corn, scallions

Autumn Special Stew

$19.00

Salmon served in coconut milk stew with kabocha (Japanese squash),mixed with lemongrass, ginger,scallion, spinach. Served with white rice.

Katsu Special Curry CHICKEN

$15.00

Cooked with coconut milk

Salmon Tempura Curry

$16.00
Tantanmen Ramen

Tantanmen Ramen

$14.50

beef cooked in chili Oil and teriyaki sauce, with corn, broccoli, bean sprouts, egg, scallion and nori. Served in pork and shoyu broth.

Jalapeño Hot and Spicy Ramen

$17.00

Noodles with bulgogi beef, spinach, bean sprouts, corn, scallions, nori, egg, all in a spicy jalapeño broth

Sushi Specials

Maine Roll

$14.50

Crab, lobster, avocado, and cucumber. Topped with garlic mayo, sweet mayo, fried shallots, and crunch.

Spicy Philadelphia Roll

$13.50

Pickled jalapeño, cream cheese, smoked salmon with salmon on top, along with spicy mayo and tobiko.

Palm Tree Roll

$14.00

Coconut shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber, topped with mango, avocado, coconut mayo, spicy mayo, and crunch.

Fantastic Roll

$14.50

Tuna, salmon, cucumber inside, topped with albacore tuna, avocado, chili oil, spicy mayo, scallion, and tobiko.

Volcano Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, crab, topped with scallops and spicy crab. Baked with Parmesan cheese, crunch, spicy mayo, tobiko.

Kawa Roll

$13.50

Salmon and salmon skin tempura with cucumber. Topped with crunch, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and sprouts

Uni Sushi/Sashimi

$9.50Out of stock

Sea Urchin

Blue fin tuna sushi/sashimi

$7.00

Spanish Mackerel

$5.00Out of stock

Iki Roll

$12.00

Tuna, cucumber, avocado topped with white fish, avocado and ponzu sauce

Celtics Roll

$14.00

Mango, tuna, cucumber topped with salmon, yellowtail, avocado and homemade lemon wasabi mayo

Kanpachi

$6.75

Special Appetizers

7 piece asparagus tempura with onions and broccoli

Pork Gyoza

$6.75

Belly Tuna Tacos

$12.00

Fried tuna belly with avocado, crunch, rice, jalapeño, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Palm Tree Appetizer

$7.50

Coconut shrimp with coconut mayo and sweet chili sauce

Korean Fried Chicken Wings

$12.95

6 pc. chicken wings in soy garlic or gochujang sauce

Sea scallop tempura appetizer

$17.00
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Location

88 Cottage st, Easthampton, MA 01027

Directions

