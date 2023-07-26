Pork BBQ

Pork BBQ Sandwich

$8.00
Carolina Style Pork BBQ Sandwich

$9.00
Pork Stuffed Grilled

$12.00
Pork Pig Pen Chips

$13.00

Brisket Burnt Ends BBQ

Burnt End Sandwich

$11.00
Carolina Style Burnt End Sandwich

$12.00
Burnt Ends Stuffed Grilled

$14.00
Burnt Ends Pig Pen Chips

$16.00

Chicken BBQ

Chicken BBQ Sandwich

$8.00
Carolina Style Chicken Sandwich

$9.00
Chicken BBQ Stuffed Sandwich

$12.00
Chicken BBQ Pig Pen Chips

$14.00

Tofu BBQ

Tofu BBQ Sandwich

$9.00
Carolina Style Tofu BBQ Sandwich

$10.00
Tofu BBQ Stuffed Sandwich

$13.00
Tofu BBQ Pen Chips

$15.00

Sides

Creamy Coleslaw

$2.00+
Spicy Coleslaw

$2.00+
Kettle Chips

$2.00+

Dessert

Food Truck Cookie Bar

$1.00

Extras

Side of Cheese Sauce

$2.00
Side of BBQ Sauce

$2.00

Drinks

20oz Aquafina Water

$2.00
20oz Diet Pepsi

$3.00
20oz Pepsi

$3.00
20oz Starry

$3.00

20oz Gatorade Fruit Punch

$3.00

20oz Gatorade Glazier Freeze

$3.00