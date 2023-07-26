Kiser's Barbeque Food Truck
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Family owned and operated, Kiser's Barbeque Food Truck is a smaller version than our bricks and mortar located at 355 E State Street in Athens, Ohio.
Location
Wherever the Truck is Parked , Athens, OH 45701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Salvatore's Italian Grill - Austintown
4.6 • 2,012
4831 Mahoning Ave Youngstown, OH 44515
View restaurant
Biker BrewHouse - 5700 Interstate Blvd. Unit B
No Reviews
5700 Interstate Blvd. Unit B Austintown, OH 44515
View restaurant