Kiskeya Pizza

4705 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, suite C

Dunwoody, GA 30338

Hours

Directions

APPETIZERS

Breadsticks (6)

$9.00

Garlic butter. pecorino. marinara

Breadsticks (3)

$5.00

Garlic butter, pecorino, marinara

Side Waffle Fries

$3.75

Waffle Fries

Side Onion Rings

$4.50

Boomin' Rings

$9.00

Fried onions. boom boom sauce. green onions

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Garlic butter. pecorino. marinara

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$9.50

Fried mozzarella. marinara

Meatball Trio

$11.00

Roasted meatballs. marinara. spinach

Loaded Bacon Caesar Fries

$12.00

Fries. Caesar dressing. parmasan. bacon

Loaded Buffalo Fries

$12.00

Fries. house made buffalo sauce. gorgonzola cheese. green onions. ranch dressing

Bone-In Wings (7)

$10.90

Fresh wings. roasted. fried

Bone-In Wings (14)

$21.50

Fresh wings. roasted. fried

Bone-In Wings (21)

$32.00

Fresh wings. roasted. fried

PASTA

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.90

Marinara. roasted meatballs. parmesan. basil

Spaghetti / Rigatoni

$10.40

Marinara. parmesan. basil

Kids Spaghetti / Rigatoni

$6.50

Marinara. parmesan. basil

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.90

Cream. parmesan. parsley

SALAD

Mixed Green Salad

$8.50

Arugula. spinach. radicchio. balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Romaine. arugula. parmesan. croutons. Caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.50

Breaded chicken, romain lettuce, radicchio, gorgonzola, bacon, banana peppers

SANDWICHES

Chicken Parmesan

$12.90

Breaded chicken. garlic bread. marinara. mozzarella

Italian Meatball Sub

$12.90

Garlic Bread. roasted meatballs. mozzarella. marinara

Spicy Pepino Beef

$12.90

Roastbeef. giardiniera flavor. banana pepper. mozzarella

SIDES

Side Waffle Fries

$3.75

Waffle Fries

Side Onion Rings

$4.50

DESSERTS

Classic Cannoli (3)

$9.50

Ricotta cream. chocolate chips

2-Liter Pepsi Products

Pepsi Liter

$4.25

Diet Pepsi Liter

$4.25

Sierra Mist Liter

$4.25

Mountain Dew Liter

$4.25

Dr. Pepper Liter

$4.25

Ginger Ale Liter

$4.25

20oz Pepsi Products

Pepsi 20oz

$2.50

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.50

Sierra Mist 20oz

$2.50

Mountain Dew 20oz

$2.50

Ginger Ale 20oz

$2.50

Root Beer 20oz

$2.50

Dr Pepper 20oz

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade 20oz

$3.50

Iced Tea

Sweet Ice Tea

$2.99

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.99

Small Pizzas

Small Stuffed

Small Stuffed

$21.50

Thick 9" pie with golden crust around a red sauce center that protects the savoring Mozzarella magma

Small Thin

Small Thin

$12.00

Thin 10" pie. crispier. lighter on the ingredients

Medium Pizzas

Medium Thin Cheese

Medium Thin Cheese

$14.00

Thin 12" pie. crispier. lighter on the ingredients

Medium Stuffed

Medium Stuffed

$25.00

Thick 9" pie with golden crust around a red sauce center that protects the savoring Mozzarella magma

Large Pizzas

Large Stuffed Cheese

Large Stuffed Cheese

$30.00

Thick 12" pie with golden crust around a red sauce center that protects the savoring Mozzarella magma

Large Thin Cheese

Large Thin Cheese

$17.00

Thin 14" pie. crispier. lighter on the ingredients

Extra Large Pizzas

Extra Large Thin Cheese

$22.50

Thin 16" pie. crispier. lighter on the ingredients

Family Pizzas

Family Thin Cheese

Family Thin Cheese

$25.50

Thin 18" pie. crispier. lighter on the ingredients

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Kiskeya Pizza Offers Carryout, delivery, and online ordering services. Make Sure to visit Kiskeya Cocktails & Eats for Dining and entertainment. Come in and enjoy!

Location

4705 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, suite C, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

