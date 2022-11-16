Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kismet Cafe & Go 1311 Londontown Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

1311 Londontown Boulevard

Eldersburg, MD 21784

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich
Bagel with Homemade Cream Cheese
Southwest Egg

Egg Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$4.00

Build your own breakfast sandwich with egg, your choice of meat, cheese and toppings on a freshly baked bagel.

Meat (No Egg) Sandwich

$4.60

Build your own breakfast sandwich with your choice of meat, cheese and toppings on a freshly baked bagel.

Egg White Delight

$6.50

Egg Whites, basil pesto, spinach, Swiss cheese, tomato, onion.

Southwest Egg

$5.50

Eggs, diced green peppers and red onions with egg topped with pepper jack cheese You may add bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, or ham.

Fiesta Wrap

$6.75

Egg, green pepper, red onion, pepper jack cheese, and Picante sauce, lightly grilled wrap of your choice. You may add bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, or ham.

Bagel Sandwiches

Build Your Own

$8.95

Make your own sandwich! Your choice of Bagel or bread, meat, cheese, veggies and condiments.

Bagel BLT

$7.75

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on your choice of bagel, mayo optional.

Egg Salad

$6.95

Homemade Egg Salad (hard-boiled eggs, mayo, salt, and pepper), with lettuce and tomato on your choice of fresh baked bagel

Honey of a Ham

$8.95

Ham, Brie cheese, Granny Smith apple slices, spinach, honey mustard, and honey on a fresh baked bagel of your choice

Ranchero Chicken

$9.95

Grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, and ranch dressing on a fresh baked bagel of your choice

Salami and Brie

$8.95

Genoa salami, Brie cheese, roasted red pepper, and red onion on a fresh baked bagel of your choice

Smoked Salmon

$11.95

Smoked salmon, plain cream cheese, capers, red onion, and tomato on your choice of fresh baked bagel

SO! Veggie

$6.95

Spinach, tomato, green pepper, red onion, romaine, cucumber, sprouts, light veggie cream cheese on a fresh baked bagel of your choice

Turkey and Herb

$10.25

Turkey breast, lettuce, red onion, sun-dried tomato pesto, and herb garlic cream cheese on your choice of fresh baked bagel

Turkey On Fire

$10.25

Turkey, pepper jack cheese, spicy Cajun mayo, roasted red pepper, red onion, and spinach. Best on a jalapeno bagel but your options are endless

N.Y. Style Bagels and Schmere

Bagel in a Bag

$1.50

Bagel Toasted And That's It

$1.50

Bagel with Butter

$2.25

Bagel with Homemade Cream Cheese

$3.95

Bagel with Hummus

$3.10

Bagel with Jelly

$2.40

Bagels Half Dozen (6)

$7.75

Bagels Bakers Dozen (13)

$13.95

Crowd Pleaser

$20.25

Last Night Bagels (6)

$3.50

Bagel Melts

Crab Melt

$19.95Out of stock

Pizza Bagel

$6.95

Tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese and basil on an open-faced bagel

Tuna Melt

$9.25

Homemade White Albacore tuna salad, tomato, red onion, and melted cheddar cheese on an open-faced fresh baked bagel

Veggie Melt

$6.95

Bagel of your choice with Honey Mustard (with a hint of heat), spinach, onion, roasted red peppers, tomato, and cucumber topped Munster cheese and melted

Oven Baked Sandwiches

Build Your Own

$8.95

Make your own sandwich! Your choice of Bagel or bread, meat, cheese, veggies and condiments.

Caprese

$8.25

Fresh thick sliced mozzarella, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette, and basil pesto on ciabatta. Also great served cold.

Chicken Pesto

$9.25

Grilled chicken breast, spinach, red onion, tomato, Swiss cheese, and basil pesto on ciabatta

Garden

$7.95

Spinach, red onion, tomato, roasted red pepper, basil pesto, and provolone cheese on ciabatta

Grilled Rachel

$10.50

Turkey, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing. Served on rye bread, toasted, and then grilled

Grilled Ruben

$9.95

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing. Served on rye bread, toasted, and then grilled

Grilled Triple Cheese

$7.25

Cheddar, Swiss, and pepper jack cheeses and butter, topped with tomato and red onion on ciabatta. Add ham or bacon for a real treat!

Ham and Swiss

$8.95

Thinly sliced ham, Swiss cheese, red onion, tomato. Served on rye bread.

Hot Italian

$9.95

Ham, Genoa salami, spinach, red onion, tomato, roasted red pepper, provolone cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette gilled all hot and melty on ciabatta bread!

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Roast Beef Cheddar

$9.95

Medium well Roast Beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce,, tomato, onion, and Garlic Aioli on ciabatta

Turkey Provolone

$10.95

Turkey breast, provolone cheese, roasted red pepper, spinach, tomato, and basil on ciabatta

Specialty Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar

$9.25

Baked chicken breast, provolone cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Caesar dressing on toasted baguette

Chunky Chicken Salad

$9.50

Homemade chicken salad, sprouts, red onion, tomato, and lettuce on a toasted baguette

Crab Cake

$18.95Out of stock

Jumbo lump MD style crab cake with JO spice, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a kaiser roll or bagel of your choice.

PBJ

$4.00

Shrimp Salad

$15.95Out of stock

Jumbo shrimp lightly seasoned with JO spice, lettuce and tomato

Southwest Chicken

$9.95

Baked chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, red onion, roasted red pepper, and spicy Cajun mayo on toasted baguette

Turkey Club

$10.95

Thinly sliced turkey breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce, (hint of heat) honey mustard, and ranch dressing on a toasted baguette

Turkey Havarti

$10.50

Thinly sliced turkey breast, dill, havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, Dijon mustard, and mayo on Rye Bread

Zesty Trio

$10.95

Ham, turkey, and Genoa salami with Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce, red onion, and Caesar dressing on toasted baguette

Wraps

Your choice of Spinach, Wheat, SunDried Tomato or Jalapeño Cheddar wrap with the option of a light grill on the press.

Albacore Tuna

$9.25

All white Albacore Tuns Dill Havarti cheese, Romain lettuce, tomato, homemade cucumber relish and honey mustard

Chicken on the House

$9.25

Baked chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, blue cheese crumbles, and raspberry vinaigrette on a wrap of your choice

Hummus Veggie

$7.25

Hummus, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, spinach, green peppers, onions, and sprouts on wrap of your choice

Cream Cheese Spreads 8oz

CC Plain 8oz

$4.50

CC Lite Plain 8oz

$4.50

CC Bacon Scallion Horseradish 8oz

$7.50

CC Chive 8oz

$6.25

CC Herb Garlic 8oz

$6.25

CC Honey Walnut 8oz

$6.25

CC Jalapeno 8oz

$6.25

CC Mixed Berry 8oz

$6.25

CC Smoked Salmon 8oz

$7.50

CC Veggie Lite 8oz

$6.25

CC Butter 8oz

$4.00

CC Pumpkin Pie 8oz

$7.50

Soup and Salad

CUP Soup of the Day

$5.50

BOWL Soup of the Day

$6.75Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$8.95Out of stock

Cobb Salad

$11.95Out of stock

Garden Salad

$8.25

House Salad

$8.95Out of stock

Super Fruit Bowls

Berry Bowl

$13.25

Your choice of base topped with strawberries, blueberries and raspberries.

Kismet Bowl

$13.25

Your choice of base topped with strawberries, gluten free chocolate granola and bananas.

Protein Bowl

$13.25

Your choice of base topped with bananas, almond slivers, hemp seeds and almond butter.

Tropical Bowl

$13.25

Your choice of base topped with bananas, coconut and mangos.

Make Your Own Bowl

$13.25

Coffee and Espresso Drinks ONLINE

Locally Roast Coffee

$2.30+

Chai Tea

$4.30+

Caffe Latte

$3.65+

Cappuccino

$3.65+

Cafe Mocha

$4.40+

Espresso Shot

$1.95+

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Hot Tea

$1.75+

Americano

$2.10+

Cafe au lait

$2.55+

Cafe Breve

$2.55+

16oz Refill

$1.00

20oz Refill

$1.50

32oz Refill

$2.75

Cold Drinks ONLINE

20 oz Fountain Soda/Iced Tea

$2.50

32 oz Fountain Soda/ Iced Tea

$2.85

Smoothie

$5.50

Iced Chai

$4.55+

Iced Coffee

$2.80+

Frozen Chai

$5.30

Frozen Coffee

$5.30

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Water Bottle

$1.85Out of stock

Coke Bottle

$2.50

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.50

Tropicana Orange Juice Bottle

$2.50

Apple Juice Bottle

$2.50

Juice Box

$1.10

Low Fat Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Coconut Water

$2.20

CBD Tea

$6.50

CBD Sparkling

$6.50

Vitamin Water

$2.85

Body Armour

$2.85

Wildwonder Sparking Water

$3.99

Fresh Pressed Juice

ABC

$6.90

Energy Shot of the Day

$3.40

Ginger Boost

$6.90

Green Peace

$6.90

Juice of the Day

$6.90

Kismet Kiss

$6.90

Make Your Own

$7.25

OJ Fresh Pressed

$4.00

Tumeric and Ginger Shot

$3.60

Fresh Oj Do Not Make At Go

$4.00

Hemp Infusions

Cruise Green Tea Honey

$6.49

Focus Yerba Mate

$6.49

Glide Green Tea Monk Fruit

$6.49

Siesta Blood Orange

$6.49

Sparkling Water Deer Park

Deer Park Sparkling Lemon

$2.45

Deer Park Sparkling Lime

$2.45Out of stock

Deer Park Sparkling Triple Berry

$2.45Out of stock

Deer Park Sparkling Orange

$2.45Out of stock

Sport Drinks & Other Waters

Power Ade Zero Sugar Fruit Punch

$2.75

Vitamin Water Energy Tropical Citrus

$2.75

Vitamin Water Ice Cool Blue Lavender

$2.75

Vitamin Water Power C Dragonfruit

$2.75

Vitamin Water XXX Acai Blue Pom

$2.75

Vitamin Water Zero Sugar Lemonade

$2.75

Vitamin Water Zero Sugar Rise Orange

$2.75

Sides

Fruit Cup

$2.50

Piece of Fruit

$1.00

Potato Chips Deep River

$1.50

Potato Chips Miss Vicky's

$1.50

Potato Salad

$2.00Out of stock

Sweet Slaw

$2.00Out of stock

Yogurt Parfait

$2.75

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Everything Seeds

$1.99

Sweets

Bakery Girl Gluten Free

$7.00

Black Bottom Euphoria

$3.99

Brownie Cookies & Cream

$3.99

Brownie Cream Cheese

$3.99

Cinnamon Roll

$3.65

Coffee Cake

$2.99

Cookie Black and White

$3.79

Cookie Sprinkle

$2.99

David GF Choc Chip Brownie

$3.50

David GF Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.50

Donut Holes - 1/2 Dozen

$2.00

Donut Holes - Dozen

$4.00

Flax GF Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Frosted Apple Fritter

$2.99Out of stock

LARABAR COOKIE (LTD. TIME ONLY)

$2.00

Macaroon Chocolate Dipped

$2.79

Muffin - Medium

$1.50

Muffin Banana Chocolate Chip

$3.99

Muffin Banana Walnut

$3.99

Muffin Blueberry

$3.99

Nature Valley Bar Oats n Honey

$1.50

Smith Island Carrot Cake Slice

$5.65

Smith Island Original Slice

$5.65

Smith Island Peanut Butter Slice

$5.65

Smith Island Red Velvet Slice

$5.65

Yogurt Loaf Lemon Iced

$2.79

Yogurt Loaf Marble

$2.79

Banana Loaf

$5.00

Bread Pudding

$5.00

Lemon Cookie 2 Pack

$1.99

Choc Tops Half Dozen

$12.00

2 Pc Chop Top

$4.00

Cake Pops

$1.00

2 Pc Go Cookie

$1.50

Lemon Bar

Danish

$3.15

Zeke's

Zeke's 1lb Beans Ethiopia

$14.99

Zeke's 1lb Beans Snow Day

$14.99

Zeke's 1lb Beans Tell Tale Dark

$14.99

Zeke's Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

$8.00

Retail Mugs and Such

20 Kismet Travel Mug

$25.00

32 Oz Travel Mug

$30.00

Be Blends

Joe Candle

$21.00

Lemon Candle

$21.00

Honey Suckle Candle

$21.00

Peach Candle

$21.00Out of stock

Amber Candle

$21.00

Lip Balm

$4.00

Soap Accents

Fresh Lemon

$5.00

Fruit Loops

$5.00

High Society

$5.00

Honeydew Coconut

$5.00

Honeysuckle Raspberry

$5.00

Key Lime

$5.00

Lemon Twist

$5.00

My Man

$5.00

Ocean Breeze

$5.00Out of stock

Passionfruit Nectarine

$5.00

Rosemary Mint

$5.00

Sea Salt & Orchid

$5.00

Simply Naked

$5.00

Sweetened Oats

$5.00

Tangerine Passion

$5.00

Teenage Crush

$5.00

Volcano

$5.00

Mystic BookBinding

Fabric Hard Cover

$32.00

Flower Notebooks

$10.00

Leather Mushrooms

$45.00

Notebooks - 2 pack

$8.00

Notebooks w/bookmark - 2 pack

$12.00

Emilys Earrings

Bracelet Emily 5$

$5.00

Earrings 5$ Emily

$5.00

Earrings 7$ Emily

$7.00

Earrings Emily 10

$10.00

Mushroom Earring Necklace Set Emily

$10.00Out of stock

Necklace Emily 5$

$5.00

Necklace Emily 7$

$7.00

Stitch Marker Bag Emily

$3.00

Stitch Marker Set 5$ Emily

$5.00

Stitch Marker Single 1$ Emily

$1.00

Stitch Marker Single 2$ Emily

$2.00

Erin Earrings

Earrings Erin

$5.00

GO Salads and Soup

Garden with strips of smoked ham, roasted turkey breast, Swiss and American with croutons and dressing.

CUP Soup of the Day

$5.50Out of stock

BOWL Soup of the Day

$7.00Out of stock

Caesar Salad GO

$9.00

Traditional with Romaine Hearts, house made bagel croutons, Parmesan and creamy dressing.

Chicken Caesar GO

$14.00

Traditional with Romaine Hearts, house made bagel croutons, Parmesan, creamy dressing and topped with chicken.

Garden Salad GO

$8.00

Field greens, Romaine, spinach, tomatoes, onions, cukes, peppers with bagel chips and dressing.

Greek Salad GO

$10.00

Field greens, Romaine, spinach, feta, olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini, with bagel chips and dressing.

Cobb Salad GO

$11.00

Garden with avocado, bacon, bagel chips and dressing.

Chef Salad GO

$15.00

Build Your Own

$8.00

Shrimp Salad 5.5oz

$8.00

House Salad GO

$9.00

GO Sandwiches

GO Cloak and Dagger

$11.00

NY Deli Corned Beef, Swiss, Russian dressing on Keto Wheat toast, side of sweet slaw.

GO Turkey Farm

$11.00

Roasted Turkey, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato, house made Keto Friendly honey mustard

GO Chic Sal BLT Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato rolled in a 4 carb tortilla.

GO Seafood Shrimp Pita

$15.00Out of stock

Jumbo shrimp salad, lettuce, tomato, onions in a 6 carb pita bread.

GO Healthy Delish

$11.00

Vegan cheddar, lettuce, tomato, peppers, cukes, onions on keto bagel toast.

GO Vegan Wrap

$10.00

Firm tofu, Vegan cheddar, spinach, avocado, balsamic vinaigrette on a keto friendly wrap

GO Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, Parmesan cheese, tomato, creamy dressing on a keto friendly wrap

GO Buddha Bowl

Buddha Bowl

$12.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1311 Londontown Boulevard, Eldersburg, MD 21784

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Salerno's Restaurant and Catering
orange starNo Reviews
1043 Liberty Rd Eldersburg, MD 21784
View restaurantnext
Mr Jack Peruvian Chicken - 1330 Liberty Road suite a
orange starNo Reviews
1330 Liberty Road suite a Sykesville, MD 21784
View restaurantnext
Nora's Grill & Bistro - Sykesville MD
orange star4.5 • 1,697
6300 Georgetown Blvd Sykesville, MD 21784
View restaurantnext
Liberatore's- Eldersburg - 6300 Georgetown Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
6300 Georgetown Blvd Eldersburg, MD 21784
View restaurantnext
Basta Pasta
orange starNo Reviews
5957 Exchange Drive Eldersburg, MD 21784
View restaurantnext
Serra Brothers Restaurant & Bar - 2021 Liberty Rd # A
orange starNo Reviews
2021 Liberty Rd # A Sykesville, MD 21784
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Eldersburg

Nora's Grill & Bistro - Sykesville MD
orange star4.5 • 1,697
6300 Georgetown Blvd Sykesville, MD 21784
View restaurantnext
E.W. Beck's Restaurant & Pub - Historic Sykesville Main Street
orange star5.0 • 443
7565 Main St Sykesville, MD 21784
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Eldersburg
Randallstown
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Mount Airy
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Owings Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Reisterstown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Ellicott City
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Clarksville
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Damascus
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston