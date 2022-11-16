- Home
- /
- Sykesville
- /
- Kismet Cafe & Go - 1311 Londontown Boulevard
Kismet Cafe & Go 1311 Londontown Boulevard
No reviews yet
1311 Londontown Boulevard
Eldersburg, MD 21784
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Egg Sandwiches
Egg Sandwich
Build your own breakfast sandwich with egg, your choice of meat, cheese and toppings on a freshly baked bagel.
Meat (No Egg) Sandwich
Build your own breakfast sandwich with your choice of meat, cheese and toppings on a freshly baked bagel.
Egg White Delight
Egg Whites, basil pesto, spinach, Swiss cheese, tomato, onion.
Southwest Egg
Eggs, diced green peppers and red onions with egg topped with pepper jack cheese You may add bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, or ham.
Fiesta Wrap
Egg, green pepper, red onion, pepper jack cheese, and Picante sauce, lightly grilled wrap of your choice. You may add bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, or ham.
Bagel Sandwiches
Build Your Own
Make your own sandwich! Your choice of Bagel or bread, meat, cheese, veggies and condiments.
Bagel BLT
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on your choice of bagel, mayo optional.
Egg Salad
Homemade Egg Salad (hard-boiled eggs, mayo, salt, and pepper), with lettuce and tomato on your choice of fresh baked bagel
Honey of a Ham
Ham, Brie cheese, Granny Smith apple slices, spinach, honey mustard, and honey on a fresh baked bagel of your choice
Ranchero Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, and ranch dressing on a fresh baked bagel of your choice
Salami and Brie
Genoa salami, Brie cheese, roasted red pepper, and red onion on a fresh baked bagel of your choice
Smoked Salmon
Smoked salmon, plain cream cheese, capers, red onion, and tomato on your choice of fresh baked bagel
SO! Veggie
Spinach, tomato, green pepper, red onion, romaine, cucumber, sprouts, light veggie cream cheese on a fresh baked bagel of your choice
Turkey and Herb
Turkey breast, lettuce, red onion, sun-dried tomato pesto, and herb garlic cream cheese on your choice of fresh baked bagel
Turkey On Fire
Turkey, pepper jack cheese, spicy Cajun mayo, roasted red pepper, red onion, and spinach. Best on a jalapeno bagel but your options are endless
N.Y. Style Bagels and Schmere
Bagel Melts
Crab Melt
Pizza Bagel
Tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese and basil on an open-faced bagel
Tuna Melt
Homemade White Albacore tuna salad, tomato, red onion, and melted cheddar cheese on an open-faced fresh baked bagel
Veggie Melt
Bagel of your choice with Honey Mustard (with a hint of heat), spinach, onion, roasted red peppers, tomato, and cucumber topped Munster cheese and melted
Oven Baked Sandwiches
Build Your Own
Make your own sandwich! Your choice of Bagel or bread, meat, cheese, veggies and condiments.
Caprese
Fresh thick sliced mozzarella, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette, and basil pesto on ciabatta. Also great served cold.
Chicken Pesto
Grilled chicken breast, spinach, red onion, tomato, Swiss cheese, and basil pesto on ciabatta
Garden
Spinach, red onion, tomato, roasted red pepper, basil pesto, and provolone cheese on ciabatta
Grilled Rachel
Turkey, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing. Served on rye bread, toasted, and then grilled
Grilled Ruben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing. Served on rye bread, toasted, and then grilled
Grilled Triple Cheese
Cheddar, Swiss, and pepper jack cheeses and butter, topped with tomato and red onion on ciabatta. Add ham or bacon for a real treat!
Ham and Swiss
Thinly sliced ham, Swiss cheese, red onion, tomato. Served on rye bread.
Hot Italian
Ham, Genoa salami, spinach, red onion, tomato, roasted red pepper, provolone cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette gilled all hot and melty on ciabatta bread!
KIDS Grilled Cheese
Roast Beef Cheddar
Medium well Roast Beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce,, tomato, onion, and Garlic Aioli on ciabatta
Turkey Provolone
Turkey breast, provolone cheese, roasted red pepper, spinach, tomato, and basil on ciabatta
Specialty Sandwiches
Chicken Caesar
Baked chicken breast, provolone cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Caesar dressing on toasted baguette
Chunky Chicken Salad
Homemade chicken salad, sprouts, red onion, tomato, and lettuce on a toasted baguette
Crab Cake
Jumbo lump MD style crab cake with JO spice, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a kaiser roll or bagel of your choice.
PBJ
Shrimp Salad
Jumbo shrimp lightly seasoned with JO spice, lettuce and tomato
Southwest Chicken
Baked chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, red onion, roasted red pepper, and spicy Cajun mayo on toasted baguette
Turkey Club
Thinly sliced turkey breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce, (hint of heat) honey mustard, and ranch dressing on a toasted baguette
Turkey Havarti
Thinly sliced turkey breast, dill, havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, Dijon mustard, and mayo on Rye Bread
Zesty Trio
Ham, turkey, and Genoa salami with Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce, red onion, and Caesar dressing on toasted baguette
Wraps
Albacore Tuna
All white Albacore Tuns Dill Havarti cheese, Romain lettuce, tomato, homemade cucumber relish and honey mustard
Chicken on the House
Baked chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, blue cheese crumbles, and raspberry vinaigrette on a wrap of your choice
Hummus Veggie
Hummus, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, spinach, green peppers, onions, and sprouts on wrap of your choice
Cream Cheese Spreads 8oz
Soup and Salad
Super Fruit Bowls
Berry Bowl
Your choice of base topped with strawberries, blueberries and raspberries.
Kismet Bowl
Your choice of base topped with strawberries, gluten free chocolate granola and bananas.
Protein Bowl
Your choice of base topped with bananas, almond slivers, hemp seeds and almond butter.
Tropical Bowl
Your choice of base topped with bananas, coconut and mangos.
Make Your Own Bowl
Coffee and Espresso Drinks ONLINE
Cold Drinks ONLINE
20 oz Fountain Soda/Iced Tea
32 oz Fountain Soda/ Iced Tea
Smoothie
Iced Chai
Iced Coffee
Frozen Chai
Frozen Coffee
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Water Bottle
Coke Bottle
Diet Coke Bottle
Tropicana Orange Juice Bottle
Apple Juice Bottle
Juice Box
Low Fat Chocolate Milk
Coconut Water
CBD Tea
CBD Sparkling
Vitamin Water
Body Armour
Wildwonder Sparking Water
Fresh Pressed Juice
Hemp Infusions
Sparkling Water Deer Park
Sport Drinks & Other Waters
Sides
Sweets
Bakery Girl Gluten Free
Black Bottom Euphoria
Brownie Cookies & Cream
Brownie Cream Cheese
Cinnamon Roll
Coffee Cake
Cookie Black and White
Cookie Sprinkle
David GF Choc Chip Brownie
David GF Snickerdoodle Cookie
Donut Holes - 1/2 Dozen
Donut Holes - Dozen
Flax GF Blueberry Muffin
Frosted Apple Fritter
LARABAR COOKIE (LTD. TIME ONLY)
Macaroon Chocolate Dipped
Muffin - Medium
Muffin Banana Chocolate Chip
Muffin Banana Walnut
Muffin Blueberry
Nature Valley Bar Oats n Honey
Smith Island Carrot Cake Slice
Smith Island Original Slice
Smith Island Peanut Butter Slice
Smith Island Red Velvet Slice
Yogurt Loaf Lemon Iced
Yogurt Loaf Marble
Banana Loaf
Bread Pudding
Lemon Cookie 2 Pack
Choc Tops Half Dozen
2 Pc Chop Top
Cake Pops
2 Pc Go Cookie
Lemon Bar
Danish
Zeke's
Retail Mugs and Such
Be Blends
Soap Accents
Fresh Lemon
Fruit Loops
High Society
Honeydew Coconut
Honeysuckle Raspberry
Key Lime
Lemon Twist
My Man
Ocean Breeze
Passionfruit Nectarine
Rosemary Mint
Sea Salt & Orchid
Simply Naked
Sweetened Oats
Tangerine Passion
Teenage Crush
Volcano
Mystic BookBinding
Emilys Earrings
Bracelet Emily 5$
Earrings 5$ Emily
Earrings 7$ Emily
Earrings Emily 10
Mushroom Earring Necklace Set Emily
Necklace Emily 5$
Necklace Emily 7$
Stitch Marker Bag Emily
Stitch Marker Set 5$ Emily
Stitch Marker Single 1$ Emily
Stitch Marker Single 2$ Emily
Erin Earrings
GO Salads and Soup
CUP Soup of the Day
BOWL Soup of the Day
Caesar Salad GO
Traditional with Romaine Hearts, house made bagel croutons, Parmesan and creamy dressing.
Chicken Caesar GO
Traditional with Romaine Hearts, house made bagel croutons, Parmesan, creamy dressing and topped with chicken.
Garden Salad GO
Field greens, Romaine, spinach, tomatoes, onions, cukes, peppers with bagel chips and dressing.
Greek Salad GO
Field greens, Romaine, spinach, feta, olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini, with bagel chips and dressing.
Cobb Salad GO
Garden with avocado, bacon, bagel chips and dressing.
Chef Salad GO
Build Your Own
Shrimp Salad 5.5oz
House Salad GO
GO Sandwiches
GO Cloak and Dagger
NY Deli Corned Beef, Swiss, Russian dressing on Keto Wheat toast, side of sweet slaw.
GO Turkey Farm
Roasted Turkey, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato, house made Keto Friendly honey mustard
GO Chic Sal BLT Wrap
Chicken Salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato rolled in a 4 carb tortilla.
GO Seafood Shrimp Pita
Jumbo shrimp salad, lettuce, tomato, onions in a 6 carb pita bread.
GO Healthy Delish
Vegan cheddar, lettuce, tomato, peppers, cukes, onions on keto bagel toast.
GO Vegan Wrap
Firm tofu, Vegan cheddar, spinach, avocado, balsamic vinaigrette on a keto friendly wrap
GO Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine, Parmesan cheese, tomato, creamy dressing on a keto friendly wrap
GO Buddha Bowl
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1311 Londontown Boulevard, Eldersburg, MD 21784