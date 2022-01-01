Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kismet of Orland Orland Park

372 Reviews

$

9931 W 151st St

Orland Park, IL 60462

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

Mushrooms

$5.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Cauliflower

$5.99

Garlic Bread

$1.75

Gravy Bread

$1.75

Pizza Puff

$4.99

Gyros

Gyro

$8.95

Jr Gyro

$7.95

Chicken Gyro

$8.49

Large Gyro

$9.95

Gyro No Meat

$4.51

Spicy Gyro

Out of stock

Burgers

Burger

$5.99

Cheese Burger

$6.99

Double Cheese Burger

$8.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.50

Mushroom Cheeseburger

$6.99

Patty Melt

$6.99

Jr Cheese Burger

$5.25

Jr Burger

$4.99

Double Burger

$8.33

Gyro Burger

$7.49

Gyro Cheese Burger

$7.99

Beef & Sausage

Italian Beef

$8.99

Italian Sausage

$6.99

Italian Combo

$9.95

BBQ Beef

$7.92

Corned Beef

$8.55

Reuben

$9.95

Hot Dogs

Vienna Hot Dog

$3.19

Cheese Dog

$4.18

Chili Dog

$4.18

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.50

Polish

$4.99

Corn Dog

$3.69Out of stock

2 Hot dog w small fries

$7.99

Sandwiches/Subs/Clubs

Grilled Turky & Cheese

$5.95

BLT Sandwich

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$3.25

Turkey Sub

$6.85

Veggie Sub

$4.51

BLT Club

$9.56

Turkey Club

$9.56

Bacon & Turkey Club

$10.95

Poor Boy

$7.99

Steak Italiano

$7.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$8.98

Steak Quesadillas

$9.99

Gyro Roll

$8.95

Beef Roll

$8.49

Chicken Parmesan

$7.99

Honesy Mustard Chicken & Bacon

$8.99

Chicken Quesadillas

$8.99

Pepper & Egg

$5.49

Ribeye Sandwich

$14.99

Turky Melt Croissant

$7.99

Chicken

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Tenders Basket

$8.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$4.19

Chicken Fajita

$8.25

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$7.99

Chicken Nuggets (6pc)

$3.99

Chicken Nuggets (10pc)

$5.59

Chicken Tenders (4pc)

$7.25

Extra Piece

$1.79

Fried Wings (6 Pc)

$8.94

Fried Wings (10 Pc)

$13.99

Wings Basket

$9.95

Dinners

Gryo Dinner

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Gyro Dinner

$16.99

Chicken Fajita DInner

$16.99

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$15.99Out of stock

Shrimp Basket Dinner

$13.99

Wing Dinner

$18.99

Fish

Fish Sandwich

$5.49

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$5.49

Tuna Melt

$5.99

Cod fish dinner

$9.99

Tuna Croissant

$7.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.99

Tuna Garden Salad

$9.99

Greek Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.49

Julienne Salad

$11.99

Caesar Salad w/Chicken

$12.49

Greek Chicken Salad

$13.49

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Gy Greek salad

$13.99

Kids

K Hot Dog

$7.52

K Beef Burger

$7.52

K Grilled Cheese

$7.52

K Corn Dog

$5.42Out of stock

K Chicken Nuggets

$7.52

K Chicken Tenders

$7.52

Sides

Fries (SM)

$2.25

Fries (LG)

$3.00

Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Chili for Fries

$2.00

Bacon (2 count)

$2.50

Swt P

$1.10

Gryo Sauce

$0.99

Pita

$1.10

Coleslaw

$2.50

Whole Pickle

$1.99

Side Feta 4oz

$2.00

Chips

$1.99

Hp

$1.10

Olevs

$1.75

Soup/Chili

Small Soup

$3.29

Medium Soup

$4.20

Large Soup

$5.20

Quart Soup

$10.40

Meals

SP Gryo

$12.99

SP IT BF

$12.95

SP CHZ Bur

$11.10

SP GRL Chicken

$11.99

SP HB

$10.10

SP HD

$7.52

SP DBL CHZ Bur

$12.85

SP DBL HB

$11.99

SP JR HB

$8.99

SP JR CHZ Bur

$9.25

SP Patty Melt

$10.99

SP Rueben

$15.99

SP Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

SP Corned Beef

$13.99

SP Poorboy

$10.99

SP Chicken Quesdilla

$11.99

Sp Grl ham & chz

$8.33

SP Chicken Fajita

$12.25

Sp Chicken Gyro

$11.99

Sp Lg Gyro

$13.99

Sp Jr Gyro

$11.99

Sp Crispy Chicken Sand

$7.19

Soda

Diet Pepsi

$1.99+

Pepsi

$1.99+

Btl Water

$1.99

Gatorade

$2.59

Cherry Pepsi

$1.99+

Sierra Mist

$1.99+

Root Beer

$1.99+

Dr Pepper

$1.99+

Iced Tea

$1.99+

Fruit Punch

$1.99+

Pepsi Can

$1.65

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.65

Lemonaid

$1.99+

Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.55

Cup Water

Ice Cream

Cone

Pint

$6.99

Quart

$14.99

Shakes & Malts

Shake

$5.50

Malt

$5.50

Float

$5.29

Desserts

Oreo Cookie Balls

$1.78

Rice Pudding

$2.79

baklava

$3.45

Cookie

$1.78

Catering

#1

$125.99

#2

$116.99

Garden Salad 1/2

$24.95

Garden Salad Full

$49.95

Greek Salad 1/2

$39.95

Greek Salad Full

$79.99

1lb Gyro Meat

$16.99

Gift card $5

Gift card $5

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9931 W 151st St, Orland Park, IL 60462

Directions

Gallery
Kismet of Orland image
Kismet of Orland image

Similar restaurants in your area

Phlavz - Orland Park
orange star4.3 • 201
24 Orland Square Dr Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Stan's Donuts - Orland Park
orange starNo Reviews
15646 South La Grange Rd Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Incredible Burger - Orland Square
orange starNo Reviews
288 Orland Square Drive Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Pita Pita - Orland Park
orange starNo Reviews
31 Orland Square Drive Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Vegan T'ease
orange star4.5 • 294
14600 S. LaGrange Unit 1 Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Square Celt Ale House & Grill
orange star4.1 • 557
39 Orland Square Drive Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Orland Park

Square Celt Ale House & Grill
orange star4.1 • 557
39 Orland Square Drive Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Orland Park IL
orange star4.4 • 402
14225 95th Avenue Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Vegan T'ease
orange star4.5 • 294
14600 S. LaGrange Unit 1 Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Phlavz - Orland Park
orange star4.3 • 201
24 Orland Square Dr Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orland Park
Tinley Park
review star
Avg 4.9 (18 restaurants)
Mokena
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Country Club Hills
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Homer Glen
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Lemont
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
New Lenox
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Lockport
review star
Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston