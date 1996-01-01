Mediterranean
American
Middle Eastern
Kismet
4648 Hollywood Blvd
LA, CA 90027
Snacky + Salady
Dishes
Rice + Bread + Friends
NA BEV / ETC
BTG
RED- Bibich 'Plavina'
$15.00
Red - COURTAULT-TARDIEUX Temps Des Aunis
$16.00
Rose - Taillandier '6 Roses'
$13.00
Skin - Gaudioso 'pinot grigio'
$16.00
Skin - Keltis Zan
$17.00
Sparkling - Alta Alella 'miran gran reserva'
$16.00
White - Il Folicello 'Pulonia'
$12.00
WHITE - Brand & Fils "La Chimère'
$17.00
Sake - Summer Orange
$15.00
Sake - Suppai
$14.00
Cassis Spritz
$13.00
États D'Anne
$15.00
BOTTLES
BTG Red - Temps Des Aunis
$60.00
BTG Red - Bibich 'Plavina'
$57.00
BTG Rose - Taillandier '6 Roses'
$50.00
BTG Skin - Gaudioso 'pinoit grigio'
$60.00
BTG Skin - Keltis 'Zan'
$65.00
BTG Sparkling - Alta Alella 'Mirgin Gran Reserva'
$60.00
BTG White - Brand & Fils 'La Chimère'
$65.00
BTG White - Il Folicello 'Pulonia'
$45.00
Red - Autour De L'Anne 'Les États D'Anne'
$70.00
Red - Oenops 'Xinomavraw'
$77.00
Red - Vinas Mora 'Kaamen L'babíc'
$103.00
Red - Fabrice Chaillou 'GROnadine'
$64.00
Rose - Vins.Nus 'Instabile Claret'
$82.00
Rose - Bascule 'Babushka'
$58.00
Rose - Cantina Giardino 'Volpe Rosa'
$85.00
Skin - Porta Del Vento 'Saharay'
$87.00
Skin - Domaine Mamaruta 'Trafalgar'
$53.00
Skin - Insula Felix 'qvevri'
$73.00
Skin - Terpin 'Jakot'
$108.00
Sparkling - Accenti Pet Nat
$87.00
Sparkling - DOTE 'KEEP MY SPIRIT ALIVE'
$72.00
Sparkling - Maison Bonnard 'Montagnieu Brut'
$63.00
White - La Gerbelle 'Sansoufrir Blanc'
$66.00
White - Fabien Jouves 'Les Agudes'
$61.00
White - Ca N'Estruc Bi 'Muscat'
$70.00
White - COTA 45 - 'ube miraflores'
$82.00
CHEROUCHE MAG - LE CLOS
$300.00
CHEROUCHE MAG - GRAND RAYE
$300.00
Sake - SUPPAI BOTTLE
$80.00
SAKE - SUMMER ORANGE
$85.00
BEER/CIDER
DD BEV
merch
ADD Utensils & Napkins
Meadow's Cakes
Prix Fixe Food
Prix Fixe Wine
WINE
Ca' de Noci "Querciole"
$30.00
Ca' de Noci "Tre Dame"
$31.00
Champagne Fleury "Sonate"
$100.00
Clos Lentiscus "Nuria"
$41.00
Domaine du Facteur "Bulle de Facteur"
$26.00
Domaine la Taupe "Surin"
$39.00
La Cave des Nomades "Intoku"
$79.00
La Sorga "Chuck"
$40.00
No Control "Heaven Cider"
$26.00
Podere Pradarolo "Vej Brut"
$48.00
Alessandro Viola & Luigi Stalteri (Longarico) "Nostrale"
$26.00
Alexandre Bain "L. D'Ange"
$55.00
Andrea Grossmann & Marc Balzan (Chèrouche) 'Tête et Queue'
$51.00
Axel Prufer "Le Peur du Rouge"
$38.00
Cave de Nomades "La petite Magicienne"
$53.00
Celler 9+ 'Mèdol'
$23.00
Clos de Tue Boeuf "Qvevri"
$48.00
Clos Lentiscus "Xarel-lo Domaine"
$75.00
Cyrille Sevin "Une Lente Mélopée"
$40.00
Domaine Bobinet "Les Gruches"
$44.00
Domaine de Montrieux "Ithybole"
$47.00
Domaine Derain "Landre"
$54.00
Francois Grinand "Katapnha"
$47.00
Jean Marie Berrux "Petit tetu"
$49.00
Jean-Pierre Robinot (Les Vignes de l’Ange Vin) 'Bistrologie'
$48.00
Jerome Guichard "Bouchat"
$40.00
Jerome Guichard "Chevrot"
$36.00
Joseph Dorbon Savagnin
$69.00
Julien Altaber "Bourgogne Aligote"
$32.00
Jérôme Guichard 'Perrières "Les Vielles"'
$51.00
La Cattiva 'Incontro'
$28.00
Laureano Serres 'BB2 Vamos'
$31.00