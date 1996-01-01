Kismet imageView gallery
Mediterranean
American
Middle Eastern

Kismet

review star

No reviews yet

4648 Hollywood Blvd

LA, CA 90027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Snacky + Salady

Olives

$8.00

Cashews

$8.00

Pickles

$9.00

Persimmon Salad

$14.00

Cauli

$16.00

Pies

$15.00

Single Pie

$7.50

Gems

$16.00

Cucumbers

$15.00

Squash

$14.00

Peppers

$12.00

Dishes

Mushrooms

$21.00

Carrots

$21.00

Clams

$24.00Out of stock

Meatballs

$25.00

Chicken Skewers

$20.00

Eggplant

$18.00

Halibut

$30.00

Rice + Bread + Friends

Rice

$16.00

Flaky

$12.00

Bread

$6.50

Feta

$15.00

Cranberry Beans

$11.00

Tahini

$6.00

Labneh

$7.00

Green Zhoug

$3.00

Red Zhoug

$3.00

Sub Crudité

$6.00

Go Big

Mezze Meal

$72.00

Veg Mezze

$72.00

Vegan Mezze

$72.00

Sandwich

$26.00

Rabbit

$92.00

Sweets

Semifreddo

$16.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$16.00

NA BEV / ETC

Coffee

$5.00

Kombucha - Strawberry Fennel

$9.00

Kombucha - Buddhas Hands Houjicha

$9.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Mint Tea

$6.00

Mountain Valley Sparkling

$8.00

MV Sparkling - 500ml

$4.00Out of stock

Mountain Valley Still

$8.00

Rosewater Lemonade

$6.00

Tea

$6.00

Ghia ' Le Spritz'

$7.00

BTG

RED- Bibich 'Plavina'

$15.00

Red - COURTAULT-TARDIEUX Temps Des Aunis

$16.00

Rose - Taillandier '6 Roses'

$13.00

Skin - Gaudioso 'pinot grigio'

$16.00

Skin - Keltis Zan

$17.00

Sparkling - Alta Alella 'miran gran reserva'

$16.00

White - Il Folicello 'Pulonia'

$12.00

WHITE - Brand & Fils "La Chimère'

$17.00

Sake - Summer Orange

$15.00

Sake - Suppai

$14.00

Cassis Spritz

$13.00

États D'Anne

$15.00

BOTTLES

BTG Red - Temps Des Aunis

$60.00

BTG Red - Bibich 'Plavina'

$57.00

BTG Rose - Taillandier '6 Roses'

$50.00

BTG Skin - Gaudioso 'pinoit grigio'

$60.00

BTG Skin - Keltis 'Zan'

$65.00

BTG Sparkling - Alta Alella 'Mirgin Gran Reserva'

$60.00

BTG White - Brand & Fils 'La Chimère'

$65.00

BTG White - Il Folicello 'Pulonia'

$45.00

Red - Autour De L'Anne 'Les États D'Anne'

$70.00

Red - Oenops 'Xinomavraw'

$77.00

Red - Vinas Mora 'Kaamen L'babíc'

$103.00

Red - Fabrice Chaillou 'GROnadine'

$64.00

Rose - Vins.Nus 'Instabile Claret'

$82.00

Rose - Bascule 'Babushka'

$58.00

Rose - Cantina Giardino 'Volpe Rosa'

$85.00

Skin - Porta Del Vento 'Saharay'

$87.00

Skin - Domaine Mamaruta 'Trafalgar'

$53.00

Skin - Insula Felix 'qvevri'

$73.00

Skin - Terpin 'Jakot'

$108.00

Sparkling - Accenti Pet Nat

$87.00

Sparkling - DOTE 'KEEP MY SPIRIT ALIVE'

$72.00

Sparkling - Maison Bonnard 'Montagnieu Brut'

$63.00

White - La Gerbelle 'Sansoufrir Blanc'

$66.00

White - Fabien Jouves 'Les Agudes'

$61.00

White - Ca N'Estruc Bi 'Muscat'

$70.00

White - COTA 45 - 'ube miraflores'

$82.00

CHEROUCHE MAG - LE CLOS

$300.00

CHEROUCHE MAG - GRAND RAYE

$300.00

Sake - SUPPAI BOTTLE

$80.00

SAKE - SUMMER ORANGE

$85.00

BEER/CIDER

Cellador 'Witbier'

$13.00

Modelo

$6.00

Bardos Cider 'Winter Walker'

$32.00Out of stock

Three Weavers 'kolsch'

$7.00

Three Weavers 'ipa'

$8.00

Cellardoor 'Ziniferous' Seltzer

$12.00

DD BEV

Bottle of Skin

$42.00

Bottle of White

$38.00

Bottle of Red

$38.00

Bottle of Rose

$38.00

Bottle of Sparkling

$38.00

Rosewater Lemonade

$6.00

Coke

$3.00

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$8.00

Acqua Panna Still Water

$4.00

Mountain Valley Still Water

$8.00

Coffee

$5.00

Tea

$5.00

Mint Tea

$6.00

merch

tote - green

$45.00

tote - yellow

$45.00

tote - pink

$45.00

hat - grey

$20.00

hat - white

$20.00

tote - purple

$35.00

corkage

corkage

$25.00

goods corkage

$15.00

ADD Utensils & Napkins

Add Utensils & Napkins

Meadow's Cakes

8" Custom Cake

$75.00

Prix Fixe Food

Prix Fixe 65

$65.00

Prix Fixe 75

$75.00

Prix Fixe Wine

Prix Fixe Wine 30

$30.00

WINE

Ca' de Noci "Querciole"

$30.00

Ca' de Noci "Tre Dame"

$31.00

Champagne Fleury "Sonate"

$100.00

Clos Lentiscus "Nuria"

$41.00

Domaine du Facteur "Bulle de Facteur"

$26.00

Domaine la Taupe "Surin"

$39.00

La Cave des Nomades "Intoku"

$79.00

La Sorga "Chuck"

$40.00

No Control "Heaven Cider"

$26.00

Podere Pradarolo "Vej Brut"

$48.00

Alessandro Viola & Luigi Stalteri (Longarico) "Nostrale"

$26.00

Alexandre Bain "L. D'Ange"

$55.00

Andrea Grossmann & Marc Balzan (Chèrouche) 'Tête et Queue'

$51.00

Axel Prufer "Le Peur du Rouge"

$38.00

Cave de Nomades "La petite Magicienne"

$53.00

Celler 9+ 'Mèdol'

$23.00

Clos de Tue Boeuf "Qvevri"

$48.00

Clos Lentiscus "Xarel-lo Domaine"

$75.00

Cyrille Sevin "Une Lente Mélopée"

$40.00

Domaine Bobinet "Les Gruches"

$44.00

Domaine de Montrieux "Ithybole"

$47.00

Domaine Derain "Landre"

$54.00

Francois Grinand "Katapnha"

$47.00

Jean Marie Berrux "Petit tetu"

$49.00

Jean-Pierre Robinot (Les Vignes de l’Ange Vin) 'Bistrologie'

$48.00

Jerome Guichard "Bouchat"

$40.00

Jerome Guichard "Chevrot"

$36.00

Joseph Dorbon Savagnin

$69.00

Julien Altaber "Bourgogne Aligote"

$32.00

Jérôme Guichard 'Perrières "Les Vielles"'

$51.00

La Cattiva 'Incontro'

$28.00

Laureano Serres 'BB2 Vamos'

$31.00