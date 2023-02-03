  • Home
  • /
  • Philadelphia
  • /
  • Kismet Bialys - Reading Terminal Market - 1136 Arch St (Reading Terminal Market)
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kismet Bialys - Reading Terminal Market 1136 Arch St (Reading Terminal Market)

review star

No reviews yet

1136 Arch St (Reading Terminal Market)

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bialys

The Onion

$6.00

The Egg

$8.00

The BEC

$9.00

The 'Strami

$10.00

The Cheesy Buff

$10.00

The Jam

$8.00

The Classic

$4.00

Bagged Bagels

Everything

$9.00

Sesame

$9.00

Plain

$9.00

Poppy

$9.00

Cinnamon Raisin

$9.00

Sea Salt Rosemary

$9.00

Jalapeno Cheese

$9.00

Za'atar

$9.00

8 oz Cream Cheese

8 oz. Plain

$6.00

8 oz. Veggie

$7.00

8 oz Scallion

$7.00

8 oz. Spicy Everything

$7.00

8 oz. Pickle

$7.00

8 oz. Garlic 'n Herb

$7.00

Dry Retail

DNES

$6.00

Hot DNES

$6.00

Za'atar

$6.00

12 oz Coffee Beans

$15.00

Drinks

16 oz. Hot Coffee

$3.50

Kismet Cold Brew

$6.00

Water

$2.00

Oh Snap

$6.00

Elderberry Lemonade

$6.00

Merch

Tote Bag

$20.00

Sticker

$3.00

Blue Hat

$24.00

Pink Hat

$24.00

Krew Sweatshirt

$35.00

Bagel Boy Tee

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

The ONLY place to get Kismet Bialys :)

Location

1136 Arch St (Reading Terminal Market), Philadelphia, PA 19107

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Termini Brothers Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
1201 Filbert Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Molly Malloy's
orange star4.7 • 2,103
1136 Arch Street, Unit 467 Reading Terminal Market Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Attico
orange starNo Reviews
219 South Broad Street Rooftop Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
orange star4.5 • 2,032
221 N 11TH ST Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Little Saigon Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
220 North 10th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Old Nelson II
orange starNo Reviews
35 S 13th St. Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
orange star4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston