Kismet Coffee 400 North Monroe Street

review star

No reviews yet

400 North Monroe Street

Litchfield, IL 62056

Espresso Bar

Latte

12 oz. Iced Latte

$4.60

12 oz. Hot Latte

$4.60

16 oz. Iced Latte

$5.50

16 oz. Hot Latte

$5.50

Mocha

12 oz. Iced Mocha

$5.25

12 oz. Hot Mocha

$5.25

16 oz. Iced Mocha

$6.25

16 oz. Hot Mocha

$6.25

Americano

Combination of freshly pulled shots of expresso with hot water

12 oz. Iced Americano

$4.00

12 oz. Hot Americano

$4.00

16 oz. Iced Americano

$4.50

16 oz. Hot Americano

$4.50

Cappuccino

12 oz. Hot Cappuccino

$4.60

16 oz. Hot Cappuccino

$5.50

Espresso

Espresso

$2.75

2oz of our Kaldi 700 espresso

Macchiato

Similar to a latte, a macchiato is made up of espresso and milk foam.

12 oz. Iced Macchiato

$4.75

12 oz. Hot Macchiato

$4.75

16 oz Iced Macchiato

$5.65

16 oz. Hot Macchiato

$5.65

Tea Bar

Iced Teas

12 oz. Iced Tea

$3.25

16 oz. Iced Tea

$4.25

Hot Teas

12 oz. Hot Tea

$3.25

16 oz. Hot Tea

$4.25

Hot Teapot (Serves 3)

$5.25

Tea Lattes

12 oz. Iced Tea Latte

$4.50

16 oz. Iced Tea Latte

$5.15

Chai

12 oz. Iced Chai Latte

$5.25

12 oz. Hot Chai Latte

$5.25

16 oz. Iced Chai Latte

$6.25

16 oz. Hot Chai Latte

$6.25

Matcha

12 oz. Iced Matcha

$4.75

12 oz. Hot Matcha

$5.50

16 oz. Iced Matcha

$4.75

16 oz. Hot Matcha

$5.50

Beverages

Lemonade

12 oz. Lemonade

$2.75

16 oz. Lemonade

$3.25

Drink Specials

12 oz. Blackberry Jasmine Lemonade

$3.50

16 oz. Blackberry Jasmine Lemonade

$4.25

12 oz. Mango Hibiscus Refresher

$3.75

16 oz. Mango Hibiscus Refresher

$4.35

Cold Brew

12 oz. Cold Brew

$5.75

16 oz. Cold Brew

$6.45

Hot Chocolate

12 oz. Hot Chocolate

$3.85

16 oz. Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Spring 2023 Specialty Drinks

Banana Mac Nut Latte

12oz Iced Banana Mac Latte

$5.25

12oz Hot Banana Mac Latte

$5.25

16oz Iced Banana Mac Latte

$6.50

16oz Hot Banana Mac Latte

$6.50

Blackberry Matcha Latte

12 oz. Iced Blckbry Mtcha

$5.25

12 oz. Hot Blckbry Mtch

$5.25

16 oz. Iced Blckbry Mtch

$6.50

16 oz. Hot Blckbry Mtch

$6.50

Blackberry Vanilla Coconut Latte

12 oz. Iced Blckbry Vnl

$5.25

12 oz. Hot Blckbry Vnl

$5.25

16 oz. Iced Blckbry Vnl

$6.50

16. oz. Hot Blckbry Vnl

$6.50

Arandelle Lemonade

12oz Arandelle Lemonade

$3.35

16oz Arandelle Lemonade

$3.85

Food

Muffins

Chocolate Muffin

$2.75

Blueberry Muffin

$2.75

Banana Muffin

$2.75

Turnovers

Cherry Turnover

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

400 North Monroe Street, Litchfield, IL 62056

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

