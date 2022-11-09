Main picView gallery

Kisoya 1291 old peachtree rd ste 110

No reviews yet

1291 old peachtree rd ste 110

Suwanee, GA 30024

Order Again

Entree

1. Donkatsu

$15.10

2. Cheese Donkatsu

$17.92

3. Fish Katsu

$15.10

4. King Donkatsu

$17.92

5. Katsudon

$12.26

6. Kimchi Katsudon

$13.21

7. Gyudon

$14.15

8. Tobikodon

$11.32

9. Kimchi Nabe Udon Donkatsu Set

$16.98

10. Cold Soba Donkatsu Set

$16.04

10. Hot Soba Donkatsu Set

$16.04

10. Bibin Soba Donkatsu Set

$16.04

11. Tobikodon Donkatsu Set

$16.04

12. Udon

$10.38

13. Skewered Oden Udon

$11.32

14. Shrimp Tempura Udon

$13.21

15. Kimchi Nabe Udon & Rice

$13.21

16. Donkatsu Nabe Udon & Rice

$15.10

17. Cheese Donkatsu Nabe Udon & Rice

$16.04

18. Donkatsu Curry

$15.10

19. Shrimp Tempura Curry

$15.10

20. Beef Tantanmen

$14.15

21. Tonkotsu Ramen

$12.26

22. Shoyu Ramen

$12.26

23. Cold Soba

$11.32

24. Bibim Soba

$12.26

25. Jaru Soba

$10.38

26. Hot Soba

$11.32

Snacks

Tako Yaki

$5.65Out of stock

Spicy Garlic Shrimp Tempura

$7.55

Extra Buckwheat Noodle

$2.83

Katsu Sando

$9.43

Extra Buckwheat Noodle (Copy)

$2.83

Extra

Extra Egg

$1.89

Extra Ramen Noodles

$2.83

Chashu

$2.83

Extra Udon Noodles

$2.83

Rice

$1.88

Take Out

$0.94

N/A

Fiji Water

$2.83

Perrier Water

$2.83

Coca Cola

$1.88

Sprite

$1.88

Diet Coke

$1.88

Ginger Ale

$1.88

Ramune

$3.77

Calpico

$3.77

Jasmine Green Tea

$3.77

Vita Coco

$3.77

Aloe Organic

$3.77

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$2.83

San Pellegrino Limonata

$2.83

Peach Soda

$3.77

Water Melon Soda

$3.77

Mango Soda

$3.77

Emp. Soda $1

$0.93
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

1291 old peachtree rd ste 110, Suwanee, GA 30024

Directions

Main pic

