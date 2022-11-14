Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Chicken
Pizza

Kiss & Fly Sliders & Slices

5204 N 10th Street

McAllen, TX 78501

Popular Items

Asada Fries

Slider Special

Slider Combo

$7.00

Hot Dogs

Asada Dog

$12.00

Potato Bun, Beef Hot Dog, Topped With Beef, Lettuce, Salsa, Crema & Served with Our House Fries

Pizza Dog

$10.00

Potato Bun, Beef Hot Dog, Topped with Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni & Served with House Fries

Mexican Hot Dog

$10.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$10.00

Potato Bun, Beef Hot Dog, Chili, Cheese, Jalapenos & Served with Our House Fries

Hot Dog Combo

$8.00

Potato Bun, Beef Hot Dog & Served with Our House Fries

Hot Dog No Fries

$5.00

Pizza

Cheese Large Pizza

$15.00

Our 16" Pizza with Marinara & Mozzarella Cheese

Pepperoni Large Pizza

$16.00

Our 16" Pizza with Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese topped with Pepperoni

Meat Lovers Large Pizza

$18.00

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$12.00

Our Cauliflower Crust Pizza with Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese and Pepperoni.

Pizza Flatbread

$14.00

Our Large Thin Slice Pizza. Add toppings of your choice at menu price.

Meat Lovers Flatbread

$14.00

Signature Fries

Pizza Fries

$12.00

House Fries Topped with Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni & Italian Spices

Asada Fries

$12.00

House Fries Topped With Beef, Lettuce, Salsa, Crema

Buffalo Fries

$12.00

House Fries Topped with Boneless Wings & Your Choice of Sauce & Ranch

Side Of French Fries

$7.00

Sliders

Bacon, Jalapeno, Cheddar Slider Combo

$12.00

Cheese Slider Combo

$10.00

Monster Style Slider Combo

$12.00

Mushroom, Cheddar Combo

$12.00

Extra Slider (No Fries)

$6.99

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Starters

Chip & Toppings

$8.00

Fritos, Cheetos or Takis, Cheese or Chili

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Tortilla Chips and Our House made Salsa

Fried Bites

$8.00

Kiss & Fly Sampler

$18.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

Mozzarella Bites

$8.00

Nachos

$14.00

Beef, Beans, Tortilla Chips, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato

Popcorn & Junk

$10.00

Popcorn, Hot Cheetos, Pickles, Cheese

Street Corn Shrimp

$10.00

Chicken Avocado Wrap

$12.00

Popcorn Only

$5.00

Street Tacos

Fish Tacos

$10.00

(5) Grilled Fish Tacos, Chipotle Mayo Slaw, Pico De Gallo, Cilantro

Street Tacos

$10.00

(5) Street Style Beef Tacos, Corn Tortillas, Cilantro, Onions & Salsa

10 Street Tacos

$18.00

(5) Street Style Beef Tacos, Corn Tortillas, Cilantro, Onions & Salsa

Street Corn Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Sweets

Funnel Cake

$8.00

Funnel Cake | Powdered Sugar

Churros

$8.00

Wings

6 Wing Combo

$12.00

(6) Bone-In wings with your choice of sauce & a side of our house fries

12 Wing Combo

$18.00

(6) Bone-In wings with your choice of sauce & a side of our house fries

18 Wing Combo

$27.00

Cauliflower Wings

$12.00

(6) Breaded Cauliflower Pieces with your choice of sauce & a side of our house fries

Extra Dip

$0.50

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Bone-in Wings (Individual)

$1.50

Sides

Extra Nacho Cheese

$0.50

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra Green Salsa

$0.50

Extra Red Salsa

$0.50

Side of Marinara

$0.50

Side Of French Fries

$7.00

Baked Pretze! & Cheese

$10.00

Beer & Canned Drinks

5x5 40mm

$2.50

805 Blonde

$2.50

805 Ceveza

$1.99

805 Negra

$2.50

Abita Sweet Tea

$2.00

Angry Orchard

$2.50

Barney Purple Haze

$2.50

Bells X-Mas Ale

$2.50

Best Maid Pickle Beer

$2.50Out of stock

Blue Moon

$2.50

Bombshell Blonde

$2.50

Bud Light

$2.00

Bud Zero

$2.50Out of stock
Budweiser

Budweiser

$2.50

Coors Banquet

$2.50
Coors Light

Coors Light

$2.50

Corona

$2.50

Corona Premier

$2.50

Crafted With Love Lager (Draft)

$2.50

Crawford Bock

$2.50

Dos XX

$2.50

Estrella Jalisco

$2.50

Founders Bfast Stout

$2.50

Guiness

$4.00
High Noon

High Noon

$3.50

Hopadillo

$2.50

Lone Star

$2.75

Lone Star Light

$2.75
Long Drink

Long Drink

$3.50
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$2.50
Michelob Ultra Gold

Michelob Ultra Gold

$2.50

Miller Lite

$2.50

Modelo

$2.50

Montucky

$2.50

Pacifico

$2.50

Pineapple Cider

$2.50Out of stock

Puro Pickles

$2.50

Real Seltzer

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Rogue Choco

$2.50

Rogue Kringle Krusher

$2.00

Salt Life

$2.50

Shiner Bock

$2.50

Shipyard Smashed Pumpkin

$2.00

Smirnoff

$2.50

Smithworks Seltzer

$2.00

Stella

$2.50

Tecate Light

$2.50

Tecate Red

$2.50

Ten Fidy

$2.50

Topo Seltzer

$3.50

Truly

$3.50

Twisted Tea

$3.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$3.50

White Claw Mango

$3.50

White Claw Watermelon

$3.50Out of stock

Yuengling

$2.50

Yuengling Flight

$2.50

Yuengling Porter

$2.50

Shots

3 Wisemen

$9.00

Jim | Johnnie | Jack

4 Horseman

$10.00

Jim | Johnnie | Jack | Jose

Aly Bomb

$7.00

AMF

$9.00

Vodka | Gin | Rum | Blue | Sour | Sprite

Ana Banana

$6.00

Rumchata | Banana Rum | Banana Liqueur

Apple Cinnamon

$6.00

Fireball | Crown Apple

Bandera

$9.00

Berry Bomb

$6.00

Berry Breeze

$6.00

Blue Kamikaze

$6.00

Vodka | Blue Curacao | Sour

Blueberry Cupcake

$5.00

Rumchata | Vanilla Vodka | Blue | Red Bull

Bomb Pop

$5.00

Redberry Vodka | Strawberry | Energy

Booty Call

$7.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Bailey's | Butterscotch

Candy Apple

$6.00

Ciroc Apple | Melon | Sour | Grenadine

Captain America

$9.00

Captain Morgan | 151 | Blue | Smirnoff Ice

Captain On Acid

$6.00

Captain Morgan | Coconut Rum | Pineapple | Blue Curacao

Caramel Apple

$6.00

Ciroc Apple | Sour Apple Pucker | Butterscotch

Cherry Cheesecake

$6.00

Vanilla Vodka | Cranberry

Cherry Lime-Aide

$6.00

Moonshine | Grenadine | Lime

Cinnamon Toast

$6.00

Fireball | Rumchata

Cookies & Cream

$6.00

Cookies & Cream Moonshine

Craft House

$6.00

Mellow Corn Whiskey | Amaro

Cucumber Splash

$6.00

Dr. Jager

$6.00

Jager | Dr Pepper

Fire & Ice

$6.00

Rumpleminze | Goldschlagger | Tabasco

Fireball

$3.00

Flaming Dr Pepper

$6.00

Fun Dip

$6.00

Vodka | Grape Pucker | Sour | Energy

G SPOT

$7.00

Gatorade

$6.00

Raspberry Vodka | Blue Island Punch | Sour

Gold Digger

$6.00

Goldschlagger | Tequila

Green Tea

$6.00

Whiskey | Peach Liqueur | Sour

Halloween Shots

$5.00

Hater-Aid

$6.00

Tequila | Blue | Sour | Trechas

Heatbreaker

$6.00

Blueberry Vodka | X-Rated | Sour | Grenadine

Hot Damn

$6.00

Whiskey | Vodka | Rum | OJ

I Love You

$6.00

Peach | Cranberry | Sprite

Irish Car Bomb

$6.00

Jameson | Bailey's | Guinness Beer

Jager

$5.00

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Jager | Energy

Jameson Shot

$5.00

Jello Shot

$3.00

Jolly Rancher

$6.00

Vodka | Melon | Peach | Cranberry

Kamikaze

$6.00

Vodka | Triple Sec | Sour

Karma

$6.00

151 | Energy

Kick My A$$

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Lemon Vodka | Triple Sec | Sour | Sugar Rim

Liquid Cocaine

$10.00

151 | Rumplemintz | Jager | Goldschlagger

Mad Dog

$6.00

Vodka | Raspberry | Razzmatazz | Tabasco

Mango Shot

$6.00

Tamarind Vodka | Mango | Sour | Trechas

Melon Ball

$6.00

Whiskey | Sour Apple | Cranberry

Mexican Lollypop

$6.00

Vodka | Watermelon | Sour | Tabasco

Mind Eraser

$6.00

Vanilla Vodka | XO Patron | Soda Water

Neighborhood

$6.00

Dragonberry | Strawberry | Pineapple | Razzamataz

Ninja Turtle

$6.00

Southern Comfort | Melon | Sour | Pineapple

Obama

$6.00

Henessey | Grape | Watermelon | Cranberry

Orange Creamsicle

$6.00

Rumchata | Orange Juice

Orange Tea

$6.00

Party Bus

$6.00

Amaretto | Melon | Peach | Cranberry

Passionate Pucker

$6.00

Passionfruit Rum | Strawberry | Sprite

Patron

$7.00

Peanut Butter Jelly

$6.00

Frangelico | Raspberry

Peppermint Patty

$6.00

Rumplemintz | XO Patron

Picadilly Shot

$6.00

Pickle Back - Add

$0.50

Pickle Back Shot

$7.50

Pineapple Express

$6.00

Vodka | Peach | Pineapple | Grenadine

Pink Starburst

$7.00

Pink Taco

$6.00

X-Rated | Tequila

Puerto Rican Freakin'

$6.00

Dragonberry Rum | Pineapple | Grenadine

Purple Gecko

$6.00

Vodka | Razzmatazz | Blue Curacao | Cranberry

Purple Hooter

$6.00

Vodka | Razzmatazz | Sour

Purple Rain

$6.00

Southern Comfort | Blue | Amaretto | Cranberry

Quarter Shot

$6.00

Red Headed Cochina

$6.00

Jager | Peach | Cranberry

Red Snapper

$6.00

Royal F*ck Shot

$6.00

Whiskey | Peach | Cranberry

Rumplemintz

$6.00

Scooby Snack

$6.00

Coconut | Banana | Melon | Pineapple

Sexy Alligator

$6.00

Coconut, Melon, Pineapple, Jager, Razz

Star F*cker

$6.00

Whiskey, Watermelon, Energy

Strawberry Starburst

$6.50

Sum Beach

$6.00

Coconut Rum | 151 | Cranberry | Pineapple | Orange | Sour

Surfer On Acid

$6.00

Coconut, Melon, Pineapple, Jager

Sweet Tart

$6.00

Time Bomb

$16.00

Just about everything.....

Vegas Bomb

$2.00

Washington Apple

$6.00

Whiskey | Apple | Cranberry

Watermelon Patron

$6.00

White Gummy Bear

$6.00

Redberry Vodka | Peach | Sour

Winter Is Coming

$6.00

Rumplemintz | Goldshlagger

World Peace

$7.00

X-Men

$6.00

X-Rated | Island Punch | Blue Curacao

You're My Boy Blue

$6.00

Specialty Drinks

Agua Fresca

$6.00

Vodka, Watermelon, Watermelon Puree, Sour, Pineapple, Sprite

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

Apple Punch

$8.00

Vodka | Apple | Blue | Lime | Sugar

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.00

Blueberry Vodka | Lemon | Fresh Blueberries and topped with Lime & more blueberries.

Classic Martini

$9.00

Cucumber Martini

$7.00

Vodka | Cucumber Puree | Simple Sugar | Lime Juice

Frozen Mexican Lollypop

$11.00

Frozen Pina Colada

$9.00

Classic version frozen and delicious!!

Hurricane

$6.00

Passionfruit Rum | Rum | Pineapple | Grenadine

It Takes Two (limit 2)

$9.00

Cruzan Pineapple, Cruzan Banana, Cruzan Passionfruit, Cruzan Mango, OJ, Pineapple, Grenadine

Keto Punch

$7.00

Skinny Girl Vodka, Zero Calorie fruit syrup, sugar free syrup, lime, juice, soda. There's no reason a diet can't be fun! Sugar Free and low calories never tasted so good.

Kiss & Fly Punch

$6.00

Raspberry Vodka, Blue Island Punch, Sour, Pineapple, Sprite in an adult fun pouch, this drink is everything you need; light, fun and packs a punch.

Let That Mango

$6.00

Tamarind infused vodka, mango puree, sour, chamoy and trechas. When it's time, it's time! And it's time to Let that Man-Go! This drink hits the spot, even if he never could.

Long Island Tea

$9.00

Mango Tango Iced Tea

$8.00

Margarita

$5.00

Tequila | Triple Sec | Sour

Margarita Slush

$9.00

Classic Version & Delicious

Mexican Lolly Drink

$9.00

Vodka | Chamoy | Watermelon | Lime and topped with some fun and delicious treats

Missionary

$6.00

Gin | Cucumber Puree | Blueberry Vinegar | Simple Sugar

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Vodka | Simple | Lime Juice | Ginger | Soda

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Whiskey | Simple | Bitters | Orange zest. The classic version, we craft ours with love!

Picadilly

$7.00

Bacardi limon rum, pickle juice, trechas and chamoy. The sides of my mouth hurt just reading the ingredients....but I wouldn't have it any other way.

Pina Colada

$9.00

Classic version in a slushy! Topped with cream & cherry.

Pink Lemonade

$6.00

Malibu Rum | Lemon | Pink Sugar

Ranch Water

$6.00

Thank You Next!

$6.00

Coconut rum, Pineapple, Smirnoff, Chamoy, Trechas

Beer

5X5 Brunette Bombshell

$3.00

5X5 Fubarr

$3.00

Bell's Christmas Ale

$2.00

Black-O-Lantern

$2.00

Bud Light

$2.00

Coors Banquet

$2.50

Dos XX

$2.50
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$2.50

Montucky

$4.00

Puro Pickle

$3.00

Rogue Chocolate Stout

$2.00

Rogue Colossal

$3.00

Rouge Santa

$2.00

Salt Life Lager

$2.00

Sangrita

$7.00

Shipyard Pumpkin

$2.00

SixPoint Anti-Resin

$2.00

SixPoint Resin

$4.00Out of stock

Yellow Rose (16oz)

$3.00

Yuengling Lager

$2.50

Yuengling Light

$2.50

Founders Breakfast Stout

$2.00

Miller Lite

$2.50

5x5 40MM

$4.50

Abita Barney

$4.25

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Cocktails

Frozen Don Julio Margarita

$10.00

Frozen Negroni

$10.00

Bandera Shot

$5.00

Carrajillo

$10.00

Gold Rush

$6.00

Infinity Punch

$9.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Negroni

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Paloma

$8.00

Pimmp's Cup

$8.00

Ranch Water

$9.00

Really Really Good

$6.00

Spiked Tragos

$6.00

Shooters

Altos Tequila Blanco

$7.00

Altos Tequila Repo

$8.00

Don Sandia

$6.00

Fernet

$6.00

Fireball

$3.00

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Jameson Shot

$5.00

Mexican Lollypop

$6.00

Vodka | Watermelon | Sour | Tabasco

Mind Eraser

$8.00

Night Cap Shot

$9.00

Ol Gran Dad

$7.50

Patron Silver

$6.00

Rockaleta Shot

$5.00

Rumplemintz

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$2.00

Table Snacks

Ahi Tuna Poke

$10.00

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$12.00

Our Cauliflower Crust Pizza with Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese and Pepperoni.

Cauliflower Wings

$12.00

(6) Breaded Cauliflower Pieces with your choice of sauce & a side of our house fries

Flat Bread Pizza

$12.00

Meat & Cheese Board

$26.00

Meat Lovers Flatbread

$14.00

Meat Lovers Large Pizza

$18.00

Pizza Pockets

$4.00Out of stock

Popcorn

$4.00

Popcorn & Junk

$10.00

Popcorn, Hot Cheetos, Pickles, Cheese

Red Pepper Hummus

$6.00

Street Corn

$5.00

Stuffed Peppers

$5.00Out of stock

Wine

House Wine By The Glass

$7.00

By The Bottle

$49.00

Sangria

$9.00

House Bubbles BTG

$6.00

Mum's Champagne BTG

$7.00

Paloma Red Bottle

$60.00

Abstract Cab Bottle

$75.00

Juggernaut Cab BTG

$9.00

Owin Swift Cab BTG

$10.00

Freak show Cab BTG

$9.00

Winter Cocktail Menu

Central Perk Negroni

$11.00

Christmas Old Fashioned

$10.00

Dram Bamm Thank you Ma'am

$10.00

Ernesto De La Cruz

$11.00

Frozen Peppermint Mocha

$10.00

Infinity Punch

$9.00

It's Nipply Out

$9.00

Krampus

$10.00

Really Really Good

$6.00

San Marcos

$11.00

Champagne

House Bubbles Bottle

$25.00

House Bubbles By The Glass

$8.00

Premium Champagne Bottle

$125.00

Cognac

Hennessy

$8.00

Bottle Service

$150.00

Cordials

Amaro Nonino

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Bottle Service

$75.00

Campari

$8.00

Disarrono

$8.00

Fernet

$6.00

Fernet Menta

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Goldschlagger

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Hpnotic

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Jim Beam Fire

$5.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Liquor 43

$8.00

MonteNegro

$8.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Rumpleminz

$5.00

Skrewball

$7.00

Well Amaretto

$3.75

Xrated

$7.00

Gin

Aviation

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

House Gin

$3.75

Ransom Old Tom Gin

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bottle Service

$75.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Coconut Rum

$7.00

House Rum

$3.75

Malibu Rum

$8.00

Ron Zacapa23

$8.50

Bottle Serivice

$150.00

Flor De Cana

$8.00

Bumbu

$9.00

Flor De Cana Silver

$8.00

Plantation Pineapple

$8.50

Tequila

1800

$8.00

512 Reposado

$7.50

Altos

$2.00

Apaluz Mezcal

$9.00

Bottle Service

$75.00

Casamigos

$8.00

Clase Azul

$25.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

Codigo Blanco

$8.00

Codigo Repo

$9.00

Del Maguy Vida

$9.00

Dobel

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Don Julio 70

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

$8.00

Don Julio Blanco

$8.00

Don Julio Reposado

$8.00

Espolon Repo

$8.00

Espolon Silver

$8.00

Hornitos

$6.00

House Tequila

$3.75

Patron Anejo

$8.00

Patron Reposado

$8.00

Patron Silver

$6.00

Tapatio Repo

$7.50

Teremana Blanco

$7.00

Teremana Reposado

$7.00

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$10.00

Tres Generaciones CRISTALINO

$12.00

Vodka

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Vanilla

$8.00

Absolut Watermelon

$8.00

Amsterdam

$8.00

Belvedere

$8.00

Bottle Service

$75.00

Ciroc

$4.00

Ciroc Apple

$8.00

Ciroc Peach

$8.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$8.00

Cucumber Vodka

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.25

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$7.25

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$8.00

Dripping Springs

$8.00

Goodnight Loving

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Haku Vodka

$8.00

House Vodka

$3.75

Ketel One

$8.00

Pearl Red Berry

$7.00

Russian Standard

$8.00

Skinny Girl

$8.00

Smirnoff Tamarindo

$8.00

Tito's

$8.00

Western Son Lime

$7.50

Western Sons Blueberry

$8.00

Whiskey

2 Gingers

$5.00

Angels Envy

$10.00

Balvenie 12

$10.00

Basil Hayden Red Wine

$11.00

Basil Hayden Rye

$10.00

Basil Hayden Toast

$9.00

Bookers

$9.00

Bottle Service

$75.00

Buchanan's

$8.00

Buchanan's Master

$11.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Chivas 12

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.00

Dewers

$8.00

Glenlivet 12

$8.00

Glenlivet 21

$38.00

Glenmorangie

$10.00

Glenmorganie 18 Yr

$25.00

House Whiskey

$3.75

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$7.50

Jameson Black Barrel

$5.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$5.00

Jameson Orange

$5.00

Jameson Stout Edition

$5.00

Jim Beam

$7.50

Jim Beam Flavors

$7.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$35.00

JTS Brown

$7.50

Knobb Creek

$9.00

Macallen 12

$8.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

Mellow Corn

$6.00

Ol Gran Dad

$7.50

Pecan Praline

$5.00

Ranger Creek

$8.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Seagram's 7

$8.00

Sontory

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

TC Brown Club

$7.50

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Bottle Service

Buchanan’s Deluxe

$125.00

Buchanan’s Master

$125.00

Ciroc Bottle

$125.00

Civas Bottle

$125.00

Fireball Bottle

$100.00

Grey Goose Bottle

$125.00

Johnny Walker Black Bottle

$125.00

Jägermeister Bottle

$100.00

Tito's Bottle

$125.00

Open Bottle Service

$150.00

Bottle before 11pm

$75.00

Shirts

9FIVE6

$20.00
Sunday 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
5204 N 10th Street, McAllen, TX 78501

