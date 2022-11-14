- Home
- /
- Mcallen
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Kiss & Fly Sliders & Slices
Kiss & Fly Sliders & Slices
No reviews yet
5204 N 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Hot Dogs
Asada Dog
Potato Bun, Beef Hot Dog, Topped With Beef, Lettuce, Salsa, Crema & Served with Our House Fries
Pizza Dog
Potato Bun, Beef Hot Dog, Topped with Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni & Served with House Fries
Mexican Hot Dog
Chili Cheese Dog
Potato Bun, Beef Hot Dog, Chili, Cheese, Jalapenos & Served with Our House Fries
Hot Dog Combo
Potato Bun, Beef Hot Dog & Served with Our House Fries
Hot Dog No Fries
Pizza
Cheese Large Pizza
Our 16" Pizza with Marinara & Mozzarella Cheese
Pepperoni Large Pizza
Our 16" Pizza with Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese topped with Pepperoni
Meat Lovers Large Pizza
Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Our Cauliflower Crust Pizza with Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese and Pepperoni.
Pizza Flatbread
Our Large Thin Slice Pizza. Add toppings of your choice at menu price.
Meat Lovers Flatbread
Signature Fries
Sliders
Starters
Chip & Toppings
Fritos, Cheetos or Takis, Cheese or Chili
Chips & Salsa
Tortilla Chips and Our House made Salsa
Fried Bites
Kiss & Fly Sampler
Mini Corn Dogs
Mozzarella Bites
Nachos
Beef, Beans, Tortilla Chips, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato
Popcorn & Junk
Popcorn, Hot Cheetos, Pickles, Cheese
Street Corn Shrimp
Chicken Avocado Wrap
Popcorn Only
Street Tacos
Wings
6 Wing Combo
(6) Bone-In wings with your choice of sauce & a side of our house fries
12 Wing Combo
(6) Bone-In wings with your choice of sauce & a side of our house fries
18 Wing Combo
Cauliflower Wings
(6) Breaded Cauliflower Pieces with your choice of sauce & a side of our house fries
Extra Dip
Extra Sauce
Bone-in Wings (Individual)
Sides
Beer & Canned Drinks
5x5 40mm
805 Blonde
805 Ceveza
805 Negra
Abita Sweet Tea
Angry Orchard
Barney Purple Haze
Bells X-Mas Ale
Best Maid Pickle Beer
Blue Moon
Bombshell Blonde
Bud Light
Bud Zero
Budweiser
Coors Banquet
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Premier
Crafted With Love Lager (Draft)
Crawford Bock
Dos XX
Estrella Jalisco
Founders Bfast Stout
Guiness
High Noon
Hopadillo
Lone Star
Lone Star Light
Long Drink
Michelob Ultra
Michelob Ultra Gold
Miller Lite
Modelo
Montucky
Pacifico
Pineapple Cider
Puro Pickles
Real Seltzer
Red Bull
Rogue Choco
Rogue Kringle Krusher
Salt Life
Shiner Bock
Shipyard Smashed Pumpkin
Smirnoff
Smithworks Seltzer
Stella
Tecate Light
Tecate Red
Ten Fidy
Topo Seltzer
Truly
Twisted Tea
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Mango
White Claw Watermelon
Yuengling
Yuengling Flight
Yuengling Porter
Shots
3 Wisemen
Jim | Johnnie | Jack
4 Horseman
Jim | Johnnie | Jack | Jose
Aly Bomb
AMF
Vodka | Gin | Rum | Blue | Sour | Sprite
Ana Banana
Rumchata | Banana Rum | Banana Liqueur
Apple Cinnamon
Fireball | Crown Apple
Bandera
Berry Bomb
Berry Breeze
Blue Kamikaze
Vodka | Blue Curacao | Sour
Blueberry Cupcake
Rumchata | Vanilla Vodka | Blue | Red Bull
Bomb Pop
Redberry Vodka | Strawberry | Energy
Booty Call
Buttery Nipple
Bailey's | Butterscotch
Candy Apple
Ciroc Apple | Melon | Sour | Grenadine
Captain America
Captain Morgan | 151 | Blue | Smirnoff Ice
Captain On Acid
Captain Morgan | Coconut Rum | Pineapple | Blue Curacao
Caramel Apple
Ciroc Apple | Sour Apple Pucker | Butterscotch
Cherry Cheesecake
Vanilla Vodka | Cranberry
Cherry Lime-Aide
Moonshine | Grenadine | Lime
Cinnamon Toast
Fireball | Rumchata
Cookies & Cream
Cookies & Cream Moonshine
Craft House
Mellow Corn Whiskey | Amaro
Cucumber Splash
Dr. Jager
Jager | Dr Pepper
Fire & Ice
Rumpleminze | Goldschlagger | Tabasco
Fireball
Flaming Dr Pepper
Fun Dip
Vodka | Grape Pucker | Sour | Energy
G SPOT
Gatorade
Raspberry Vodka | Blue Island Punch | Sour
Gold Digger
Goldschlagger | Tequila
Green Tea
Whiskey | Peach Liqueur | Sour
Halloween Shots
Hater-Aid
Tequila | Blue | Sour | Trechas
Heatbreaker
Blueberry Vodka | X-Rated | Sour | Grenadine
Hot Damn
Whiskey | Vodka | Rum | OJ
I Love You
Peach | Cranberry | Sprite
Irish Car Bomb
Jameson | Bailey's | Guinness Beer
Jager
Jager Bomb
Jager | Energy
Jameson Shot
Jello Shot
Jolly Rancher
Vodka | Melon | Peach | Cranberry
Kamikaze
Vodka | Triple Sec | Sour
Karma
151 | Energy
Kick My A$$
Lemon Drop
Lemon Vodka | Triple Sec | Sour | Sugar Rim
Liquid Cocaine
151 | Rumplemintz | Jager | Goldschlagger
Mad Dog
Vodka | Raspberry | Razzmatazz | Tabasco
Mango Shot
Tamarind Vodka | Mango | Sour | Trechas
Melon Ball
Whiskey | Sour Apple | Cranberry
Mexican Lollypop
Vodka | Watermelon | Sour | Tabasco
Mind Eraser
Vanilla Vodka | XO Patron | Soda Water
Neighborhood
Dragonberry | Strawberry | Pineapple | Razzamataz
Ninja Turtle
Southern Comfort | Melon | Sour | Pineapple
Obama
Henessey | Grape | Watermelon | Cranberry
Orange Creamsicle
Rumchata | Orange Juice
Orange Tea
Party Bus
Amaretto | Melon | Peach | Cranberry
Passionate Pucker
Passionfruit Rum | Strawberry | Sprite
Patron
Peanut Butter Jelly
Frangelico | Raspberry
Peppermint Patty
Rumplemintz | XO Patron
Picadilly Shot
Pickle Back - Add
Pickle Back Shot
Pineapple Express
Vodka | Peach | Pineapple | Grenadine
Pink Starburst
Pink Taco
X-Rated | Tequila
Puerto Rican Freakin'
Dragonberry Rum | Pineapple | Grenadine
Purple Gecko
Vodka | Razzmatazz | Blue Curacao | Cranberry
Purple Hooter
Vodka | Razzmatazz | Sour
Purple Rain
Southern Comfort | Blue | Amaretto | Cranberry
Quarter Shot
Red Headed Cochina
Jager | Peach | Cranberry
Red Snapper
Royal F*ck Shot
Whiskey | Peach | Cranberry
Rumplemintz
Scooby Snack
Coconut | Banana | Melon | Pineapple
Sexy Alligator
Coconut, Melon, Pineapple, Jager, Razz
Star F*cker
Whiskey, Watermelon, Energy
Strawberry Starburst
Sum Beach
Coconut Rum | 151 | Cranberry | Pineapple | Orange | Sour
Surfer On Acid
Coconut, Melon, Pineapple, Jager
Sweet Tart
Time Bomb
Just about everything.....
Vegas Bomb
Washington Apple
Whiskey | Apple | Cranberry
Watermelon Patron
White Gummy Bear
Redberry Vodka | Peach | Sour
Winter Is Coming
Rumplemintz | Goldshlagger
World Peace
X-Men
X-Rated | Island Punch | Blue Curacao
You're My Boy Blue
Specialty Drinks
Agua Fresca
Vodka, Watermelon, Watermelon Puree, Sour, Pineapple, Sprite
Amaretto Sour
Apple Punch
Vodka | Apple | Blue | Lime | Sugar
Bahama Mama
Blue Hawaiian
Blueberry Lemonade
Blueberry Vodka | Lemon | Fresh Blueberries and topped with Lime & more blueberries.
Classic Martini
Cucumber Martini
Vodka | Cucumber Puree | Simple Sugar | Lime Juice
Frozen Mexican Lollypop
Frozen Pina Colada
Classic version frozen and delicious!!
Hurricane
Passionfruit Rum | Rum | Pineapple | Grenadine
It Takes Two (limit 2)
Cruzan Pineapple, Cruzan Banana, Cruzan Passionfruit, Cruzan Mango, OJ, Pineapple, Grenadine
Keto Punch
Skinny Girl Vodka, Zero Calorie fruit syrup, sugar free syrup, lime, juice, soda. There's no reason a diet can't be fun! Sugar Free and low calories never tasted so good.
Kiss & Fly Punch
Raspberry Vodka, Blue Island Punch, Sour, Pineapple, Sprite in an adult fun pouch, this drink is everything you need; light, fun and packs a punch.
Let That Mango
Tamarind infused vodka, mango puree, sour, chamoy and trechas. When it's time, it's time! And it's time to Let that Man-Go! This drink hits the spot, even if he never could.
Long Island Tea
Mango Tango Iced Tea
Margarita
Tequila | Triple Sec | Sour
Margarita Slush
Classic Version & Delicious
Mexican Lolly Drink
Vodka | Chamoy | Watermelon | Lime and topped with some fun and delicious treats
Missionary
Gin | Cucumber Puree | Blueberry Vinegar | Simple Sugar
Moscow Mule
Vodka | Simple | Lime Juice | Ginger | Soda
Old Fashioned
Whiskey | Simple | Bitters | Orange zest. The classic version, we craft ours with love!
Picadilly
Bacardi limon rum, pickle juice, trechas and chamoy. The sides of my mouth hurt just reading the ingredients....but I wouldn't have it any other way.
Pina Colada
Classic version in a slushy! Topped with cream & cherry.
Pink Lemonade
Malibu Rum | Lemon | Pink Sugar
Ranch Water
Thank You Next!
Coconut rum, Pineapple, Smirnoff, Chamoy, Trechas
Beer
5X5 Brunette Bombshell
5X5 Fubarr
Bell's Christmas Ale
Black-O-Lantern
Bud Light
Coors Banquet
Dos XX
Michelob Ultra
Montucky
Puro Pickle
Rogue Chocolate Stout
Rogue Colossal
Rouge Santa
Salt Life Lager
Sangrita
Shipyard Pumpkin
SixPoint Anti-Resin
SixPoint Resin
Yellow Rose (16oz)
Yuengling Lager
Yuengling Light
Founders Breakfast Stout
Miller Lite
5x5 40MM
Abita Barney
Beverages
Cocktails
Shooters
Altos Tequila Blanco
Altos Tequila Repo
Don Sandia
Fernet
Fireball
Green Tea Shot
Jagermeister
Jameson Shot
Mexican Lollypop
Vodka | Watermelon | Sour | Tabasco
Mind Eraser
Night Cap Shot
Ol Gran Dad
Patron Silver
Rockaleta Shot
Rumplemintz
Vegas Bomb
Table Snacks
Ahi Tuna Poke
Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Our Cauliflower Crust Pizza with Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese and Pepperoni.
Cauliflower Wings
(6) Breaded Cauliflower Pieces with your choice of sauce & a side of our house fries
Flat Bread Pizza
Meat & Cheese Board
Meat Lovers Flatbread
Meat Lovers Large Pizza
Pizza Pockets
Popcorn
Popcorn & Junk
Popcorn, Hot Cheetos, Pickles, Cheese
Red Pepper Hummus
Street Corn
Stuffed Peppers
Wine
Winter Cocktail Menu
Cordials
Amaro Nonino
Aperol
Bailey's
Bottle Service
Campari
Disarrono
Fernet
Fernet Menta
Fireball
Frangelico
Goldschlagger
Grand Marnier
Hpnotic
Jagermeister
Jim Beam Fire
Kahlua
Liquor 43
MonteNegro
Rumchata
Rumpleminz
Skrewball
Well Amaretto
Xrated
Gin
Rum
Tequila
1800
512 Reposado
Altos
Apaluz Mezcal
Bottle Service
Casamigos
Clase Azul
Clase Azul Reposado
Codigo Blanco
Codigo Repo
Del Maguy Vida
Dobel
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio 70
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Espolon Repo
Espolon Silver
Hornitos
House Tequila
Patron Anejo
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Tapatio Repo
Teremana Blanco
Teremana Reposado
Tres Generaciones Anejo
Tres Generaciones CRISTALINO
Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Vanilla
Absolut Watermelon
Amsterdam
Belvedere
Bottle Service
Ciroc
Ciroc Apple
Ciroc Peach
Ciroc Red Berry
Cucumber Vodka
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
Dripping Springs
Goodnight Loving
Grey Goose
Haku Vodka
House Vodka
Ketel One
Pearl Red Berry
Russian Standard
Skinny Girl
Smirnoff Tamarindo
Tito's
Western Son Lime
Western Sons Blueberry
Whiskey
2 Gingers
Angels Envy
Balvenie 12
Basil Hayden Red Wine
Basil Hayden Rye
Basil Hayden Toast
Bookers
Bottle Service
Buchanan's
Buchanan's Master
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Chivas 12
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Crown Vanilla
Dewers
Glenlivet 12
Glenlivet 21
Glenmorangie
Glenmorganie 18 Yr
House Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jameson Black Barrel
Jameson Cold Brew
Jameson Orange
Jameson Stout Edition
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Flavors
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Blue
JTS Brown
Knobb Creek
Macallen 12
Maker's Mark
Mellow Corn
Ol Gran Dad
Pecan Praline
Ranger Creek
Rittenhouse Rye
Rittenhouse Rye
Seagram's 7
Sontory
Southern Comfort
TC Brown Club
Woodford Reserve
Bottle Service
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
5204 N 10th Street, McAllen, TX 78501