Sushi & Japanese

Kissaki Greenwich

review star

No reviews yet

355 Greenwich Ave

Greenwich, CT 06830

Takeout Omakase-

Premium Omakase Yon

Premium Omakase Yon

$35.00

4 pieces of chef's choice nigiri and your choice of 5 piece futomaki. The set comes with Miso Soup & Edamame.

Premium Omakase Hachi

Premium Omakase Hachi

$65.00

8 pieces of chef's choice nigiri, 5-piece The Classic Futomaki, Miso Soup & Edamame.

Futomaki- "Fat Rolled Sushi"-

The Classic - 10 Piece

The Classic - 10 Piece

$18.00

Dashi-maki Tamago, goma-ae, shiitake mushrooms, kanpyo (soy braised gourd), cucumber, and avocado.

Sake-Cu - 10 Piece

Sake-Cu - 10 Piece

$20.00

Salmon tartare, goma-ae, tofu, cucumber, and avocado.

Maguro Mama - 10 Piece

Maguro Mama - 10 Piece

$24.00

Spicy tuna, sweet potato tempura, cucumber, and avocado.

The Sandy - 10 Piece

The Sandy - 10 Piece

$38.00

Otoro, Uni, kanpyo, rakkyo, cucumber, avocado, and topped off with Ikura.

Ebi Hamachi - 10 Piece

Ebi Hamachi - 10 Piece

$24.00

Yellowtail tartare, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, cilantro, and jalapeno.

The Premium - 10 Piece

$26.00

Maki- Traditional 6 piece Roll-

Sake Maki

Sake Maki

$8.00

Salmon tartare, plum soy, sesame seed, rakkyo, and chives.

Spicy Tuna Maki

Spicy Tuna Maki

$12.00

Lean tuna tartare, sesame seeds, rakkyo, and chives.

Negitoro Maki

Negitoro Maki

$18.00

Fatty bluefin tuna tartare, sesame seeds, rakkyo, and chives.

Spicy Negihama Maki

Spicy Negihama Maki

$10.00

Yellowtail tartare, sesame seeds, and chili oil.

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Kissaki we believe in honoring and sharing traditional Japanese cuisine with the world. The restaurant roots itself in Omakase Sushi and Kaiseki tradition and bases its dishes in mindful sourcing, seasonality, and quality.

Location

355 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830

Directions

Gallery
Kissaki Greenwich image
Kissaki Greenwich image

