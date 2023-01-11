  • Home
  Ripley
  Kissell Kitchen - 137 West Jackson Ave.Ripley, TN38063
Kissell Kitchen 137 West Jackson Ave.Ripley, TN38063

No reviews yet

137 West Jackson Ave.Ripley, TN38063

Ripley, TN 38063

Order Again

Breakfast

Sausage, Bacon or Bologna Biscuit

$2.29

Sausage, Bacon or Bologna, Egg and Cheese Biscuit*

$3.19

Two Egg with Bacon or Sausage and Toast or Biscuit*

$5.49

3 Egg with Bacon or Sausage and Toast or Biscuit* (Copy)

$8.09

Egg Sandwich

$1.79

Chicken Biscuit

$2.79

One Pancake

$1.89

Two Pancakes with Two Bacon or Sausage

$5.69

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$5.99

Ham omelet with American cheese and side of toast

farmers market omelet

$5.99

tomato, onion, pepper, & mushrooms, with swiss cheese

Philly omelet

$7.59

Philly, onion, pepper, swiss cheese, topped with queso

Loaded Omelete

$6.99

Omelet filled with American cheese, ham, sausage, onions, peppers and tomatoes and a side of toast

Meat Lovers Omelet

$6.89

Omelet filled with American cheese, ham sausage and bacon and a side of toast

Western Omelet

$5.99

Omelet filled with American cheese, ham, onions, peppers, and tomatoes and a side of toast

Sausage Omelet

$5.99

Cheese Omelet

$3.99

American cheese omelet with a side of toast

One Biscuit with Gravy

$2.19

Two Biscuits with Gravy

$3.59

One Biscuit with sausage Gravy

$3.59

Two Biscuits with Sausage Gravy

$4.59

Side White Gravy

$1.69

Side Sausage Gravy

$2.09

One Piece French Toast

$1.89

2x2x2

$6.00

2 eggs 2 bacon or sausage, and two small pancakes

Hashbrowns

$2.29

Scattered Hashbrowns

$8.29

With scrambled eggs, ham, sausage, onions and peppers

Half Scattered

$4.29

Grits

$2.09

Oatmeal

$2.09

Drinks

20 oz Unsweet Tea

$2.89

20 oz Sweet Tea

$2.89

Coffee

$1.69

Senior Coffee

$1.09

LG Coffee TO GO

$1.89

Fountain Drink

$2.89

Orange Juice

$2.09

Milk

$2.09

Water

NO DRINK

Lemonaide

$2.89

Lg Orange Juice

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.29

Kids Drinks

Kids Dr Pepper

$1.69

Kids Mellow Yellow

$1.69

Kids Unsweet Tea

$1.69

Kids Sprite

$1.69

Kids Sweet Tea

$1.69

Kids Lemonade

$1.69

Kids Milk

$1.99

Kids Orange Juice

$1.69

Kid Lemonade

$1.69

Bottle Drink

bottle

$1.89

Can Drink

can

$0.91

Starters

Fried Mushrooms

$4.99Out of stock

Corn Nuggets

$3.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$6.29

Fried Okra

$4.99

Spicy Totchos

$5.29

tater tots topped with bacon, jalapeños, cheese, and a secret sauce

Haystack

$4.99

battered onion strings with southwest dipping sauce

Cheese Sticks

$4.99

Fried Pickles

$4.99

House Chips App.

$4.99

with southwest ranch

Fried Green Beans

$4.69

Onion Petals

$4.99

hand battered onion pieces with dipping sauce

8 Hush puppies

$2.99

pops secret recipe

12 Hush puppies

$3.99

pops secret recipe

Spinach Dip and Chips

$5.29

Sides

Fries Side

$2.49

1/2 inch crinkle cut french fry

House Chips Side

$2.49

with southwest ranch

Coleslaw Side

$2.29

Made fresh in house

Haystack Side

$2.49

Fried Pickles Side

$2.99

hand battered pickle slices

Tater Tots Side

$2.59

Onion Rings Side

$3.99

Baked Beans Side

$2.29

our homemade baked beans

4 Hushpuppies Side

$1.99

Onion Petals Side

$3.99

Crispy fried onion pieces

Fried Okra Side

$2.99

Curley Fries

$2.99

White Bean

$2.09

Baked Potato

$2.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.49

Potato salad

$2.39

Salads

Steak Salad

Chef Salad

$7.99

with turkey, ham and boiled egg

BBQ Salad

$8.19

with fresh BBQ meat

Fried Chicken Salad

$8.19

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.19

Half Box Salad

$4.99

Side Salad

$3.09

Redneck Eggrolls

Plain BBQ Redneck Eggroll

$2.99

Slaw BBQ Redneck Eggroll

$3.09

Philly Style Redneck Eggroll

$3.49

Cheeseburger Redneck Eggroll

$2.99

Loaded BBQ Redneck Eggroll

$3.19

Baked Bean Redneck Eggroll

$3.09

Veggie Redneck Eggroll

$3.09

Specialties

Half Philly Fry

$7.59

fries with roast beef, grilled onions and peppers and white cheese sauce

Whole Philly Fry

$9.99

fries with roast beef, grilled onions and peppers and white cheese sauce

Hamburger Steak Meal

$9.99

Covered with Swiss cheese, grilled onions and peppers with a baked potato

Smothered Chicken Meal

$9.99

Covered with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, tomatoes, peppers, bacon with white cheese sauce and a baked potato

Philly Tot

$7.59+

BBQ

Small BBQ Sandwich

$5.49

Large BBQ Sandwich

$6.19

Small BBQ Plate

$9.59

with slaw, beans and fries

Large BBQ Plate

$10.59

with slaw, beans and fries

BBQ Baked Potato

$8.69

Half BBQ Nacho

$6.99

Whole BBQ Nacho

$8.19

BBQ by the Pound

$9.99

BBQ Tot

$6.99+

BBQ Fry

$7.00+

Sandwiches

Fried Bologna

$4.99

Grilled Turkey and Cheese

$6.79

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$6.79

Grilled Cheese

$2.49

BLT

$4.89

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$4.19

BBQ Bologna

$6.09

On a large bun with BBQ sauce and slaw

Roast Beef Toaster

$6.99

Grilled roast beef, onions, peppers and swiss

Burgers

Hamburger

$4.99

Cheeseburger

$5.19

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.29

Double Cheeseburger

$7.19

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.29

Triple Cheeseburger

$9.19

One Eyed Jack

$7.19

with a fried egg and bacon

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$5.99

Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger

$6.99

Bubba Burger

$5.99

with a fried egg, onion ring and Pop Sauce

Patty Melt

$5.99

On texas toast grilled onions, swiss and cheddar cheese

Hot Mama Burger

$5.99

Seasoned hot with Pepper Jack and Hot Mama Sauce

Bacon Hamburger

$6.09

Fish

2 Piece Fried Fish Plate

$9.99

3 Piece Fried Fish Plate

$12.09

2 Piece Grilled Fish Plate

$12.29

3 Piece Grilled Fish Plate

$14.39

2 Piece Fish and Fries

$7.99

Fish Sandwich

$6.79

1 pc Fish

$2.89+

Chicken

4 Fried Tenders

$6.59

4 Grilled Tenders

$6.89

Chicken Bites

$6.29

BBQ Chicken Bites

$6.59

Fried Chicken Baked Potato

$9.29

with onions, peppers and white cheese sauce

Grilled Chicken Baked Potato

$9.29

with onions, peppers and white cheese sauce

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.49

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.49

Grilled Chicken BLT

$7.49

Fried Chicken BLT

$7.49

1 Tender

$2.39+

Family Pack

Family Pack

$28.99

Feeds 6-8. Includes buns, slaw, beans and sauce

Family pack for 15

$90.99

Family Pack for 30

$180.99

Family pack for 50

$300.50

The Whole Butt

$45.00

Call ahead 24 hrs

Kids

Mini Moo Cheeseburger

$2.49

Mini Moo Hamburger

$2.29

Mini Moo BBQ

$2.29

2 Fried Chicken Whiskers and Fries

$4.99

Kids Bites and Fries

$4.99

2 whiskers only

$3.19

kids bites only

$3.19

Secret Menu

Ring of Fire Burger

$7.19

Big Nasty Burger

$12.99

Chicken Philly Curly Fry

$11.29+

Big Daddy Burn BBQ

$6.99

Nashville Hot Tender Basket

$9.99

Blazing Bites

$6.99

Pescado Burrito

$9.29

Club Wrap

$7.29

Daily Special

Plate Lunch

$8.99

soup

$4.89

Soup and Grill cheese

$7.99

Soup Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Dessert

Cake slice

$2.39

Pie Slice

$2.99

Brownie

$2.99

Pudding

$2.99

Cobbler

$2.99

Fried Pie

$2.99

Ice Cream

$1.29

Newspaper

Newspaper

$0.75
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Home of the RedNeck Eggrolls!

137 West Jackson Ave.Ripley, TN38063, Ripley, TN 38063

