Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kissell @ Komatsu

review star

No reviews yet

108 Industrial Dr

Ripley, TN 38063

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Plate Lunch/Hot Bar

Plate Lunch

$8.99

Chili dog/pie

$5.47

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.99

Fried Chicken Salad

$7.99

BBQ Salad

$7.99

House Salad from the Bar

$7.99

Soup/Salad/Breadstick

$7.99

Small Salad

$2.99

Sides

French Fries

$2.99

Tots

$2.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Small Salad

$2.99

Daily Veggies

$2.99

HOUSE CHIP

$2.99

Potato Salad

$1.99

Fresh from the Grill

Hamburger

$4.99

Cheeseburger

$5.19

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$5.99

Patty Melt

$5.99

Double Hamburger

$6.99

Double Cheeseburger

$7.19

Grilled Cheese

$2.29

Grilled Ham w/ Cheese

$5.19

Grilled Turkey w/ Cheese

$5.19

BLT

$4.99

Roast Beef Toaster

$6.79

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.49

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.49

Riblet sandwich

$5.00

BBQ/Chicken/Fish

Small BBQ Sandwich

$5.29

Large BBQ Sandwich

$6.09

4 PC Grilled Chicken Basket

$8.99

4 PC Fried Chicken Basket

$8.99

2 PC Fried Fish and Side

$7.99

2 PC Grilled Fish and Side

$9.99

BBQ Bologna

$5.99

Small BBQ Nachos

$6.99

Large BBQ Nachos

$8.00

BBQ Fries

$6.99

Philly Fries

$6.99

1/2 BBQ fries

$4.59

EggRolls

Plain BBQ Eggroll

$2.99

Slaw Eggroll

$3.29

Philly Eggroll

$2.99

Breakfast Plate

Small Plate

$5.49

Large Plate

$7.99

2x2x2

$6.00

1 Biscuit and Gravy

$1.99

2 Biscuits and Gravy

$3.29

1 Biscuit Sausage Gravy

$2.99

2 Biscuits Sausage Gravy

$4.29

Country Fried steak

$3.99

scrambled eggs

$1.39

hashbrown patty

$1.29

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon Biscuit

$1.99

Sausage Biscuit

$1.99

Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$2.99

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$2.99

A La Carte

1 Egg Any Way

$1.39

1 Pancake

$1.89

1 Pc french toast

$1.99

1 Pc of Bacon

$1.39

1 Pc of Sausage

$1.39

main course only hot bar

$4.69

veggie only hot bar

$2.29

1 hashbrown

$1.29

Yogurt

$1.00

$1.00 Item

$1.00

Omelets

Veggie Omelet

$5.99

Cheese Omelet

$3.99

Philly Omelet

$7.59

Western Omelet

$5.99

Loaded Omelet

$6.89

Meat Lovers Omelet

$6.89

Ham And Cheese Omelte

$5.49

Sausage Cheese Omelet

$5.49

desserts

Slice cake

$2.49

fresh fruit

$3.00

pie slice

$2.99

brownie

$2.00

Fried Pie

$2.69

Drinks

Tea/soda

$2.00

ALL DAY TEA/SODA

$5.00

Can Drink

$1.00

Energy Drink

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Refill

$1.00

Soup And Sandwich

soup salad sandwich

$8.99

soup and grilled cheese

$6.99

soup only

$5.49
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

108 Industrial Dr, Ripley, TN 38063

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kissell Kitchen - 137 West Jackson Ave.Ripley, TN38063
orange starNo Reviews
137 West Jackson Ave.Ripley, TN38063 Ripley, TN 38063
View restaurantnext
Cap's Kitchen & Drink - 42 S Washington
orange starNo Reviews
42 S Washington Brownsville, TN 38012
View restaurantnext
Livingston’s - 60 S. Washington
orange starNo Reviews
60 S. Washington Brownsville, TN 38012
View restaurantnext
Java Cafe - Dyersburg, TN
orange star4.5 • 470
1130 US-51 Dyersburg, TN 38024
View restaurantnext
Los Alebrijes LLC
orange starNo Reviews
114 Atoka-Munford Rd Atoka, TN 38004
View restaurantnext
Jt's Burgers and Wings
orange star4.2 • 613
76 Tabb Suite J Munford, TN 38058
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Ripley
Arlington
review star
No reviews yet
Millington
review star
No reviews yet
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Cordova
review star
No reviews yet
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Memphis
review star
Avg 4.3 (115 restaurants)
Union City
review star
No reviews yet
Martin
review star
No reviews yet
Olive Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston