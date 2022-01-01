Main picView gallery

Kitajima Sushi & Thai

No reviews yet

658 El Camino Real

Tustin, CA 92780

Appetizers

Salted Edamame

Salted Edamame

$5.00

Garlic Edamame

$7.00

Steamed edamame sauteed with garlic and butter.

Egg Rolls

$7.00

Stuffed with vegetable served with sweet n’ sour sauce

Gyoza

$7.00

Deep-fried pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.

Sesame Chicken

$8.00

Deep-fried boneless chicken

Dynamite Jalapeno

$10.00

Deep-fried jalapeno, cream cheese and spicy tuna. Topped with masago.

Soft Shell Crab

$10.50

Deep-fried soft shell crab topped with masago and ponzu sauce. Served on bed of spring mixed.

Mixed Tempura

$8.00

Two pieces of shrimp and four pieces assorted vegetables tempura.

Shrimp Tempura

$9.50

Five pieces of shrimp tempura.

Vegetable Tempura

$7.00

Chicken Satay

$8.00

Chicken skewers marinated with Thai Spices. Served with peanut sauce.

Baked Green Mussel

$7.50

Baked green mussel served with masago, kanikama, and spicy mayo sauce.

Spring Rolls

$6.00

Steamed shrimp, kanikama, and vegetables wrapped in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.

French Fries

$6.00

Yellowtail Kama

$14.00

Salmon Kama

$14.00

Curry

Yellow Curry

$14.00

Red Curry

$14.00

Green Curry

$14.00

Massaman Curry

$14.00

Family Dinner

Dinner Combo

$16.00

Served with Miso Soup, Salad, and Steamed Rice *NO Substitutions

Tokyo Combo

$32.00

8 pieces sushi (Chef's choice), 9 pieces sashimi (Chef's choice),and Spicy Tuna Hand Roll *Served with Miso Soup & Salad *No Substitutions

Sushi Dinner

$25.00

10 pieces sushi (Chef's choice), Choice of Spicy Tuna or California roll *Served with Miso Soup & Salad *No Substitutions

Kitajima Combo

$27.00

8 pieces sushi (Chef's choice) and Choice of any special roll *Served with Miso Soup & Salad *NO Substitutions

15 Pieces Sashimi

$29.00

Chicken Teriyaki Dinner

$18.00

Beef Teriyaki Dinner

$18.00

Salmon Teriyaki Dinner

$20.00

Hand Roll

Avocado Hand Roll

$5.00

California Hand Roll

$6.00

Crunchy Hand Roll

$7.00

Eel Hand Roll

$7.00

Kitajima Hand Roll

$7.00

Lobster Hand Roll

$7.00

Philadelphia Hand Roll

$7.00

Royal Flush Hand Roll

$7.50

Salmon Hand Roll

$6.00

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$6.00

Scallop Hand Roll

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$6.00

Spider Hand Roll

$8.50

Toro Hand Roll

$8.50

Tuna Hand Roll

$6.00

Vegetable Hand Roll

$5.00

Vegetable Tempura Hand Roll

$6.00

Yellowtail Hand Roll

$7.00

Noodles

Pad Thai

$14.00

Stir fried rice noodles with choice of meat, egg, bean sprouts, green onions, and crushed peanuts

Pad See Ew

$13.00

Stir fried flat rice noodles with choice of meat, Chinese broccoli, and egg

Drunken Noodles

$13.00

Stir fried rice noodles with choice of meat cooked with fresh chili, garlic, onions, bell peppers, and basil.

Tempura U-DON

$15.00

Nabeyaki U-DON

$15.00

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$13.00

Served with ground pork, fish balls, chicken, shrimp, bean sprouts, green onions, and crushed peanuts

Plain Udon

$7.00

Rice Dishes

Kapow

$13.00

Choice of meat cooked with onions, bell peppers, Thai chili, and basil.

Thai Fried Rice

$13.00

Fried rice with choice of meat, onions, tomatoes, egg, and green onions.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.00

Fried rice with choice of meat, onions, tomatoes, egg, curry powder, and pineapple.

Garlic and Pepper

$13.00

Choice of meat stir fried with garlic and pepper.

Salmon Poke Bowl

$15.00

Salmon, ika sansai, avocado, cucumber, and kanikama served over sushi rice.

Tuna Poke Bowl

$15.00

Tuna, ika sansai, kanikama, avocado, and cucumber served over sushi rice.

Beef Teriyaki Bowl

$10.00

Grilled Beef served with Steamed rice and vegetables.

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$9.00

Grilled chicken served with steamed rice and vegetables.

Una Don

$17.00

Broiled fresh water eel over rice.

Chirashi

$16.00

An assortment of sashimi served over sushi rice.

Tonkatsu

$13.00

Mixed Poke Bowl

$16.00

Soup/Salad

House Salad

$4.00

Salad served with house ginger dressing.

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Cucumber served with house miso sesame dressing

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Salmon Skin Salad

$11.00

Mixed green topped with baked salmon skin. Served with ponzu sauce.

Poki Salad

$15.00

Mixed green topped with Tuna, crab meat, and octopus. Served with poke sauce.

Sashimi Salad

$15.00

Mixed green topped with assorted fish and ponzu sauce.

Japanese Ceviche

$15.00

Assorted fish, onion, jalapeno, orange and cilantro with lemon juice.

Ikasansai Salad

$7.50

Thai Beef Salad

$13.00

Grilled beef served on mix green salad with Thai spicy lime sauce.

Seafood Salad

$13.00

A variety of seafood, chili, onions, cucumber, and cilantro with Thai spicy lime sauce.

Larb Salad

$13.00

A choice of ground meat mixed with dried chili, onions, lime dressing. Served with vegetables.

7 Sea Soup

$16.00

A variety of seafood in uniquely hot and sour lemon grass broth with straw mushrooms, cilantro, lime juice and basil.

Tom Kha Soup

$7.50+

Thai hot and sour coconut soup, straw mushrooms, cilantro, and green onions.

Tom Yum Soup

$6.50

Thai hot and sour soup with straw mushrooms, cilantro, and green onions.

Wonton Soup

$6.50

Seasoned ground pork stuffed in wonton. Clear broth with chicken, shrimp and mixed vegetables.

Miso Soup

$3.00

Sashimi (6pcs)

Albacore Sashimi

$14.00

Halibut Sashimi

$16.00

Japanese Scallop Sashimi

$14.00

Octopus Sashimi

$14.00

Salmon Sashimi

$14.00

Spicy Albacore Sashimi

$14.00

Tuna Sashimi

$14.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$15.00

Signature Dishes

Heaven & Hell

$6.00

Salmon Boat

$8.50

Shrimp Boat

$8.50

Spicy Albacore Lover

$15.00

Stuffed Tomato

$13.00

Tuna Tartar

$15.00

Yellowtail Carpaccio

$15.00

Fire Cracker

$5.50

Christmas Sushi

$8.50

Sushi (2pcs)

Aji

$7.00

Albacore

$5.50

Ankimo

$9.00

Bluefin

$8.00

Egg Custard

$4.50

Fresh Water Eel

$5.75

Halibut

$6.50

Ikura

$6.50

Japanese Scallop

$6.50

Octopus

$5.25

Ono

$6.00

Red Snapper

$5.75

Saba (Mackerel)

$5.50

Salmon

$5.50

Scallop (Hotate)

$6.00

Shrimp

$5.00

Shrimp Boat

$8.50

Smelt Egg

$5.75

Spicy Albacore

$5.75

Squid

$5.00

Sweet Shrimp

$15.00

Tuna

$5.50

Tuna Boat

$8.00

Uni

$15.00Out of stock

Yellowtail

$5.75

Rolls

Angie Roll

$14.50

In: Lobster Out: Soy Paper, Yellowtail Sauce: Eel

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Baked Alaskan Roll

$13.50

In: Spicy Tuna Out: Salmon Sauce: Spicy Mayo, Eel

Bangkok Roll

$15.00

In: Eel, Kanikama, Spicy Tuna, and Shrimp Tempura Out: Soy Paper Sauce: Eel, Siracha, and Spicy Mayo

Beijing Roll

$14.50

In: Kanikama, Spicy Tuna, and Shrimp Tempura Out: Soy Paper, Albacore, Japalenos Sauce: Ponzu

Burrito Roll

$14.50

California Roll

$7.50

Caterpillar Roll

$13.50

Crunchy Roll

$10.50

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

FA Roll

$15.00

In: Spicy Kanikama, Scallop, Asparagus, Shrimp Tempura Out: Tuna, Soy Paper Sauce: Eel, Spicy Mayo, Siracha

Golden California Roll

$13.00

In: Kanikama Out: Salmon Sauce: Eel, Siracha, Spicy Mayo (Deep fried)

Kamikaze Roll

$13.50

In: Spicy Tuna and Shrimp Tempura Out: Tuna Tataki, Red Onion Sauce: Mustard Ponzu

Kitajima Roll

$14.00

In: Spicy Kanikama and Scallop Out: Salmon, Albacore, Deep Fried Onions Sauce: Eel, Ponzu, Chili Oil

Monster Roll

$16.00

OC Roll

$14.50

In: Kanikama, Scallop, Shrimp Tempura, and Salmon Out: Soy Paper Sauce: Ponzu, Eel

Paradise Roll

$14.00

In: Kanikama, Tuna, Salmon, and Yellowtail Out: Cucumber Sauce: Ponzu

Philadelphia Roll

$9.00

Popcorn Lobster Roll

$14.00

In: Lobster Out: Soy Paper Sauce: Eel (Deep Fried Roll)

Rainbow Roll

$13.75

Red Dragon Roll

$13.50

In: Spicy Tuna and Shrimp Tempura Out: Tuna Sauce: Eel

Royal Flush Roll

$13.50

In: Kanikama and Shrimp Tempura Out: Spicy Tuna Sauce: Eel, Spicy Mayo

Salmon Lemon Roll

$13.00

In: Vegetables Out: Salmon, Thin Sliced Lemons Sauce: Ponzu

Salmon Mango Roll

$14.00

Salmon Roll

$7.50

Salmon Skin Roll

$9.00

Sashimi Roll

$15.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.50

Spider Roll

$12.50

In: Kanikama, Softshell crab Out: Masago Sauce: Eel

Sunday Roll

$13.50

In: Kanikama, Albacore Out: Albacore, Fried Onions Sauce: Ponzu

Sunshine Roll

$13.00

In: Kanikama Out: Chopped assorted fish Sauce: Siracha, Ponzu, and Sesame Oil

Super Volcano Roll (Baked)

$14.50

In: Kanikama Out: Lobster, Smelt Egg, Crunchy Sauce: Eel, Spicy Mayo (Baked Roll)

Tres Amiga Roll

$13.50

Trust Me Roll

$14.00

In: Spicy Tuna Out: Eel Sauce: Eel

Tuna Roll

$7.50

Tustin Roll

$14.00

In: Spicy Tuna, Kanikama, Shrimp Tempura Out: Tuna and Albacore Sauce: Eel, Spicy Sesame Oil, and Sesame Cream

Valentine Roll

$14.50

In: Lobster Out: Tuna and Salmon Sauce: Eel

Vegetable Roll

$7.00

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$8.00

Volcano Roll (Baked)

$14.50

In: Kanikama Out: Scallops Sauce: Eel, Spicy Mayo

Washington Roll

$13.00

In: Kanikama Out: Salmon Sauce: Ponzu

Special Roll

$16.00

Yellowtail Roll

$12.00

Scallop Roll

$12.00

Sides

Avocado Slices

$2.00

Fresh Wasabi

$2.00

Jalapenos

$2.00

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Rice

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Tofu

$3.00

Soda

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Perrier

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Tea

Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Hot Green Tea

$2.00

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

658 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA 92780

Directions

Main pic

Map
