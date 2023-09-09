Popular Items

Kitakata Ramen

$13.95

Pork Broth, Shoyu Base, Toro Chashu (5), Bamboo Shoot, Green Onions. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish)

Pan Fried Gyoza

$7.25

Pan Fried Gyoza (5). (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg, Dairy, Sesame)

Spicy Miso Ramen

$17.45

Pork Broth, Spicy Miso Base, Toro Chashu (5), Green Onion, Carrots, Spinach, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Spicy Garlic Oil. SPICY (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Sesame)


Ramen

Kitakata Ramen

$13.95

Pork Broth, Shoyu Base, Toro Chashu (5), Bamboo Shoot, Green Onions. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish)

Chashu Ramen

$19.25

Pork Broth, Shoyu Base, Toro Chashu (13), Bamboo Shoot, Green Onion. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish)

Miso Ramen

$15.95

Pork Broth, Miso Base, Toro Chashu (5), Bean Sprouts, Corn, Green Onions, and Chili Oil. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish, Sesame)

Green Chili Shio Ramen

$15.95

Pork Broth, Shio Base, Shoyu Base, Toro Chashu(5), Green Chili, Nappa, Asian Chives, Green Onion, Sesame Oil. SPICY (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish, Sesame)

Mixed Boiled Vegetable Shio Ramen

$15.95

Pork Broth, Shio Base, Shoyu Base, Toro Chashu (5), Mixed Boiled Vegetables (Cabbage, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Spinach), Asian Chives. NOT VEGETARIAN/VEGAN (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish, Sesame)

Tsukemen

$15.95

Pork Broth, Dashi Shoyu Base, Toro Chashu (5), Bamboo Shoots, Bean Sprouts, Green Onion, Lemon. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish, Sesame)

Spicy Miso Ramen

$17.45

Pork Broth, Spicy Miso Base, Toro Chashu (5), Green Onion, Carrots, Spinach, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Spicy Garlic Oil. SPICY (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Sesame)

Vegan Miso Ramen

$17.95

Vegan Broth, Miso Base, Seasoned Tofu (5), Cabbage, Nappa, Carrots, Spinach, Garlic, Sesame Oil. VEGAN (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Sesame)

Umakara Tan Tan Ramen

$17.45

Pork Broth, Spicy Tan Tan Base, Cubed Toro Chashu, Bean Sprouts, Green Onion, Asian Chives, Spicy Garlic Oil, Red Pepper, Sichuan Pepper, Sesame Seads. Spicy (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Sesame)

Kitakata Cold Ramen

$14.45

Cold Dashi Shoyu Base, Bamboo Shoot, Green Onion, Toro Chashu (5), Lemon, Wasabi. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish, Sesame)

Rice Bowls

Small Aburi Chashu Bowl

$5.40

Seared Toro Chashu (3) with Aburi Sauce, Green Onion. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy)

Small Juicy Fried Chicken Bowl

$5.40

Juicy Fried Chicken (2), House Special Sauce. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg)

Small Ban Nai Bowl

$5.40

Cubed Toro Chashu, Sweet & Spicy Soy Sauce, Green Onion, Rice. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Sesame)

Aburi Chashu Bowl

$16.50

Seared Toro Chashu (10) with Aburi Sauce, Shredded Green Onion, Red Ginger, Soup. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish, Sesame)

Juicy Fried Chicken Bowl

$16.50

Juicy Fried Chicken (8), House Special Sauce, Soup. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg, Fish)

Ban Nai Bowl

$16.50

Cubed Toro Chashu, Sweet & Spicy Soy Sauce, Green Onion, Rice, Soup. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Sesame, Fish)

Ban Nai Curry - Plain

$11.95

Handmade Curry with Rice. Medium Spicy, Bursting Flavor. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Dairy)

Ban Nai Curry - Chicken Katsu

$17.95

Handmade Curry with Rice. Medium Spicy, Bursting Flavor. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Dairy, Egg)

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Appetizers

Pan Fried Gyoza

$7.25

Pan Fried Gyoza (5). (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg, Dairy, Sesame)

Ban Nai Bun

$5.00

Thick Cut Toro Chashu, Ban Nai Bun Sauce, Mayo, Green Onion. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg)

Juicy Fried Chicken

$8.75

Fried Chicken (5) Marinated with House Special Sauce, Crispy Outside and Juicy Inside. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg)

Aburi Chashu Plate

$6.50

Seared Toro Chashu (5) with Aburi Sauce over Shredded Green Onion. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy)

Edamame

$4.95

(Allergen: Soy)

Spicy Edamame

$5.95

Edamame tossed with Garlic Chili Sauce (Allergen: Soy, Dairy, Fish, Sesame)

Takoyaki

$9.20

Takoyaki (6), Octopus Balls topped with Sweet Takoyaki Sauce, Mayo, Green Onion and Bonito Flakes. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg, Fish)

Spicy Shredded Green Onion

$5.50

Shredded Green Onions, Diced Toro Chashu, Chili Oil (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish, Sesame)

Toppings

Seasoned Egg

$1.80

(Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg)

Dried Seaweed

$1.20
Seaweed

$1.20

(Allergen: Crustacean, Shellfish)

Corn

$1.20
Boiled Bean Sprouts

$1.20
Spicy Shredded Green Onion

$2.20

(Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish, Sesame)

Chopped Green Onion

$1.20
Boiled Nappa Cabbage

$1.20
Boiled Cabbage

$1.20
Bamboo Shoot

$2.20

(Allergen: Wheat, Soy)

Mixed Boiled Vegetable

$2.50
Toro Chashu 3pcs

$3.60

(Allergen: Wheat, Soy)

Toro Chashu 5pcs

$5.70

(Allergen: Wheat, Soy)

Seasoned Tofu 5pcs

$2.90

(Allergen: Wheat, Soy)

Umami Chili

$1.60

(Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Sesame)

Yuzu Chili Paste

$1.60
Spicy Miso Paste

$1.80
Red Ginger

$1.20

Extra Noodle-Regular Noodle

$4.00

(Allergen: Wheat)

Extra Soup-Shoyu

$4.00

Extra Soup-Miso

$4.00

Extra Soup-Shio

$4.00

Extra Soup-Spicy Miso

$4.00

Extra Soup-Green Chili Shio

$4.00

Extra Soup-Tsukemen

$4.00

Extra Soup-Tan Tan

$4.00

Soft Drink

Coke

$2.70
Diet Coke

$2.70
Sprite

$2.70
Calpico

$3.50

(Allergen: Dairy, Soy)

Ramune-Original

$3.95
Ramune-Strawberry

$3.95
Ramune-Lychee

$3.95
Ramune-Melon

$3.95
Green Tea - Cold

$3.50

Alcohol

Sapporo-Small

$5.95
Sapporo-Large

$7.95
Naraman-Junmai

$19.00
Aizu Homare-Yuzu

$18.00
Aizu Homare-Strawberry Nigori

$19.00
Yaemon-Nigori

$19.00