Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai - Fountain Valley

review star

No reviews yet

18884 Brookhurst St

Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Ramen

Kitakata Ramen

Kitakata Ramen

$12.95

Pork Broth, Shoyu Base, Toro Chashu (5), Bamboo Shoot, Green Onions. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish)

Chashu Ramen

Chashu Ramen

$17.95

Pork Broth, Shoyu Base, Toro Chashu (13), Bamboo Shoot, Green Onion. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish)

Aburi Miso Ramen

Aburi Miso Ramen

$14.95

Pork Broth, Miso Base, Toro Chashu (3), Bean Sprouts, Seaweed, Corn, Snow Peas, Bamboo Shoot, Green Onions, and Chili Oil. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish, Sesame, Crustacean, Shellfish)

Green Chili Shio Ramen

Green Chili Shio Ramen

$14.95

Pork Broth, Shio Base, Shoyu Base, Toro Chashu(5), Green Chili, Nappa, Asian Chives, Red Onion, Green Onion, Sesame Oil. SPICY (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish, Sesame)

Mixed Boiled Vegetable Shio Ramen

Mixed Boiled Vegetable Shio Ramen

$14.95

Pork Broth, Shio Base, Shoyu Base, Toro Chashu (5), Mixed Boiled Vegetables (Cabbage, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Spinach, Green Onion), Asian Chives. NOT VEGETARIAN (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish, Sesame)

Tsukemen-Cold

Tsukemen-Cold

$15.45

Pork Broth, Dashi Shoyu Base, Radish Shoots, Spinach, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Green Onion, Toro Chashu (5), Lime, Grated Radish, Ginger, Sesame Seeds. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish, Sesame)

Spicy Miso Ramen

Spicy Miso Ramen

$16.45

Pork Broth, Spicy Miso Base, Toro Chashu (5), Green Onion, Carrots, Spinach, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Spicy Garlic Oil. SPICY (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Sesame)

Vegan Miso Ramen

Vegan Miso Ramen

$16.75

Vegan Broth, Miso Base, Seasoned Tofu (5), Cabbage, Nappa, Carrots, Spinach, Green Onion, Red Onion, Garlic, Sesame Oil. VEGETARIAN (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Sesame)

Umakara Tan Tan Ramen

Umakara Tan Tan Ramen

$15.95

Pork Broth, Spicy Tan Tan Base, Cubed Toro Chashu, Bean Sprouts, Green Onion, Asian Chives, Spicy Garlic Oil, Red Pepper, Sichuan Pepper, Sesame Seads. Spicy (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Sesame)

Rice Bowls

Small Aburi Chashu Bowl

Small Aburi Chashu Bowl

$4.95

Seared Toro Chashu (3) with Aburi Sauce, Green Onion. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy)

Small Juicy Fried Chicken Bowl

Small Juicy Fried Chicken Bowl

$4.95

Juicy Fried Chicken (2), Boiled Cabbage, House Special Sauce. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg)

Small Ban Nai Bowl

Small Ban Nai Bowl

$4.95

Cubed Toro Chashu, Ban Nai Bun Sauce, Mayo, Green Onion. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg)

Aburi Chashu Bowl

Aburi Chashu Bowl

$16.50

Seared Toro Chashu (10) with Aburi Sauce, Shredded Green Onion, Red Ginger, Small Salad, Soup. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish, Sesame)

Juicy Fried Chicken Bowl

Juicy Fried Chicken Bowl

$16.50

Juicy Fried Chicken (8), Boiled Cabbage, House Special Sauce, Small Salad, Soup. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg, Fish)

Ban Nai Curry - Plain

Ban Nai Curry - Plain

$11.95

Handmade Curry with Rice. Medium Spicy, Bursting Flavor. Comes with Salad (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Dairy, Fish)

Ban Nai Curry - Chicken Katsu

Ban Nai Curry - Chicken Katsu

$17.50

Handmade Curry with Rice. Medium Spicy, Bursting Flavor. Comes with Salad. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Dairy, Fish, Egg)

Ban Nai Curry - Potato Croquette

Ban Nai Curry - Potato Croquette

$14.85

Handmade Curry with Rice. Medium Spicy, Bursting Flavor. Comes with Salad. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Dairy, Fish, Egg, Tree Nuts)

Steamed Rice
$2.75

Steamed Rice

$2.75

Appetizers

Pan Fried Gyoza

Pan Fried Gyoza

$6.75

Pan Fried Gyoza (5). (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg, Dairy, Sesame)

Deep Fried Fyoza

Deep Fried Fyoza

$6.75

Deep Fried Gyoza (5) with Mustard and Lemon. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg, Dairy)

Boiled Gyoza

Boiled Gyoza

$6.75

Boiled Gyoza (5) with Green Onion and Yuzu Chili Sauce. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg, Dairy)

Ban Nai Bun

Ban Nai Bun

$4.75

Thick Cut Toro Chashu, Ban Nai Bun Sauce, Mayo, Cabbage, Green Onion. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg)

Juicy Fried Chicken

Juicy Fried Chicken

$8.00

Fried Chicken (5) Marinated with House Special Sauce, Crispy Outside and Juicy Inside. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg)

Aburi Chashu Plate

Aburi Chashu Plate

$12.65

Seared Toro Chashu (10) with Aburi Sauce over Shredded Green Onion. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy)

Edamame

Edamame

$4.50

(Allergen: Soy)

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$5.50

Edamame tossed with Garlic Chili Sauce (Allergen: Soy, Dairy, Fish, Sesame)

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$8.50

Takoyaki (6), Octopus Balls topped with Sweet Takoyaki Sauce, Mayo, Green Onion and Bonito Flakes. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg, Fish)

Spicy Shredded Green Onion

Spicy Shredded Green Onion

$4.95

Shredded Green Onions, Diced Toro Chashu, Chili Oil (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish, Sesame)

Spicy Bamboo Shoot

Spicy Bamboo Shoot

$4.95

Stir Fried Bamboo Shoot, House Spicy Sauce, Sesame Oil (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish, Sesame)

Fried Shishito Pepper

Fried Shishito Pepper

$7.25

Fried Shishito Pepper tossed in a Dashi Shoyu sauce topped with Bonito Flakes. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish, Sesame)

Toppings

Seasoned Egg

Seasoned Egg

$1.50

(Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg)

Dried Seaweed
$1.10

Dried Seaweed

$1.10
Seaweed

Seaweed

$1.10

(Allergen: Crustacean, Shellfish)

Corn

Corn

$1.10
Boiled Bean Sprouts
$1.20

Boiled Bean Sprouts

$1.20
Spicy Shredded Green Onion

Spicy Shredded Green Onion

$2.00

(Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish, Sesame)

Chopped Green Onion
$1.10

Chopped Green Onion

$1.10
Boiled Nappa Cabbage
$1.10

Boiled Nappa Cabbage

$1.10
Boiled Cabbage
$1.10

Boiled Cabbage

$1.10
Bamboo Shoot

Bamboo Shoot

$2.00

(Allergen: Wheat, Soy)

Mixed Boiled Vegetable
$2.40

Mixed Boiled Vegetable

$2.40
Toro Chashu 3pcs

Toro Chashu 3pcs

$3.30

(Allergen: Wheat, Soy)

Toro Chashu 5pcs

Toro Chashu 5pcs

$5.25

(Allergen: Wheat, Soy)

Seasoned Tofu 5pcs

Seasoned Tofu 5pcs

$2.70

(Allergen: Wheat, Soy)

Umami Chili

Umami Chili

$1.50

(Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Sesame)

Yuzu Chili Paste
$1.50

Yuzu Chili Paste

$1.50
Spicy Miso Paste
$1.50

Spicy Miso Paste

$1.50
Green Chili Paste
$1.10

Green Chili Paste

$1.10
Red Ginger

Red Ginger

$1.10

Soft Drink

Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Calpico

Calpico

$3.25

(Allergen: Dairy, Soy)

Ramune-Original
$3.50

Ramune-Original

$3.50
Ramune-Strawberry
$3.50

Ramune-Strawberry

$3.50
Ramune-Lychee
$3.50

Ramune-Lychee

$3.50
Ramune-Melon
$3.50

Ramune-Melon

$3.50
Green Tea

Green Tea

$3.25

Alcohol

Sapporo-Small
$5.50

Sapporo-Small

$5.50
Sapporo-Large
$7.95

Sapporo-Large

$7.95
Sparkling Plum Wine
$7.95

Sparkling Plum Wine

$7.95
Naraman-Junmai
$18.00

Naraman-Junmai

$18.00
Aizu Homare-Yuzu
$18.00

Aizu Homare-Yuzu

$18.00
Aizu Homare-Strawberry Nigori
$18.00

Aizu Homare-Strawberry Nigori

$18.00
Yaemon-Nigori

Yaemon-Nigori

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We serve Authentic Ramen from JAPAN!! Please come try our quality, history and passion that is packed into one bowl of Ramen!! Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai is an authentic Japanese Ramen restaurant from Japan. We have been in this business for over 30 years with 70 locations throughout Japan. "Kitakata Ramen" is famous for its distinctive wavy flat hand-crumpled chewy noodles, light yet very flavorful golden clear pork broth, and Toro Chashu pork that melts in your mouth. Please come try our quality, history and passion that is packed into one bowl of Ramen at Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai!!

18884 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

